Decodo products insurance
Decodo partners with Technology Errors & Omissions (Technology E&O) and cyber insurance by the world’s specialist insurance and reinsurance market Lloyd’s, to provide a guarantee that in case of our objective fault, our insurers will compensate the losses a user incurred (and proven).
The insurance is active for users with Enterprise plans. To activate your insurance, contact your Account Manager or reach out to us via live chat.
