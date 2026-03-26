TL;DR

PHP handles HTTP requests, HTML parsing, and database storage natively, making it a practical choice for web scraping if it's already your stack.

Your environment needs PHP 8.0+, Composer, and a few extensions ( curl , xml/dom , mbstring ) to get started.

, , ) to get started. For HTTP requests, cURL covers most use cases; Guzzle adds async support and middleware for production workflows.

The PHP ecosystem offers parsers (DomCrawler, DiDOM, Simple HTML DOM), frameworks (Roach PHP, BrowserKit), and headless browser tools (Panther, php-webdriver ) for every scraping scenario.

) for every scraping scenario. CSS selectors and XPath are your primary parsing tools – regex is fine for simple patterns, but never for complex HTML.

Handle pagination by following "next" links, constructing URLs programmatically, or intercepting AJAX endpoints directly when content loads dynamically.

Export scraped data to CSV, JSON, XML, or databases (SQLite, MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB) depending on your project's scale and needs.

Production scrapers need retry logic with exponential backoff, realistic browser headers, rate limiting, and proxy rotation to avoid blocks.

Decodo's residential proxies and Web Scraping API handle IP rotation, fingerprint management, and anti-bot evasion so you can focus on the data.

​​Why PHP for web scraping?

PHP handles the fundamentals of scraping well out of the box. It can fire off HTTP requests, parse HTML, and send data straight into a database.

Here's where PHP genuinely shines for scraping work:

Deployment is easy . Most shared hosting, VPS environments, and cloud platforms already run PHP.

. Most shared hosting, VPS environments, and cloud platforms already run PHP. Database integration is native . PHP data objects (PDO) ship together with PHP. They provide a simple way to integrate with databases, removing the need to build any complex logic yourself.

. (PDO) ship together with PHP. They provide a simple way to integrate with databases, removing the need to build any complex logic yourself. Hosting support is everywhere . Need a cron job to run your scraper on a $5/month server? PHP has been doing that since before "serverless" was a word.

. Need a cron job to run your scraper on a $5/month server? PHP has been doing that since before "serverless" was a word. Composer makes dependency management painless. The PHP ecosystem has mature HTTP clients, DOM parsers, and even full scraping frameworks – all installable with a single command.

And the honest limitations:

The scraping ecosystem is smaller . Python has Scrapy, Beautiful Soup, and a massive community around scraping. PHP's tooling is solid but less extensive – you'll find fewer tutorials and Stack Overflow answers when things get weird.

. Python has Scrapy, Beautiful Soup, and a massive community around scraping. PHP's tooling is solid but less extensive – you'll find fewer tutorials and Stack Overflow answers when things get weird. JavaScript-rendered content needs extra work. Like any server-side language, PHP can't execute JavaScript natively. You'll need headless browser tools (covered later in this guide) for SPAs and dynamically loaded content.

If you're weighing which language to pick for your scraping project, PHP won't win every comparison. But for teams already invested in the PHP ecosystem, it's a pragmatic, capable choice.

Setting up your PHP environment for web scraping

Before writing any scraping logic, you need a working environment. Let's see what you'll have to install and set up.

Prerequisites

PHP 8.0 or higher . Get the installation instructions from the official website or run php -v in your terminal tool to check what you have.

. Get the installation instructions from the or run in your terminal tool to check what you have. Composer. This is a non-negotiable package manager for modern PHP. Install it in the current directory by following the steps in the download section of their website . You can also install it globally . macOS users also have the option to do it with Homebrew .

This is a non-negotiable package manager for modern PHP. Install it in the current directory by following the steps in the . You can also install it . macOS users also have the option to do it with . A code editor. VS Code with the PHP Intelephense extension works great. PHPStorm is excellent if your team already has licenses. Anything with syntax highlighting and autocomplete will do.

Essential PHP extensions

Most PHP installations ship with these enabled, but it's worth checking. Run php -m to see your loaded modules.

php-curl . Powers cURL requests – the backbone of most scrapers. If this isn't loaded, almost nothing in this tutorial will work.

. Powers cURL requests – the backbone of most scrapers. If this isn't loaded, almost nothing in this tutorial will work. php-xml / php-dom . Required for DOM parsing. Without these, you can't use DOMDocument, DomCrawler, or most HTML parsing libraries.

