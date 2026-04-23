undetected_chromedriver: Guide to Avoid Detection Online
Standard Selenium ChromeDriver is blocked by most protected websites in the first few requests. Anti-bot services like Cloudflare, DataDome, and HUMAN (formerly PerimeterX) can detect automation flags, WebDriver properties, and browser fingerprint gaps before the first page finishes loading. The undetected_chromedriver library patches ChromeDriver to reduce these detection signals and works as a drop-in Selenium WebDriver replacement. This guide shows what actually gets flagged, how the patches work, and how to fill the gaps with proxies and behavioral techniques.
Justinas Tamasevicius
Last updated: Apr 23, 2026
18 min read
TL;DR
The undetected_chromedriver library patches ChromeDriver so you can replace webdriver.Chrome() with uc.Chrome() – the rest of your Selenium code stays the same.
- Your IP address is not masked. Pair with residential proxies for protected sites
- Randomized delays, varied viewports, and mouse movements reduce pattern-based detection beyond what the browser patches cover
- Chrome DevTools Protocol and behavioral detection are not patched. If your target uses advanced Cloudflare or DataDome, consider Nodriver, SeleniumBase UC Mode, or Camoufox as alternatives
What is undetected_chromedriver and how does it work
The undetected_chromedriver library is an open-source Python package built on top of Selenium. It automatically downloads, patches, and launches a ChromeDriver binary with modifications that reduce detection by anti-bot services.
How anti-bot systems detect standard Selenium
The navigator.webdriver property returns true in automated Chrome sessions. Anti-bot scripts typically read this property on page load and may flag the session.
Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP) flags appear when ChromeDriver connects to Chrome. Services like Cloudflare and DataDome detect the Runtime.Enable CDP call, which automation libraries trigger during initialization.
ChromeDriver injects cdc_ prefixed variables into the browser's window scope (for example, cdc_adoQpoasnfa76pfcZLmcfl_Array). Many anti-bot scripts scan for variable names containing cdc to identify automated sessions.
Browser fingerprint gaps can also trigger detection. Automated Chrome sessions may report unusual screen dimensions, missing GPU renderer info, or inconsistent timezone/language settings compared to the IP address location.
Behavioral analysis adds another detection layer. Modern anti-bot systems analyze mouse movement patterns, click timing, scroll speed, and navigation flow. Cloudflare deploys machine learning (ML) models trained on each website's real visitor behavior. Our guide on anti-bot systems covers each detection method in more detail.
What undetected_chromedriver patches
The library applies several patches to the ChromeDriver binary before launching Chrome.
It renames and removes the cdc_ prefixed strings inside the ChromeDriver binary so the injected window variables no longer match known patterns. Anti-bot scripts that scan for cdc in variable names should find no matches after patching.
It modifies the ChromeDriver binary to remove automation indicators from Chrome's launch flags. The --enable-automation flag and the AutomationControlled feature flag are both stripped before Chrome starts.
It sets a standard user agent string and manages browser profile settings to resemble a regular browsing session. And it auto-downloads the correct ChromeDriver version for your installed Chrome, so you avoid manual version matching.
These patches cover API-level and binary-level detection signals. CDP protocol detection and behavioral analysis require different approaches – covered in the limitations section.
Set up Python and install undetected_chromedriver
Verify these requirements, then install.
System requirements
- Python 3.8 to 3.11 – the PyPI release (v3.5.5) depends on distutils, which Python removed in version 3.12. If you run Python 3.12 or higher, install from the GitHub master branch instead (see below)
- Google Chrome browser – install the latest stable version
- Operating system – Windows, macOS, or Linux all work. Linux servers require additional dependencies for headless Chrome (xvfb, libgconf, libnss3)
No manual ChromeDriver download is needed. The library automates the download and patching.
Set up a virtual environment
Create a virtual environment:
python -m venv scraper_env
Activate the environment based on your operating system:
# macOS / Linuxsource scraper_env/bin/activate# Windowsscraper_env\Scripts\activate
Install the package
Check your Python version first – the install command depends on it:
python --version
Python 3.8-3.11 – install from PyPI:
pip install undetected-chromedriver
Python 3.12 or higher – the PyPI release fails with ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'distutils'. Install from the GitHub master branch instead:
pip install git+https://github.com/ultrafunkamsterdam/undetected-chromedriver@master
Both commands install Selenium as a dependency.
Verify the installation:
pip show undetected-chromedriver
Expected output:
Name: undetected-chromedriverVersion: 3.5.5Requires: requests, selenium, websockets
Organize your scraper files
Organize your scraping code into separate files for maintainability:
my_scraper/├── scraper.py # Main scraping logic├── config.py # Proxy credentials, target URLs├── .env # API keys (add to .gitignore)└── output/ # Scraped data exports
For Selenium scraping fundamentals, see the guide on web scraping with Selenium and Python.
