What is Selenium?

Selenium is one of the most widely used tools for browser automation. It allows developers to control a real web browser through code, which makes it useful for testing web applications and collecting data from websites.

History and evolution

Selenium was created in 2004 by Jason Huggins at ThoughtWorks. His goal was simple: automate repetitive browser testing.

Early versions used a tool called Selenium RC (Remote Control), which injected JavaScript into the browser to control it. This approach worked but had limitations, especially around browser security and stability.

In 2008, Selenium introduced WebDriver, which replaced RC and became the foundation of modern Selenium. Instead of injecting JavaScript, WebDriver communicates directly with the browser through a driver program.

The protocol later became part of the W3C WebDriver standard, which means browsers implement a common automation interface.

Today, Selenium 4 continues to evolve with support for WebDriver BiDi, a newer bidirectional protocol that enables real-time communication between automation scripts and the browser.

Architecture

Selenium follows a client–server architecture.

At a high level, the communication flow looks like this:

Test script → WebDriver client → browser driver → browser

Here is how each part works:

Test script . The automation code written in languages like Python, Java, or JavaScript.

. The automation code written in languages like Python, Java, or JavaScript. WebDriver client . A language-specific library that sends commands using the WebDriver protocol.

. A language-specific library that sends commands using the WebDriver protocol. Browser driver . A small executable that translates WebDriver commands into instructions for the browser. Examples include ChromeDriver and GeckoDriver.

. A small executable that translates WebDriver commands into instructions for the browser. Examples include ChromeDriver and GeckoDriver. Browser. The actual browser instance being automated.

When your script tells Selenium to click a button or load a page, the command travels through this chain until it reaches the browser.

Managing browser drivers can sometimes be tricky because their versions must match the browser version installed on the machine.

Because Selenium works with real browsers, it's commonly used not only for testing but also for automation tasks like web scraping with Python.

For running tests at scale, Selenium also provides Selenium Grid, which allows tests to run across multiple machines and browsers in parallel.

Core components

The Selenium ecosystem includes several tools:

Selenium WebDriver . The main API used to automate browsers and interact with web pages. It lets you open pages, click elements, fill forms, run JavaScript, and extract data from the DOM.

. The main API used to automate browsers and interact with web pages. It lets you open pages, click elements, fill forms, run JavaScript, and extract data from the DOM. Selenium IDE . A browser extension that records actions performed in the browser and converts them into test scripts. It's useful for quick test creation, debugging, or learning Selenium basics without writing code from scratch.

. A browser extension that records actions performed in the browser and converts them into test scripts. It's useful for quick test creation, debugging, or learning Selenium basics without writing code from scratch. Selenium Grid. A system for running tests across multiple machines, browsers, and operating systems at the same time. It distributes tests to different nodes, which makes it possible to run large test suites in parallel and significantly reduce execution time.

Together, these components form a flexible automation toolkit. Developers can start with simple scripts using WebDriver and later expand their setup with tools like Grid when they need to scale testing across multiple environments.

What is Playwright?

Playwright is a modern browser automation framework designed for reliability, speed, and ease of use. Like Selenium, it allows developers to control browsers through code, but it was built with newer web technologies and testing needs in mind.

History and evolution

Playwright was released in 2020 by engineers at Microsoft, including several developers who previously worked on Puppeteer, Google’s browser automation library.

While Puppeteer originally focused on controlling Chromium through the Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP), Playwright expanded the concept to support multiple browsers such as Chromium, Firefox, and WebKit using a unified API.

The project quickly gained popularity thanks to its modern design and built-in features that simplify common automation tasks. Instead of relying on a large ecosystem of third-party tools, Playwright integrates many capabilities directly into the framework.

Development is also very active, with frequent releases that add new browser features, debugging tools, and performance improvements.

Architecture

Playwright takes a different architectural approach than Selenium.

Instead of communicating through a separate browser driver, Playwright connects directly to the browser using a WebSocket-based protocol. This removes an extra layer between the automation script and the browser, which helps reduce complexity and latency.

Another key concept in Playwright is the browser context. A context is a lightweight, isolated session inside a browser. Each context behaves like a separate browser profile with its own cookies, storage, and permissions.

This design allows a single browser instance to run multiple independent sessions in parallel, which is useful for testing and automation tasks that require isolation.

Playwright also bundles browser binaries with the framework. This ensures that the automation environment always uses compatible browser versions, reducing the version mismatch issues that are common in older automation setups.

Because of its architecture and modern API, Playwright is used for both automated testing and large-scale automation tasks such as web scraping.

Core components

Playwright includes several built-in tools that support testing, debugging, and automation workflows.

Playwright Test . A built-in test runner designed for modern browser testing. It supports parallel execution, automatic retries, fixtures, and detailed reporting.

. A built-in test runner designed for modern browser testing. It supports parallel execution, automatic retries, fixtures, and detailed reporting. Codegen . A recording tool that observes your actions in the browser and automatically generates Playwright scripts. This makes it easy to prototype tests or learn the framework.

. A recording tool that observes your actions in the browser and automatically generates Playwright scripts. This makes it easy to prototype tests or learn the framework. Trace Viewer . A debugging tool that captures detailed execution traces. It includes screenshots, DOM snapshots, network logs, and timing information to help diagnose failures.

. A debugging tool that captures detailed execution traces. It includes screenshots, DOM snapshots, network logs, and timing information to help diagnose failures. Inspector. An interactive debugging interface that lets developers pause tests, inspect elements, and step through automation scripts in real time.

Together, these tools form a tightly integrated ecosystem. Instead of assembling separate tools for testing, recording, and debugging, developers can handle most automation tasks directly within Playwright.

Playwright vs. Selenium: Key features and capabilities

Both Selenium and Playwright can automate browsers effectively, but they differ in how certain features are implemented. The differences become especially noticeable in everyday tasks such as waiting for elements, debugging tests, or running parallel sessions. Below is a breakdown of the main capabilities and how the two frameworks approach them.

Browser support

Both tools support the major modern browsers, but their approaches differ:

Selenium . Supports Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, Opera, and older browsers. It can even work with legacy environments such as Internet Explorer through compatibility setups.

. Supports Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, Opera, and older browsers. It can even work with legacy environments such as Internet Explorer through compatibility setups. Playwright. Supports Chromium, Firefox, and WebKit. The framework downloads and manages its own browser binaries to ensure compatibility.

Selenium supports a broader range of browser versions and environments. Playwright focuses on consistency by bundling tested browser versions with the framework.

Language support

Both frameworks support several programming languages used in automation and testing.

Selenium . Supports Java, Python, C#, Ruby, JavaScript, and PHP.

. Supports Java, Python, C#, Ruby, JavaScript, and PHP. Playwright. Supports JavaScript/TypeScript, Python, Java, and .NET.

Selenium has wider language coverage overall. Playwright supports fewer languages, but its APIs are designed to behave consistently across them.

Waiting mechanisms

Handling page loading and dynamic content is one of the most common challenges in browser automation.

Selenium . Requires explicit wait strategies such as WebDriverWait , implicit waits, or fluent waits to ensure elements are ready before interaction.

. Requires explicit wait strategies such as , implicit waits, or fluent waits to ensure elements are ready before interaction. Playwright. Includes automatic waiting in most actions. Before performing an interaction, the framework checks that the element is visible, stable, and ready to receive input.

Playwright reduces the need for manual waiting logic, which often leads to cleaner code and fewer timing-related failures.

Parallel execution

Running tests or automation tasks in parallel is important for performance and scalability.

Selenium . Parallel execution typically requires setting up Selenium Grid or using third-party orchestration tools.

. Parallel execution typically requires setting up Selenium Grid or using third-party orchestration tools. Playwright. Parallel execution is built into the framework and uses browser contexts to run multiple isolated sessions within a single browser instance.

Playwright simplifies parallel testing by making it part of the default workflow, while Selenium usually requires additional infrastructure.

Network interception

Intercepting network traffic is useful for testing APIs, blocking resources, or modifying requests during automation.

Selenium . Native support is limited. Developers often rely on proxy tools or Chrome DevTools Protocol integrations to intercept requests.

. Native support is limited. Developers often rely on proxy tools or Chrome DevTools Protocol integrations to intercept requests. Playwright. Provides a built-in API for intercepting, mocking, modifying, or blocking network requests.

Playwright offers first-class network interception features without requiring external tools.

Debugging automation scripts can save significant time when tests fail or behave unpredictably.

Selenium . Debugging often relies on logs, screenshots on failure, and external tools.

. Debugging often relies on logs, screenshots on failure, and external tools. Playwright. Includes built-in debugging tools such as Trace Viewer, Inspector, video recordings, and DOM snapshots for step-by-step analysis.

The key difference is that Playwright provides a richer built-in debugging environment, while Selenium typically relies on external tooling and logging.

Direct comparison: Performance, setup, and architecture

While both frameworks automate browsers effectively, their internal design leads to differences in performance, setup complexity, and scalability. These factors often matter most when choosing a tool for production workflows such as automated testing or data extraction.

Performance comparison

One of the biggest architectural differences between Selenium and Playwright affects execution speed:

Selenium . Uses an HTTP-based WebDriver protocol. Each browser command travels through multiple layers and is sent as a separate HTTP request.

. Uses an HTTP-based WebDriver protocol. Each browser command travels through multiple layers and is sent as a separate HTTP request. Playwright. Communicates with the browser through a persistent WebSocket connection, which allows faster bidirectional communication.

In action-heavy scripts that perform many interactions, Playwright often runs two to three times faster than Selenium. However, the difference can become smaller when automation runs on remote infrastructure, such as cloud testing platforms, where network latency dominates execution time.

Setup and installation

The initial setup process is another area where the two frameworks differ.

Selenium . Requires installing the client library and managing browser drivers such as ChromeDriver or GeckoDriver. Newer versions use Selenium Manager to simplify this process, but driver management can still add complexity.

. Requires installing the client library and managing browser drivers such as ChromeDriver or GeckoDriver. Newer versions use Selenium Manager to simplify this process, but driver management can still add complexity. Playwright. Installs everything through a single command that downloads the framework and compatible browser binaries.

Example installation:

npx playwright install

npx playwright install

Playwright follows a "batteries included" approach, which often reduces setup friction, especially for new users.

Architecture deep dive

The two tools follow different architectural models.

Selenium architecture: Script → WebDriver client → browser driver → browser

This layered design relies on browser drivers to translate WebDriver commands into instructions that the browser understands.

Playwright architecture: Script → browser via WebSocket

Playwright removes the intermediate driver layer and communicates directly with the browser process.

Fewer layers typically mean fewer components that can fail or introduce delays during automation.

If you want to better understand how browsers are automated under the hood, it also helps to understand headless environments. See our guide on headless browsers to learn how they work and why they are commonly used in automation.

Resource usage

The frameworks also differ in how they manage browser sessions.

Selenium . Each automated session usually launches a full browser instance. This provides strong isolation but increases memory usage.

. Each automated session usually launches a full browser instance. This provides strong isolation but increases memory usage. Playwright. Uses browser contexts, which are lightweight sessions inside a single browser process.

Since contexts share the same browser process, Playwright can often run more concurrent sessions on the same machine while using fewer system resources.

Setting up and running your first automation script

To make the comparison practical, let’s use the same scraping task in both tools: open the GitHub page for the Playwright repository and extract a couple of details from it. This makes it easier to compare setup, syntax, and proxy handling side by side.

Selenium setup

To get started with Selenium, you need:

Python 3.8+

Chrome or Firefox installed

Proxies

Install Selenium with this command in your terminal:



pip install selenium

pip install selenium

Selenium also needs a browser driver. In current versions, Selenium Manager can often handle this automatically, which reduces manual setup. You can still download and manage drivers yourself if needed, for example by installing ChromeDriver manually and pointing Selenium to its path.

Proxy setup for scraping

For real-world scraping, using proxies is essential.

Residential proxies route your traffic through real user devices, making requests appear more natural and helping avoid blocks, rate limits, and anti-bot systems. They are especially important when working with sites that actively monitor traffic patterns.

Decodo offers high-performance residential proxies with a 99.86% success rate, response times under 0.6 seconds, and geo-targeting across 195+ locations. Here's how to get started: