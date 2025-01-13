Build a simple nodriver scraper: Navigating pages and extracting elements

Once nodriver is installed, the basic scraping flow is straightforward:

Start a browser session with await nodriver.start() Open a page with await browser.get(url) Use the returned tab object to find elements and pull data from the rendered DOM.

That is the core loop you'll repeat in almost every scraper:

import nodriver async def main ( ) : browser = await nodriver . start ( ) page = await browser . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) heading = await page . select ( "h1" ) print ( heading . text if heading else "No heading found" ) browser . stop ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : nodriver . loop ( ) . run_until_complete ( main ( ) )

import nodriver async def main ( ) : browser = await nodriver . start ( ) page = await browser . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) heading = await page . select ( "h1" ) print ( heading . text if heading else "No heading found" ) browser . stop ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : nodriver . loop ( ) . run_until_complete ( main ( ) )

Navigating to pages

Pass the target URL to await browser.get(url), and use the returned page object as your working surface.

Because nodriver is asynchronous, you can also open multiple pages and coordinate them concurrently instead of processing every URL in strict sequence.

Finding elements on a page

nodriver gives you a few overlapping ways to find elements. In practice, the simplest approach is to pick 1 style and stay consistent.

For CSS selectors, use page.select() and page.select_all(). And for text-based lookup, use page.find() and page.find_all().

Here is a simple example that extracts link text from a page:

import nodriver async def main ( ) : browser = await nodriver . start ( ) page = await browser . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) links = await page . select_all ( "a" ) results = [ ] for link in links : results . append ( { "text" : ( link . text or "" ) . strip ( ) } ) print ( results ) browser . stop ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : nodriver . loop ( ) . run_until_complete ( main ( ) )

import nodriver async def main ( ) : browser = await nodriver . start ( ) page = await browser . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) links = await page . select_all ( "a" ) results = [ ] for link in links : results . append ( { "text" : ( link . text or "" ) . strip ( ) } ) print ( results ) browser . stop ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : nodriver . loop ( ) . run_until_complete ( main ( ) )

This is enough to show the main idea. Select the elements, loop through them, and shape the output into a Python structure you can reuse later.

Extracting text and attributes

Text extraction in nodriver can feel slightly unusual if you are coming from another framework. In current usage patterns, element.text behaves like an attribute rather than an awaited method call, so do not assume it works like Playwright or Selenium.

Attribute extraction is rougher. element.attributes is not always exposed as a clean dictionary, so if you need something specific, such as an href, you may need to inspect the attribute list and extract the value manually.

A slightly more realistic example is collecting article titles and URLs from a listing page:

import nodriver async def main ( ) : browser = await nodriver . start ( ) page = await browser . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) cards = await page . select_all ( ".quote a" ) results = [ ] for card in cards : attrs = getattr ( card , "attributes" , [ ] ) or [ ] href = None for i in range ( 0 , len ( attrs ) , 2 ) : if attrs [ i ] == "href" : href = attrs [ i + 1 ] break results . append ( { "title" : ( card . text or "" ) . strip ( ) , "url" : href } ) print ( results ) browser . stop ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : nodriver . loop ( ) . run_until_complete ( main ( ) )

import nodriver async def main ( ) : browser = await nodriver . start ( ) page = await browser . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) cards = await page . select_all ( ".quote a" ) results = [ ] for card in cards : attrs = getattr ( card , "attributes" , [ ] ) or [ ] href = None for i in range ( 0 , len ( attrs ) , 2 ) : if attrs [ i ] == "href" : href = attrs [ i + 1 ] break results . append ( { "title" : ( card . text or "" ) . strip ( ) , "url" : href } ) print ( results ) browser . stop ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : nodriver . loop ( ) . run_until_complete ( main ( ) )

The workaround is clunky, but that is part of the point. nodriver can be effective, but its API still feels uneven in places. Knowing that early helps you work around the rough edges instead of assuming every convenience method will behave perfectly.

Handling dynamic content and JavaScript-rendered pages

Dynamic content is where simple scraping setups usually fail. Many modern sites do not include the data you want in the initial HTML response. They load it later through JavaScript, often after the page renders, after you scroll, or after you click something.

That is why plain HTTP-based scraping with Requests and Beautiful Soup 4 often falls short on modern targets. nodriver addresses that by controlling a real browser session, which means JavaScript runs, the page renders, and the DOM updates the way it would in a normal browser session.

Instead of parsing whatever came back from a single request, you wait for the page to reach the state you need, then extract the final rendered content.

The timing problem

A page may finish loading in the browser while the content you need is still missing because scripts are still fetching or rendering it. nodriver gives you 2 basic ways to handle that: pause for a fixed amount of time with await page.sleep(seconds), or wait for a specific element to appear with await page.wait_for("selector").

await page . sleep ( 3 )

await page . sleep ( 3 )

That works, but it's blunt. It can make your scraper slower than necessary, and it still fails when the page takes longer than expected.

