How to Set up a Residential Proxy on Mac OS X

Learn how to set up a proxy on your Mac OS X device with these simple instructions.

Mac OS X proxy settings:

  • To setup proxy on Mac operating system, click on the Apple symbol usually located in the top left corner and select System Preferences.
  • Then click on Network
  • Select Wifi on the left side panel and click on Advanced.
  • In wi-fi advanced settings select Proxies tab and fill in the details as per example below:
How to Configure Proxies on Mac

