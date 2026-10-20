The humanize=True flag covers the behavior layer. Per the README and changelog, it adds curved mouse paths, typing delays modeled on a 136M-keystroke study, and wheel scrolling. The flag costs time, because our median 12-step CloakBrowser task took 19.52 s with humanize and 6.31 s without it. Practitioners usually enable it on targets that score behavior, such as anti-fraud checks.

In wrapper 0.6.3, the flag also changes how clicks behave. A stock Playwright click waits until the next page starts to load. In a several-run check with humanize on, the click returned while the next page was still loading, and an immediate check found 0 quotes. An explicit navigation wait fixes it:

from cloakbrowser import launch browser = launch ( headless = True , humanize = True ) page = browser . new_page ( ) page . goto ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/" ) with page . expect_navigation ( wait_until = "domcontentloaded" ) : page . click ( "li.next > a" ) print ( page . url , page . locator ( ".quote" ) . count ( ) ) browser . close ( )

With the wait, the script reached page 2 and counted its 10 quotes:

https : // quotes . toscrape . com / page / 2 / 10

CloakBrowser scores best on framework compatibility. We attached Browser-use through cdp_url, and the page still read navigator.webdriver as false. Humanize runs in the wrapper, so it doesn't apply when a framework drives raw CDP. The third-party stealth browser MCP server cloakbrowser-mcp wraps CloakBrowser as an agent tool.

The attach takes a debugging port and a matching cdp_url:

import asyncio from browser_use import Agent , BrowserSession , ChatOpenAI from cloakbrowser import launch_async async def main ( ) : browser = await launch_async ( headless = True , args = [ "--remote-debugging-port=9242" ] ) session = BrowserSession ( cdp_url = "http://127.0.0.1:9242" ) agent = Agent ( task = "Open https://quotes.toscrape.com and return the first 3 author names." , llm = ChatOpenAI ( model = "gpt-5-mini" ) , browser_session = session ) try : history = await agent . run ( max_steps = 10 ) print ( history . final_result ( ) ) finally : await session . kill ( ) await browser . close ( ) asyncio . run ( main ( ) )

For logged-in agents, the wrapper's persistent context kept the same fingerprint in 4 of 4 restarts. CloakBrowser also has 5 trade-offs for agent work:

The binary is proprietary . The binary license allows internal Docker and CI use, but embedding it for third parties needs an OEM or SaaS license.

. The allows internal Docker and CI use, but embedding it for third parties needs an OEM or SaaS license. Pricing depends on concurrent sessions . A free GitHub sign-in unlocked the current build for 1 session when we tested. Paid plans add concurrent sessions, with current prices on the CloakBrowser site . The keyless build we tested reported Chrome 146, 9 versions behind stable.

. A free GitHub sign-in unlocked the current build for 1 session when we tested. Paid plans add concurrent sessions, with current prices on . The keyless build we tested reported Chrome 146, 9 versions behind stable. Crashed sessions keep their license seats . Per the wrapper source, a killed session frees its seat after 4 to 30 minutes. After connect_over_cdp() , browser.close() only disconnects, so close the browser from the process that launched it.

. Per the wrapper source, a killed session frees its seat after 4 to 30 minutes. After , only disconnects, so close the browser from the process that launched it. Each fingerprint needs its own process . In 1 browser, 8 contexts shared 1 fingerprint, so separate fingerprints cost 170 MB each instead of 96 MB.

. In 1 browser, 8 contexts shared 1 fingerprint, so separate fingerprints cost 170 MB each instead of 96 MB. You handle CAPTCHA solving and proxy rotation. Pair CloakBrowser with a proxy pool.

In wrapper 0.6.3, the Playwright request client ignores a proxy passed as a browser flag (issue #579). With the proxy passed as –proxy-server, page.goto() went through it, and page.request.get() bypassed it. A context-level proxy covers both kinds of requests:

import os from cloakbrowser import launch browser = launch ( headless = True ) context = browser . new_context ( proxy = { "server" : os . environ [ "PROXY_SERVER" ] , "username" : os . environ [ "PROXY_USER" ] , "password" : os . environ [ "PROXY_PASS" ] , } ) page = context . new_page ( ) print ( page . request . get ( "https://ip.decodo.com/json" ) . json ( ) [ "proxy" ] [ "ip" ] ) browser . close ( )

The script prints the proxy's exit IP, confirming that page.request uses the proxy. See how driver-level patching of Playwright and Puppeteer works and our guide to fingerprint defense with a patched browser build.

Camoufox: Engine-level fingerprint injection on Firefox

Camoufox is a modified Firefox build that injects navigator values, screen metrics, fonts, and WebGL data at the engine level. Playwright drives it through Juggler, the Firefox automation protocol that replaces CDP.

