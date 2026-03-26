Comprehensive Guide to Web Scraping with PHP
PHP has been powering the server side of the web for decades, and all that HTTP handling experience makes it a surprisingly capable tool for web scraping. It's not the first language most people reach for – that's usually Python – but if PHP is already your daily driver, there's no reason to switch completely. In this article, you'll learn everything there is to know about web scraping with PHP.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Last updated: Mar 26, 2026
23 min read
TL;DR
- PHP handles HTTP requests, HTML parsing, and database storage natively, making it a practical choice for web scraping if it's already your stack.
- Your environment needs PHP 8.0+, Composer, and a few extensions (curl, xml/dom, mbstring) to get started.
- For HTTP requests, cURL covers most use cases; Guzzle adds async support and middleware for production workflows.
- The PHP ecosystem offers parsers (DomCrawler, DiDOM, Simple HTML DOM), frameworks (Roach PHP, BrowserKit), and headless browser tools (Panther, php-webdriver) for every scraping scenario.
- CSS selectors and XPath are your primary parsing tools – regex is fine for simple patterns, but never for complex HTML.
- Handle pagination by following "next" links, constructing URLs programmatically, or intercepting AJAX endpoints directly when content loads dynamically.
- Export scraped data to CSV, JSON, XML, or databases (SQLite, MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB) depending on your project's scale and needs.
- Production scrapers need retry logic with exponential backoff, realistic browser headers, rate limiting, and proxy rotation to avoid blocks.
- Decodo's residential proxies and Web Scraping API handle IP rotation, fingerprint management, and anti-bot evasion so you can focus on the data.
Why PHP for web scraping?
PHP handles the fundamentals of scraping well out of the box. It can fire off HTTP requests, parse HTML, and send data straight into a database.
Here's where PHP genuinely shines for scraping work:
- Deployment is easy. Most shared hosting, VPS environments, and cloud platforms already run PHP.
- Database integration is native. PHP data objects (PDO) ship together with PHP. They provide a simple way to integrate with databases, removing the need to build any complex logic yourself.
- Hosting support is everywhere. Need a cron job to run your scraper on a $5/month server? PHP has been doing that since before "serverless" was a word.
- Composer makes dependency management painless. The PHP ecosystem has mature HTTP clients, DOM parsers, and even full scraping frameworks – all installable with a single command.
And the honest limitations:
- The scraping ecosystem is smaller. Python has Scrapy, Beautiful Soup, and a massive community around scraping. PHP's tooling is solid but less extensive – you'll find fewer tutorials and Stack Overflow answers when things get weird.
- JavaScript-rendered content needs extra work. Like any server-side language, PHP can't execute JavaScript natively. You'll need headless browser tools (covered later in this guide) for SPAs and dynamically loaded content.
If you're weighing which language to pick for your scraping project, PHP won't win every comparison. But for teams already invested in the PHP ecosystem, it's a pragmatic, capable choice.
Setting up your PHP environment for web scraping
Before writing any scraping logic, you need a working environment. Let's see what you'll have to install and set up.
Prerequisites
- PHP 8.0 or higher. Get the installation instructions from the official website or run php -v in your terminal tool to check what you have.
- Composer. This is a non-negotiable package manager for modern PHP. Install it in the current directory by following the steps in the download section of their website. You can also install it globally. macOS users also have the option to do it with Homebrew.
- A code editor. VS Code with the PHP Intelephense extension works great. PHPStorm is excellent if your team already has licenses. Anything with syntax highlighting and autocomplete will do.
Essential PHP extensions
Most PHP installations ship with these enabled, but it's worth checking. Run php -m to see your loaded modules.
- php-curl. Powers cURL requests – the backbone of most scrapers. If this isn't loaded, almost nothing in this tutorial will work.
- php-xml / php-dom. Required for DOM parsing. Without these, you can't use DOMDocument, DomCrawler, or most HTML parsing libraries.
- php-mbstring. Handles multi-byte string operations. Essential when scraping sites with non-ASCII characters.
- php-json. For encoding and decoding JSON. Enabled by default in PHP 8.0+, but verify it's there.
On Ubuntu/Debian, you can install any missing extensions with:
sudo apt install php8.2-curl php8.2-xml php8.2-mbstring
On macOS with Homebrew, most extensions should be bundled with the PHP formula. If something's missing, try to install again:
brew install php
Project setup
Create a clean project directory and initialize Composer:
mkdir php-scraper && cd php-scrapercomposer init
Composer will walk you through a few prompts – project name, description, and author. The defaults are fine for a scraping project. What matters is the composer.json it generates.
Next, set up PSR-4 autoloading so your classes load automatically. Add this to your composer.json (if it's not there by default):
{"autoload": {"psr-4": {"App\\": "src/"}}}
Then run:
composer dump-autoload
Now, create a basic project structure:
php-scraper/├── src/ # Your scraping classes├── output/ # Scraped data exports (CSV, JSON, etc.)├── cache/ # Cached HTML responses during development├── composer.json└── scrape.php # Entry point script
Finally, configure error reporting for development. This ensures you see every warning and notice while building. Add this at the top of your scrape.php entry point:
<?phprequire_once __DIR__ . '/vendor/autoload.php';error_reporting(E_ALL);ini_set('display_errors', '1');
Your environment is ready. Next, we'll look at how to actually make HTTP requests – starting with PHP's built-in options and working up to production-grade clients.
HTTP request methods in PHP: From basics to production
Every web scraper starts with the same fundamental action: making an HTTP request and getting HTML back. PHP gives you several ways to do this, ranging from a one-liner for a quick test to a production-grade client with middleware and retries.
Let's work through them in order of complexity.
Built-in methods
file_get_contents()
The simplest way to fetch a web page in PHP:
<?php$html = file_get_contents('https://example.com');echo $html;
Run the script with:
php scrape.php
This will return the HTML content of the target page and print it in the terminal.
fsockopen()
This opens a raw TCP socket connection to a server. You can build HTTP requests on top of it manually:
<?php$fp = fsockopen("www.example.com", 80, $errno, $errstr, 30);fwrite($fp, "GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.example.com\r\nConnection: Close\r\n\r\n");while (!feof($fp)) {echo fgets($fp, 128);}fclose($fp);
This is included here because you'll see it in old tutorials. In practice, using fsockopen() for web scraping in 2025 is like hand-cranking a car engine – educational to understand, never the right call for actual work. You'd have to manually handle HTTP parsing, chunked transfer encoding, SSL/TLS, redirects, and cookies. Life's too short.
cURL (php-curl)
cURL is the industry standard for HTTP requests in PHP, and for good reason. It gives you full control over every aspect of the request while remaining reasonably concise:
<?php$ch = curl_init();curl_setopt_array($ch, [CURLOPT_URL => 'https://example.com',CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true, // Return response as stringCURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION => true, // Follow redirectsCURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30, // Timeout in secondsCURLOPT_USERAGENT => 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36',]);$html = curl_exec($ch);if (curl_errno($ch)) {echo 'Error: ' . curl_error($ch);}echo $html;
The key options you'll use constantly in scraping:
- CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER. Without this, cURL dumps the response straight to stdout instead of returning it as a string. You almost always want this set to true.
- CURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION. Follows 301/302 redirects automatically. Most sites redirect at least once (HTTP → HTTPS, www → non-www).
- CURLOPT_TIMEOUT. Sets a maximum execution time. Without it, a hanging server will block your scraper indefinitely.
- CURLOPT_USERAGENT. Many sites block requests that arrive with PHP's default user agent or no user agent at all. Set something that looks like an actual browser.
cURL also has built-in proxy support, which becomes essential at scale:
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_PROXY, 'http://endpoint:port');curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_PROXYUSERPWD, 'username:password');
Error handling is also straightforward with curl_errno() and curl_error():
$html = curl_exec($ch);if (curl_errno($ch)) {$errorCode = curl_errno($ch);$errorMsg = curl_error($ch);error_log("cURL error ({$errorCode}): {$errorMsg}");}$httpCode = curl_getinfo($ch, CURLINFO_HTTP_CODE);if ($httpCode >= 400) {error_log("HTTP {$httpCode} received");}
Third-party HTTP clients
Guzzle
Guzzle is the most popular HTTP client in the PHP ecosystem, and it's what most production scrapers end up using. Install it via Composer:
composer require guzzlehttp/guzzle
Remember to include the autoloader at the top of your script file, so that the new library is "registered". A basic Guzzle request looks cleaner than raw cURL:
<?phprequire 'vendor/autoload.php'; // Remember to add this lineuse GuzzleHttp\Client;$client = new Client(['timeout' => 30,'headers' => ['User-Agent' => 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36','Accept' => 'text/html,application/xhtml+xml',],]);$response = $client->get('https://example.com');$html = (string) $response->getBody();echo $html;
Where Guzzle really earns its place is in concurrent requests. Instead of scraping pages one at a time, you can fire off multiple requests simultaneously using promises:
<?phprequire 'vendor/autoload.php';use GuzzleHttp\Client; // Add this use statementuse GuzzleHttp\Promise\Utils;$client = new Client(['timeout' => 30,'headers' => ['User-Agent' => 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36',],]);$promises = [];for ($i = 1; $i <= 10; $i++) {// Now $client is defined and getAsync() will work$promises["page_{$i}"] = $client->getAsync("https://scrapeme.live/shop/page/{$i}/");}// 2. Wait for all requests to finish concurrently$results = Utils::settle($promises)->wait();foreach ($results as $key => $result) {if ($result['state'] === 'fulfilled') {$response = $result['value'];$html = (string) $response->getBody();echo "Successfully fetched $key (" . strlen($html) . " bytes)\n";//echo $html;} else {echo "Failed to fetch $key: " . $result['reason']->getMessage() . "\n";}}
Guzzle also offers a middleware system that lets you intercept and modify requests or responses – useful for adding retry logic, logging, or injecting headers globally.
Symfony HttpClient
If you're already in the Symfony ecosystem, the HttpClient component works beautifully as a standalone package. In case you don't have it yet, install it with:
composer require symfony/http-client
Then, write the code:
<?phprequire 'vendor/autoload.php';use Symfony\Component\HttpClient\HttpClient;$client = HttpClient::create(['headers' => ['User-Agent' => 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36',],]);$response = $client->request('GET', 'https://example.com');$html = $response->getContent();print_r($html);
Symfony HttpClient has excellent async support and handles streaming responses well – handy when you're downloading large pages or files.
When to skip the HTTP complexity entirely
Setting up proper headers, managing retries, rotating user agents, and handling proxy configuration is a lot of effort before you even get to the actual scraping logic. If your goal is getting data rather than building infrastructure, Decodo's Web Scraping API handles all of this for you – you send a request, and it returns the result in HTML, CSV, or even Markdown. No blocked requests, no proxy management, no headless browser orchestration.
Effortless web scraping
Decodo's Web Scraping API is the perfect solution for handling complex websites – leave the hard work to us and enjoy unrestricted data.
PHP libraries and tools for web scraping
HTTP clients
- cURL (built-in). Ships with PHP, no installation needed. The default choice for straightforward requests.
- Guzzle. The most widely used PHP HTTP client. PSR-7 compliant, supports async requests, and has a middleware system for customizing request/response pipelines.
- Symfony HttpClient. Standalone component with strong async and streaming support. A natural fit for Symfony projects, but it works independently too.
- Httpful. A lighter alternative with a chainable, readable API. Good when Guzzle feels like overkill.
HTML/DOM parsers
- Simple HTML DOM Parser. jQuery-like syntax (find('.class'), ->plaintext) that's easy to pick up. Popular with beginners, though it can struggle with memory on large documents.
- DiDOM. Fast, modern parser with CSS selector support. A good middle ground between simplicity and performance.