Verify the installation against a real anti-bot test
With the environment ready, verify against an actual detection test. This script visits a headless Chrome detection test page and checks whether undetected_chromedriver passes each signal:
import undetected_chromedriver as ucimport timewith uc.Chrome() as driver:driver.get("https://intoli.com/blog/not-possible-to-block-chrome-headless""/chrome-headless-test.html")time.sleep(3)# Extract test results from the page's HTML tableresults = driver.execute_script("""var rows = document.querySelectorAll('tr');var data = [];rows.forEach(function(row) {var cells = row.querySelectorAll('td');if (cells.length >= 2) {data.push(cells[0].textContent.trim() + ': '+ cells[1].textContent.trim());}});return data;""")for r in results:print(r)
Expected output:
User Agent (Old): Mozilla/5.0 ... Chrome/XXX.0.0.0 ... [passed]WebDriver (New): missing (passed)Chrome (New): present (passed)Permissions (New): promptPlugins Length (Old): 5Languages (Old): en-GB,en-US,en
Most lines should show "passed" or a non-suspicious value. WebDriver: missing (passed) indicates the library patched navigator.webdriver to return undefined instead of true. Plugins Length: 5 indicates Chrome is reporting browser plugins (the exact count depends on your Chrome installation).
If you see a SessionNotCreatedException, your Chrome version and ChromeDriver version don't match – see the troubleshooting section below.
The fingerprint test above verifies browser properties. For a real-world Cloudflare bypass test with data extraction, see the combined example in the proxy section – it scrapes Trustpilot (a protected review site) through a residential proxy.
Build your first undetected scraper
Now use it for actual data extraction. Books to Scrape (https://books.toscrape.com) is a scraping sandbox. The following code demonstrates CSS selectors, pagination, and JSON export patterns that apply to any target site.
Initialize the browser
The uc.Chrome() constructor works identically to Selenium's webdriver.Chrome() after initialization:
import undetected_chromedriver as ucdriver = uc.Chrome()driver.get("https://books.toscrape.com")print(f"Loaded: {driver.title}")
Expected output:
Loaded: All products | Books to Scrape - Sandbox
You use the same Selenium API (driver.get(), find_element(), find_elements()) after initialization.
Extract data with CSS selectors and XPath
WebDriverWait waits for elements to load before extracting – required for any page with dynamic content:
import undetected_chromedriver as ucfrom selenium.webdriver.common.by import Byfrom selenium.webdriver.support.ui import WebDriverWaitfrom selenium.webdriver.support import expected_conditions as ECimport jsonimport osresults = []with uc.Chrome() as driver:driver.get("https://books.toscrape.com")# Wait for product containers to load (max 10 seconds)WebDriverWait(driver, 10).until(EC.presence_of_element_located((By.CSS_SELECTOR, "article.product_pod")))books = driver.find_elements(By.CSS_SELECTOR, "article.product_pod")for book in books:title = book.find_element(By.CSS_SELECTOR, "h3 a").get_attribute("title")price = book.find_element(By.CSS_SELECTOR, ".price_color").text# Rating is encoded in CSS class: "star-rating Three" → "Three"rating = book.find_element(By.CSS_SELECTOR, "p.star-rating").get_attribute("class")rating = rating.replace("star-rating ", "")results.append({"title": title,"price": price,"rating": rating})# Export to JSONos.makedirs("output", exist_ok=True)with open("output/books.json", "w") as f:json.dump(results, f, indent=2)print(f"Scraped {len(results)} books")print(json.dumps(results[0], indent=2))
Expected output:
Scraped 20 books{"title": "A Light in the Attic","price": "£51.77","rating": "Three"}
Handle pagination
Most scraping tasks require collecting data across multiple pages. Add a loop that follows the "next" button:
import undetected_chromedriver as ucfrom selenium.webdriver.common.by import Byfrom selenium.webdriver.support.ui import WebDriverWaitfrom selenium.webdriver.support import expected_conditions as ECimport jsonimport timeimport randomimport osall_books = []max_pages = 3 # Limit for this examplewith uc.Chrome() as driver:page = 1while page <= max_pages:url = f"https://books.toscrape.com/catalogue/page-{page}.html"driver.get(url)WebDriverWait(driver, 10).until(EC.presence_of_element_located((By.CSS_SELECTOR, "article.product_pod")))books = driver.find_elements(By.CSS_SELECTOR, "article.product_pod")for book in books:title = book.find_element(By.CSS_SELECTOR, "h3 a").get_attribute("title")price = book.find_element(By.CSS_SELECTOR, ".price_color").textall_books.append({"title": title, "price": price})print(f"Page {page}: scraped {len(books)} books")page += 1# Randomized delay between page loadstime.sleep(random.uniform(2, 5))os.makedirs("output", exist_ok=True)with open("output/books_multi_page.json", "w") as f:json.dump(all_books, f, indent=2)print(f"Total: {len(all_books)} books across {max_pages} pages")
Expected output:
Page 1: scraped 20 booksPage 2: scraped 20 booksPage 3: scraped 20 booksTotal: 60 books across 3 pages
The extraction and pagination examples above use with uc.Chrome() as driver: – this ensures Chrome closes even on errors, preventing orphaned processes.
For CSS vs XPath comparison, see how to choose the right selector.
These extraction patterns work on any site. For protected targets, the next sections cover proxy integration and behavioral techniques that reduce block rates.
Advanced configuration and customization
Targeting specific Chrome versions, configuring headless mode, and customizing browser options gives you more control when the defaults aren't enough.
Target a specific Chrome version
If your production environment runs a specific Chrome version, pin undetected_chromedriver to match. This reduces the risk of breakage when Chrome auto-updates:
import undetected_chromedriver as ucdriver = uc.Chrome(version_main=147)driver.get("https://abrahamjuliot.github.io/creepjs/")print(f"Title: {driver.title}")driver.quit()
Expected output:
Title: CreepJS
Find your installed Chrome version at chrome://version in the address bar, or run google-chrome --version on Linux. Version pinning is useful when testing compatibility before upgrading Chrome across your scraping infrastructure.
Customize Chrome options
Pass a uc.ChromeOptions() object to configure the browser window, language, GPU rendering, and other flags:
import undetected_chromedriver as ucoptions = uc.ChromeOptions()options.add_argument("--window-size=1920,1080")options.add_argument("--lang=en-US")options.add_argument("--disable-gpu")driver = uc.Chrome(options=options)driver.get("https://books.toscrape.com")print(f"Window size: {driver.get_window_size()}")driver.quit()
Expected output (exact values depend on your display resolution and OS):
Window size: {'width': 1920, 'height': 1080}
On macOS with Retina displays, the OS may constrain the window to fit the screen, returning smaller values like {'width': 1470, 'height': 847}.
Useful arguments for scraping:
- --window-size=1920,1080 – sets a realistic desktop viewport
- --lang=en-US – matches your proxy's geographic location
- --disable-notifications – suppresses browser notification popups
- --disable-popup-blocking – prevents popup-related errors
Specify a custom browser executable
If you have multiple Chrome installations (stable, beta, canary), point undetected_chromedriver to a specific binary:
import undetected_chromedriver as uc# macOS example pathdriver = uc.Chrome(browser_executable_path=("/Applications/Google Chrome Beta.app""/Contents/MacOS/Google Chrome Beta"))driver.get("https://books.toscrape.com")print(f"Title: {driver.title}")driver.quit()
On Linux, the path is typically /usr/bin/google-chrome-beta or /usr/bin/google-chrome-unstable for Canary builds.
Configure headless mode
Headless mode runs Chrome without a visible window, which reduces resource usage on servers. But headless mode increases detection risk because some anti-bot systems check for headless-specific browser properties:
import undetected_chromedriver as ucdriver = uc.Chrome(headless=True)driver.get("https://books.toscrape.com")print(f"Title: {driver.title}")driver.save_screenshot("headless_test.png")driver.quit()
Expected output:
Title: All products | Books to Scrape - Sandbox
The library patches headless mode but the library's maintainer marks it "unsupported". It may work for sites with moderate protection, but sites running advanced Cloudflare or DataDome configurations can still detect the headless environment. Use headed mode (the default) when stealth is the priority, and headless mode when running on servers where a display isn't available.
On Linux servers, run your script with xvfb-run python scraper.py to create a virtual display for headed Chrome without a physical monitor. This approach can reduce detection risk while maintaining server compatibility.
Persist sessions with custom user data directories
By default, undetected_chromedriver creates a fresh profile each run. To persist cookies, login sessions, and localStorage across runs, specify a user data directory:
import undetected_chromedriver as ucoptions = uc.ChromeOptions()options.add_argument("--user-data-dir=/tmp/uc_profile")driver = uc.Chrome(options=options)driver.get("https://books.toscrape.com")# Cookies and session data persist in /tmp/uc_profileprint("Session data saved to /tmp/uc_profile")driver.quit()
Reusing the same profile across many scraping runs may accumulate tracking cookies that increase detection risk. Clear the profile directory periodically for clean sessions. On Windows, use a compatible path like C:\temp\uc_profile instead of /tmp/.
Use extended API methods
The library adds 2 methods beyond the standard Selenium API. Both are available on any element returned by find_element() when using uc.Chrome():
- element.click_safe() – briefly disconnects the driver before clicking to avoid detection, then reconnects automatically. Useful when standard .click() triggers anti-bot checks or fails on overlapping elements
- parent.children() – returns child elements without writing a separate CSS or XPath selector
Both methods are UC-specific – they don't exist in standard Selenium.
Reduce detection with proxies, user agents, and behavioral techniques
The undetected_chromedriver library patches browser-level signals. But it doesn't hide your IP address, rotate user agents, or add human-like behavior. For sites with moderate to strong protection, you need all 3 layers working together.
Why proxies are required for protected sites
The library's README states clearly: "THIS PACKAGE DOES NOT hide your IP address". Many anti-bot services maintain blocklists of known datacenter IP ranges. Even residential IPs with poor reputation scores can trigger blocks on some sites. Rate limiting and IP-based blocking typically remain active regardless of browser fingerprint quality.
At Decodo, we offer residential proxies with a high success rate (99.86%), automatic rotation, a rapid response time (<0.6s), and extensive geo-targeting options (195+ worldwide locations). Here's how easy it is to get a plan and your proxy credentials:
- Create your account. Sign up at the Decodo dashboard.
- Select a proxy plan. Choose a subscription that suits your needs or start with a 3-day free trial.
- Configure proxy settings. Set up your proxies with rotating sessions for maximum effectiveness.
- Select locations. Target specific regions based on your data requirements or keep it set to Random.
- Copy your credentials. You'll need your proxy username, password, and server endpoint to integrate into your scraping script.
Get residential proxies
Unlock superior scraping performance with a free 3-day trial of Decodo's residential proxy network.
Configure a proxy with undetected_chromedriver
Pass the proxy address through Chrome's --proxy-server argument:
import undetected_chromedriver as ucfrom selenium.webdriver.common.by import Byoptions = uc.ChromeOptions()options.add_argument("--proxy-server=http://PROXY_IP:PROXY_PORT")driver = uc.Chrome(options=options)driver.set_page_load_timeout(30)driver.get("https://httpbin.org/ip")print(driver.find_element(By.TAG_NAME, "pre").text)driver.quit()
Expected output (with proxy active):
{"origin": "171.49.158.263"}
Replace PROXY_IP:PROXY_PORT with your actual proxy address. The --proxy-server flag works for IP-allowlisted proxies but doesn't support username:password authentication directly. Most proxy providers use authenticated access, so the next section covers that.
Use authenticated Decodo proxies with a Chrome extension
Chrome's --proxy-server flag doesn't accept a username:password@host:port format. The authentication limitation is a frequent obstacle developers encounter with proxy integration. One solution is a temporary Chrome extension that intercepts authentication requests and injects your credentials automatically. This approach works with any proxy provider that uses username:password auth:
import undetected_chromedriver as ucfrom selenium.webdriver.common.by import Byimport zipfileimport jsonimport osimport tempfileimport shutildef create_proxy_auth_extension(proxy_host, proxy_port, proxy_user, proxy_pass):"""Create a Chrome extension for proxy authentication."""manifest_json = """{"version": "1.0.0","manifest_version": 2,"name": "Proxy Auth","permissions": ["proxy", "tabs", "unlimitedStorage","storage", "<all_urls>","webRequest", "webRequestBlocking"],"background": { "scripts": ["background.js"] }}"""# json.dumps escapes quotes, backslashes, and special# characters so credentials don't break the JavaScriptbackground_js = """var config = {mode: "fixed_servers",rules: {singleProxy: {scheme: "http",host: %s,port: %s},bypassList: ["localhost"]}};chrome.proxy.settings.set({value: config, scope: "regular"},function() {});function callbackFn(details) {return {authCredentials: {username: %s,password: %s}};}chrome.webRequest.onAuthRequired.addListener(callbackFn,{urls: ["<all_urls>"]},["blocking"]);""" % (json.dumps(proxy_host),json.dumps(int(proxy_port)),json.dumps(proxy_user),json.dumps(proxy_pass),)ext_dir = tempfile.mkdtemp()ext_path = os.path.join(ext_dir, "proxy_auth.zip")with zipfile.ZipFile(ext_path, "w") as zp:zp.writestr("manifest.json", manifest_json)zp.writestr("background.js", background_js)return ext_path, ext_dir# Replace with your Decodo credentials from the dashboard# (requires a Decodo account).# Use your raw proxy username here, NOT the "user-" prefixed# format. The "user-" prefix is only for curl and endpoint# parameter strings.proxy_ext, ext_dir = create_proxy_auth_extension(proxy_host="gate.decodo.com",proxy_port="7000",proxy_user="YOUR_USERNAME",proxy_pass="YOUR_PASSWORD")options = uc.ChromeOptions()options.add_extension(proxy_ext)driver = uc.Chrome(options=options)driver.set_page_load_timeout(30)try:driver.get("https://ip.decodo.com/json")print(driver.find_element(By.TAG_NAME, "pre").text[:200])finally:driver.quit()shutil.rmtree(ext_dir)
The extension uses Manifest V2, which Chrome has been deprecating since 2024. As of early 2026, MV2 extensions loaded via ChromeDriver still work. If Chrome stops loading the extension in a future version, use IP allowlisting as a fallback.
The code above works with any proxy provider. Decodo residential proxies are one option – see the product page for pricing and account setup.
All requests go through port 7000 on gate.decodo.com. By default, each request is assigned a different IP from the pool. To keep the same IP across multiple requests (a sticky session), add a -session-XXXX parameter to the username string.
Sticky sessions last 10 minutes by default, configurable up to 1,440 minutes with the -sessionduration- parameter. For details, see the sticky session documentation.
Expected output (IP and ISP vary based on the proxy endpoint):
{"browser": {"name": "Chrome","version": "XXX.0.0.0"},"ip": "185.xx.xx.xx",...}
The Chrome version and IP address in the output depend on your installed Chrome and the proxy endpoint.
The session and geo-targeting parameters below use the user- prefix format (for curl and endpoint strings). The Chrome extension code above uses your raw username because it authenticates at a different level.
For sticky sessions, add -session-XXXX to the username (for example, user-YOUR_USERNAME-session-scraper1). For location-specific scraping, append -country-us-city-new_york. Combine both: user-YOUR_USERNAME-country-us-session-scraper1-sessionduration-90.
The password stays unchanged. For the full parameter reference, see the username authentication documentation.
To verify your proxy credentials before integrating, test with curl:
curl -U "user-YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD" \-x "gate.decodo.com:7000" \"https://ip.decodo.com/json"
If the proxy is working, the response shows a JSON object with browser, ISP, and location data from the proxy IP, not your real IP.
Combined example: proxy + Cloudflare bypass + data extraction
The previous subsections covered proxy auth and detection bypass separately. This example combines them into one script using the create_proxy_auth_extension function from above:
Copy the create_proxy_auth_extension function from the previous section into your script, then add:
import undetected_chromedriver as ucfrom selenium.webdriver.common.by import Byimport jsonimport shutilimport time# ... paste create_proxy_auth_extension function here ...proxy_ext, ext_dir = create_proxy_auth_extension("gate.decodo.com", "7000","YOUR_USERNAME", "YOUR_PASSWORD")options = uc.ChromeOptions()options.add_extension(proxy_ext)driver = uc.Chrome(options=options)driver.set_page_load_timeout(30)try:# Step 1: Verify proxy is activedriver.get("https://httpbin.org/ip")proxy_ip = json.loads(driver.find_element(By.TAG_NAME, "pre").text)["origin"]print(f"Proxy IP: {proxy_ip}")# Step 2: Scrape a protected review pagedriver.get("https://www.trustpilot.com/review/amazon.com")time.sleep(6)# Extract structured review datascore = driver.find_elements(By.CSS_SELECTOR, "[data-rating-typography]")reviews = driver.find_elements(By.CSS_SELECTOR,"article[data-service-review-card-paper]")print(f"Title: {driver.title[:60]}")print(f"Rating: {score[0].text if score else 'n/a'}")print(f"Reviews on page: {len(reviews)}")for review in reviews[:3]:paras = review.find_elements(By.CSS_SELECTOR, "p")text = paras[0].text[:80] if paras else ""print(f" - {text}")finally:driver.quit()shutil.rmtree(ext_dir)
Expected output:
Proxy IP: 185.xx.xx.xxTitle: Amazon Reviews | Read Customer Service Reviews of www.amazonRating: 1.7Reviews on page: 70- Always late on deliveries in Statesville, North Carolina...- I have two points: 1. You are not allowed to leave negat...- Amazon Blink camera system, outside in particular, when i...
One browser session, 2 steps: verify the proxy is active, then scrape real review data from a protected page. The same selectors work for any company on Trustpilot – replace amazon.com in the URL with your target.
Rotate user agents
Anti-bot systems compare your user agent string against other browser fingerprint signals. A mismatched user agent (claiming an older Chrome version while your browser reports current features) can trigger detection. Keep user agent strings current and consistent with your Chrome version:
import undetected_chromedriver as ucfrom selenium.webdriver.common.by import Byimport randomuser_agents = [("Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) ""AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) ""Chrome/147.0.0.0 Safari/537.36"),("Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) ""AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) ""Chrome/147.0.0.0 Safari/537.36"),("Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) ""AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) ""Chrome/147.0.0.0 Safari/537.36"),]options = uc.ChromeOptions()selected_ua = random.choice(user_agents)options.add_argument(f"--user-agent={selected_ua}")driver = uc.Chrome(options=options)driver.get("https://httpbin.org/user-agent")print(driver.find_element(By.TAG_NAME, "pre").text)driver.quit()
Expected output:
{"user-agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) ..."}
Update the Chrome version number in these strings to match your installed Chrome. Find your version at chrome://version or at whatismybrowser.com.
