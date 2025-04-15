Video: What’s The Difference Between IPv4 and IPv6?
Is there a difference between IPv4 and IPv6 addresses? In this video, we'll discuss IPv4 and IPv6 properties and mechanisms and help you choose the best proxy type for your needs.
Feb 19, 2024
What is an IP address?
Simply put, an IP (Internet Protocol) address is a numerical label assigned to each device connected to a computer network that uses the Internet Protocol for communication. Think of it as your digital identifier—a unique address that allows devices to find and communicate with each other across the global web.