- DOMDocument (built-in). PHP's native DOM parser. Powerful and dependency-free, but the API is verbose enough to make simple tasks feel ceremonial.
- Symfony DomCrawler. Clean, expressive API with both CSS selector and XPath support. Pairs naturally with Guzzle or Symfony HttpClient.
Complete scraping frameworks
- Goutte / Symfony BrowserKit. Simulates a browser session – follows links, submits forms, maintains cookies. Ideal for scraping workflows that require navigation across multiple pages.
- Roach PHP. Inspired by Python's Scrapy. Offers spiders, item pipelines, and middleware for structured, large-scale scraping projects.
- PHP-Spider. A crawling library with configurable traversal strategies (breadth-first or depth-first). Useful when you need to discover and map URLs before scraping them.
Headless browser control
- Symfony Panther. Controls Chrome or Firefox using the same API as Goutte/BrowserKit. The easiest path to rendering JavaScript content in PHP.
- php-webdriver (Selenium). Full browser automation through Selenium WebDriver. Handles scrolling, clicking, form filling – anything a real user would do.
- PuPHPeteer. A PHP bridge to Node.js Puppeteer. Gives you access to Puppeteer's full API, but requires Node.js installed alongside PHP.
- Chrome PHP. Communicates directly with Chrome via the DevTools Protocol. Lower-level than Selenium, useful when you need fine-grained browser control.
Utility libraries
- Crawler-Detect. Detects whether a user-agent string belongs to a known bot or crawler. Helpful for testing how your own scraper appears to target sites.
- Embed. Extracts OEmbed, OpenGraph, and other metadata from URLs. Useful when you're scraping link previews or social media metadata rather than full page content.
Which combination should you use?
Scenario
Recommended stack
Simple static pages
cURL + Simple HTML DOM or DiDOM
Form submissions, link following
Goutte / BrowserKit
JavaScript-rendered content
Panther or php-webdriver
Large-scale crawling with data pipelines
Roach PHP
Quick prototype or one-off script
file_get_contents + Simple HTML DOM
Scale your PHP scraper
Pair your scraping code with Decodo's proxy and API infrastructure to go from prototype to production without rebuilding.
Extracting and parsing HTML data
Getting HTML is the easy part. The real work starts when you need to pull specific data out of a messy, inconsistent, occasionally hostile DOM structure.
Understanding HTML structure
Before writing a single line of parsing code, open the target page in your browser and inspect it with DevTools (right-click → Inspect). You're looking for:
- Unique selectors. IDs are ideal, specific class names are good, data attributes (data-product-id, data-price) are a gift from the developer gods.
- Patterns in repeated elements. Product listings, table rows, search results – these usually share a common parent container and consistent child structure.
- Inconsistencies. Some listings might be missing a price. Some rows might have an extra <span>. Some pages might use different markup for "featured" vs. regular items. Plan for this early; your parser will thank you.
You may also view the raw page source (Ctrl+U) alongside the DevTools inspector. If content appears in DevTools but not in the source, it's rendered by JavaScript – and you'll need a headless browser to get it.
Parsing approach 1: Regular expressions
Yes, the internet has strong opinions about parsing HTML with regex. They're mostly right. But for extracting simple, predictable patterns from raw text, regex is fast and dependency-free:
<?php$html = file_get_contents('https://example.com');// Extract the page titlepreg_match('/<title[^>]*>(.*?)<\/title>/ims', $html, $match);$title = $match[1] ?? null;// Output the resultsecho "Title: " . $title . PHP_EOL;
Parsing approach 2: CSS selectors
If you've written any CSS or jQuery, this will feel immediately familiar. CSS selectors are the most intuitive way to target elements, and most PHP parsing libraries support them. Here's the equivalent to extract the title:
<?php$html = file_get_contents('https://example.com');$dom = new DOMDocument();// @ suppresses warnings from non-perfect HTML@$dom->loadHTML($html);// This targets the <title> tag specifically$title = $dom->getElementsByTagName('title')->item(0)?->nodeValue;echo $title;
Parsing approach 3: XPath expressions
XPath is more verbose than CSS selectors, but it can do things CSS simply can't – selecting elements by their text content, navigating to parent or sibling nodes, and combining conditions in ways that would require multiple CSS queries.
