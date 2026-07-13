TL;DR

Rebrowser patches Playwright and Puppeteer to suppress the Runtime.Enable CDP leak that anti-bot systems use to spot automation.

leak that anti-bot systems use to spot automation. It ships as drop-in packages on npm and PyPI. Node.js drop-ins keep their original import names through package.json aliases, while the Python package uses the rebrowser_playwright import namespace with the same API.

import namespace with the same API. The patches fix browser-level detection only. You still need residential proxies to pass IP reputation, rate, and geo checks.

Test every setup against rebrowser-bot-detector after each version bump, since upstream library releases can break the patches.

What is Rebrowser and why does it exist?

Rebrowser is an open-source project that patches the 2 most popular CDP-based browser automation libraries, Playwright and Puppeteer, to cut down on automation detection. It leaves a thin layer over the originals, applying targeted fixes on top of the existing Playwright and Puppeteer codebases while keeping full API compatibility with them.

Playwright and Puppeteer both call the Chrome DevTools Protocol command Runtime.Enable during normal operation. This command lets a library receive events from the Runtime domain, which it needs to track execution contexts and run JavaScript on a page. The issue with this operation is that calling Runtime.Enable leaves a detectable trace, so anti-bot vendors like Cloudflare and DataDome run a few lines of JavaScript that fire automatically when this command has been used – and that exposes the browser as automated.

Rebrowser fixes this issue by disabling the automatic Runtime.Enable call on every frame. Instead, it manually creates execution contexts with unknown IDs when a frame is created, then resolves the context ID on demand when code needs to run. The result passes the detection check while keeping the standard library behavior intact.

Alongside the patches, rebrowser ships a companion tool, rebrowser-bot-detector, that runs modern detection tests against your patched browser so you can confirm the leak is closed before you rely on it. If you're still weighing the 2 libraries the patches support, see Puppeteer vs. Playwright for web scraping, and for background on how automated browsers run without a visible window, see what a headless browser is.

How Rebrowser patches work: What they modify in Playwright and Puppeteer

Disabling Runtime.Enable sounds straightforward, but the command is deeply integrated into how both libraries manage execution contexts and page initialization. The patches live in the rebrowser-patches repository and change how each library issues CDP commands during browser startup and page interaction. The core target is Runtime.Enable and the related commands that expose automation artifacts, such as injected bindings and execution context metadata.

To understand why this matters, look at how detection works. When a library calls Runtime.Enable, the browser starts emitting Runtime.executionContextCreated events. Anti-bot scripts detect the side effects of this and flag the session. Beyond that command, both libraries leave other prints. Playwright injects __pwInitScripts into the global scope of every page, and page.exposeFunction() in both libraries introduces its own leaks.

Rebrowser patches address the Runtime.Enable leak directly by replacing the automatic call with manually managed isolated contexts. The patches are maintained as a separate repository on GitHub and npm, and they are updated as new Playwright and Puppeteer versions ship.

Each Rebrowser release targets a specific upstream Playwright or Puppeteer version. For example, rebrowser-playwright 1.52.0 corresponds to Playwright 1.52.x, though patch-level numbers can differ and the patched version can trail the newest upstream release. Check the rebrowser-patches repository or the package on PyPI or npm for the latest patched version before you pin a dependency.

For a wider view of the countermeasures these patches sit among, see pro tips for navigating anti-bot systems, and for a related fingerprinting angle, see how to bypass CreepJS and spoof browser fingerprinting.

Drop-in replacement vs. manual patching: Two ways to use rebrowser

These patches are open source, but you don't have to apply them by hand. The Rebrowser project publishes pre-patched packages alongside the raw patch files – giving you 2 paths to the same result. The right choice depends on how much control you need over your dependencies.

Drop-in replacement

Pre-patched packages stand in for the originals. Puppeteer users on Node.js get rebrowser-puppeteer and rebrowser-puppeteer-core, Playwright users on Node.js get rebrowser-playwright and rebrowser-playwright-core, and Playwright users on Python get rebrowser-playwright from PyPI.

On Node.js, the cleanest approach is the package.json alias, which points the original package name at the rebrowser version, so all your imports keep working unchanged.

"puppeteer" : "npm:rebrowser-puppeteer@^24.8.1" , "puppeteer-core" : "npm:rebrowser-puppeteer-core@^24.8.1"

On Python, pip install rebrowser-playwright installs the rebrowser_playwright package. Imports use rebrowser_playwright.sync_api and rebrowser_playwright.async_api rather than the standard playwright paths, though the API itself matches Playwright exactly.

This is the easiest path and the one to pick for new projects or any setup where you are comfortable swapping a dependency.

Manual patching

Alternatively, apply the patches from the rebrowser-patches repository directly to an existing install. This suits teams that need fine-grained control or are locked into a particular dependency setup. It requires following the repository README and watching for updates whenever the upstream library changes.

Which to choose

Use the drop-in packages for simplicity and reliability. Use manual patching when you need a custom setup or want to inspect just what the patch changes. If you need to ground yourself in the Playwright API before applying patches, work through this practical Playwright web scraping tutorial, and if you're still choosing your automation stack, compare the options in Puppeteer vs. Selenium for web scraping.

Setting up rebrowser with Playwright in Python: Step-by-step

It takes 4 terminal commands to go from zero to a working Python scraper with active patches – environment setup, a sync and async scraper, and a verification script that confirms the Runtime.Enable leak is closed.

Environment setup

rebrowser-playwright requires Python 3.9 or later. Create a virtual environment, then run the 4 commands below to install the package and the browser binary.

python - m venv venv source venv / bin / activate pip install rebrowser - playwright python - m rebrowser_playwright install chromium

Those first 2 lines create and activate a virtual environment so your dependencies stay isolated. pip install rebrowser-playwright pulls the patched library from PyPI, and python -m rebrowser_playwright install chromium downloads the Chromium binary the library needs to launch a browser. Skip this last step and the script will fail at launch time with a missing-browser error.

Basic usage (sync API)

Below, imports come from rebrowser_playwright.sync_api. The API matches standard Playwright exactly, so only the import line differs from a stock script.

from rebrowser_playwright . sync_api import sync_playwright with sync_playwright ( ) as p : browser = p . chromium . launch ( headless = True ) page = browser . new_page ( ) page . goto ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) books = page . query_selector_all ( "article.product_pod" ) for book in books : title = book . query_selector ( "h3 a" ) . get_attribute ( "title" ) price = book . query_selector ( ".price_color" ) . inner_text ( ) print ( f" { title } – { price } " ) browser . close ( )

It launches headless Chromium, navigates to Books to Scrape, and selects every article.product_pod element on the page – each one wraps a book listing. Inside each product pod, it reads the title attribute from the heading link and the text content of the .price_color span, then prints both. with sync_playwright() as p handles startup and teardown, and browser.close() releases the Chromium process when the loop finishes.

Async usage

When a scraper needs to handle multiple pages concurrently, such as paginating through a catalog or hitting several URLs in parallel, the sync API becomes a bottleneck. The async equivalent below does the same extraction but runs inside an asyncio event loop, which lets you add concurrent tasks later without restructuring the script.

import asyncio from rebrowser_playwright . async_api import async_playwright async def main ( ) : async with async_playwright ( ) as p : browser = await p . chromium . launch ( headless = True ) page = await browser . new_page ( ) await page . goto ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) books = await page . query_selector_all ( "article.product_pod" ) for book in books : title = await ( await book . query_selector ( "h3 a" ) ) . get_attribute ( "title" ) price = await ( await book . query_selector ( ".price_color" ) ) . inner_text ( ) print ( f" { title } – { price } " ) await browser . close ( ) asyncio . run ( main ( ) )

Everything here mirrors the sync version, but every Playwright call is awaited. That double-await pattern on the selector lines – await (await book.query_selector(...)).get_attribute(...) – exists because query_selector itself returns a coroutine in async mode, so you await it to get the element handle and then await the attribute call on that handle. asyncio.run(main()) at the bottom starts the event loop and blocks until the scraper finishes.

Verifying the patches work

A working scraper doesn't guarantee the patches are active. The setup steps above could silently fall back to an unpatched Playwright if the package versions drift, so you should verify explicitly. The script below loads the rebrowser-bot-detector page, fires the standard detection triggers, then reloads the page to refresh the readings and prints the JSON results. The order matters because the detector page defines the dummyFn function that the triggers depend on, so navigation has to come first

import json from rebrowser_playwright . sync_api import sync_playwright with sync_playwright ( ) as p : browser = p . chromium . launch ( headless = True ) page = browser . new_page ( ) page . goto ( "https://bot-detector.rebrowser.net/" ) page . expose_function ( "exposedFn" , lambda : None ) page . evaluate ( "() => window.dummyFn()" ) page . goto ( "https://bot-detector.rebrowser.net/" ) page . wait_for_timeout ( 5000 ) results = page . input_value ( "#detections-json" ) print ( json . dumps ( json . loads ( results ) , indent = 2 ) ) browser . close ( )

Output comes from the #detections-json textarea, which holds a JSON object with 1 key per detection test and a pass/fail status for each. Look for runtimeEnableLeak with a status of PASS – that confirms the CDP-level patch is active. Other tests, such as navigatorWebdriver, viewport, and useragent, may show FAIL under default headless settings, and exposeFunctionLeak will fail because the script deliberately triggers it by calling page.expose_function(). Those results are expected and don't indicate a broken patch.

Add a check like this to any new project so you catch a broken patch before it reaches production. For deeper coverage of the Playwright API, see this practical Playwright tutorial, and for the rendering fundamentals behind dynamic pages, see how to scrape websites with dynamic content. For broader Python context, see this in-depth Python web scraping guide, and if you're new to running scripts, see how to run Python code in the terminal.