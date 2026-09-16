What is TCP?

Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) is a connection-oriented transport layer protocol designed to provide reliable, ordered delivery of data between applications. Before exchanging data, TCP establishes a connection between the communicating endpoints and uses mechanisms such as sequence numbers, acknowledgments, checksums, and retransmissions to handle lost or corrupted data. The current TCP specification is defined in RFC 9293.

TCP also manages data flow and congestion to help regulate how much information is sent across a network. It carries application data as an ordered byte stream and uses port numbers to identify application services, making it well suited to applications where complete and correctly ordered delivery matters, such as HTTP/1.1 and HTTP/2 web traffic, file transfers, and email.

What is UDP?

User Datagram Protocol (UDP) is a connectionless transport-layer protocol that sends independent datagrams with minimal protocol overhead. Unlike TCP, UDP doesn’t establish a connection before transmitting data and doesn’t inherently provide reliable delivery, retransmission, or packet ordering. Its original specification is defined in RFC 768.

UDP uses port numbers to direct datagrams to the appropriate applications while leaving many delivery responsibilities to the application or a higher-level protocol. This lightweight design avoids connection establishment overhead and makes UDP useful when low latency and timely delivery are more important than recovering every lost packet, including real-time communication, online gaming, and some modern transport protocols.

Similarities between TCP and UDP

TCP and UDP are both transport layer protocols that help applications exchange data across IP networks. Although they handle delivery differently, they share several fundamental characteristics:

Transport layer: Both operate at the transport layer of the Internet protocol stack.

IP networks: Both use IP as the underlying network layer protocol.

Port numbers: Both use source and destination port numbers to identify application services.

Application data: Both carry application data in transport layer units sent across the network.

How do TCP and UDP work?

TCP and UDP handle data transmission differently because they prioritize different goals. TCP establishes and maintains a connection to provide reliable, ordered delivery, while UDP sends datagrams without establishing a connection or guaranteeing delivery.

How TCP works

TCP begins by establishing a connection between the sender and receiver through a three-way handshake. This synchronizes the endpoints before application data is exchanged:

SYN: The client sends a SYN segment to request a connection and synchronize sequence numbers. SYN-ACK: The server responds with a SYN-ACK to acknowledge the request and provide its own sequence number. ACK: The client sends an ACK to confirm the server's response, completing the handshake.

Once the connection is established, TCP transfers data as an ordered byte stream. Sequence numbers help track transmitted data, while acknowledgments confirm receipt. If data is lost, TCP can retransmit it, helping ensure that the receiving application gets the complete stream in the correct order. TCP also uses flow and congestion control to regulate transmission based on receiver capacity and network conditions.

How UDP works

UDP skips connection establishment and sends datagrams directly to the destination. It doesn’t provide a handshake, acknowledgments, retransmissions, or built-in ordering, which reduces overhead and can minimize transmission delays.

This lightweight approach is useful when an application values timely delivery over recovering every missing packet. Some protocols and proxy configurations can carry both TCP and UDP traffic; for example, a SOCKS5 proxy can support both types of traffic depending on its implementation and configuration.

Difference between TCP and UDP

The difference between TCP and UDP comes down to how each protocol handles connections, delivery, ordering, and network overhead. TCP prioritizes reliable, ordered transmission, while UDP favors simplicity and lower latency.