Real-time web data and why agents need it

An AI agent is only as good as the information it can access. If you need it to work with current prices, availability, listings, or rankings, you'll have to give agents live web access to let them retrieve that information when they need it.

How often an agent needs to retrieve information depends on how quickly that information becomes outdated. For example:

Price checks can go stale within an hour . Hotel rates, software plans, and other prices shift throughout the day, so a shopping agent needs the current price at the moment it compares options.

. Hotel rates, software plans, and other prices shift throughout the day, so a shopping agent needs the current price at the moment it compares options. Competitor pages can go stale within a week . Features, pricing, and positioning can change over time. A weekly check is usually sufficient.

. Features, pricing, and positioning can change over time. A weekly check is usually sufficient. Regulatory documents can go stale within a year. Regulations and official guidance tend to stay unchanged for long stretches. An annual check usually catches what's changed.

The freshness requirement also affects how you retrieve information. For data that changes slowly, you can collect and index it in advance. With retrieval-augmented generation, for example, the model searches that index when it needs an answer. For information that changes frequently, live web retrieval lets the agent go to the source and fetch the latest version when needed.

Both approaches have their trade-offs. Checking the web for every question takes more time and costs more than querying an existing index. A production system might keep stable information, such as product documentation, in an index and use live retrieval when it needs a current price, availability, or policy.

If you're deciding what information belongs in the indexed layer, our guide on how to choose sources for a RAG pipeline covers that process.

Using Agentic AI workflows for deep research

A deep research agent investigates a question across multiple sources and chooses its next query based on what the previous one returned. This makes it useful for research where you cannot plan the full path in advance, such as mapping a market segment, comparing competitors, or investigating a complex topic.

Take a task like mapping out a new software market segment:

Step 1: Start broad . The agent searches for vendors in the category and builds an initial list.

. The agent searches for vendors in the category and builds an initial list. Step 2: Visit each site . It visits the vendors' websites and pulls pricing, product features, and positioning.

. It visits the vendors' websites and pulls pricing, product features, and positioning. Step 3: Follow citations . A product page might point to a third-party review or customer forum, and the agent uses what it finds there to decide what to search for next.

. A product page might point to a third-party review or customer forum, and the agent uses what it finds there to decide what to search for next. Step 4: Reconcile conflicts. If a vendor claims support for an integration that customers report doesn't work reliably, the agent checks release notes or other sources to work out which is accurate.

The process can quickly fan out. A search for 10 vendors can lead to 10 company sites, several pages for each vendor, and additional reviews, documentation, and customer discussions. One research task can therefore touch dozens of pages. Every new branch means more pages to fetch, parse, and process, so costs can rise quickly as the workflow expands.

A human still defines the research question and scope at the start and checks the sources and conclusions at the end. The agent can decide where to look and connect information across sources, but a human should verify the result before relying on it.

Verification and fact-checking with scraped sources

Hallucination is one of the biggest concerns with AI agents. An agent can produce a confident answer even when the information behind it is incomplete or wrong. For important facts, an AI scraping agent can scrape two or more independent sources, compare the evidence, and verify the claim through data verification before using it in an answer.

The key is to check if sources are actually independent. Five pages repeating the same claim from the same company press release give the agent one piece of evidence, not five. But when the same claim appears in the company's documentation, a government record, and a customer report, the agent has three independent sources to compare.

When sources disagree, the agent should check the primary source and the most recent information before deciding which claim to use. If the conflict remains, it should surface the disagreement instead of silently picking one.

Cross-referencing reduces hallucinations, but doesn't remove them. The agent still decides which sources to trust, so the final data quality depends on both the evidence it finds and how well it evaluates it.

Where agentic web scraping breaks

AI browser agents are becoming a distinct category of web traffic, and websites are starting to treat them differently from traditional crawlers.

Cloudflare classifies automated traffic into three categories called Search, Agent, and Training and allows website owners to manage and restrict them independently. That classification is turning into a default setting soon. Starting September 15, 2026, newly onboarded domains and free-tier sites on Cloudflare will block both Agent and Training traffic by default on pages showing advertisements.

Automated scrapers also face significant blocking. Independent web telemetry analysis found that 35.9% to 37.1% of automated crawler requests received immediate 4xx blocking responses.

Why an AI browser agent gets blocked

Websites have several reasons to restrict automated agents:

Competitive price undercutting . Competitors can use agents to collect pricing data and adjust their own prices in response, putting pressure on margins.

. Competitors can use agents to collect pricing data and adjust their own prices in response, putting pressure on margins. Server infrastructure drain . Agents can trigger dynamic pages and make repeated requests, consuming server resources without generating revenue.

. Agents can trigger dynamic pages and make repeated requests, consuming server resources without generating revenue. Corrupted business analytics . Automated visits that never convert can inflate traffic and distort metrics such as conversion rates.

. Automated visits that never convert can inflate traffic and distort metrics such as conversion rates. Inventory hoarding and scalping. Agents can automate multi-step purchases and reserve limited-stock products or tickets before genuine customers can buy them.

There are also different ways a website can stop an agent from completing its task. Datacenter infrastructure, detectable remote browsers, and automated interaction patterns can trigger anti-bot systems, while other sites may use honeypot traps aimed at LLM crawlers to serve misleading content.