Some examples:
div[@class="product"] → same as CSS: div.producta[contains(@href, "page")] → links with "page" anywhere in hrefspan[contains(text(), "Price")] → spans containing the word "Price"td[2]/following-sibling::td → all cells after the second <td>div[@class="item"]/parent::* → parent of any div.item
Parsing approach 4: DOMDocument (built-in PHP)
PHP's native DOM parser requires no dependencies. It's powerful, but the API is verbose:
<?php$html = file_get_contents('https://example.com');$doc = new DOMDocument();@$doc->loadHTML('<?xml encoding="UTF-8">' . $html, LIBXML_NOERROR | LIBXML_HTML_NOIMPLIED | LIBXML_HTML_NODEFDTD);$divs = $doc->getElementsByTagName('div');if ($divs->length > 0) {$content = $divs->item(0);echo trim($content->textContent) . "\n";} else {echo trim($doc->getElementsByTagName('body')->item(0)->textContent);}
Parsing approach 5: Symfony DomCrawler
DomCrawler offers the cleanest API of the bunch, with both CSS and XPath support. Install it with:
composer require symfony/dom-crawler # Default with XPathcomposer require symfony/css-selector # CSS support
The code will look like this:
<?phprequire 'vendor/autoload.php';use Symfony\Component\DomCrawler\Crawler;$html = file_get_contents('https://example.com');$crawler = new Crawler($html);// 1. Extract H1 using XPath$titles = $crawler->filterXPath('//h1');$titles->each(function (Crawler $node) {echo $node->text() . "\n";});// 2. Extract links and text using XPath$links = $crawler->filterXPath('//a')->each(function (Crawler $node) {return ['text' => $node->text(),'url' => $node->attr('href'),];});// 3. Extract all paragraphs$paragraphs = $crawler->filterXPath('//p');$paragraphs->each(function (Crawler $node) {echo $node->text() . "\n";});// 4. Get raw HTML of the container div$rawContent = $crawler->filterXPath('//div')->html();
Which parser should you use?
- Regular expressions are best for fast, precise extractions of specific data like emails or IDs from raw text, though they're fragile and easily broken by minor HTML changes.
- CSS selectors provide the best balance of speed and readability for most projects, offering a familiar syntax for anyone who has styled a webpage.
- XPath expressions offer significantly more power and flexibility than CSS, allowing you to navigate "upwards" in the DOM tree or find elements based on their exact text content.
- DOMDocument is the reliable, built-in PHP fallback for when you cannot use external dependencies, though its syntax is more verbose and sensitive to malformed code.
- Symfony DomCrawler serves as a professional-grade wrapper that combines the performance of native PHP with a modern, fluent API, making it the industry standard for complex, robust scraping tasks.
Handling pagination and multi-page scraping
Most useful data doesn't live on a single page. Product listings, search results, blog archives – the stuff worth scraping is almost always spread across dozens (or hundreds) of pages. Your scraper needs to handle that gracefully.
Pagination patterns you'll encounter
Not all pagination looks the same. Here are some of the hurdles you might run into:
- "Next" button links. A simple <a> tag pointing to the next page. The most common pattern and the easiest to follow.
- Numbered page links. Page 1, 2, 3… or range-based (1–10, 11–20). Same underlying mechanic as "Next" buttons, just different UI.
- URL parameter pagination. The page changes via query strings like ?page=2 or ?offset=20. You can construct these URLs programmatically without parsing any links.
- Infinite scroll. Content loads via JavaScript as the user scrolls. Traditional HTTP scrapers won't see it – you'll need to either find the underlying API endpoint or use a headless browser.
- "Load more" buttons. Similar to infinite scroll, but triggered by a click instead of scrolling. Usually, it fires an AJAX request that you can intercept.
- Cursor-based pagination. Common in APIs. Each response includes a cursor token for the next batch. You keep passing the cursor until the response comes back empty.