A better option is to wait for the actual content you need:

await page . wait_for ( ".quote" )

await page . wait_for ( ".quote" )

That is usually the better strategy. It's faster when content appears quickly and more reliable when the page is inconsistent. In practice, wait_for() should be your default, while sleep() is better as a debugging tool or fallback when no stable page marker exists.

Lazy loading

Pages can load only the first batch of items, then fetch more when you scroll. If you scrape too early, you get only a fraction of the page. In nodriver, the usual way to handle that is to scroll the page with injected JavaScript, wait for new items to load, then repeat until you reach the end.

await page . evaluate ( "window.scrollTo(0, document.body.scrollHeight)" ) await page . sleep ( 2 )

await page . evaluate ( "window.scrollTo(0, document.body.scrollHeight)" ) await page . sleep ( 2 )

The pattern is simple: scroll, wait, then check whether more content appeared. On real targets, you usually combine it with a stopping condition. That may be a "Load more" button disappearing, an end-of-list message appearing, or the number of loaded items no longer increasing.

Handling clicks

Many sites hide data behind tabs, accordions, modal triggers, or pagination controls. In those cases, scraping isn't just about reading the page. It's about driving the interface to reveal the data first.

button = await page . select ( "button.load-more" ) await button . click ( ) await page . wait_for ( ".new-items" )

button = await page . select ( "button.load-more" ) await button . click ( ) await page . wait_for ( ".new-items" )

A complete example

Here is a realistic example of scraping a JavaScript-rendered product listing that lazy-loads more cards as you scroll:

import nodriver async def main ( ) : browser = await nodriver . start ( ) page = await browser . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) await page . wait_for ( ".quote" ) previous_count = 0 for _ in range ( 10 ) : cards = await page . select_all ( ".quote" ) current_count = len ( cards ) if current_count == previous_count : break previous_count = current_count await page . evaluate ( "window.scrollTo(0, document.body.scrollHeight)" ) await page . sleep ( 2 ) cards = await page . select_all ( ".quote" ) results = [ ] for card in cards : author_el = await card . query_selector ( ".author" ) text_el = await card . query_selector ( ".text" ) results . append ( { "title" : ( author_el . text or "" ) . strip ( ) if author_el else None , "price" : ( text_el . text or "" ) . strip ( ) if text_el else None , } ) print ( results ) browser . stop ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : nodriver . loop ( ) . run_until_complete ( main ( ) )

import nodriver async def main ( ) : browser = await nodriver . start ( ) page = await browser . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) await page . wait_for ( ".quote" ) previous_count = 0 for _ in range ( 10 ) : cards = await page . select_all ( ".quote" ) current_count = len ( cards ) if current_count == previous_count : break previous_count = current_count await page . evaluate ( "window.scrollTo(0, document.body.scrollHeight)" ) await page . sleep ( 2 ) cards = await page . select_all ( ".quote" ) results = [ ] for card in cards : author_el = await card . query_selector ( ".author" ) text_el = await card . query_selector ( ".text" ) results . append ( { "title" : ( author_el . text or "" ) . strip ( ) if author_el else None , "price" : ( text_el . text or "" ) . strip ( ) if text_el else None , } ) print ( results ) browser . stop ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : nodriver . loop ( ) . run_until_complete ( main ( ) )

This example shows the main pattern clearly. Wait for the first batch of cards. Scroll. Let the next batch load. Check whether the page actually added more items. Then extract the rendered results once the list stabilizes.

Advanced scraping techniques with nodriver

Once you move past demo scripts, the problem usually changes. You start trying to make the scraper run repeatedly, at scale, without falling apart. That is where a few more advanced patterns start to matter.

Concurrency

nodriver is built on asyncio, so you can scrape multiple pages at the same time instead of waiting for each one to finish before starting the next. That's one of its real advantages. If you are collecting data from a category page, product detail pages, or search result URLs, asyncio.gather() can help you parallelize the work and improve throughput.

import asyncio import nodriver async def scrape_page ( browser , url ) : page = await browser . get ( url ) await page . wait_for ( "h1" ) heading = await page . select ( "h1" ) return { "url" : url , "title" : ( heading . text or "" ) . strip ( ) if heading else None } async def main ( ) : browser = await nodriver . start ( ) urls = [ "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/1" , "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/2" , "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/3" , ] results = await asyncio . gather ( * ( scrape_page ( browser , url ) for url in urls ) ) print ( results ) browser . stop ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : nodriver . loop ( ) . run_until_complete ( main ( ) )

import asyncio import nodriver async def scrape_page ( browser , url ) : page = await browser . get ( url ) await page . wait_for ( "h1" ) heading = await page . select ( "h1" ) return { "url" : url , "title" : ( heading . text or "" ) . strip ( ) if heading else None } async def main ( ) : browser = await nodriver . start ( ) urls = [ "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/1" , "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/2" , "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/3" , ] results = await asyncio . gather ( * ( scrape_page ( browser , url ) for url in urls ) ) print ( results ) browser . stop ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : nodriver . loop ( ) . run_until_complete ( main ( ) )

This pattern is useful, but it needs discipline. More parallelism means more memory use, more open tabs, and more chances for a session to stall. If you push concurrency without limits, the scraper will slow down or become unstable.

That is why resource management matters. Close browsers properly. Do not leave sessions hanging. For larger jobs, it is often better to run several smaller browser batches than one oversized session that tries to do everything at once.

User agents

A user agent is the browser identification string that a site sees in the request and browser session. Rotating it between sessions can reduce repeated fingerprints and make your traffic look less predictable. In nodriver, the usual approach is to pass a custom user agent through browser_args when starting the browser.

import random import nodriver USER_AGENTS = [ "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/137.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 14_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/137.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , ] async def main ( ) : user_agent = random . choice ( USER_AGENTS ) browser = await nodriver . start ( browser_args = [ f"--user-agent= { user_agent } " ] ) page = await browser . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) print ( page . url ) browser . stop ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : nodriver . loop ( ) . run_until_complete ( main ( ) )

import random import nodriver USER_AGENTS = [ "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/137.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 14_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/137.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , ] async def main ( ) : user_agent = random . choice ( USER_AGENTS ) browser = await nodriver . start ( browser_args = [ f"--user-agent= { user_agent } " ] ) page = await browser . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) print ( page . url ) browser . stop ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : nodriver . loop ( ) . run_until_complete ( main ( ) )

The important part is consistency. If you rotate user agents, the rest of the session should still make sense. A desktop Chrome user agent paired with a clearly mobile viewport is the kind of mismatch that creates unnecessary signals.

Rotation helps most when it looks realistic, not when it is random for the sake of randomness.

Common limitations, issues, and troubleshooting

nodriver is useful, but it's not fully polished. That's worth mentioning because some failures come from the tool itself, not from your code. If you expect Playwright-level polish, you'll waste time debugging issues that are not entirely yours to fix.

Unpredictable headless mode

You can configure headless mode behavior with options such as user_data_dir, browser_executable_path, browser_args, and lang. But in practice, headless execution has been a weak point in recent community reports. This may be a side effect of how the project approaches stealth, or it may simply be a bug in the current version.

So, it's safer to begin in a visible browser while you build and debug the scraper.

Some lower-level APIs are clunky

Attribute extraction is a good example. Instead of returning a clean dictionary, element.attributes returns an array, which makes basic parsing less convenient than it should be.

Related to that, get_attribute() may not work reliably in some versions, so you should test attribute access early instead of assuming it behaves as it does in other frameworks.

Page interactions can also be inconsistent. Some documented methods, such as click_mouse or mouse_click, may not behave the way you expect.

That doesn't make nodriver unusable, but it does mean you should verify browser actions one by one instead of trusting method names alone. If a click fails, inspect the visible page state, confirm the element is actually ready, and test whether another interaction path works better.

Other errors and bugs

A few errors come up often enough to call out directly:

If you get import errors, check your filename first. Don't name your script nodriver.py , because Python may import your local file instead of the installed package.

, because Python may import your local file instead of the installed package. If you hit a "maximum recursion depth exceeded" error, headless mode is one of the first things worth testing.

If you get "element not found," the problem is often timing rather than selector syntax, so add a proper wait_for() strategy before rewriting the scraper.

strategy before rewriting the scraper. If you get "connection refused," the browser may not be installed correctly or may not be accessible from your environment.

How to debug nodriver?

The best way to debug nodriver is to make each step visible.

Save screenshots at different stages so you can see what the browser actually rendered.

Add logging so you know which step failed instead of guessing.

Wrap fragile actions in try/except blocks so one failed interaction doesn't hide the real issue.

Before writing selectors into code, test them in browser DevTools against the rendered DOM, not just the initial HTML response.

When nodriver isn't enough

Stronger anti-bot systems can still detect browser automation even when you avoid the usual WebDriver path. At that stage, the issue is usually broader than browser control alone.

For example, if a site starts returning error 1020, that is a sign the target is blocking access at the protection layer, not that your selectors suddenly stopped working. If the browser begins triggering Google CAPTCHAs, that usually points to a broader fingerprinting or traffic-quality problem rather than a simple scripting mistake. And if repeated requests lead to your IP getting banned, the bottleneck is clearly your network identity, not the browser API.

nodriver can help with lighter bot checks, but it is not enough on its own for every target. High-volume scraping still needs proxy rotation. which is where a residential proxy network such as Decodo becomes relevant. More aggressive anti-bot stacks still require stronger infrastructure. And if a site exposes an API, that will usually be more reliable than scraping the rendered page. The honest takeaway is simple: nodriver is a capable tool, but it is not a complete scraping strategy by itself.