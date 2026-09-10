2. Oxylabs – Best for enterprise

Oxylabs is geared toward teams that need substantial capacity and several ways to configure it. Its current datacenter lineup includes a 1.9M+ dedicated pool across 188 countries, 36K+ shared static IPs across 38 countries, and a 56K+ rotating shared pool across 44 countries.

The smallest rotating plan includes 20 GB at $0.59/GB, while 10 static shared IPs cost $12 and three dedicated IPs cost $6.75. Enterprise plans expand the pool to 2M+ IPs and add more granular geo-targeting alongside account management.

Pros: Large dedicated network, shared and rotating options, broad location coverage, HTTP(S)/SOCKS5 support, and enterprise account support.

Con: Higher minimum spend than several self-service alternatives.

3. Webshare – Best free entry

Webshare is the easiest provider here to test without spending anything. Its free plan provides 10 datacenter proxies and up to 1 GB of bandwidth every month.

Paid pricing stays accessible too: 100 shared IPs cost $2.99 per month, with per-IP rates falling as the pool grows. Webshare has a pool of up to 400K IPs across 50+ countries and supports HTTP and SOCKS5. Customers can also choose shared, private, or dedicated access depending on how much control they want over each IP.

Pros: Useful free tier, low paid entry price, flexible proxy formats, and strong real-target results.

Con: The free tier is capped at 10 shared proxies and 1 GB per month, so meaningful production workloads will quickly require a paid plan.

4. Rayobyte – Best budget option

Rayobyte is particularly compelling when traffic cost matters. Its rotating datacenter plans begin at $0.30/GB for up to 50 GB and fall to $0.23/GB at 351-1000 GB. Static datacenter IPs start at $1/IP.

Its static network includes 300K+ addresses across 29+ locations and nine ASNs, with more than 20,000 unique C-class subnets. Rayobyte also offers semi-dedicated and fully dedicated static options alongside its rotating product.

Pros: Competitive rotating rates, several datacenter formats, a substantial static network, unlimited bandwidth on static datacenter IPs, and HTTP(S)/SOCKS support.

Con: Rotating datacenter sticky sessions last up to two hours by default; longer-lived sessions require contacting Rayobyte.

5. Bright Data – Best for configurable scraping

Bright Data is a good fit for teams that want granular control over their proxy layer. Its current pricing pages advertise a 1.3M+ datacenter pool with shared, dedicated, and traffic-based access, alongside Proxy Manager and extended session controls.

PAYG access costs $0.60/GB. Ten shared IPs cost $14, while 10 dedicated IPs cost $22, with lower unit prices at higher volumes. SOCKS5 is available through Proxy Manager.

Pros: Large network, shared and dedicated access, several billing models, extensive management controls, and a free trial.

Con: Bright Data's "unlimited" per-IP datacenter plans are still subject to a 100 GB monthly fair-use allowance per IP, after which additional charges may apply.

6. SOAX – Best for US-focused projects

SOAX positions its datacenter product specifically around US infrastructure, with both shared and dedicated IPs.

SOAX doesn't currently publish a standard starting price for its datacenter proxies, instead describing its pricing as tailored to customer requirements. New users can test the service for three days with 400 MB for $1.99.

Pros: Shared and dedicated options, flexible per-IP or per-GB purchasing, straightforward integration, and a low-cost test period.

Con: The current US datacenter product is limited to the United States.

7. Infatica – Best for subnet diversity

Infatica's current shared datacenter product gives customers access to a 500K+ rotating pool, with country, city, and ZIP targeting and configurable rotation. Shared traffic starts at $0.60/GB PAYG and falls to $0.30/GB on the 2 TB plan.

It also sells dedicated datacenter IPs separately, with published prices ranging from $1 to $1.50 per IP depending on the location and quantity.

Pros: Shared and dedicated options, 500K+ shared IPs, granular targeting, configurable rotation, and pricing that falls substantially at higher traffic volumes.

Con: Unlike several providers here, its seven-day trial costs $3 rather than being free.

8. DataImpulse – Best for rotation

DataImpulse is designed around a large rotating pool and pay-as-you-go billing. It advertises 20M datacenter IPs across 195+ locations, with HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 support, rotating and sticky sessions, country targeting, and API access.

Pricing starts at $0.50/GB, with a $5 entry option that includes 10 GB. There is no recurring subscription requirement, and purchased traffic doesn't expire.

Pros: Large advertised pool, automatic rotation, sticky sessions, non-expiring traffic, low minimum spend, and free country-level targeting.

Con: More granular city, state, ZIP, and ASN targeting can carry additional costs, so the $0.50/GB headline rate may not represent the final price for highly specific geo-targeting.

9. IPRoyal – Best for static IP control

IPRoyal remains primarily focused on static datacenter access. Its dedicated product covers 60+ locations, supports HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, and allows state- or city-level targeting where available.

Dedicated pricing starts at $1.57/IP for 30 days, falling to $1.48 for 60 days and $1.39 on a 90-day term.

Pros: Shared and dedicated static options, broad location coverage, one-IP entry, and precise targeting.

Con: Shared datacenter proxies don't support IP whitelisting; that authentication option is reserved for dedicated datacenter IPs.

Shared vs. dedicated datacenter proxies

Whether you should share an IP largely comes down to cost, reputation, and whether your workflow needs exclusive control over the address.

Shared datacenter proxies

Shared datacenter proxies allow multiple customers to use addresses from the same network or pool. Sharing the underlying infrastructure usually makes them cheaper and lets providers offer access to many more IPs.

They're a good starting point for public scraping, monitoring, market research, or other high-volume workloads where IP quantity matters more than exclusive ownership. The trade-off is reputation. You don't control what every other customer does with a shared address, so somebody else's activity can affect how a target treats that IP.

Dedicated datacenter proxies

Dedicated datacenter proxies are reserved for one customer. This gives you much more control over how each address is used and removes the risk of another customer affecting its reputation during your subscription.

They're better suited to stable sessions, allowlisted services, QA environments, or workflows that need to return from the same known IP repeatedly.

Dedicated doesn't mean undetectable, though. The address is still registered to datacenter infrastructure.

Cheap datacenter proxies: the shared-pool route

If cost is the main priority, cheap datacenter proxies usually come from shared or rotating pools rather than dedicated lists.

The cheapest model depends on the workload. A scraper requesting many small pages may benefit from per-GB rotation, while a bandwidth-heavy process that needs only a handful of fixed addresses may work out cheaper on a per-IP plan. That's why comparing the actual monthly cost matters more than picking whichever provider advertises the lowest unit price.

Datacenter vs. residential proxies

The practical difference between datacenter and residential proxies is the trade-off between speed, cost, and how trustworthy the source IP looks to the target.

Datacenter proxies run on server infrastructure, making them fast and relatively cheap. Residential proxies use IPs associated with ordinary consumer ISPs, which makes them less obvious as proxy traffic but usually more expensive.

Imagine you're collecting 100,000 public product pages every day from sites that don't aggressively restrict hosting-provider IPs. Paying a residential premium doesn't solve much there. A fast-rotating datacenter pool is likely the more efficient choice.

Now take the same scraper and point it at a site that repeatedly returns blocks or CAPTCHAs as soon as it detects hosting IP ranges. That's where one of the best residential proxies becomes more useful, even if each gigabyte costs more.

ISP proxies sit between the two. They're server-hosted like datacenter proxies but use addresses registered to internet service providers, giving you static sessions with stronger IP trust.

Common use cases for datacenter proxies

High-volume public web scraping

Datacenter proxies work particularly well when the main constraint is throughput rather than sophisticated anti-bot protection. They're fast enough to run many requests in parallel, while the lower cost makes large crawls easier to justify. Rotating datacenter proxies can spread those requests across a pool instead of repeatedly sending traffic from one IP.

SEO and SERP monitoring

SEO tools can use datacenter proxies to run repeated searches, monitor rankings, and collect location-specific public results without routing every request through the same source address. Search engines can be heavily protected, though, so target-level testing remains important before scaling.

Performance testing and QA

Static or dedicated datacenter IPs work well when a testing environment needs to recognize or allowlist a predictable source address. Shared pools are more useful when you want to test requests across different connections or network locations.

Email protection and security research

Security teams can route research traffic through proxies when examining public threat intelligence, phishing pages, brand impersonation, or suspicious web infrastructure without exposing a corporate source IP. Protocol and port restrictions vary by provider, so HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 support shouldn't be taken to mean unrestricted mail-server access.

Market data aggregation

Prices, inventory, product information, reviews, and other public market data often need frequent refreshes. Datacenter proxies provide enough throughput to gather those pages across several IPs. Rotation works well when requests are independent, while static or sticky sessions suit multi-step workflows that need to retain the same source IP.

How to choose and test a datacenter proxy provider

1. Start with your actual targets

Benchmarks can narrow the field, but your own targets matter more. Use a trial, refund window, or small starting plan to send a representative sample of requests, then track successful responses alongside blocks, CAPTCHAs, retries, and latency.

2. Test performance at realistic concurrency

A handful of requests won't tell you how a network behaves in production. Increase concurrency toward the level you'll actually use and watch both typical response times and intermittent failures.

3. Look beyond the advertised pool size

A provider advertising 500K or 20M IPs doesn't tell you how many useful addresses you'll encounter for your locations and targets. Look at the pool available where you need it and, when possible, subnet and ASN diversity as well.

4. Check IP quality and location

Run a representative sample through a proxy checker to verify connectivity, protocol, ASN, and location. It can also be useful to check established IP reputation or blacklist databases for obvious abuse history. If geographic accuracy matters, compare more than one location database rather than assuming every service categorizes an IP identically.

5. Calculate what you'll actually pay

Before you buy datacenter proxies, calculate the cost for the IP quantity or bandwidth you expect to use instead of comparing headline rates. Factor in minimum commitments, traffic allowances, geo-targeting fees, renewal terms, replacement policies, and refunds. If a trial is available, use it to evaluate support as well as the proxies themselves.

Glossary: Key datacenter proxy terms