The first three are straightforward with standard HTTP tools. The last three require either reverse-engineering the underlying API or reaching for a headless browser.
Pagination handling approaches
Let's take a look at how these work in practice. We'll use books.toscrape.com – a sandbox site built specifically for practicing web scraping. It has 1,000 books spread across 50 pages with a "next" button at the bottom of each page. The URL pattern is /catalogue/page-{n}.html.
Approach 1: Following "next" links
This is the safest approach because it doesn't assume anything about URL structure. You just find the next link, follow it, and stop when there isn't one:
<?phprequire 'vendor/autoload.php';use Symfony\Component\DomCrawler\Crawler;use GuzzleHttp\Client;$client = new Client(['timeout' => 30]);$baseUrl = 'https://books.toscrape.com/';$url = $baseUrl . 'catalogue/page-1.html';$books = [];while ($url) {$response = $client->get($url);$crawler = new Crawler((string) $response->getBody(), $url);// Extract book data from current page$crawler->filter('article.product_pod')->each(function (Crawler $node) use (&$books) {$books[] = ['title' => $node->filter('h3 a')->attr('title'),'price' => $node->filter('.price_color')->text(),'stock' => trim($node->filter('.instock.availability')->text()),'url' => $node->filter('h3 a')->attr('href'),];});// Find the "next" link -- stop if it doesn't exist$nextLink = $crawler->filter('li.next a');$url = $nextLink->count() > 0? $baseUrl . 'catalogue/' . $nextLink->attr('href'): null;echo "Scraped " . count($books) . " books.\n";usleep(500_000); // 500ms delay between requests}echo "Done. Total books: " . count($books) . "\n";
Approach 2: Constructing URLs programmatically
When you know the URL pattern up front, you can skip link parsing entirely and generate all the page URLs yourself:
<?phprequire 'vendor/autoload.php';use Symfony\Component\DomCrawler\Crawler;use GuzzleHttp\Client;$client = new Client();$baseUrl = 'https://books.toscrape.com/catalogue/page-%d.html';$books = [];for ($page = 1; $page <= 50; $page++) {$url = sprintf($baseUrl, $page);$response = $client->get($url);$crawler = new Crawler((string) $response->getBody());// Status message for the terminalecho "\n--- Scaping Page $page ---\n";$crawler->filter('article.product_pod')->each(function (Crawler $node) use (&$books) {$title = $node->filter('h3 a')->attr('title');$price = $node->filter('.price_color')->text();// Print it to the screen immediatelyecho "Found: $title ($price)\n";// Save it to the array$books[] = ['title' => $title,'price' => $price,];});// Short pause to be polite to the serverusleep(500_000);}// Final countecho "\nFinished! Total books scraped: " . count($books) . "\n";
Approach 3: Using Symfony BrowserKit for link following
Symfony BrowserKit maintains session state automatically – cookies, referer headers, and relative URL resolution are handled for you:
composer require symfony/browser-kit symfony/http-client
Example code:
<?phprequire 'vendor/autoload.php';use Symfony\Component\BrowserKit\HttpBrowser;use Symfony\Component\HttpClient\HttpClient;$client = new HttpBrowser(HttpClient::create());// Start at the main page to ensure relative links work correctly$crawler = $client->request('GET', 'https://books.toscrape.com/index.html');$books = [];$pageCount = 1;while (true) {echo "\n--- Processing Page $pageCount ---\n";$crawler->filter('article.product_pod')->each(function ($node) use (&$books) {$title = $node->filter('h3 a')->attr('title');$price = $node->filter('.price_color')->text();echo "Found: $title ($price)\n";$books[] = ['title' => $title,'price' => $price,];});try {// Find the 'next' link$nextLinkElement = $crawler->filter('li.next a');if ($nextLinkElement->count() > 0) {$link = $nextLinkElement->link();$crawler = $client->click($link);$pageCount++;usleep(500_000); // 0.5s delay} else {echo "\nReached the last page.\n";break;}} catch (\Exception $e) {echo "Error or end of pagination: " . $e->getMessage() . "\n";break;}}echo "\nDone! Total books collected: " . count($books) . "\n";
Approach 4: Intercepting AJAX requests directly
This is where things get interesting. Scrape This Site has a page listing Oscar-winning films by year. Click a year tab, and a table of films appears – but the initial HTML contains an empty table. The data loads via AJAX. If you try scraping with regular methods, you get nothing useful.