/ . Required for DOM parsing. Without these, you can't use DOMDocument, DomCrawler, or most HTML parsing libraries. php-mbstring . Handles multi-byte string operations. Essential when scraping sites with non-ASCII characters.

. Handles multi-byte string operations. Essential when scraping sites with non-ASCII characters. php-json. For encoding and decoding JSON. Enabled by default in PHP 8.0+, but verify it's there.

On Ubuntu/Debian, you can install any missing extensions with:

sudo apt install php8 . 2 - curl php8 . 2 - xml php8 . 2 - mbstring

sudo apt install php8 . 2 - curl php8 . 2 - xml php8 . 2 - mbstring

On macOS with Homebrew, most extensions should be bundled with the PHP formula. If something's missing, try to install again:

brew install php

brew install php

Project setup

Create a clean project directory and initialize Composer:

mkdir php - scraper & & cd php - scraper composer init

mkdir php - scraper & & cd php - scraper composer init

Composer will walk you through a few prompts – project name, description, and author. The defaults are fine for a scraping project. What matters is the composer.json it generates.

Next, set up PSR-4 autoloading so your classes load automatically. Add this to your composer.json (if it's not there by default):

{ "autoload" : { "psr-4" : { "App\\" : "src/" } } }

{ "autoload" : { "psr-4" : { "App\\" : "src/" } } }

Then run:

composer dump - autoload

composer dump - autoload

Now, create a basic project structure:

php - scraper / ├── src / ├── output / ├── cache / ├── composer . json └── scrape . php

php - scraper / ├── src / ├── output / ├── cache / ├── composer . json └── scrape . php

Finally, configure error reporting for development. This ensures you see every warning and notice while building. Add this at the top of your scrape.php entry point:

< ?php require_once __DIR__ . '/vendor/autoload.php' ; error_reporting ( E_ALL ) ; ini_set ( 'display_errors' , '1' ) ;

< ?php require_once __DIR__ . '/vendor/autoload.php' ; error_reporting ( E_ALL ) ; ini_set ( 'display_errors' , '1' ) ;

Your environment is ready. Next, we'll look at how to actually make HTTP requests – starting with PHP's built-in options and working up to production-grade clients.

HTTP request methods in PHP: From basics to production

Every web scraper starts with the same fundamental action: making an HTTP request and getting HTML back. PHP gives you several ways to do this, ranging from a one-liner for a quick test to a production-grade client with middleware and retries.

Let's work through them in order of complexity.

Built-in methods

file_get_contents()

The simplest way to fetch a web page in PHP:

< ?php $html = file_get_contents ( 'https://example.com' ) ; echo $html ;

< ?php $html = file_get_contents ( 'https://example.com' ) ; echo $html ;

Run the script with:

php scrape . php

php scrape . php

This will return the HTML content of the target page and print it in the terminal.

fsockopen()

This opens a raw TCP socket connection to a server. You can build HTTP requests on top of it manually:

< ?php $fp = fsockopen ( "www.example.com" , 80 , $errno , $errstr , 30 ) ; fwrite ( $fp , "GET / HTTP/1.1\r

Host: www.example.com\r

Connection: Close\r

\r

" ) ; while ( !feof ( $fp ) ) { echo fgets ( $fp , 128 ) ; } fclose ( $fp ) ;

< ?php $fp = fsockopen ( "www.example.com" , 80 , $errno , $errstr , 30 ) ; fwrite ( $fp , "GET / HTTP/1.1\r

Host: www.example.com\r

Connection: Close\r

\r

" ) ; while ( !feof ( $fp ) ) { echo fgets ( $fp , 128 ) ; } fclose ( $fp ) ;

This is included here because you'll see it in old tutorials. In practice, using fsockopen() for web scraping in 2025 is like hand-cranking a car engine – educational to understand, never the right call for actual work. You'd have to manually handle HTTP parsing, chunked transfer encoding, SSL/TLS, redirects, and cookies. Life's too short.

cURL (php-curl)

cURL is the industry standard for HTTP requests in PHP, and for good reason. It gives you full control over every aspect of the request while remaining reasonably concise:

< ?php $ch = curl_init ( ) ; curl_setopt_array ( $ch , [ CURLOPT_URL = > 'https://example.com' , CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER = > true , // Return response as string CURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION = > true , // Follow redirects CURLOPT_TIMEOUT = > 30 , // Timeout in seconds CURLOPT_USERAGENT = > 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36' , ] ) ; $html = curl_exec ( $ch ) ; if ( curl_errno ( $ch ) ) { echo 'Error: ' . curl_error ( $ch ) ; } echo $html ;

< ?php $ch = curl_init ( ) ; curl_setopt_array ( $ch , [ CURLOPT_URL = > 'https://example.com' , CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER = > true , // Return response as string CURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION = > true , // Follow redirects CURLOPT_TIMEOUT = > 30 , // Timeout in seconds CURLOPT_USERAGENT = > 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36' , ] ) ; $html = curl_exec ( $ch ) ; if ( curl_errno ( $ch ) ) { echo 'Error: ' . curl_error ( $ch ) ; } echo $html ;

The key options you'll use constantly in scraping:

CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER . Without this, cURL dumps the response straight to stdout instead of returning it as a string. You almost always want this set to true .

. Without this, cURL dumps the response straight to stdout instead of returning it as a string. You almost always want this set to . CURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION . Follows 301/302 redirects automatically. Most sites redirect at least once (HTTP → HTTPS, www → non-www).

. Follows 301/302 redirects automatically. Most sites redirect at least once (HTTP → HTTPS, www → non-www). CURLOPT_TIMEOUT . Sets a maximum execution time. Without it, a hanging server will block your scraper indefinitely.

. Sets a maximum execution time. Without it, a hanging server will block your scraper indefinitely. CURLOPT_USERAGENT . Many sites block requests that arrive with PHP's default user agent or no user agent at all. Set something that looks like an actual browser.

cURL also has built-in proxy support, which becomes essential at scale:

curl_setopt ( $ch , CURLOPT_PROXY , 'http://endpoint:port' ) ; curl_setopt ( $ch , CURLOPT_PROXYUSERPWD , 'username:password' ) ;

curl_setopt ( $ch , CURLOPT_PROXY , 'http://endpoint:port' ) ; curl_setopt ( $ch , CURLOPT_PROXYUSERPWD , 'username:password' ) ;

Error handling is also straightforward with curl_errno() and curl_error():

$html = curl_exec ( $ch ) ; if ( curl_errno ( $ch ) ) { $errorCode = curl_errno ( $ch ) ; $errorMsg = curl_error ( $ch ) ; error_log ( "cURL error ({$errorCode}): {$errorMsg}" ) ; } $httpCode = curl_getinfo ( $ch , CURLINFO_HTTP_CODE ) ; if ( $httpCode >= 400 ) { error_log ( "HTTP {$httpCode} received" ) ; }

$html = curl_exec ( $ch ) ; if ( curl_errno ( $ch ) ) { $errorCode = curl_errno ( $ch ) ; $errorMsg = curl_error ( $ch ) ; error_log ( "cURL error ({$errorCode}): {$errorMsg}" ) ; } $httpCode = curl_getinfo ( $ch , CURLINFO_HTTP_CODE ) ; if ( $httpCode >= 400 ) { error_log ( "HTTP {$httpCode} received" ) ; }

Third-party HTTP clients

Guzzle

Guzzle is the most popular HTTP client in the PHP ecosystem, and it's what most production scrapers end up using. Install it via Composer:

composer require guzzlehttp / guzzle

composer require guzzlehttp / guzzle

Remember to include the autoloader at the top of your script file, so that the new library is "registered". A basic Guzzle request looks cleaner than raw cURL:

< ?php require 'vendor/autoload.php' ; // Remember to add this line use GuzzleHttp\Client ; $client = new Client ( [ 'timeout' = > 30 , 'headers' = > [ 'User-Agent' = > 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36' , 'Accept' = > 'text/html,application/xhtml+xml' , ] , ] ) ; $response = $client - > get ( 'https://example.com' ) ; $html = ( string ) $response - > getBody ( ) ; echo $html ;

