undetected_chromedriver: Guide to Avoid Detection Online

Configure a proxy with undetected_chromedriver

Pass the proxy address through Chrome's --proxy-server argument:

import undetected_chromedriver as uc from selenium . webdriver . common . by import By options = uc . ChromeOptions ( ) options . add_argument ( "--proxy-server=http://PROXY_IP:PROXY_PORT" ) driver = uc . Chrome ( options = options ) driver . set_page_load_timeout ( 30 ) driver . get ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" ) print ( driver . find_element ( By . TAG_NAME , "pre" ) . text ) driver . quit ( )

import undetected_chromedriver as uc from selenium . webdriver . common . by import By options = uc . ChromeOptions ( ) options . add_argument ( "--proxy-server=http://PROXY_IP:PROXY_PORT" ) driver = uc . Chrome ( options = options ) driver . set_page_load_timeout ( 30 ) driver . get ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" ) print ( driver . find_element ( By . TAG_NAME , "pre" ) . text ) driver . quit ( )

Expected output (with proxy active):

{ "origin" : "171.49.158.263" }

{ "origin" : "171.49.158.263" }

Replace PROXY_IP:PROXY_PORT with your actual proxy address. The --proxy-server flag works for IP-allowlisted proxies but doesn't support username:password authentication directly. Most proxy providers use authenticated access, so the next section covers that.

Use authenticated Decodo proxies with a Chrome extension

Chrome's --proxy-server flag doesn't accept a username:password@host:port format. The authentication limitation is a frequent obstacle developers encounter with proxy integration. One solution is a temporary Chrome extension that intercepts authentication requests and injects your credentials automatically. This approach works with any proxy provider that uses username:password auth:

import undetected_chromedriver as uc from selenium . webdriver . common . by import By import zipfile import json import os import tempfile import shutil def create_proxy_auth_extension ( proxy_host , proxy_port , proxy_user , proxy_pass ) : """Create a Chrome extension for proxy authentication.""" manifest_json = """{ "version": "1.0.0", "manifest_version": 2, "name": "Proxy Auth", "permissions": [ "proxy", "tabs", "unlimitedStorage", "storage", "<all_urls>", "webRequest", "webRequestBlocking" ], "background": { "scripts": ["background.js"] } }""" background_js = """var config = { mode: "fixed_servers", rules: { singleProxy: { scheme: "http", host: %s, port: %s }, bypassList: ["localhost"] } }; chrome.proxy.settings.set( {value: config, scope: "regular"}, function() {} ); function callbackFn(details) { return { authCredentials: { username: %s, password: %s } }; } chrome.webRequest.onAuthRequired.addListener( callbackFn, {urls: ["<all_urls>"]}, ["blocking"] );""" % ( json . dumps ( proxy_host ) , json . dumps ( int ( proxy_port ) ) , json . dumps ( proxy_user ) , json . dumps ( proxy_pass ) , ) ext_dir = tempfile . mkdtemp ( ) ext_path = os . path . join ( ext_dir , "proxy_auth.zip" ) with zipfile . ZipFile ( ext_path , "w" ) as zp : zp . writestr ( "manifest.json" , manifest_json ) zp . writestr ( "background.js" , background_js ) return ext_path , ext_dir proxy_ext , ext_dir = create_proxy_auth_extension ( proxy_host = "gate.decodo.com" , proxy_port = "7000" , proxy_user = "YOUR_USERNAME" , proxy_pass = "YOUR_PASSWORD" ) options = uc . ChromeOptions ( ) options . add_extension ( proxy_ext ) driver = uc . Chrome ( options = options ) driver . set_page_load_timeout ( 30 ) try : driver . get ( "https://ip.decodo.com/json" ) print ( driver . find_element ( By . TAG_NAME , "pre" ) . text [ : 200 ] ) finally : driver . quit ( ) shutil . rmtree ( ext_dir )

