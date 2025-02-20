TL;DR

Wget supports HTTP , HTTPS , and FTP downloads and is reliable on unstable networks

, , and downloads and is reliable on unstable networks Route Wget through a proxy to reduce the likelihood of blocks and improve reliability

Configure a proxy with Wget in three ways: command-line options, .wgetrc, or environment variables

or environment variables For authenticated proxies, use --proxy-user and --proxy-password and avoid hard-coding credentials

and and avoid hard-coding credentials Use no_proxy for hosts that must bypass the proxy

for hosts that must bypass the proxy Wget doesn't support SOCKS5 natively; use proxychains or torsocks , or switch to curl

or , or switch to Rotating proxies helps reduce blocks and improve success rates at scale

When proxy issues occur, check for common causes, such as incorrect credentials, timeouts, SSL interception, or 403 blocks

What is Wget?

Wget (short for web get) is an open-source CLI utility from the GNU Project. It's commonly used to fetch files over HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP.

Compared with many alternatives, Wget is strong for long-running downloads because it retries automatically and resumes partial files in the event of slow or unstable network connections.

You can also use Wget to interact with REST APIs without having to install any additional external programs. Wget is most commonly used on Linux and Unix servers, but you can also install it on macOS and Windows.

Installing Wget across operating systems

Some Linux distributions include Wget by default. But if you are running macOS or Windows, you'll probably need to install it. Check whether wget is already installed:

which wget

which wget

If you see an output like this, that means wget is already installed.

/ usr / bin / wget

/ usr / bin / wget

If you don't have Wget installed, you can download it on pretty much any operating system, including the big three (Windows, Mac, and Linux).

You can also download it directly from the GNU project website and install it manually, but using a package manager is usually far more convenient. Follow along to install wget on your operating system.

Install Wget on Linux

Most Linux distributions come with wget pre-installed. If yours doesn't, or if you need to reinstall it, use the package manager for your distribution.

If you're using a Debian-based distro like Ubuntu, install Wget using apt:

sudo apt - get install wget

sudo apt - get install wget

If you're running a distro that uses YUM, use:

sudo yum install wget

sudo yum install wget

For newer distros that use DNF, run:

sudo dnf install wget

sudo dnf install wget

As for ZYpp, you can install it like this:

sudo zypper install wget

sudo zypper install wget

And for Arch Linux users:

sudo pacman - S wget

sudo pacman - S wget

Install Wget on macOS

MacOS does not ship with wget out of the box. The easiest way to install it on a Mac is using Homebrew.

brew install wget

brew install wget

If you don't have Homebrew installed, head over to brew.sh and install it before running the command.

Install Wget on Windows

If you're on Windows, you can download the Wget Windows binaries manually, but using Chocolatey is usually easier. Chocolatey is a package manager for Windows, just like Homebrew on Mac.

Note: Before running these commands, make sure you run your Command Prompt or PowerShell terminal as an administrator.

choco install wget

choco install wget

Another option is to install Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and run sudo apt install wget inside the Linux environment.

Verify your installation

Once the installation finishes, confirm everything worked by checking the version:

wget - - version

wget - - version

Wget basics: Syntax and essential commands

Once it's installed and ready to go, we can start using it right away. But before that, let's quickly cover some basic Wget commands that'll come in handy.

Basic syntax

The general structure is:

wget [ options ] [ URL ]

wget [ options ] [ URL ]

[OPTIONS] are the optional flags or parameters that can customize Wget's behavior, while [URL] is simply the URL of the file you want to download.

The Wget help command (wget -h) shows all available flags. However, let's look at some of the most commonly used ones and what they do:

-c continues an interrupted download

continues an interrupted download -q runs in quiet mode

runs in quiet mode -O FILE saves to a custom filename

FILE saves to a custom filename -r enables recursive downloading

enables recursive downloading -P DIR saves files to a specific directory

For the full option list, see the GNU Wget manual.

Downloading files

One of the most basic command examples is downloading a single file and storing it in your current working directory. For example, you can download the latest version of WordPress by using the following command:

wget https : // wordpress . org / latest . zip

wget https : // wordpress . org / latest . zip

You'll see an output as below, and the file will be saved under the same name it has on the server, in your current working directory:

- - 2026 - 02 - 27 08 : 48 : 34 - - https : // wordpress . org / latest . zip Resolving wordpress . org ( wordpress . org ) . . . 198.143 .164 .252 Connecting to wordpress . org ( wordpress . org ) | 198.143 .164 .252 | : 443. . . connected . HTTP request sent , awaiting response . . . 200 OK Length : 28685823 ( 27M ) [ application / zip ] Saving to : 'latest.zip' latest . zip 100 % [ == == == == == == == == == = > ] 27 . 36M 251KB / s in 2m 4s 2026 - 02 - 27 08 : 50 : 42 ( 225 KB / s ) - 'latest.zip' saved [ 28685823 / 28685823 ]

- - 2026 - 02 - 27 08 : 48 : 34 - - https : // wordpress . org / latest . zip Resolving wordpress . org ( wordpress . org ) . . . 198.143 .164 .252 Connecting to wordpress . org ( wordpress . org ) | 198.143 .164 .252 | : 443. . . connected . HTTP request sent , awaiting response . . . 200 OK Length : 28685823 ( 27M ) [ application / zip ] Saving to : 'latest.zip' latest . zip 100 % [ == == == == == == == == == = > ] 27 . 36M 251KB / s in 2m 4s 2026 - 02 - 27 08 : 50 : 42 ( 225 KB / s ) - 'latest.zip' saved [ 28685823 / 28685823 ]

You'll also see extra information, such as the download progress, speed, size, time, and date.

Downloading multiple files (-i)

We can take one step further and download multiple files at once. To do this, just pass multiple URLs:

wget https : // wordpress . org / latest . zip https : // fsn1 - speed . hetzner . com / 100MB . bin

wget https : // wordpress . org / latest . zip https : // fsn1 - speed . hetzner . com / 100MB . bin

You can also create a text document and place the URLs inside it. The .txt file could look like this:

https : // wordpress . org / latest . zip https : // fsn1 - speed . hetzner . com / 100MB . bin https : // www . gnu . org / licenses / gpl - 3.0 . txt

https : // wordpress . org / latest . zip https : // fsn1 - speed . hetzner . com / 100MB . bin https : // www . gnu . org / licenses / gpl - 3.0 . txt

Use the -i flag to download everything in the file:

wget - i urls . txt

wget - i urls . txt

Once the download finishes, you'll have downloaded multiple files with wget.

Download to a specific directory (-P)

If you want to specify the download destination or directory, you can easily accomplish this with the –P flag:

wget - P documents / archives / https : // wordpress . org / latest . zip

wget - P documents / archives / https : // wordpress . org / latest . zip

The file you retrieve using this syntax will appear in the documents/archives/ folder.

Save with a custom filename (-O)

To save a file under a different name with Wget, use the -O flag:

wget - O wordpress - install . zip https : // wordpress . org / latest . zip

wget - O wordpress - install . zip https : // wordpress . org / latest . zip

The downloaded resource will be saved as wordpress-install.zip instead of its original name. The -O option makes working with archives easier, as you don't need to retype long filenames.

Quiet mode for scripts (-q)

When you're running downloads in scripts or cron jobs, you may not want progress output in your logs. Quiet mode suppresses most output:

wget - q https : // wordpress . org / latest . zip

wget - q https : // wordpress . org / latest . zip

Continue interrupted downloads (-c)

Sometimes your download can get interrupted, or your internet connection is unstable. Instead of starting over, it's possible to continue the download using the -c flag:

wget - c https : // www . gnu . org / licenses / gpl - 3.0 . txt

wget - c https : // www . gnu . org / licenses / gpl - 3.0 . txt

Bravo! You just extracted your first web content using wget.

Setting a custom user agent

Your browser sends a data string known as the user agent to the target website every time you visit it. This user agent string contains information about your browser and operating system.

Web servers receive a user agent header on each request. This user agent string contains information about your browser and operating system.

Wget has its own default user agent, which can be easily detected in anti-bot setups, so you must spoof your user agent when using Wget to reduce the risk of being blocked or banned.

To visualize this, first check the default Wget user agent:

wget - qO - https : // httpbin . io / user - agent

wget - qO - https : // httpbin . io / user - agent

You should get the following response:

{ "user-agent" : "Wget/1.25.0" }

{ "user-agent" : "Wget/1.25.0" }

The default value is wget/1.25.0, which isn't a real browser user agent. Here's what a valid browser (Chrome) user agent looks like:

Mozilla / 5.0 ( Windows NT 10.0 ; Win64 ; x64 ) AppleWebKit / 537.36 ( KHTML , like Gecko ) Chrome / 128.0 .0 .0 Safari / 537.36

Mozilla / 5.0 ( Windows NT 10.0 ; Win64 ; x64 ) AppleWebKit / 537.36 ( KHTML , like Gecko ) Chrome / 128.0 .0 .0 Safari / 537.36

There are two ways to set the Wget user agent: by specifying the user_agent option in your .wgetrc config file or using the --user-agent flag in your request.

To use the --user-agent flag directly via the terminal, run the following command:

wget - qO - - - user - agent = "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" https : // httpbin . io / user - agent

wget - qO - - - user - agent = "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" https : // httpbin . io / user - agent

This command outputs the following:

} "User-agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" }

} "User-agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" }

If you'd like to modify the user agent permanently, you can change the configuration in the .wgetrc file. Create a .wgetrc file in your project root directory and add the user agent string to the file:

user_agent = "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36"

user_agent = "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36"

Run your request with the configuration file:

wget - - config . / . wgetrc - qO - https : // httpbin . io / user - agent

wget - - config . / . wgetrc - qO - https : // httpbin . io / user - agent

Why the user agent matters for avoiding blocks

It can reduce quick bans

It helps your bots blend in with normal traffic

You can also use wget to extract links directly from a webpage. This feature is quite handy for crawling pages or collecting URLs for later downloads.

To quickly demo this and save the crawl output to a log file, run the following command:

wget - - spider - - recursive - - output - file = links . log https : // www . gnu . org / software / wget / manual /

wget - - spider - - recursive - - output - file = links . log https : // www . gnu . org / software / wget / manual /

Using Wget to retrieve whole websites

You can also use the Wget command to download the content of an entire site. This lets you view the site locally without an internet connection.

wget - - mirror - - convert - links - - page - requisites - - no - parent - P documents / websites / https : // www . adidas . com / us / men - shoes

wget - - mirror - - convert - links - - page - requisites - - no - parent - P documents / websites / https : // www . adidas . com / us / men - shoes

The –mirror flag makes your download recursive, while –convert-links rewrites links so the site works offline. The --page-requisites flag downloads page assets like CSS, JS, and images, and finally, the --no-parent prevents wget from crawling up to parent directories.