Add behavioral delays and patterns
User agent rotation covers one fingerprint signal. Behavioral patterns are the other major detection layer. Modern anti-bot systems weigh behavioral signals as heavily as technical fingerprints. Fixed delays and linear mouse movements can create detectable patterns. Use randomized timing and vary your interaction patterns:
import undetected_chromedriver as ucfrom selenium.webdriver.common.by import Byfrom selenium.webdriver.common.action_chains import ActionChainsimport timeimport randomdriver = uc.Chrome()driver.get("https://books.toscrape.com")# Randomized delay between 2 and 6 secondstime.sleep(random.uniform(2, 6))# Scroll down in random increments (simulates reading)for _ in range(random.randint(2, 5)):scroll_amount = random.randint(200, 500)driver.execute_script(f"window.scrollBy(0, {scroll_amount});")time.sleep(random.uniform(0.5, 2.0))# Move mouse to element before clickingelement = driver.find_element(By.CSS_SELECTOR, "article.product_pod a")ActionChains(driver).move_to_element(element).pause(random.uniform(0.3, 1.0)).click().perform()time.sleep(random.uniform(1, 3))print(f"Current URL: {driver.current_url}")driver.quit()
The key patterns to vary across sessions:
- Delay ranges – use random.uniform(2, 6) instead of fixed time.sleep(3)
- Viewport sizes – alternate between common resolutions (1920x1080, 1366x768, 1536x864)
- Scroll behavior – vary scroll distance and pause duration
- Session timing – avoid running at the exact same time daily
Manage cookies between sessions
Session behavior also includes cookie handling. For sites that require login or track session state, save and restore cookies:
import undetected_chromedriver as ucimport jsonimport osCOOKIE_FILE = "cookies.json"driver = uc.Chrome()driver.get("https://books.toscrape.com")# Save cookies after a sessioncookies = driver.get_cookies()with open(COOKIE_FILE, "w") as f:json.dump(cookies, f)print(f"Saved {len(cookies)} cookies")driver.quit()# Restore cookies in a new sessiondriver = uc.Chrome()driver.get("https://books.toscrape.com")if os.path.exists(COOKIE_FILE):with open(COOKIE_FILE, "r") as f:cookies = json.load(f)for cookie in cookies:try:driver.add_cookie(cookie)except Exception:pass # Skip cookies that don't match domaindriver.refresh()print(f"Restored {len(cookies)} cookies")driver.quit()
Expected output (cookie count depends on the target site):
Saved 0 cookiesRestored 0 cookies
Books to Scrape doesn't set cookies. On sites that use session tracking, login forms, or analytics, the cookie count varies by site.
Clear saved cookies periodically. Accumulating tracking cookies over many sessions may increase the chance that an anti-bot system identifies your scraping pattern.
For strategies on handling CAPTCHAs when they appear, see how to bypass CAPTCHAs.
Limitations and where undetected_chromedriver fails
The library has real limitations. Understanding them before you start saves hours of debugging.
Detection by advanced anti-bot systems
Advanced Cloudflare configurations (Bot Fight Mode, Managed Challenge) can still detect the library. Enterprise-grade solutions like Akamai Bot Manager and advanced DataDome setups analyze signals that undetected_chromedriver doesn't currently patch. These signals include TLS fingerprints (unique signatures in the TLS handshake that identify the client), CDP connection patterns, and behavioral anomalies.
Detection results vary by IP reputation, geographic location, and the target site's current protection level. The same code may pass on one run and fail on the next. This variability is itself a limitation – production scrapers need consistent results.
When detection does trigger, the most common failures are: NoSuchWindowException (browser window closed by the anti-bot system), CAPTCHA challenge pages, or HTTP 403 responses. If you see any of these after adding proxies and behavioral techniques, the target site likely uses CDP-level or behavioral detection that UC can't patch.
The ongoing detection vs. evasion cycle
Anti-bot companies actively study open-source bypass tools. The specific patches that undetected_chromedriver applies are publicly visible in its GitHub repository. What works against a site's anti-bot system today may become ineffective after the next update, which can happen at any time without notice.
A useful way to categorize current detection techniques is by what they target:
- Generation 1 – API-level checks like navigator.webdriver (undetected_chromedriver patches these)
- Generation 2 – CDP protocol detection via Runtime.Enable calls (undetected_chromedriver doesn't patch these)
- Generation 3 – TLS fingerprinting, behavioral analysis, and per-customer ML models (client-side libraries generally can't patch these)
The library patches Generation 1 signals. But Generation 2 and 3 detection requires different architectural approaches (Nodriver eliminates the WebDriver protocol layer) or managed solutions that handle detection at the network level.
Stability and resource usage
Each undetected_chromedriver instance runs a full Chrome browser.
Browser crashes can occur during long-running scraping sessions, especially when memory accumulates across hundreds of page loads. Memory leaks from non-closed tabs and JavaScript-heavy pages add up. Version mismatches between Chrome and the auto-downloaded ChromeDriver often cause SessionNotCreatedException errors after Chrome auto-updates.
On Linux servers, missing GUI dependencies (libgconf, libnss3, xvfb) can cause Chrome to fail at launch. Windows and macOS typically have fewer dependency issues but still face memory limits. Pin your Chrome version with version_main and use context managers (with uc.Chrome()) to prevent memory accumulation – both are covered in the configuration section.
Headless mode increases detection risk
Headless Chrome exposes different browser properties than headed Chrome. Some JavaScript APIs return different values, and the rendering pipeline produces detectable fingerprint differences. Anti-bot systems check for these headless-specific signals.
The trade-off: headless mode uses less memory and doesn't require a display server, but headed mode provides better stealth. On production servers without displays, consider xvfb-run to run headed Chrome in a virtual frame buffer.
IP address exposure
The library patches browser-level signals but doesn't modify your network connection. Running from a datacenter IP, a VPS, or a cloud instance with known hosting provider IP ranges often increases block rates significantly. Even home IPs with poor reputation (due to previous abuse from the same ISP range) may trigger blocks on sensitive sites.
