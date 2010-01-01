Web Scraping with Camoufox: A Developer's Complete Guide

Camoufox vs. Playwright with stealth plugins (playwright-stealth). Stealth plugins inject JavaScript patches into a Chromium browser. They mask some signals (navigator.webdriver, headless detection) but leave others intact (the Chromium headless fingerprint, CDP detection artifacts). Camoufox patches at the binary level, which addresses signals that JavaScript patches can't reach. But Camoufox is Firefox-only, while stealth plugins give you broader Chromium site compatibility.

Camoufox vs. SeleniumBase UC mode. SeleniumBase's Undetected Chrome (UC) mode disconnects chromedriver before loading a protected page, lets the page pass its challenge checks without detecting automation, then reconnects. UC mode includes built-in methods for handling Cloudflare Turnstile and reCAPTCHA challenges that Camoufox can't solve. The trade-off: UC mode works only on Chromium browsers, is detectable in headless mode (requires a virtual display on Linux), and the disconnect-reconnect pattern adds latency to each page load. Both tools still need residential proxies for IP reputation – browser-level evasion alone isn't enough on heavily protected targets.

Firefox vs. Chromium compatibility. Some sites use Chromium-specific APIs or render differently on Firefox. For those targets, Playwright with a stealth plugin or SeleniumBase UC mode on Chromium may be the only viable browser automation path.

If the site doesn't have bot detection, standard Playwright works. Use Camoufox when the target actively fingerprints browsers. If you're migrating from Selenium, the guide on web scraping with Selenium in Python covers setup and detection limitations. For teams evaluating Puppeteer, Puppeteer CAPTCHA bypass walks through that approach and its limitations.

Troubleshoot Camoufox proxy issues

These are the most common problems and their solutions:

Proxy, binary, and session errors

Proxy authentication errors. If Camoufox throws a connection error or the target page returns a 407 status, check the credentials in your .env file. Verify the username and password match the values in the dashboard, and confirm that DECODO_HOST is gate.decodo.com and DECODO_PORT is 7000. A common mistake is copying the username with a trailing space.

Proxy failures raise playwright._impl._errors.Error with a connection refused or timeout message – wrap page.goto() in a try/except to handle proxy issues separately. The guide on proxy error codes explains common HTTP proxy error codes, their causes, and troubleshooting strategies.

Browser binary not found after install. Confirm camoufox fetch completed without errors. On slow connections, partial downloads can leave a corrupted binary. Run camoufox remove followed by camoufox fetch to force a fresh download.

GeoIP module not resolving correctly. Verify you've installed the geoip extra (pip install -U 'camoufox[geoip]'). Camoufox resolves GeoIP data at launch time and sets the browser's locale and timezone once – it doesn't change them during the session.

Pages loading but returning empty content. Some sites require JavaScript execution in the main world rather than the isolated execution context. Set main_world_eval=True when initializing Camoufox, and prefix individual page.evaluate() calls with mw: (for example, page.evaluate("mw:document.title")). Only the prefixed calls run in the main world. Main world execution increases detectability, so use it only when isolated execution fails for a specific target.

Memory growth during long runs. Each open page holds memory until you close it. Close pages explicitly with page.close() (or await page.close() in async mode) as soon as you've extracted the data. Don't rely on garbage collection to clean up browser contexts.

Persistent context cookies not surviving restarts. Firefox profiles don't save session-scoped cookies (those without an explicit Expires or Max-Age header) to disk by default. Extract them with context.cookies(), save to a file, and re-inject with context.add_cookies() on the next run.

Scale limitations

Resource intensity. Camoufox launches a full Firefox browser per session. Plan for roughly 200 MB of memory per active instance. At 10 concurrent instances, plan for 2+ GB of RAM and multiple CPU cores.

Concurrency ceiling. Running more than 10 simultaneous Camoufox instances on one machine is impractical for most setups. For high-volume scraping, use horizontal scaling (multiple machines or containers) rather than increasing concurrency on a single host. Wrap each scrape in a retry loop with proxy rotation and exponential backoff between retries.

Maintenance overhead. The Camoufox fingerprint database and Firefox patches need to stay current. Monitor the Camoufox GitHub releases or the CloverLabsAI repo for updates. Test your scrapers after updating.

No built-in CAPTCHA solving. Targets that serve interactive challenges (Cloudflare Turnstile, reCAPTCHA, hCaptcha) require a separate CAPTCHA-solving service. Camoufox can render the CAPTCHA page, but solving it programmatically needs an external integration.

Handle blocked targets with the Decodo Web Scraping API

For higher-volume scraping or targets with aggressive protection, the Web Scraping API handles the infrastructure.

Send a URL to the API endpoint and receive rendered HTML or structured data. Pre-built scraping templates handle targets like Amazon and Google where browser-level tools get blocked.

The Amazon CAPTCHA gate blocked the Camoufox + proxy setup in the real-world tests. The same product returns structured data through the API:

import os import requests from dotenv import load_dotenv load_dotenv ( ) payload = { "target" : "amazon_product" , "query" : "B09G9FPHY6" , "parse" : True , } headers = { "accept" : "application/json" , "content-type" : "application/json" , "authorization" : f"Basic { os . getenv ( 'DECODO_API_TOKEN' ) } " , } response = requests . post ( "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape" , json = payload , headers = headers , ) data = response . json ( ) product = data [ "results" ] [ 0 ] [ "content" ] [ "results" ] print ( f"Title: { product [ 'title' ] } " ) print ( f"Price: { product [ 'price' ] } { product [ 'currency' ] } " ) print ( f"Rating: { product [ 'rating' ] } ( { product [ 'reviews_count' ] } reviews)" )

import os import requests from dotenv import load_dotenv load_dotenv ( ) payload = { "target" : "amazon_product" , "query" : "B09G9FPHY6" , "parse" : True , } headers = { "accept" : "application/json" , "content-type" : "application/json" , "authorization" : f"Basic { os . getenv ( 'DECODO_API_TOKEN' ) } " , } response = requests . post ( "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape" , json = payload , headers = headers , ) data = response . json ( ) product = data [ "results" ] [ 0 ] [ "content" ] [ "results" ] print ( f"Title: { product [ 'title' ] } " ) print ( f"Price: { product [ 'price' ] } { product [ 'currency' ] } " ) print ( f"Rating: { product [ 'rating' ] } ( { product [ 'reviews_count' ] } reviews)" )

Expected output (product details vary by availability and region):

Title : Apple iPad ( 9th Generation ) : with A13 Bionic chip , 10.2 - inch Retina Display , 64GB , Wi - Fi , 12MP front / 8MP Back Camera , Touch ID , All - Day Battery Life - Space Gray Price : 329 USD Rating : 4.8 ( 75643 reviews )

Title : Apple iPad ( 9th Generation ) : with A13 Bionic chip , 10.2 - inch Retina Display , 64GB , Wi - Fi , 12MP front / 8MP Back Camera , Touch ID , All - Day Battery Life - Space Gray Price : 329 USD Rating : 4.8 ( 75643 reviews )

The target parameter selects a pre-built scraping template that handles the Amazon anti-bot challenges. With parse enabled, the response contains structured JSON fields instead of raw HTML – no selectors to maintain. The Web Scraping API quick start guide covers authentication setup and making your first API request, with links to detailed parameter and target documentation.

The API has a free plan with 2,000 requests per month – enough to test the examples above and explore other pre-built templates before committing to a paid tier.

Consider switching to a scraping API when any of these conditions apply:

Block rates increase despite clean fingerprints. The protection system has moved to network-layer or behavioral signals that browser patching alone can't handle.

The protection system has moved to network-layer or behavioral signals that browser patching alone can't handle. Targets serve interactive challenges on every visit. CAPTCHAs, Cloudflare Turnstile, and proof-of-work gates block fully automated runs.

The difference between residential and datacenter proxies affects block rates on protected targets. For targets that need more than proxies but less than the full API, the Site Unblocker works as a drop-in proxy endpoint. Point Camoufox at https://unblock.decodo.com:60000 with the Site Unblocker credentials from the dashboard (separate from your residential proxy credentials) – the endpoint handles CAPTCHA solving, JavaScript rendering, and fingerprinting automatically.

Bottom line

Pick a target, run the examples against it, and adjust from there. Every site has different protection, so what works on Booking.com might need tweaking for your use case. If blocks keep happening despite clean fingerprints and residential proxies, the Web Scraping API is the next step up.