The instinct is to reach for a headless browser, but there's a faster approach: find the AJAX endpoint and call it directly.
Here's how you'd discover it:
- Open DevTools (F12).
- Navigate to Network.
- Select Fetch/XHR.
- Reload the page.
- Click the tab with 2015 in it, and watch the request that fires. You'll see a GET request to the same URL with query parameters ?ajax=true&year=2015 – and the response is clean JSON.
You can assume the same logic works for other years as well. Once you've identified the endpoint, you skip the DOM entirely:
<?phprequire 'vendor/autoload.php';use GuzzleHttp\Client;$client = new Client(['timeout' => 30]);$baseUrl = 'https://www.scrapethissite.com/pages/ajax-javascript/';$years = [2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015];$films = [];foreach ($years as $year) {echo "\n--- Fetching Oscars for {$year} ---\n";$response = $client->get($baseUrl, ['query' => ['ajax' => 'true','year' => $year,],]);$data = json_decode((string) $response->getBody(), true);if (!$data) {echo "No data found for {$year}.\n";continue;}foreach ($data as $film) {// Prepare the data$title = $film['title'];$noms = $film['nominations'];$awards = $film['awards'];$isBest = (isset($film['best_picture']) && $film['best_picture']) ? ' [BEST PICTURE]' : '';// Print the film details to the terminalecho "- {$title}: {$awards} wins / {$noms} nominations{$isBest}\n";$films[] = ['year' => $year,'title' => $title,'nominations' => $noms,'awards' => $awards,'best_picture' => $film['best_picture'] ?? false,];}usleep(300_000);}echo "Total films collected: " . count($films) . "\n";
Saving and exporting scraped data
You've got an array of Oscar-winning films from the previous section. Now what? Printing to the terminal is satisfying for about five seconds. After that, you need persistent storage.
Structuring your data
Before exporting anything, it's worth normalizing your data into a consistent shape. Scraped data is messy by nature – missing fields, inconsistent types, stray whitespace. A simple Data Transfer Object (DTO) class keeps things predictable:
class Film{public function __construct(public readonly int $year,public readonly string $title,public readonly int $nominations,public readonly int $awards,public readonly bool $bestPicture,) {}public static function fromArray(array $data): self{return new self(year: (int) $data['year'],title: trim($data['title']),nominations: (int) $data['nominations'],awards: (int) $data['awards'],bestPicture: (bool) ($data['best_picture'] ?? false),);}public function toArray(): array{return ['year' => $this->year,'title' => $this->title,'nominations' => $this->nominations,'awards' => $this->awards,'best_picture' => $this->bestPicture,];}}
Then, replace raw arrays in the scraping loop with:
$films[] = Film::fromArray(['year' => $year,'title' => $film['title'],'nominations' => $film['nominations'],'awards' => $film['awards'],'best_picture' => $film['best_picture'] ?? false,]);
The modified script will now look like this:
<?phprequire 'vendor/autoload.php';use GuzzleHttp\Client;class Film{public function __construct(public readonly int $year,public readonly string $title,public readonly int $nominations,public readonly int $awards,public readonly bool $bestPicture,) {}public static function fromArray(array $data): self{return new self(year: (int) $data['year'],title: trim($data['title']),nominations: (int) $data['nominations'],awards: (int) $data['awards'],bestPicture: (bool) ($data['best_picture'] ?? false),);}public function toArray(): array{return ['year' => $this->year,'title' => $this->title,'nominations' => $this->nominations,'awards' => $this->awards,'best_picture' => $this->bestPicture,];}}// Add functions here$client = new Client(['timeout' => 30]);$baseUrl = 'https://www.scrapethissite.com/pages/ajax-javascript/';$years = [2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015];$films = [];foreach ($years as $year) {echo "\n--- Fetching Oscars for {$year} ---\n";$response = $client->get($baseUrl, ['query' => ['ajax' => 'true','year' => $year,],]);$data = json_decode((string) $response->getBody(), true);if (!$data) {echo "No data found for {$year}.\n";continue;}foreach ($data as $entry) {$film = Film::fromArray(['year' => $year,'title' => $entry['title'],'nominations' => $entry['nominations'],'awards' => $entry['awards'],'best_picture' => $entry['best_picture'] ?? false,]);echo "- {$film->title}: {$film->awards} wins / {$film->nominations} nominations". ($film->bestPicture ? ' [BEST PICTURE]' : '') . "\n";$films[] = $film;}usleep(300_000);}echo "\n=== Scraping complete. Total films: " . count($films) . " ===\n\n";// Add call to functions here
Exporting to CSV
CSV is the universal lowest common denominator. Every spreadsheet, database import tool, and data pipeline understands it.