IP exposure is a primary reason proxies are strongly recommended for production scraping.
Troubleshoot common errors
Each entry below addresses an error message pattern you may encounter.
ModuleNotFoundError: no module named 'undetected_chromedriver'
This error means the package isn't installed in your active Python environment. If the error mentions distutils instead of undetected_chromedriver, you're on Python 3.12+ – install from the GitHub master branch as described in the install section.
Otherwise, verify you have activated your virtual environment, then reinstall:
# Check which Python is activewhich python# Reinstall in the correct environmentpip install undetected-chromedriver
If you use poetry or conda, install with the corresponding package manager:
# Poetrypoetry add undetected-chromedriver# Conda (pip within conda env)conda activate my_envpip install undetected-chromedriver
"This version of ChromeDriver only supports Chrome version X"
This mismatch typically happens when Chrome auto-updates but the cached ChromeDriver binary doesn't match. Update Chrome to the latest version, or pin undetected_chromedriver to your installed Chrome version:
import undetected_chromedriver as uc# Pin to your installed Chrome major versiondriver = uc.Chrome(version_main=147)
Alternatively, specify a different Chrome binary path if you have multiple versions installed.
SessionNotCreatedException: could not start a new session
ChromeDriver failed to launch Chrome. Common causes and fixes:
import undetected_chromedriver as uc# Fix 1: Add no-sandbox flag (Linux servers)options = uc.ChromeOptions()options.add_argument("--no-sandbox")options.add_argument("--disable-dev-shm-usage")driver = uc.Chrome(options=options)
On Linux, install the required dependencies:
# Ubuntu/Debiansudo apt-get install -y \libgconf-2-4 libnss3 libxss1 \libasound2 libatk-bridge2.0-0 libgtk-3-0
If Chrome can't start, check that the Chrome binary exists and has execute permissions. Also verify that no other ChromeDriver process is locked on the same port.
TimeoutException when loading pages
Page elements didn't load in the expected time. The timeout often indicates a slow proxy connection, network issue, or changed page structure:
import undetected_chromedriver as ucfrom selenium.webdriver.common.by import Byfrom selenium.webdriver.support.ui import WebDriverWaitfrom selenium.webdriver.support import expected_conditions as ECfrom selenium.common.exceptions import TimeoutExceptiondriver = uc.Chrome()try:driver.get("https://books.toscrape.com")# Use explicit waits instead of implicitelement = WebDriverWait(driver, 15).until(EC.presence_of_element_located((By.CSS_SELECTOR, "article.product_pod")))print(f"Found: {element.text[:50]}")except TimeoutException:print("Page did not load within 15 seconds")print(f"Current URL: {driver.current_url}")# Check if proxy is workingdriver.save_screenshot("timeout_debug.png")finally:driver.quit()
Always use explicit waits (WebDriverWait) instead of implicit waits (driver.implicitly_wait()). Explicit waits target specific elements and give better error messages.
WebDriverException: unknown error – cannot connect to chrome
Chrome crashed or failed to start. Reduce concurrent instances, increase system resources, or add crash recovery:
import undetected_chromedriver as ucfrom selenium.common.exceptions import WebDriverExceptionimport timedef create_driver_with_retry(max_attempts=3):for attempt in range(max_attempts):try:return uc.Chrome()except WebDriverException as e:print(f"Attempt {attempt + 1} failed: {e}")if attempt == max_attempts - 1:raisetime.sleep(2) # Wait before retryingdriver = create_driver_with_retry()driver.get("https://books.toscrape.com")print(f"Title: {driver.title}")driver.quit()
Expected output:
Title: All products | Books to Scrape - Sandbox
For a production-grade version with exponential backoff and block detection, see the retry pattern in the best practices section. For general retry patterns, see retry failed Python requests.
Alternatives to undetected_chromedriver
When UC doesn't meet your requirements, consider these alternatives.
Nodriver – the same author's async successor
Nodriver is built by the same developer (ultrafunkamsterdam) as a ground-up replacement for undetected_chromedriver. It uses CDP to communicate with Chrome but eliminates the ChromeDriver binary and the WebDriver protocol layer. This avoids the Runtime.Enable detection vector because Nodriver controls which CDP commands are sent.
Nodriver is under active development. It requires Python 3.9+. Install with pip install nodriver.
import asyncioimport nodriver as ucasync def main():browser = await uc.start()page = await browser.get("https://books.toscrape.com")title = await page.evaluate("document.title")print(f"Title: {title}")await page.save_screenshot("nodriver_test.png")await asyncio.sleep(0.5)browser.stop()if __name__ == "__main__":uc.loop().run_until_complete(main())
Expected output:
Title: All products | Books to Scrape - Sandbox
The async API requires rewriting existing Selenium-based code. Nodriver isn't a Selenium-compatible wrapper.
For a full setup guide with proxy integration and concurrency patterns, see our guide on Nodriver for web scraping.
