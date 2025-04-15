Helping to Scale a Web Scraping Social Media Data Business

The challenge

The client:

Scrapes public data from a particularly popular social media platform.


The challenge:

They could not scale the number of requests and realized that they needed a proxy network with a rotating IP capability to handle their request scale.

What we offered

What we offered:

The client chose us because we are focused proxy providers and offered various proxy options: residential and datacenter IP addresses.

The result

The result:

Our product removed the limits of requests our client could send. Proxies increased the scale of their business and solved a major problem for the core business. Their number of requests per minute increased 350%.

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved