Agentic Web Scraping: How AI Agents Collect Web Data
Agentic web scraping is web scraping where an AI agent decides what to do, rather than following a fixed sequence of steps. It identifies the information it needs and chooses its own actions, such as following a link, opening another page, or extracting specific content. This guide explains how agentic web scraping works and when to use it, along with the best agentic scraping tools in 2026.
Kipras Kalzanauskas
Last updated: Sep 18, 2026
8 min read
TL;DR
- Agentic web scraping uses an AI scraping agent that decides which pages to visit and what to extract, instead of following a fixed script with predefined URLs and selectors.
- Agentic AI workflows and a deep research agent are useful for changing sites, scattered sources, and one-off research, while traditional scraping still wins for stable, high-volume targets.
- Web scraping for AI agents typically runs through MCP or a managed retrieval tool, since an AI browser agent driving a raw browser gets blocked easily by anti-bot systems.
- Pairing autonomous web scraping with a verification step and a strict spend cap among agentic scraping tools keeps both costs and accuracy in check.
What is agentic web scraping?
Agentic web scraping is a type of autonomous web scraping where an AI agent receives a goal in natural language and decides how to find and collect the required information. It can plan the steps, navigate websites, extract data, and check its own output without a script specifying each action.
Traditional AI web scraping requires you to decide what the AI should extract and where to find it. With agentic AI web scraping, you provide the data you want, and it decides which pages to visit and what actions to take.
An agentic scraping system consists of four main components:
- Large language model. Decides what the agent should do next.
- Orchestration layer. Turns those decisions into actions for the agent to follow.
- Browser tools. Let the agent search, open, and click through websites.
- Transport layer. Handles the requests needed to fetch those pages.
These components work together to let the agent decide what to do and carry out those actions. For example, if you ask it to find pricing tiers for the top 10 project management tools, the agent can search for the tools, visit their websites, and open their pricing pages. It can then toggle between monthly and annual plans, collect and check the prices, and repeat the process for each tool without a predefined URL list.
Agentic vs. traditional web scraping
For stable, known URLs at high volume, conventional scrapers are still the better fit because they can process pages quickly and produce consistent results without model calls. Agentic web scraping is more useful when the path to the information can change from one website to another or requires several steps to find. The trade-off is that agents are slower, cost more because they use AI model calls, and can return different results from one run to another.
Attribute
Traditional scraping
Agentic web scraping
Target selection
Developer supplies URL list
Agent finds its own path
Extraction logic
CSS or XPath selectors
Layout change
Breaks, needs a fix
Adapts, may drift
Multi-step interaction
Scripted per site
Handled from the goal
Cost per page
Bandwidth only
Bandwidth plus model tokens
Speed at volume
High
Low
Output consistency
Deterministic
Varies between runs
Failure mode
Loud, errors and empty fields
Quiet, plausible wrong data
Best fit
Known sites, high volume, repeated runs
Scattered sources, changing layouts, low volume
How an AI scraping agent works
An AI scraping agent decides what to do at each step by working through a repeated loop of planning, acting, observing, and deciding. It repeats this loop until it has enough information to complete the request.
The loop breaks into seven steps.
- Receive the goal. The user describes what information to collect and which fields to return, using prompt engineering to spell out the fields, format, and any constraints the agent should follow. For example, they might ask the agent to find the shipping cost and delivery time for 20 online retailers.
- Plan the next action. The agent decides what to do next based on the goal and what it already knows. It may search for a website, open a page, or look for a specific section.
- Act. The agent carries out its chosen action using available tools. It can search, fetch a page, click an element, or use a headless browser for interactive tasks.
- Observe the result. The agent receives rendered text or simplified markup instead of raw HTML. The scraping system removes irrelevant code before sending the page to the model to reduce context overload while keeping the useful content and page structure.
- Evaluate against the goal. The agent compares the information it found with the fields in the request. If delivery time is missing, it can search the page again, follow another link, or visit a different source.
- Extract the data. If the required fields are available, the agent maps the page content to its schema and extracts the data. For example, "Shipping: Free" and "Delivery: 3-5 days" become {"shipping_cost": "Free", "delivery_time": "3-5 days"}.
- Stop when the task is complete. The agent needs limits such as a maximum number of actions, pages, or tokens. Without a stopping condition or budget cap, it can continue acting after finding enough information.