SeleniumBase UC Mode
SeleniumBase includes a UC Mode that adds the disconnect/reconnect pattern to undetected_chromedriver. During sensitive actions like page loads and clicks, UC Mode disconnects ChromeDriver from Chrome entirely, then reconnects after the action completes. Anti-bot systems that scan for active CDP connections during page load may find no active connection to flag.
UC Mode also provides built-in methods for Cloudflare Turnstile and reCAPTCHA: uc_gui_click_captcha() attempts to detect the CAPTCHA type and solve it using PyAutoGUI-based clicking. On headless Linux servers, combine with xvfb=True to enable GUI automation without a physical display.
SeleniumBase UC Mode is actively maintained, compared to undetected_chromedriver which hasn't had a PyPI release since early 2024. For UC users considering migration, the Selenium API (find_element, get, quit) stays the same – the uc_* methods are additions, not replacements.
Playwright with stealth plugins
Playwright supports Chromium, Firefox, and WebKit browsers. The playwright-stealth Python package applies evasion techniques like navigator property spoofing and WebDriver detection bypasses.
The multi-browser support in Playwright is useful when Firefox produces lower detection rates than Chromium for a specific target site. But stealth plugins come from the community, not from Microsoft. Updates may not keep pace with anti-bot changes.
Camoufox – Firefox-based anti-detection
The alternatives above primarily target Chromium, and their stealth patches work at the JavaScript or protocol level. Camoufox takes a different approach: it modifies Firefox at the binary level to spoof browser fingerprints, making automated sessions harder for anti-bot systems to identify. Because the patches operate below the JavaScript execution layer, they may be more resistant to detection than JS-level stealth plugins.
Camoufox is useful when Chromium-based tools consistently fail on a target site – switching to a Firefox fingerprint presents a different detection profile. Our guide on web scraping with Camoufox covers proxy configuration, session handling, and testing against protected sites.
Puppeteer with stealth plugins (Node.js)
For Node.js-based projects, puppeteer-extra-plugin-stealth adds evasion techniques to Puppeteer. It has a large npm download base and active community, but the package hasn't published a new version since 2023. Modern anti-bot systems may have adapted to some of its techniques, given the time since the last update.
Managed web scraping APIs
When self-managed browser automation becomes too resource-intensive or block rates stay high, managed APIs handle anti-bot bypass, proxy rotation, and CAPTCHA solving on the provider's infrastructure. The Decodo Web Scraping API is one option – see the API parameters documentation for details.
The API accepts POST requests to https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape with Basic authentication. This Python example scrapes a page with JavaScript rendering enabled:
import requestsAPI_URL = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"AUTH_CREDENTIALS = "YOUR_AUTH_TOKEN" # Basic authentication token from Decodo dashboardpayload = {"url": "https://books.toscrape.com","headless": "html","proxy_pool": "standard"}headers = {"Accept": "application/json","Authorization": f"Basic {AUTH_CREDENTIALS}","Content-Type": "application/json"}response = requests.post(API_URL, json=payload, headers=headers, timeout=30)data = response.json()print(f"Status: {data['results'][0]['status_code']}")print(f"Content length: {len(data['results'][0]['content'])}")
Expected output:
Status: 200Content length: 51004
Set headless to "html" for JavaScript-rendered pages, or omit it for static HTML. The proxy_pool parameter accepts "standard" for general pages or "premium" for sites with anti-bot protection. For location-specific results, add the "geo" parameter (for example, "United States"). See the localization documentation for supported regions.
Managed APIs provide higher reliability but offer less control over browser behavior.
Tool comparison at a glance
Tool
Language
Stealth
Maintenance
Best for
Undetected ChromeDriver
Python
Medium
Infrequent
Quick prototypes, moderate protection
Nodriver
Python
High
Active
Async workflows, stronger stealth
SeleniumBase UC Mode
Python
Medium-High
Active
Full-featured scraping frameworks
Camoufox
Python
High
Active
Firefox fingerprint, binary-level stealth
Playwright + stealth
Python, Node.js
Medium
Community
Multi-browser needs
Puppeteer + stealth
Node.js
Medium
Inactive
JavaScript-heavy scraping
Decodo Web Scraping API
Any
Very High
Managed
Production reliability
How to choose: If your target uses basic Cloudflare protection, UC may be sufficient. If you encounter CAPTCHAs or CDP-level detection, try SeleniumBase UC Mode. If Chromium-based tools consistently fail, try Camoufox (Firefox) or a managed API.
For a deeper comparison of the Playwright approach, see our guide on Playwright web scraping.
Best practices for production scraping
These patterns apply when running scrapers on a schedule or at scale.
Rate limiting and polite scraping
Aggressive request rates often trigger blocks and can disrupt target sites. Implement delays that respect the target site's capacity:
import undetected_chromedriver as ucfrom selenium.webdriver.common.by import Byimport timeimport randomdef scrape_with_rate_limit(urls, min_delay=3, max_delay=8):results = []with uc.Chrome() as driver:for url in urls:try: