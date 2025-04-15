Back to blog
VIDEO

Video: What’s The Difference Between IPv4 and IPv6?

Is there a difference between IPv4 and IPv6 addresses? In this video, we'll discuss IPv4 and IPv6 properties and mechanisms and help you choose the best proxy type for your needs.

Vilius Sakutis

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

What is an IP address?

Simply put, an IP (Internet Protocol) address is a numerical label assigned to each device connected to a computer network that uses the Internet Protocol for communication. Think of it as your digital identifier—a unique address that allows devices to find and communicate with each other across the global web.

About the author

Vilius Sakutis

Head of Partnerships

Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.


Connect with Vilius via LinkedIn

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Related Articles

Ad verification best practices
NEWS
DIGITAL MARKETING
UNBLOCK

Ad Verification Best Practices: A Comprehensive Guide

According to Markets and Markets research, the AdTech market is projected to grow from $579.4B (2023) to $1496.2B by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 14.5%. As the ad verification landscape accelerates, so does the need to collect publicly available real-time data.

In this guide, we’ll explore the essential strategies and techniques required to maintain ad integrity, combat fraud, and maximize campaign performance in this ever-changing industry. Our marketing experts gathered all the best practices

Vilius Sakutis

Mar 25, 2024

6 min read

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved