Web Scraping with Ruby: A Simple Step-by-Step Guide

Quick answer (TL;DR)

How Ruby scrapers work:

Send HTTP requests to fetch HTML from web pages

Parse the HTML document with Nokogiri to extract data

Save scraped data to CSV, JSON, or your database

Essential Ruby gems:

HTTParty – simple HTTP requests

Nokogiri – HTML parsing and CSS selectors

Mechanize – forms, sessions, and cookies

Ferrum/Selenium – JavaScript-heavy sites requiring headless browsers

When to build your own vs. use an API:

Build it yourself – good for learning, simple projects, complete control

Use a scraping API – good for production scale, JavaScript rendering, proxy rotation, avoiding blocks, and saving development time

What is web scraping with Ruby?

Ruby is a programming language created by Yukihiro Matsumoto in the mid-1990s with a focus on developer happiness and readable code. It's best known for powering Ruby on Rails, a robust web application framework, but it's also a solid choice for web scraping thanks to its clean syntax and mature ecosystem of gems (Ruby's term for libraries).

Web scraping is the process of using Ruby to extract data from web pages automatically. Instead of manually copying information from websites, you write a Ruby script that fetches HTML documents, cleans them, and pulls out the specific data you need. You can extract anything – product prices, article text, contact information, or other structured data on the web.

The basic workflow is straightforward: your Ruby script sends an HTTP request to a target website, receives the HTML response, parses that HTML document to locate specific elements using CSS selectors or XPath, extracts the desired data, and saves it in a usable format like CSV or JSON.

How Ruby web scrapers work step-by-step

Building a Ruby web scraper follows a simple pattern that becomes second nature once you've done it a few times. Here's what a typical scraping workflow looks like:

Inspect the target webpage. Open your browser's developer tools and examine the HTML structure to identify which elements contain your desired data. Send an HTTP request. Use a Ruby gem to fetch the HTML document from the web page. Parse the HTML response. Load the HTML string into a parser that understands the document structure. Extract data. Use CSS selectors or XPath to select HTML elements and pull out text, attributes, or links. Clean and structure. Process the scraped data into a readable format, handling any inconsistencies or missing values. Save the data. Export to a CSV file, JSON, database, or wherever you need it.

Once you've built the scraping logic for one page, you can loop through multiple pages, add error handling for failed requests, and schedule your Ruby script to run automatically. The hard part is understanding the target website's structure – the actual Ruby code can range from just a few dozen lines to a few hundred, based on website complexity.

Core Ruby gems for web scraping

Ruby's ecosystem offers several excellent web scraping libraries, each suited for different scenarios. Here are the essential ones every Ruby web scraper should know.

HTTParty

HTTParty makes performing HTTP requests super easy. It's perfect for basic GET and POST requests when you just need to fetch HTML.