The client:
Scrapes public data from a particularly popular social media platform.
The challenge:
They could not scale the number of requests and realized that they needed a proxy network with a rotating IP capability to handle their request scale.
What we offered:
The client chose us because we are focused proxy providers and offered various proxy options: residential and datacenter IP addresses.
The result:
Our product removed the limits of requests our client could send. Proxies increased the scale of their business and solved a major problem for the core business. Their number of requests per minute increased 350%.