Tool use and function calling in agentic scraping
The agent can decide what to do next, but it still needs a way to carry out those actions. This is where tools and function calling come in.
Function calling lets the model call a specific tool with specific arguments and use the result in its next step. Say you want an agent to track a competitor's price. It fetches the page, extracts the current price, queries a database for the previous price, and flags if the number moved. The same pattern works for searches, database lookups, alerts, and other actions.
That's also where Model Context Protocol (MCP) comes in. It's a standard for how agents discover and call tools across different environments. Agent skills define how an agent handles a multi-step objective, while MCP defines the interface for the resources and endpoints it can reach. See our guide to how Skills and MCP differ.
But giving an agent a standard way to call a scraping tool doesn't solve the problem of actually reaching the website. Proxies, IP rotation, session persistence, and anti-bot challenges are part of the operational plumbing, and they're often where autonomous scrapers break down.
A dedicated MCP server built for scraping handles this layer, exposing web scraping to the agent through MCP. Behind that call, a web scraping API handles the retrieval, so the agent doesn't need to manage proxies, page fetching, or anti-bot challenges itself.
The agent receives clean, pre-parsed Markdown or structured JSON rather than raw HTML. That keeps its context focused on the content it needs and avoids making the LLM drive a headless browser through multi-step DOM interactions, which can be slower and more expensive.
If you're putting together a broader stack, our article on MCP servers worth adding to an agent stack is worth a look.
Give your agent a tool, not a task
Decodo's MCP Server plugs straight into an agent's tool list, so it can fetch and parse live pages instead of you writing the scraping logic yourself.
Real-time web data and why agents need it
An AI agent is only as good as the information it can access. If you need it to work with current prices, availability, listings, or rankings, you'll have to give agents live web access to let them retrieve that information when they need it.
How often an agent needs to retrieve information depends on how quickly that information becomes outdated. For example:
- Price checks can go stale within an hour. Hotel rates, software plans, and other prices shift throughout the day, so a shopping agent needs the current price at the moment it compares options.
- Competitor pages can go stale within a week. Features, pricing, and positioning can change over time. A weekly check is usually sufficient.
- Regulatory documents can go stale within a year. Regulations and official guidance tend to stay unchanged for long stretches. An annual check usually catches what's changed.
The freshness requirement also affects how you retrieve information. For data that changes slowly, you can collect and index it in advance. With retrieval-augmented generation, for example, the model searches that index when it needs an answer. For information that changes frequently, live web retrieval lets the agent go to the source and fetch the latest version when needed.
Both approaches have their trade-offs. Checking the web for every question takes more time and costs more than querying an existing index. A production system might keep stable information, such as product documentation, in an index and use live retrieval when it needs a current price, availability, or policy.
If you're deciding what information belongs in the indexed layer, our guide on how to choose sources for a RAG pipeline covers that process.
Using Agentic AI workflows for deep research
A deep research agent investigates a question across multiple sources and chooses its next query based on what the previous one returned. This makes it useful for research where you cannot plan the full path in advance, such as mapping a market segment, comparing competitors, or investigating a complex topic.
Take a task like mapping out a new software market segment:
- Step 1: Start broad. The agent searches for vendors in the category and builds an initial list.
- Step 2: Visit each site. It visits the vendors' websites and pulls pricing, product features, and positioning.
- Step 3: Follow citations. A product page might point to a third-party review or customer forum, and the agent uses what it finds there to decide what to search for next.
- Step 4: Reconcile conflicts. If a vendor claims support for an integration that customers report doesn't work reliably, the agent checks release notes or other sources to work out which is accurate.
The process can quickly fan out. A search for 10 vendors can lead to 10 company sites, several pages for each vendor, and additional reviews, documentation, and customer discussions. One research task can therefore touch dozens of pages. Every new branch means more pages to fetch, parse, and process, so costs can rise quickly as the workflow expands.
A human still defines the research question and scope at the start and checks the sources and conclusions at the end. The agent can decide where to look and connect information across sources, but a human should verify the result before relying on it.
Verification and fact-checking with scraped sources
Hallucination is one of the biggest concerns with AI agents. An agent can produce a confident answer even when the information behind it is incomplete or wrong. For important facts, an AI scraping agent can scrape two or more independent sources, compare the evidence, and verify the claim through data verification before using it in an answer.