< ?php require 'vendor/autoload.php' ; // Remember to add this line use GuzzleHttp\Client ; $client = new Client ( [ 'timeout' = > 30 , 'headers' = > [ 'User-Agent' = > 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36' , 'Accept' = > 'text/html,application/xhtml+xml' , ] , ] ) ; $response = $client - > get ( 'https://example.com' ) ; $html = ( string ) $response - > getBody ( ) ; echo $html ;

Where Guzzle really earns its place is in concurrent requests. Instead of scraping pages one at a time, you can fire off multiple requests simultaneously using promises:

< ?php require 'vendor/autoload.php' ; use GuzzleHttp\Client ; // Add this use statement use GuzzleHttp\Promise\Utils ; $client = new Client ( [ 'timeout' = > 30 , 'headers' = > [ 'User-Agent' = > 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36' , ] , ] ) ; $promises = [ ] ; for ( $i = 1 ; $i <= 10 ; $i + + ) { // Now $client is defined and getAsync ( ) will work $promises [ "page_{$i}" ] = $client - > getAsync ( "https://scrapeme.live/shop/page/{$i}/" ) ; } // 2. Wait for all requests to finish concurrently $results = Utils : : settle ( $promises ) - > wait ( ) ; foreach ( $results as $key = > $result ) { if ( $result [ 'state' ] == = 'fulfilled' ) { $response = $result [ 'value' ] ; $html = ( string ) $response - > getBody ( ) ; echo "Successfully fetched $key (" . strlen ( $html ) . " bytes)

" ; // echo $html ; } else { echo "Failed to fetch $key: " . $result [ 'reason' ] - > getMessage ( ) . "

" ; } }

< ?php require 'vendor/autoload.php' ; use GuzzleHttp\Client ; // Add this use statement use GuzzleHttp\Promise\Utils ; $client = new Client ( [ 'timeout' = > 30 , 'headers' = > [ 'User-Agent' = > 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36' , ] , ] ) ; $promises = [ ] ; for ( $i = 1 ; $i <= 10 ; $i + + ) { // Now $client is defined and getAsync ( ) will work $promises [ "page_{$i}" ] = $client - > getAsync ( "https://scrapeme.live/shop/page/{$i}/" ) ; } // 2. Wait for all requests to finish concurrently $results = Utils : : settle ( $promises ) - > wait ( ) ; foreach ( $results as $key = > $result ) { if ( $result [ 'state' ] == = 'fulfilled' ) { $response = $result [ 'value' ] ; $html = ( string ) $response - > getBody ( ) ; echo "Successfully fetched $key (" . strlen ( $html ) . " bytes)

" ; // echo $html ; } else { echo "Failed to fetch $key: " . $result [ 'reason' ] - > getMessage ( ) . "

" ; } }

Guzzle also offers a middleware system that lets you intercept and modify requests or responses – useful for adding retry logic, logging, or injecting headers globally.

Symfony HttpClient

If you're already in the Symfony ecosystem, the HttpClient component works beautifully as a standalone package. In case you don't have it yet, install it with:

composer require symfony / http - client

composer require symfony / http - client

Then, write the code:

< ?php require 'vendor/autoload.php' ; use Symfony\Component\HttpClient\HttpClient ; $client = HttpClient : : create ( [ 'headers' = > [ 'User-Agent' = > 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36' , ] , ] ) ; $response = $client - > request ( 'GET' , 'https://example.com' ) ; $html = $response - > getContent ( ) ; print_r ( $html ) ;

< ?php require 'vendor/autoload.php' ; use Symfony\Component\HttpClient\HttpClient ; $client = HttpClient : : create ( [ 'headers' = > [ 'User-Agent' = > 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36' , ] , ] ) ; $response = $client - > request ( 'GET' , 'https://example.com' ) ; $html = $response - > getContent ( ) ; print_r ( $html ) ;

Symfony HttpClient has excellent async support and handles streaming responses well – handy when you're downloading large pages or files.

When to skip the HTTP complexity entirely

Setting up proper headers, managing retries, rotating user agents, and handling proxy configuration is a lot of effort before you even get to the actual scraping logic. If your goal is getting data rather than building infrastructure, Decodo's Web Scraping API handles all of this for you – you send a request, and it returns the result in HTML, CSV, or even Markdown. No blocked requests, no proxy management, no headless browser orchestration.