Add this function to your code and execute it at the end of the script:
function exportToCsv(array $films, string $filename): void{$fp = fopen($filename, 'w');// UTF-8 BOM for Excel compatibilityfwrite($fp, "\xEF\xBB\xBF");// Header rowfputcsv($fp, ['Year', 'Title', 'Nominations', 'Awards', 'Best Picture']);foreach ($films as $film) {fputcsv($fp, [$film->year,$film->title,$film->nominations,$film->awards,$film->bestPicture ? 'Yes' : 'No',]);}fclose($fp);}exportToCsv($films, 'output/oscar_films.csv');echo "Exported " . count($films) . " films to CSV.\n";
Exporting to JSON
JSON is cleaner for structured data and easier to consume programmatically:
function exportToJson(array $films, string $filename): void{$data = array_map(fn(Film $f) => $f->toArray(), $films);file_put_contents($filename,json_encode($data, JSON_PRETTY_PRINT | JSON_UNESCAPED_UNICODE));}exportToJson($films, 'output/oscar_films.json');
Exporting to XML
XML is less common for new projects, but still relevant for data interchange with legacy systems or APIs that expect it:
function exportToXml(array $films, string $filename): void{$doc = new DOMDocument('1.0', 'UTF-8');$doc->formatOutput = true;$root = $doc->createElement('films');$doc->appendChild($root);foreach ($films as $film) {$node = $doc->createElement('film');$node->setAttribute('year', (string) $film->year);$node->appendChild($doc->createElement('title', htmlspecialchars($film->title)));$node->appendChild($doc->createElement('nominations', (string) $film->nominations));$node->appendChild($doc->createElement('awards', (string) $film->awards));$node->appendChild($doc->createElement('best_picture', $film->bestPicture ? 'true' : 'false'));$root->appendChild($node);}$doc->save($filename);}exportToXml($films, 'output/oscar_films.xml');
Storing in SQLite
SQLite is ideal for local development and smaller scraping projects. No server to set up, no credentials to manage – it's just a file:
function exportToSqlite(array $films, string $dbPath): void{$pdo = new PDO("sqlite:{$dbPath}");$pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);$pdo->exec('CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS films (id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT,year INTEGER NOT NULL,title TEXT NOT NULL,nominations INTEGER NOT NULL,awards INTEGER NOT NULL,best_picture BOOLEAN NOT NULL DEFAULT 0,UNIQUE(year, title))');$stmt = $pdo->prepare('INSERT OR IGNORE INTO films(year, title, nominations, awards, best_picture)VALUES (:year, :title, :nominations, :awards, :best_picture)');foreach ($films as $film) {$stmt->execute([':year' => $film->year,':title' => $film->title,':nominations' => $film->nominations,':awards' => $film->awards,':best_picture' => $film->bestPicture ? 1 : 0,]);}}exportToSqlite($films, 'output/oscar_films.db');