import undetected_chromedriver as uc from selenium . webdriver . common . by import By import zipfile import json import os import tempfile import shutil def create_proxy_auth_extension ( proxy_host , proxy_port , proxy_user , proxy_pass ) : """Create a Chrome extension for proxy authentication.""" manifest_json = """{ "version": "1.0.0", "manifest_version": 2, "name": "Proxy Auth", "permissions": [ "proxy", "tabs", "unlimitedStorage", "storage", "<all_urls>", "webRequest", "webRequestBlocking" ], "background": { "scripts": ["background.js"] } }""" background_js = """var config = { mode: "fixed_servers", rules: { singleProxy: { scheme: "http", host: %s, port: %s }, bypassList: ["localhost"] } }; chrome.proxy.settings.set( {value: config, scope: "regular"}, function() {} ); function callbackFn(details) { return { authCredentials: { username: %s, password: %s } }; } chrome.webRequest.onAuthRequired.addListener( callbackFn, {urls: ["<all_urls>"]}, ["blocking"] );""" % ( json . dumps ( proxy_host ) , json . dumps ( int ( proxy_port ) ) , json . dumps ( proxy_user ) , json . dumps ( proxy_pass ) , ) ext_dir = tempfile . mkdtemp ( ) ext_path = os . path . join ( ext_dir , "proxy_auth.zip" ) with zipfile . ZipFile ( ext_path , "w" ) as zp : zp . writestr ( "manifest.json" , manifest_json ) zp . writestr ( "background.js" , background_js ) return ext_path , ext_dir proxy_ext , ext_dir = create_proxy_auth_extension ( proxy_host = "gate.decodo.com" , proxy_port = "7000" , proxy_user = "YOUR_USERNAME" , proxy_pass = "YOUR_PASSWORD" ) options = uc . ChromeOptions ( ) options . add_extension ( proxy_ext ) driver = uc . Chrome ( options = options ) driver . set_page_load_timeout ( 30 ) try : driver . get ( "https://ip.decodo.com/json" ) print ( driver . find_element ( By . TAG_NAME , "pre" ) . text [ : 200 ] ) finally : driver . quit ( ) shutil . rmtree ( ext_dir )

The extension uses Manifest V2, which Chrome has been deprecating since 2024. As of early 2026, MV2 extensions loaded via ChromeDriver still work. If Chrome stops loading the extension in a future version, use IP allowlisting as a fallback.

The code above works with any proxy provider. Decodo residential proxies are one option – see the product page for pricing and account setup.

All requests go through port 7000 on gate.decodo.com. By default, each request is assigned a different IP from the pool. To keep the same IP across multiple requests (a sticky session), add a -session-XXXX parameter to the username string.

Sticky sessions last 10 minutes by default, configurable up to 1,440 minutes with the -sessionduration- parameter. For details, see the sticky session documentation.

Expected output (IP and ISP vary based on the proxy endpoint):

{ "browser" : { "name" : "Chrome" , "version" : "XXX.0.0.0" } , "ip" : "185.xx.xx.xx" , . . . }

{ "browser" : { "name" : "Chrome" , "version" : "XXX.0.0.0" } , "ip" : "185.xx.xx.xx" , . . . }

The Chrome version and IP address in the output depend on your installed Chrome and the proxy endpoint.

The session and geo-targeting parameters below use the user- prefix format (for curl and endpoint strings). The Chrome extension code above uses your raw username because it authenticates at a different level.

For sticky sessions, add -session-XXXX to the username (for example, user-YOUR_USERNAME-session-scraper1). For location-specific scraping, append -country-us-city-new_york. Combine both: user-YOUR_USERNAME-country-us-session-scraper1-sessionduration-90.

The password stays unchanged. For the full parameter reference, see the username authentication documentation.

To verify your proxy credentials before integrating, test with curl:

curl - U "user-YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD" \ - x "gate.decodo.com:7000" \ "https://ip.decodo.com/json"

curl - U "user-YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD" \ - x "gate.decodo.com:7000" \ "https://ip.decodo.com/json"

If the proxy is working, the response shows a JSON object with browser, ISP, and location data from the proxy IP, not your real IP.

Combined example: proxy + Cloudflare bypass + data extraction

The previous subsections covered proxy auth and detection bypass separately. This example combines them into one script using the create_proxy_auth_extension function from above:

Copy the create_proxy_auth_extension function from the previous section into your script, then add:

import undetected_chromedriver as uc from selenium . webdriver . common . by import By import json import shutil import time proxy_ext , ext_dir = create_proxy_auth_extension ( "gate.decodo.com" , "7000" , "YOUR_USERNAME" , "YOUR_PASSWORD" ) options = uc . ChromeOptions ( ) options . add_extension ( proxy_ext ) driver = uc . Chrome ( options = options ) driver . set_page_load_timeout ( 30 ) try : driver . get ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" ) proxy_ip = json . loads ( driver . find_element ( By . TAG_NAME , "pre" ) . text ) [ "origin" ] print ( f"Proxy IP: { proxy_ip } " ) driver . get ( "https://www.trustpilot.com/review/amazon.com" ) time . sleep ( 6 ) score = driver . find_elements ( By . CSS_SELECTOR , "[data-rating-typography]" ) reviews = driver . find_elements ( By . CSS_SELECTOR , "article[data-service-review-card-paper]" ) print ( f"Title: { driver . title [ : 60] } " ) print ( f"Rating: { score [ 0 ] . text if score else 'n/a' } " ) print ( f"Reviews on page: { len ( reviews ) } " ) for review in reviews [ : 3 ] : paras = review . find_elements ( By . CSS_SELECTOR , "p" ) text = paras [ 0 ] . text [ : 80 ] if paras else "" print ( f" - { text } " ) finally : driver . quit ( ) shutil . rmtree ( ext_dir )

import undetected_chromedriver as uc from selenium . webdriver . common . by import By import json import shutil import time proxy_ext , ext_dir = create_proxy_auth_extension ( "gate.decodo.com" , "7000" , "YOUR_USERNAME" , "YOUR_PASSWORD" ) options = uc . ChromeOptions ( ) options . add_extension ( proxy_ext ) driver = uc . Chrome ( options = options ) driver . set_page_load_timeout ( 30 ) try : driver . get ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" ) proxy_ip = json . loads ( driver . find_element ( By . TAG_NAME , "pre" ) . text ) [ "origin" ] print ( f"Proxy IP: { proxy_ip } " ) driver . get ( "https://www.trustpilot.com/review/amazon.com" ) time . sleep ( 6 ) score = driver . find_elements ( By . CSS_SELECTOR , "[data-rating-typography]" ) reviews = driver . find_elements ( By . CSS_SELECTOR , "article[data-service-review-card-paper]" ) print ( f"Title: { driver . title [ : 60] } " ) print ( f"Rating: { score [ 0 ] . text if score else 'n/a' } " ) print ( f"Reviews on page: { len ( reviews ) } " ) for review in reviews [ : 3 ] : paras = review . find_elements ( By . CSS_SELECTOR , "p" ) text = paras [ 0 ] . text [ : 80 ] if paras else "" print ( f" - { text } " ) finally : driver . quit ( ) shutil . rmtree ( ext_dir )

Expected output:

Proxy IP : 185 . xx . xx . xx Title : Amazon Reviews | Read Customer Service Reviews of www . amazon Rating : 1.7 Reviews on page : 70 - Always late on deliveries in Statesville , North Carolina . . . - I have two points : 1. You are not allowed to leave negat . . . - Amazon Blink camera system , outside in particular , when i . . .

Proxy IP : 185 . xx . xx . xx Title : Amazon Reviews | Read Customer Service Reviews of www . amazon Rating : 1.7 Reviews on page : 70 - Always late on deliveries in Statesville , North Carolina . . . - I have two points : 1. You are not allowed to leave negat . . . - Amazon Blink camera system , outside in particular , when i . . .

One browser session, 2 steps: verify the proxy is active, then scrape real review data from a protected page. The same selectors work for any company on Trustpilot – replace amazon.com in the URL with your target.

Rotate user agents

Anti-bot systems compare your user agent string against other browser fingerprint signals. A mismatched user agent (claiming an older Chrome version while your browser reports current features) can trigger detection. Keep user agent strings current and consistent with your Chrome version:

import undetected_chromedriver as uc from selenium . webdriver . common . by import By import random user_agents = [ ( "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) " "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) " "Chrome/147.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) , ( "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) " "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) " "Chrome/147.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) , ( "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) " "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) " "Chrome/147.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) , ] options = uc . ChromeOptions ( ) selected_ua = random . choice ( user_agents ) options . add_argument ( f"--user-agent= { selected_ua } " ) driver = uc . Chrome ( options = options ) driver . get ( "https://httpbin.org/user-agent" ) print ( driver . find_element ( By . TAG_NAME , "pre" ) . text ) driver . quit ( )

import undetected_chromedriver as uc from selenium . webdriver . common . by import By import random user_agents = [ ( "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) " "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) " "Chrome/147.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) , ( "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) " "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) " "Chrome/147.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) , ( "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) " "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) " "Chrome/147.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) , ] options = uc . ChromeOptions ( ) selected_ua = random . choice ( user_agents ) options . add_argument ( f"--user-agent= { selected_ua } " ) driver = uc . Chrome ( options = options ) driver . get ( "https://httpbin.org/user-agent" ) print ( driver . find_element ( By . TAG_NAME , "pre" ) . text ) driver . quit ( )

Expected output:

{ "user-agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) ..." }

{ "user-agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) ..." }

Update the Chrome version number in these strings to match your installed Chrome. Find your version at chrome://version or at whatismybrowser.com.

Add behavioral delays and patterns

User agent rotation covers one fingerprint signal. Behavioral patterns are the other major detection layer. Modern anti-bot systems weigh behavioral signals as heavily as technical fingerprints. Fixed delays and linear mouse movements can create detectable patterns. Use randomized timing and vary your interaction patterns:

import undetected_chromedriver as uc from selenium . webdriver . common . by import By from selenium . webdriver . common . action_chains import ActionChains import time import random driver = uc . Chrome ( ) driver . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) time . sleep ( random . uniform ( 2 , 6 ) ) for _ in range ( random . randint ( 2 , 5 ) ) : scroll_amount = random . randint ( 200 , 500 ) driver . execute_script ( f"window.scrollBy(0, { scroll_amount } );" ) time . sleep ( random . uniform ( 0.5 , 2.0 ) ) element = driver . find_element ( By . CSS_SELECTOR , "article.product_pod a" ) ActionChains ( driver ) . move_to_element ( element ) . pause ( random . uniform ( 0.3 , 1.0 ) ) . click ( ) . perform ( ) time . sleep ( random . uniform ( 1 , 3 ) ) print ( f"Current URL: { driver . current_url } " ) driver . quit ( )

import undetected_chromedriver as uc from selenium . webdriver . common . by import By from selenium . webdriver . common . action_chains import ActionChains import time import random driver = uc . Chrome ( ) driver . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) time . sleep ( random . uniform ( 2 , 6 ) ) for _ in range ( random . randint ( 2 , 5 ) ) : scroll_amount = random . randint ( 200 , 500 ) driver . execute_script ( f"window.scrollBy(0, { scroll_amount } );" ) time . sleep ( random . uniform ( 0.5 , 2.0 ) ) element = driver . find_element ( By . CSS_SELECTOR , "article.product_pod a" ) ActionChains ( driver ) . move_to_element ( element ) . pause ( random . uniform ( 0.3 , 1.0 ) ) . click ( ) . perform ( ) time . sleep ( random . uniform ( 1 , 3 ) ) print ( f"Current URL: { driver . current_url } " ) driver . quit ( )

The key patterns to vary across sessions:

Delay ranges – use random.uniform(2, 6) instead of fixed time.sleep(3)

– use instead of fixed Viewport sizes – alternate between common resolutions (1920x1080, 1366x768, 1536x864)

– alternate between common resolutions (1920x1080, 1366x768, 1536x864) Scroll behavior – vary scroll distance and pause duration

– vary scroll distance and pause duration Session timing – avoid running at the exact same time daily

Manage cookies between sessions

Session behavior also includes cookie handling. For sites that require login or track session state, save and restore cookies:

import undetected_chromedriver as uc import json import os COOKIE_FILE = "cookies.json" driver = uc . Chrome ( ) driver . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) cookies = driver . get_cookies ( ) with open ( COOKIE_FILE , "w" ) as f : json . dump ( cookies , f ) print ( f"Saved { len ( cookies ) } cookies" ) driver . quit ( ) driver = uc . Chrome ( ) driver . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) if os . path . exists ( COOKIE_FILE ) : with open ( COOKIE_FILE , "r" ) as f : cookies = json . load ( f ) for cookie in cookies : try : driver . add_cookie ( cookie ) except Exception : pass driver . refresh ( ) print ( f"Restored { len ( cookies ) } cookies" ) driver . quit ( )

import undetected_chromedriver as uc import json import os COOKIE_FILE = "cookies.json" driver = uc . Chrome ( ) driver . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) cookies = driver . get_cookies ( ) with open ( COOKIE_FILE , "w" ) as f : json . dump ( cookies , f ) print ( f"Saved { len ( cookies ) } cookies" ) driver . quit ( ) driver = uc . Chrome ( ) driver . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) if os . path . exists ( COOKIE_FILE ) : with open ( COOKIE_FILE , "r" ) as f : cookies = json . load ( f ) for cookie in cookies : try : driver . add_cookie ( cookie ) except Exception : pass driver . refresh ( ) print ( f"Restored { len ( cookies ) } cookies" ) driver . quit ( )

Expected output (cookie count depends on the target site):

Saved 0 cookies Restored 0 cookies

Saved 0 cookies Restored 0 cookies

Books to Scrape doesn't set cookies. On sites that use session tracking, login forms, or analytics, the cookie count varies by site.

Clear saved cookies periodically. Accumulating tracking cookies over many sessions may increase the chance that an anti-bot system identifies your scraping pattern.

For strategies on handling CAPTCHAs when they appear, see how to bypass CAPTCHAs.

Limitations and where undetected_chromedriver fails

The library has real limitations. Understanding them before you start saves hours of debugging.

Detection by advanced anti-bot systems

Advanced Cloudflare configurations (Bot Fight Mode, Managed Challenge) can still detect the library. Enterprise-grade solutions like Akamai Bot Manager and advanced DataDome setups analyze signals that undetected_chromedriver doesn't currently patch. These signals include TLS fingerprints (unique signatures in the TLS handshake that identify the client), CDP connection patterns, and behavioral anomalies.

Detection results vary by IP reputation, geographic location, and the target site's current protection level. The same code may pass on one run and fail on the next. This variability is itself a limitation – production scrapers need consistent results.

When detection does trigger, the most common failures are: NoSuchWindowException (browser window closed by the anti-bot system), CAPTCHA challenge pages, or HTTP 403 responses. If you see any of these after adding proxies and behavioral techniques, the target site likely uses CDP-level or behavioral detection that UC can't patch.

The ongoing detection vs. evasion cycle

Anti-bot companies actively study open-source bypass tools. The specific patches that undetected_chromedriver applies are publicly visible in its GitHub repository. What works against a site's anti-bot system today may become ineffective after the next update, which can happen at any time without notice.

A useful way to categorize current detection techniques is by what they target:

Generation 1 – API-level checks like navigator.webdriver ( undetected_chromedriver patches these)

– API-level checks like ( patches these) Generation 2 – CDP protocol detection via Runtime.Enable calls ( undetected_chromedriver doesn't patch these)

– CDP protocol detection via calls ( doesn't patch these) Generation 3 – TLS fingerprinting, behavioral analysis, and per-customer ML models (client-side libraries generally can't patch these)

The library patches Generation 1 signals. But Generation 2 and 3 detection requires different architectural approaches (Nodriver eliminates the WebDriver protocol layer) or managed solutions that handle detection at the network level.

Stability and resource usage

Each undetected_chromedriver instance runs a full Chrome browser.

Browser crashes can occur during long-running scraping sessions, especially when memory accumulates across hundreds of page loads. Memory leaks from non-closed tabs and JavaScript-heavy pages add up. Version mismatches between Chrome and the auto-downloaded ChromeDriver often cause SessionNotCreatedException errors after Chrome auto-updates.

On Linux servers, missing GUI dependencies (libgconf, libnss3, xvfb) can cause Chrome to fail at launch. Windows and macOS typically have fewer dependency issues but still face memory limits. Pin your Chrome version with version_main and use context managers (with uc.Chrome()) to prevent memory accumulation – both are covered in the configuration section.

Headless mode increases detection risk

Headless Chrome exposes different browser properties than headed Chrome. Some JavaScript APIs return different values, and the rendering pipeline produces detectable fingerprint differences. Anti-bot systems check for these headless-specific signals.

The trade-off: headless mode uses less memory and doesn't require a display server, but headed mode provides better stealth. On production servers without displays, consider xvfb-run to run headed Chrome in a virtual frame buffer.

IP address exposure

The library patches browser-level signals but doesn't modify your network connection. Running from a datacenter IP, a VPS, or a cloud instance with known hosting provider IP ranges often increases block rates significantly. Even home IPs with poor reputation (due to previous abuse from the same ISP range) may trigger blocks on sensitive sites.

IP exposure is a primary reason proxies are strongly recommended for production scraping.

Troubleshoot common errors

Each entry below addresses an error message pattern you may encounter.

ModuleNotFoundError: no module named 'undetected_chromedriver'

This error means the package isn't installed in your active Python environment. If the error mentions distutils instead of undetected_chromedriver, you're on Python 3.12+ – install from the GitHub master branch as described in the install section.

Otherwise, verify you have activated your virtual environment, then reinstall:

which python pip install undetected - chromedriver

which python pip install undetected - chromedriver

If you use poetry or conda, install with the corresponding package manager:

poetry add undetected - chromedriver conda activate my_env pip install undetected - chromedriver

poetry add undetected - chromedriver conda activate my_env pip install undetected - chromedriver

"This version of ChromeDriver only supports Chrome version X"

This mismatch typically happens when Chrome auto-updates but the cached ChromeDriver binary doesn't match. Update Chrome to the latest version, or pin undetected_chromedriver to your installed Chrome version:

import undetected_chromedriver as uc driver = uc . Chrome ( version_main = 147 )

import undetected_chromedriver as uc driver = uc . Chrome ( version_main = 147 )

Alternatively, specify a different Chrome binary path if you have multiple versions installed.

SessionNotCreatedException: could not start a new session

ChromeDriver failed to launch Chrome. Common causes and fixes:

import undetected_chromedriver as uc options = uc . ChromeOptions ( ) options . add_argument ( "--no-sandbox" ) options . add_argument ( "--disable-dev-shm-usage" ) driver = uc . Chrome ( options = options )

import undetected_chromedriver as uc options = uc . ChromeOptions ( ) options . add_argument ( "--no-sandbox" ) options . add_argument ( "--disable-dev-shm-usage" ) driver = uc . Chrome ( options = options )

On Linux, install the required dependencies:

sudo apt - get install - y \ libgconf - 2 - 4 libnss3 libxss1 \ libasound2 libatk - bridge2 . 0 - 0 libgtk - 3 - 0

sudo apt - get install - y \ libgconf - 2 - 4 libnss3 libxss1 \ libasound2 libatk - bridge2 . 0 - 0 libgtk - 3 - 0

If Chrome can't start, check that the Chrome binary exists and has execute permissions. Also verify that no other ChromeDriver process is locked on the same port.

TimeoutException when loading pages

Page elements didn't load in the expected time. The timeout often indicates a slow proxy connection, network issue, or changed page structure:

import undetected_chromedriver as uc from selenium . webdriver . common . by import By from selenium . webdriver . support . ui import WebDriverWait from selenium . webdriver . support import expected_conditions as EC from selenium . common . exceptions import TimeoutException driver = uc . Chrome ( ) try : driver . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) element = WebDriverWait ( driver , 15 ) . until ( EC . presence_of_element_located ( ( By . CSS_SELECTOR , "article.product_pod" ) ) ) print ( f"Found: { element . text [ : 50] } " ) except TimeoutException : print ( "Page did not load within 15 seconds" ) print ( f"Current URL: { driver . current_url } " ) driver . save_screenshot ( "timeout_debug.png" ) finally : driver . quit ( )

import undetected_chromedriver as uc from selenium . webdriver . common . by import By from selenium . webdriver . support . ui import WebDriverWait from selenium . webdriver . support import expected_conditions as EC from selenium . common . exceptions import TimeoutException driver = uc . Chrome ( ) try : driver . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) element = WebDriverWait ( driver , 15 ) . until ( EC . presence_of_element_located ( ( By . CSS_SELECTOR , "article.product_pod" ) ) ) print ( f"Found: { element . text [ : 50] } " ) except TimeoutException : print ( "Page did not load within 15 seconds" ) print ( f"Current URL: { driver . current_url } " ) driver . save_screenshot ( "timeout_debug.png" ) finally : driver . quit ( )

Always use explicit waits (WebDriverWait) instead of implicit waits (driver.implicitly_wait()). Explicit waits target specific elements and give better error messages.

WebDriverException: unknown error – cannot connect to chrome

Chrome crashed or failed to start. Reduce concurrent instances, increase system resources, or add crash recovery:

import undetected_chromedriver as uc from selenium . common . exceptions import WebDriverException import time def create_driver_with_retry ( max_attempts = 3 ) : for attempt in range ( max_attempts ) : try : return uc . Chrome ( ) except WebDriverException as e : print ( f"Attempt { attempt + 1 } failed: { e } " ) if attempt == max_attempts - 1 : raise time . sleep ( 2 ) driver = create_driver_with_retry ( ) driver . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) print ( f"Title: { driver . title } " ) driver . quit ( )

import undetected_chromedriver as uc from selenium . common . exceptions import WebDriverException import time def create_driver_with_retry ( max_attempts = 3 ) : for attempt in range ( max_attempts ) : try : return uc . Chrome ( ) except WebDriverException as e : print ( f"Attempt { attempt + 1 } failed: { e } " ) if attempt == max_attempts - 1 : raise time . sleep ( 2 ) driver = create_driver_with_retry ( ) driver . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) print ( f"Title: { driver . title } " ) driver . quit ( )

Expected output:

Title : All products | Books to Scrape - Sandbox

Title : All products | Books to Scrape - Sandbox

For a production-grade version with exponential backoff and block detection, see the retry pattern in the best practices section. For general retry patterns, see retry failed Python requests.

Alternatives to undetected_chromedriver

When UC doesn't meet your requirements, consider these alternatives.

Nodriver – the same author's async successor

Nodriver is built by the same developer (ultrafunkamsterdam) as a ground-up replacement for undetected_chromedriver. It uses CDP to communicate with Chrome but eliminates the ChromeDriver binary and the WebDriver protocol layer. This avoids the Runtime.Enable detection vector because Nodriver controls which CDP commands are sent.

Nodriver is under active development. It requires Python 3.9+. Install with pip install nodriver.

import asyncio import nodriver as uc async def main ( ) : browser = await uc . start ( ) page = await browser . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) title = await page . evaluate ( "document.title" ) print ( f"Title: { title } " ) await page . save_screenshot ( "nodriver_test.png" ) await asyncio . sleep ( 0.5 ) browser . stop ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : uc . loop ( ) . run_until_complete ( main ( ) )

import asyncio import nodriver as uc async def main ( ) : browser = await uc . start ( ) page = await browser . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) title = await page . evaluate ( "document.title" ) print ( f"Title: { title } " ) await page . save_screenshot ( "nodriver_test.png" ) await asyncio . sleep ( 0.5 ) browser . stop ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : uc . loop ( ) . run_until_complete ( main ( ) )

Expected output:

Title : All products | Books to Scrape - Sandbox

Title : All products | Books to Scrape - Sandbox

The async API requires rewriting existing Selenium-based code. Nodriver isn't a Selenium-compatible wrapper.

For a full setup guide with proxy integration and concurrency patterns, see our guide on Nodriver for web scraping.

SeleniumBase UC Mode

SeleniumBase includes a UC Mode that adds the disconnect/reconnect pattern to undetected_chromedriver. During sensitive actions like page loads and clicks, UC Mode disconnects ChromeDriver from Chrome entirely, then reconnects after the action completes. Anti-bot systems that scan for active CDP connections during page load may find no active connection to flag.

UC Mode also provides built-in methods for Cloudflare Turnstile and reCAPTCHA: uc_gui_click_captcha() attempts to detect the CAPTCHA type and solve it using PyAutoGUI-based clicking. On headless Linux servers, combine with xvfb=True to enable GUI automation without a physical display.

SeleniumBase UC Mode is actively maintained, compared to undetected_chromedriver which hasn't had a PyPI release since early 2024. For UC users considering migration, the Selenium API (find_element, get, quit) stays the same – the uc_* methods are additions, not replacements.

Playwright with stealth plugins

Playwright supports Chromium, Firefox, and WebKit browsers. The playwright-stealth Python package applies evasion techniques like navigator property spoofing and WebDriver detection bypasses.

The multi-browser support in Playwright is useful when Firefox produces lower detection rates than Chromium for a specific target site. But stealth plugins come from the community, not from Microsoft. Updates may not keep pace with anti-bot changes.

Camoufox – Firefox-based anti-detection

The alternatives above primarily target Chromium, and their stealth patches work at the JavaScript or protocol level. Camoufox takes a different approach: it modifies Firefox at the binary level to spoof browser fingerprints, making automated sessions harder for anti-bot systems to identify. Because the patches operate below the JavaScript execution layer, they may be more resistant to detection than JS-level stealth plugins.

Camoufox is useful when Chromium-based tools consistently fail on a target site – switching to a Firefox fingerprint presents a different detection profile. Our guide on web scraping with Camoufox covers proxy configuration, session handling, and testing against protected sites.

Puppeteer with stealth plugins (Node.js)

For Node.js-based projects, puppeteer-extra-plugin-stealth adds evasion techniques to Puppeteer. It has a large npm download base and active community, but the package hasn't published a new version since 2023. Modern anti-bot systems may have adapted to some of its techniques, given the time since the last update.

Managed web scraping APIs

​​When self-managed browser automation becomes too resource-intensive or block rates stay high, managed APIs handle anti-bot bypass, proxy rotation, and CAPTCHA solving on the provider's infrastructure. The Decodo Web Scraping API is one option – see the API parameters documentation for details.

The API accepts POST requests to https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape with Basic authentication. This Python example scrapes a page with JavaScript rendering enabled:

import requests API_URL = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape" AUTH_CREDENTIALS = "YOUR_AUTH_TOKEN" payload = { "url" : "https://books.toscrape.com" , "headless" : "html" , "proxy_pool" : "standard" } headers = { "Accept" : "application/json" , "Authorization" : f"Basic { AUTH_CREDENTIALS } " , "Content-Type" : "application/json" } response = requests . post ( API_URL , json = payload , headers = headers , timeout = 30 ) data = response . json ( ) print ( f"Status: { data [ 'results' ] [ 0 ] [ 'status_code' ] } " ) print ( f"Content length: { len ( data [ 'results' ] [ 0 ] [ 'content' ] ) } " )

import requests API_URL = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape" AUTH_CREDENTIALS = "YOUR_AUTH_TOKEN" payload = { "url" : "https://books.toscrape.com" , "headless" : "html" , "proxy_pool" : "standard" } headers = { "Accept" : "application/json" , "Authorization" : f"Basic { AUTH_CREDENTIALS } " , "Content-Type" : "application/json" } response = requests . post ( API_URL , json = payload , headers = headers , timeout = 30 ) data = response . json ( ) print ( f"Status: { data [ 'results' ] [ 0 ] [ 'status_code' ] } " ) print ( f"Content length: { len ( data [ 'results' ] [ 0 ] [ 'content' ] ) } " )

Expected output:

Status : 200 Content length : 51004

Status : 200 Content length : 51004

Set headless to "html" for JavaScript-rendered pages, or omit it for static HTML. The proxy_pool parameter accepts "standard" for general pages or "premium" for sites with anti-bot protection. For location-specific results, add the "geo" parameter (for example, "United States"). See the localization documentation for supported regions.

Managed APIs provide higher reliability but offer less control over browser behavior.