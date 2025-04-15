Video: How to Build an Ebay Stealth Account - X Browser Tutorial
If you’re an eBay seller, this digital treat is made especially for you. You’ll find out how Decodo’s X Browser can help you create and manage multiple eBay accounts without linking them together.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
What is Decodo's X Browser?
X Browser is an anti-detection browser that allows you to create multiple browser profiles with different fingerprints.
About the author
Martin Ganchev
VP Enterprise Partnerships
Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.