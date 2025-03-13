Rust Web Scraping: Step-by-Step Tutorial With Code Examples

Handling dynamic and JavaScript-rendered pages

Everything we’ve done so far works because Hacker News is a static site. The HTML you get from the request is the same HTML you see in the browser. But that’s not how most modern websites work.

With frameworks like React or Next.js, the initial HTML is often just a shell. The real content is loaded later with JavaScript. If you try to scrape those pages with reqwest, you’ll get an empty <div id="root"> or <div id="app"> as a result, even though the page looks fully populated in your browser.

The easiest way to spot this is to compare what your scraper receives with what you see in the browser. If the content is missing in the raw HTML, but visible on the page, it means it’s being rendered dynamically. You can confirm this in the Network tab by looking for Fetch or XHR requests that return JSON, which is often where the real data lives.

Once you’ve identified that, you have a few options:

Option 1: Find the underlying API

Many sites fetch their data from JSON endpoints behind the scenes. If you can locate that request in the Network tab, you can call it directly from Rust using reqwest and parse the response with serde_json. This is faster, more reliable, and avoids HTML parsing entirely.

Option 2: Using fantoccini for WebDriver-based control

If there’s no accessible API, the next option is using a real browser. In Rust, that typically means a WebDriver client like fantoccini, which connects to a running ChromeDriver or GeckoDriver instance and executes JavaScript just like a normal browser. This gives you access to fully rendered pages, but it’s slower and adds setup complexity.

Option 3: Using Decodo's Web Scraping API

The final option is to use our Web Scraping API to handle rendering for you. It can fetch the page, execute JavaScript, and return fully rendered HTML that you can parse into JSON, Markdown, and other formats with the same scraper setup. This keeps your Rust code simple and avoids managing a browser process yourself.

Handling anti-bot protections and blocks in Rust

On most sites, you’ll eventually run into anti-bot measures.

The usual signs include HTTP 429 responses when you’re rate-limited, 403 responses when your requests are flagged, or pages that return a 200 status but contain CAPTCHA challenges or incomplete data. These soft blocks are easy to miss if you’re only checking status codes.

The first step is making your requests look normal. That means setting a realistic User-Agent, including standard headers like Accept and Accept-Language, and maintaining cookies across requests. On top of that, you need basic retry logic. Instead of failing immediately, retry requests with a short backoff, especially for 429 and server errors, but cap the number of attempts.

As you scale, the main constraint becomes your IP. Sending many requests from a single source is easy to detect, especially when combined with concurrency. Using rotating residential proxies helps distribute requests across real user IPs, making traffic patterns harder to detect.

Using a service like Decodo residential proxies allows requests to be distributed across multiple IP addresses, making the traffic pattern look far more like real users. This becomes especially important when running concurrent scrapers, where request volume increases quickly.