Camoufox is built for targets that check fingerprints closely. It doesn't add noise to canvas output. Stock Firefox draws the same pixels every time, so a browser whose canvas results change looks fake. On Linux, Camoufox's Windows fingerprint still had Segoe UI and Calibri, fonts that CloakBrowser leaves you to install.

The Firefox engine changes 3 things for agents:

Browser-use 0.13.11 is CDP-only . It has no Firefox support, and Camoufox has no CDP endpoint.

. It has no Firefox support, and Camoufox has no CDP endpoint. Playwright MCP accepts a Firefox target , so an agent loop built on Playwright is the practical option.

, so an agent loop built on Playwright is the practical option. Page variables need main_world_eval . Camoufox runs scripts apart from the page by default, so agent code needs it to read the page's own variables.

A CAPTCHA provider's script created a Worker from the Juggler package. Stock Firefox doesn't have that package, so the script could detect Camoufox. In beta.36, the release Camoufox ships as stable, the fix that hides Juggler from pages was only in prerelease builds. Check new stable releases for it.

The Camoufox input-dispatch notes record 4 input deadlocks, where one lost mouse event froze every tab with no error. The deadlock fix drops such events after 5 s.

Camoufox uses more memory. After the 12-step task, Camoufox used a median of 762 MB of memory against 348 MB for CloakBrowser across 5 runs. We measured proportional set size, which divides shared memory among the processes that use it.

For fleets, Camoufox's NewContext() helper creates a new fingerprint for each browser context, so many fingerprints can share 1 process. Only 6 of our 8 were distinct.

Pin a device preset to keep the same fingerprint. In beta.36, a restarted profile kept its cookies and localStorage but returned as a different device in 5 of 6 restarts. A logged-in agent on a new device can trigger a re-check. Camoufox ships recorded real-device presets, so pin one per profile:

import json import random from importlib . resources import files from pathlib import Path from camoufox . sync_api import Camoufox profile = Path ( "profiles/agent-1" ) pin = profile . parent / "agent-1.preset.json" if not pin . exists ( ) : presets = json . loads ( ( files ( "camoufox" ) / "fingerprint-presets.json" ) . read_text ( ) ) [ "presets" ] pin . parent . mkdir ( parents = True , exist_ok = True ) pin . write_text ( json . dumps ( random . choice ( presets [ "linux" ] ) ) ) with Camoufox ( headless = True , persistent_context = True , user_data_dir = str ( profile ) , fingerprint_preset = json . loads ( pin . read_text ( ) ) ) as context : page = context . new_page ( ) page . goto ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/" ) print ( page . evaluate ( "[navigator.platform, screen.width + 'x' + screen.height].join(' ')" ) )

Across 3 launches, the script printed the same fingerprint, a Linux preset, the same OS as the host:

Linux x86_64 3440x1440 Linux x86_64 3440x1440 Linux x86_64 3440x1440

Spoofing another OS needs canvas noise, which the project says no real machine produces.

Licensing is the simplest of the 3. The browser is MPL-2.0, a file-level copyleft, so you can ship it in a product if you make the source of its MPL files available.

If you need a Camoufox alternative that CDP agent frameworks can attach to, CloakBrowser and Patchright, a patched Playwright driver for Chromium, both qualify. For installation and launch code, follow our full Camoufox setup walkthrough.

undetected-chromedriver: Driver-level patching for Selenium

undetected-chromedriver is a patched Selenium ChromeDriver that removes the automation flags a stock driver exposes. Its patcher deletes the cdc_ block that ChromeDriver injects.

It still works for existing Selenium code on lightly protected sites. For agent work, 3 limits make other tools a better fit:

The WebDriver layer remains , and it leaves traces that detection scripts can find.

, and it leaves traces that detection scripts can find. Updates have slowed . The last PyPI release, 3.5.5, dates from 2024.

. The last PyPI release, 3.5.5, dates from 2024. A successor exists. Its author describes nodriver as the official successor .

Headless mode can expose the automation. On the GPU-less test container, the headless session reported HeadlessChrome/155 in its user agent and used SwiftShader, a software renderer. It also reported an 800x600 screen with a larger 1920x993 window, which no real device has.

The tool had the lowest step latency in our benchmark, at 386 ms, and it works with Selenium tooling only. On 2 protected sites in our live tests, it stopped at page 1, so it fits lightly protected targets.

For an existing project, see our undetected ChromeDriver setup in Python. For new work, read how nodriver replaces the ChromeDriver layer entirely.

Side-by-side: Stealth browsers compared on agent workloads

Both tables cover the 3 tools plus 4 related projects. Latency comes from our benchmark, and the other cells from each project's docs, code, and license: