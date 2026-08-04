Combining techniques

No single method beats DataDome on its own. Running the recipe below, real Chromium with automation flags disabled, a Decodo residential proxy, warm-up navigation, and randomized pauses, against a live DataDome-protected eCommerce site, the proxy connected fine and both the homepage and a deeper page still returned a 403 carrying the DataDome and CAPTCHA markers.

A quality residential IP alone didn't move the needle. A real browser handles fingerprinting, quality proxies handle the network signal, and human-like behavior handles the behavioral layer, so skipping any one of the three leaves a gap for DataDome to score. The teams that scrape these targets reliably run all three together, and often lean on a managed layer on top.

The script below folds all three layers into one flow. It routes every request through a Decodo residential proxy, opens a Chrome context with a realistic locale and viewport, warms up on the homepage, then navigates inward to the target while pausing between actions the way a real visitor would. It catches transport-level failures and reads the HTTP status plus the page body, so a proxy or DNS error reports cleanly instead of crashing or faking success.

import asyncio import random from playwright . async_api import async_playwright , Error as PlaywrightError PROXY = { "server" : "http://gate.decodo.com:7000" , "username" : "YOUR_USERNAME" , "password" : "YOUR_PASSWORD" , } HOMEPAGE_URL = "https://your-datadome-test-instance.example/" TARGET_URL = "https://your-datadome-test-instance.example/product/12345" BLOCK_STATUSES = { 401 , 403 , 405 , 429 } BLOCK_MARKERS = ( "datadome" , "captcha" , "geo.captcha-delivery.com" , "interstitial" ) def classify ( status , body ) : """Return 'challenge', 'blocked', or 'ok' from the response and page body.""" text = ( body or "" ) . lower ( ) if any ( marker in text for marker in BLOCK_MARKERS ) : return "challenge" if status in BLOCK_STATUSES : return "blocked" if len ( text . strip ( ) ) < 50 : return "blocked" return "ok" async def human_pause ( min_s = 0.8 , max_s = 2.5 ) : await asyncio . sleep ( random . uniform ( min_s , max_s ) ) async def visit ( page , url ) : """Navigate and classify the outcome, catching transport-level failures.""" try : response = await page . goto ( url , wait_until = "domcontentloaded" , timeout = 30000 ) except PlaywrightError as exc : return "error" , f"navigation failed: { exc } " status = response . status if response else 0 body = await page . content ( ) return classify ( status , body ) , f"status { status } " async def main ( ) : async with async_playwright ( ) as p : browser = await p . chromium . launch ( headless = False , proxy = PROXY , args = [ "--disable-blink-features=AutomationControlled" ] , ) context = await browser . new_context ( locale = "en-US" , timezone_id = "Europe/Paris" , viewport = { "width" : 1366 , "height" : 768 } , ) page = await context . new_page ( ) outcome , detail = await visit ( page , HOMEPAGE_URL ) print ( f"Homepage: { outcome } ( { detail } )" ) if outcome == "ok" : await human_pause ( ) await page . mouse . move ( random . randint ( 100 , 800 ) , random . randint ( 100 , 600 ) ) await page . evaluate ( "window.scrollBy(0, window.innerHeight / 2)" ) await human_pause ( ) outcome , detail = await visit ( page , TARGET_URL ) print ( f"Target: { outcome } ( { detail } )" ) if outcome == "ok" : print ( "Reached target. Title:" , await page . title ( ) ) elif outcome == "error" : print ( "Transport failure. Check proxy credentials, endpoint, and network." ) else : print ( "Challenge or block. Rotate IP and fingerprint, slow down, or escalate tooling." ) await browser . close ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : asyncio . run ( main ( ) )

For harder targets, Nodriver drives Chrome over the DevTools Protocol with no WebDriver layer, which removes a common detection signal. The --proxy-server flag doesn't accept inline credentials, so an authenticated proxy needs either IP whitelisting on the proxy side or a CDP auth handler.

The classifier flags an empty page as blocked, which matters because a failed proxy connection returns a blank shell that a naive CAPTCHA in body check would read as success.

import asyncio import random import nodriver as uc HOMEPAGE_URL = "https://your-datadome-test-instance.example/" TARGET_URL = "https://your-datadome-test-instance.example/product/12345" BLOCK_MARKERS = ( "datadome" , "captcha" , "geo.captcha-delivery.com" , "interstitial" ) def classify ( body ) : """Return 'challenge', 'blocked', or 'ok' from the page body.""" text = ( body or "" ) . lower ( ) if any ( marker in text for marker in BLOCK_MARKERS ) : return "challenge" if len ( text . strip ( ) ) < 50 : return "blocked" return "ok" async def main ( ) : browser = await uc . start ( headless = False , browser_args = [ "--proxy-server=http://gate.decodo.com:7000" , ] , ) try : page = await browser . get ( HOMEPAGE_URL ) await asyncio . sleep ( random . uniform ( 1.0 , 2.5 ) ) await page . scroll_down ( 50 ) await asyncio . sleep ( random . uniform ( 1.0 , 2.0 ) ) print ( "Homepage:" , classify ( await page . get_content ( ) ) ) page = await browser . get ( TARGET_URL ) await asyncio . sleep ( random . uniform ( 1.0 , 2.5 ) ) print ( "Target:" , classify ( await page . get_content ( ) ) ) except Exception as exc : print ( f"Transport failure: { exc } . Check proxy, endpoint, and network." ) finally : browser . stop ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : uc . loop ( ) . run_until_complete ( main ( ) )

Treat both scripts as a structural template and a detection harness, not a guaranteed bypass. The basic pattern reaches a hard target and gets challenged, as our own run confirmed. The value is a correct scaffold you can extend and a classifier that tells you honestly whether you got the page or a challenge. Both use placeholder credentials and a placeholder target, so drop in your Decodo proxy details and point them at a DataDome deployment you control before running.

Proxy services and browser header manipulation

Two of the three layers from that stack, the network signal and the headers riding on it, are strong enough to earn their own section. IP and header analysis rank among DataDome's sharpest signals, so proxy choice matters far more here than on softer targets, and your headers have to survive close inspection.

Why proxy quality decides the outcome

Residential proxies route through real home connections and inherit real-user reputation. Mobile proxies go further, sharing carrier IPs that rotate naturally across many real subscribers. Datacenter IPs get flagged on sight against DataDome, so if your requests die before any JavaScript even runs, check the IP first. See how residential proxies work for the mechanics, or what a residential proxy network is and what a mobile proxy is for the fundamentals.

Manual vs. automated rotation

You can rotate proxies by hand, cycling through a list yourself, which is cheaper and gives you full control at the cost of ongoing maintenance. Decodo offers automated proxy rotation, which hands that off to a rotating proxy pool that assigns a fresh IP per request or per session.

The choice between sticky and rotating sessions depends on the job. Sticky sessions hold one IP for a multi-step flow like a login and cart sequence, while rotating sessions spread single-shot requests across many IPs. IP rotation done well means no single address carries enough traffic to build a bad reputation.

Header manipulation done right

Swapping the User Agent is where most people stop, and it's where DataDome catches them. A convincing request needs its header values and their order to match a real browser exactly. Chrome sends a particular set of headers in a particular sequence, including client hints that describe the platform.

A user agent claiming Chrome on Windows, sitting next to a Python-style header order and missing client hints, turns that mismatch into the signal that gets you blocked. Rotate user agents as a supporting tactic, and keep every rotated value consistent with the operating system and client hints you're presenting.

Handling CAPTCHAs and JavaScript challenges

Clean IPs and matched headers pull your score up, but a borderline result still lands you a challenge instead of a clean pass. DataDome throws 2 kinds of challenges at a suspicious request, and they call for different responses. A JavaScript challenge hands your client code to execute and checks that it ran correctly. A real or automated browser clears this on its own, while a plain HTTP client can't, since it never runs the code. A CAPTCHA asks for proof of a human, and here you either solve it or, better, avoid triggering it.

Prevention beats solving every time. A clean fingerprint paired with quality proxies means most challenges never surface, so the work you put into the earlier sections pays off directly as fewer CAPTCHAs to deal with. When one does appear, some automation tools include built-in solving, while third-party CAPTCHA-solving services handle reCAPTCHA and DataDome's own challenges through providers like 2Captcha.

Both add cost and latency, and neither is perfectly reliable, so lean on them as a fallback. For a worked example on the browser side, the Puppeteer CAPTCHA walkthrough shows the automated route. Above all, make sure your browser executes JavaScript fully and passes DataDome's integrity checks, because a challenge that resolves on its own never costs you a solve.

Mimicking human behavior and diversifying traffic

Clearing challenges gets you onto the page, but a flawless fingerprint still gets caught if the browsing behind it looks robotic, because DataDome's scoring never stops at the first request. How you move through a site counts as much as how you're configured, and anti-scraping systems lean harder on behavior every year.

Real users rarely land straight on a deep product URL. They arrive at a homepage or a search result and browse inward, so a little warm-up navigation before you hit the target raises the trust score meaningfully. They also pause as they go, and randomized delays, natural scrolling, and real mouse movement read very differently from instant, evenly spaced requests, so vary your timing instead of firing on a fixed clock.

Spread the load, too. Rotating IPs, fingerprints, and request intervals keeps any single behavioral signature from repeating, and it stops you from hammering one route in quick succession the way no human ever would. Hiding your IP address across a diverse pool is part of this.

Finally, handle cookies the way a browser does, carrying session state across requests so your visits look continuous instead of a stream of disposable one-offs. The broader web scraping without getting blocked guide goes deeper on the habits that keep you under the radar. The Playwright and Nodriver scripts in the Combining techniques section put these habits into practice, opening on the homepage and pausing between actions before they touch the target.

All-in-one solutions and proxy aggregators

Everything above is buildable by hand. The question is whether you should. A managed scraping API or unblocker packages proxy rotation, fingerprint management, and CAPTCHA and challenge solving into a single endpoint, which matters most against a target like DataDome that patches known bypasses constantly. When your hand-built stack breaks, you're the one reading obfuscated JavaScript at midnight. When a managed service breaks, keeping up is the vendor's job.

The DIY route earns its place at small scale, when you're learning how detection works, or when you need full control over every request. A managed solution wins at production scale, where reliability and your team's time outweigh the recurring cost. Proxy aggregators sit in between, simplifying how you source and rotate high-quality IPs without handing off the whole pipeline.

Decodo's Site Unblocker reaches challenging targets by managing proxies, fingerprints, and challenges for you, and the Web Scraping API covers the full all-in-one path from request to parsed data. If you'd rather assemble your own stack, the residential and rotating proxy pools give you the IP quality DataDome demands. The honest math is simple. Weigh the subscription against the engineering hours you'd otherwise spend maintaining a bypass that DataDome is actively working to break.

Troubleshooting common issues

Whichever route you took, hand-built or managed, something eventually breaks, and the failure usually points straight at the layer that gave you away. Use the symptoms below as a quick diagnostic, since each one maps a common failure to its likely cause and the fastest fix.

403 on the very first request

A block before you've done anything points at the IP first. You're likely on a datacenter address or one DataDome has already flagged, so switch to residential or mobile proxies and rule that out. On a hard target, though, a clean residential IP often isn't enough on its own. Our own run first hit a 403 through a quality residential proxy, because DataDome had already scored the TLS and automation signals before the IP ever mattered.

If residential proxies don't clear it, treat the first-request 403 as a fingerprint problem too and move to the browser tooling in the strategies section. The IP address banned fix covers the network side.

Repeated challenges that won't clear

A repeated challenge means DataDome has decided your fingerprint is automated, so no amount of solving ends the loop. This shows up two ways depending on the site's policy. Some sites serve DataDome's slider CAPTCHA on repeat, while others skip the puzzle and return a custom block page or a bare 403, which is what many eCommerce targets do. Either way, the cause is the same. Move to a browser that hides its automation better, such as Nodriver, SeleniumBase in CDP mode, or Camoufox, and run non-headless if the block persists. That treats the cause instead of the symptom.

Blocked after several successful requests

When the first few requests succeed, and then the wall drops, behavioral scoring has flagged your pattern. This is DataDome's continuous scoring at work. Add warm-up navigation, randomize your timing, and slow the sequence down so it stops looking mechanical.

429 too many requests

A 429 means you're sending too fast from one IP. Spread the load across more proxies and add delays between requests. The Python requests retry guide covers backoff so you retry politely instead of digging the hole deeper.

Results differ from what a browser sees

If your code pulls different content than a browser shows for the same URL, your TLS or HTTP fingerprint doesn't match a real browser. Move to HTTP/2 and a client whose fingerprint mirrors Chrome or Firefox. Getting your Selenium proxy or Puppeteer proxy set up right removes the mismatch at the network layer too.

A technique that suddenly stops working

A method that worked yesterday and fails today usually means DataDome shipped a patch. Combine methods so no single point of failure sinks you, or move the target to a maintained managed solution that absorbs these updates for you.

Best practices and staying compliant

Fixing today's block is one job. Keeping access next month is another, and getting past DataDome once is easy to mistake for solving it. DataDome changes constantly, so treat your selectors, fingerprints, and proxy pools as moving parts that need regular upkeep. Combine techniques by default, and monitor for silent failures, since an unexpected run of zero results often means a block you haven't noticed yet rather than an empty page.

Stay on the right side of the line while you're at it. Scrape only publicly available data, respect reasonable request rates, and be careful with personal data and whatever local law applies to your use. Prefer ethically-sourced proxies, which come from consenting participants rather than compromised devices. If you're newer to the field, what is web scraping covers the fundamentals, and the anti-bot systems overview maps the wider landscape DataDome sits in.

Full code (for validation)

Both scripts from the Combining techniques section are collected here in full so you can copy them from one place and validate them. They use placeholder credentials and a placeholder target, so drop in your Decodo proxy details and point them at a DataDome deployment you control before running.

Playwright with a residential proxy and warm-up navigation

import asyncio import random from playwright . async_api import async_playwright , Error as PlaywrightError PROXY = { "server" : "http://gate.decodo.com:7000" , "username" : "YOUR_USERNAME" , "password" : "YOUR_PASSWORD" , } HOMEPAGE_URL = "https://your-datadome-test-instance.example/" TARGET_URL = "https://your-datadome-test-instance.example/product/12345" BLOCK_STATUSES = { 401 , 403 , 405 , 429 } BLOCK_MARKERS = ( "datadome" , "captcha" , "geo.captcha-delivery.com" , "interstitial" ) def classify ( status , body ) : """Return 'challenge', 'blocked', or 'ok' from the response and page body.""" text = ( body or "" ) . lower ( ) if any ( marker in text for marker in BLOCK_MARKERS ) : return "challenge" if status in BLOCK_STATUSES : return "blocked" if len ( text . strip ( ) ) < 50 : return "blocked" return "ok" async def human_pause ( min_s = 0.8 , max_s = 2.5 ) : await asyncio . sleep ( random . uniform ( min_s , max_s ) ) async def visit ( page , url ) : """Navigate and classify the outcome, catching transport-level failures.""" try : response = await page . goto ( url , wait_until = "domcontentloaded" , timeout = 30000 ) except PlaywrightError as exc : return "error" , f"navigation failed: { exc } " status = response . status if response else 0 body = await page . content ( ) return classify ( status , body ) , f"status { status } " async def main ( ) : async with async_playwright ( ) as p : browser = await p . chromium . launch ( headless = False , proxy = PROXY , args = [ "--disable-blink-features=AutomationControlled" ] , ) context = await browser . new_context ( locale = "en-US" , timezone_id = "Europe/Paris" , viewport = { "width" : 1366 , "height" : 768 } , ) page = await context . new_page ( ) outcome , detail = await visit ( page , HOMEPAGE_URL ) print ( f"Homepage: { outcome } ( { detail } )" ) if outcome == "ok" : await human_pause ( ) await page . mouse . move ( random . randint ( 100 , 800 ) , random . randint ( 100 , 600 ) ) await page . evaluate ( "window.scrollBy(0, window.innerHeight / 2)" ) await human_pause ( ) outcome , detail = await visit ( page , TARGET_URL ) print ( f"Target: { outcome } ( { detail } )" ) if outcome == "ok" : print ( "Reached target. Title:" , await page . title ( ) ) elif outcome == "error" : print ( "Transport failure. Check proxy credentials, endpoint, and network." ) else : print ( "Challenge or block. Rotate IP and fingerprint, slow down, or escalate tooling." ) await browser . close ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : asyncio . run ( main ( ) )

Nodriver alternative

import asyncio import random import nodriver as uc HOMEPAGE_URL = "https://your-datadome-test-instance.example/" TARGET_URL = "https://your-datadome-test-instance.example/product/12345" BLOCK_MARKERS = ( "datadome" , "captcha" , "geo.captcha-delivery.com" , "interstitial" ) def classify ( body ) : """Return 'challenge', 'blocked', or 'ok' from the page body.""" text = ( body or "" ) . lower ( ) if any ( marker in text for marker in BLOCK_MARKERS ) : return "challenge" if len ( text . strip ( ) ) < 50 : return "blocked" return "ok" async def main ( ) : browser = await uc . start ( headless = False , browser_args = [ "--proxy-server=http://gate.decodo.com:7000" , ] , ) try : page = await browser . get ( HOMEPAGE_URL ) await asyncio . sleep ( random . uniform ( 1.0 , 2.5 ) ) await page . scroll_down ( 50 ) await asyncio . sleep ( random . uniform ( 1.0 , 2.0 ) ) print ( "Homepage:" , classify ( await page . get_content ( ) ) ) page = await browser . get ( TARGET_URL ) await asyncio . sleep ( random . uniform ( 1.0 , 2.5 ) ) print ( "Target:" , classify ( await page . get_content ( ) ) ) except Exception as exc : print ( f"Transport failure: { exc } . Check proxy, endpoint, and network." ) finally : browser . stop ( ) if __name__ == "__main__" : uc . loop ( ) . run_until_complete ( main ( ) )

Final thoughts

DataDome scores every request across TLS, IP, HTTP, JavaScript, and behavioral signals, then keeps scoring after you're in. That's why a reliable bypass depends on several layers at once. You need a real or anti-detect browser, high-quality residential or mobile proxies, and human-like behavior working together, each covering a layer the others can't.

There's no universal, permanent way past DataDome, and anyone promising one is selling something. Expect maintenance, watch for silent failures, and choose between building it yourself and buying a managed path based on your scale and how much of your team's time you want to spend keeping the bypass alive.