The key is to check if sources are actually independent. Five pages repeating the same claim from the same company press release give the agent one piece of evidence, not five. But when the same claim appears in the company's documentation, a government record, and a customer report, the agent has three independent sources to compare.
When sources disagree, the agent should check the primary source and the most recent information before deciding which claim to use. If the conflict remains, it should surface the disagreement instead of silently picking one.
Cross-referencing reduces hallucinations, but doesn't remove them. The agent still decides which sources to trust, so the final data quality depends on both the evidence it finds and how well it evaluates it.
Where agentic web scraping breaks
AI browser agents are becoming a distinct category of web traffic, and websites are starting to treat them differently from traditional crawlers.
Cloudflare classifies automated traffic into three categories called Search, Agent, and Training and allows website owners to manage and restrict them independently. That classification is turning into a default setting soon. Starting September 15, 2026, newly onboarded domains and free-tier sites on Cloudflare will block both Agent and Training traffic by default on pages showing advertisements.
Automated scrapers also face significant blocking. Independent web telemetry analysis found that 35.9% to 37.1% of automated crawler requests received immediate 4xx blocking responses.
Why an AI browser agent gets blocked
Websites have several reasons to restrict automated agents:
- Competitive price undercutting. Competitors can use agents to collect pricing data and adjust their own prices in response, putting pressure on margins.
- Server infrastructure drain. Agents can trigger dynamic pages and make repeated requests, consuming server resources without generating revenue.
- Corrupted business analytics. Automated visits that never convert can inflate traffic and distort metrics such as conversion rates.
- Inventory hoarding and scalping. Agents can automate multi-step purchases and reserve limited-stock products or tickets before genuine customers can buy them.
There are also different ways a website can stop an agent from completing its task. Datacenter infrastructure, detectable remote browsers, and automated interaction patterns can trigger anti-bot systems, while other sites may use honeypot traps aimed at LLM crawlers to serve misleading content.
Failure mode
What's actually happening
What to change
Blocked on first request
Datacenter IPs, remote browsers, or automation patterns trigger anti-bot systems
CAPTCHA loop
The site detects automation and repeatedly serves challenges
Runs stall at volume
The agent makes a model call for every page, often sequentially
Use a scripted scraper for predictable, high-volume targets
Truncated or empty extraction
Page markup exceeds the model's context window
Simplify the markup and send only the content needed for extraction
Wrong data, right format
The output looks correct, but the extracted values aren't verified; honeypot traps can also serve misleading content
Add a verification step and cross-check important facts against a second source
Costs spike without warning
The agent keeps following pages and creating new branches
Cap pages, steps, model calls, and spend per task
Domain-specific errors
The agent misses a simpler JSON endpoint, embedded data, or other extraction path
Have an engineer identify the site's extraction path first
The common thread is that the agent shouldn't have to handle every part of the scraping stack itself. Keep navigation and extraction with the agent, while handling access restrictions and browser-level challenges outside it. Our guide to avoiding blocks while scraping covers these techniques in more detail.
Agentic scraping tools and frameworks
Agentic scraping tools fall into five main categories based on the part of the workflow they handle. Some drive a browser, some orchestrate agents, some prepare web pages for AI models, some help write scraper code, and others handle web retrieval.
Category
Example tools
What it's good at
Main limitation
Browser-driving agents
Interactive sites, logins, and forms
Can be detected and blocked easily
Agent frameworks
Orchestrating multi-step tasks
You supply the fetch layer
AI-native crawlers
Cleaning markup for model input
Less autonomous than a full agent
Coding agents
Claude Code, Codex
Drafting scraper code quickly
Can miss scraping-specific strategy
Managed scraping APIs
Web Scraping API, MCP Server
Reliable retrieval as a tool call
Not an agent on its own
For most agentic scraping tasks, you don't need to build browser control yourself. Start with an existing agent framework and connect it to a reliable fetch tool. The framework decides what to do, and the fetch tool gets the data.
Coding agents are useful when you need to get a scraper up and running quickly. They can turn a prompt into working code, but the first draft may miss things an experienced scraper would check, such as an underlying endpoint, embedded data, pagination, or whether a browser is even needed. For example, see our guide to scraping with Claude.
You can also compare agent tools based on the type of work you need them to handle. Browser-driving agents are useful for interacting with websites, while agent frameworks are better suited to coordinating multiple steps and tools. Managed scraping APIs fill another gap by giving these agents a way to retrieve web data.
When agentic scraping is worth it
The problems above don't mean you should avoid agents altogether. They mean you need to use them for the jobs they're good at. Start with three questions:
- How many sites are you scraping?
- How often does the job run?
- How much does the work vary between sites?
Scenario
Recommended approach
Why
200 product pages on 1 site, daily
Scripted scraper
The site is known and scraping rules are stable. Running a model on every page adds cost and slows work.
30 vendor sites, once a quarter
Agent
Each site can have a different structure, and the job runs infrequently.
Unknown sources, one-off research
Agent
You don't know all the sources or the path beforehand, so the agent can decide what to search and visit.
Known site, layout changes monthly
Hybrid
The agent can update the extraction logic when the site changes, while a script handles the regular runs.
Login-gated, multi-step flows
Agent with managed retrieval
The agent needs to navigate several steps, and the site may require additional handling to access the data.
If you're not sure, use agents when the targets vary, scripts when the volume is high, and both when you need a mix of the two.
- Use a script for large-scale data collection when you're scraping known sites with predictable rules.
- Use an agent when the sites are unfamiliar, the sources are unknown, or the path to the information changes between tasks.
- Use both when a site is mostly predictable but changes often. Let the agent explore the site and generate the extraction logic, then run that logic with a conventional scraper. When the site changes, bring the agent back to update it. Letting an AI write the scraper can speed up the initial setup.
- Don't use an agent when you're scraping a known site at high volume with stable rules. A conventional scraper will be faster, cheaper, and easier to maintain.
Where agentic web scraping goes next
AI agents are already sending enough traffic to change how websites and scraping tools are built. DataDome processed 17.7 billion AI-agent requests in Q2 2026, up 45% from the previous quarter. At the same time, MCP, agent-readable web interfaces, and new ways to handle model context are starting to change how agents obtain and process web data.
- The fetch layer is becoming easier to swap. MCP gives agents a standard way to connect to external tools. You can change the scraping or retrieval tool without rebuilding the agent around it. That shifts more of the competition toward how reliably the tool gets the data.
- Context handling is moving beyond bigger windows. Cloudflare's Code Mode, for example, reduced the context needed to expose its API through MCP by 99.9%, from about 1.17 million tokens to around 1,000. The same idea applies to scraping: remove unnecessary markup or break the work into smaller calls instead of sending everything to one model.
- Websites are adapting too. Cloudflare now lets sites treat Search, Agent, and Training traffic differently. At the same time, WebMCP lets a website expose actions directly to agents instead of making them work through the normal browser interface.
- Supervised autonomy is likely to be more practical than fully unattended scraping. The agent can search, browse, and extract the data, while a person or test suite checks the result before it's used. That gives teams a way to use agents without trusting every output automatically.
For developers building agent skills for scraping, that means giving the agent control where the task needs decisions and keeping the retrieval and verification layers reliable. The same applies when the collected data feeds into AI training data collection.
Final thoughts
Agentic web scraping makes sense when you're dealing with sites that change, unfamiliar sources, or tasks where you can't know the full path to the data in advance. You don't have to write new scraping rules every time the site or task changes. The catch is that this comes at the cost of speed and predictability, so it works best when your targets vary more than they repeat.
Use an agent to decide navigation and extraction, but route requests through a dedicated retrieval tool backed by ethically-sourced proxies. Add a verification step to check the results and a strict spend cap to keep costs under control. And don't treat the setup as finished once it works. The model layer changes monthly, the anti-bot layer changes weekly, and both need ongoing attention.
Scale the agent, not the babysitting
Residential proxies keep high-volume agent traffic from getting flagged as the thing that breaks first.
About the author
Kipras Kalzanauskas
Senior Account Manager
Kipras is a strategic account expert with a strong background in sales, IT support, and data-driven solutions. Born and raised in Vilnius, he studied history at Vilnius University before spending time in the Lithuanian Military. For the past 3.5 years, he has been a key player at Decodo, working with Fortune 500 companies in eCommerce and Market Intelligence.
Connect with Kipras on LinkedIn.
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