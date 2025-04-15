Create a Decodo dashboard account
To start using Decodo, you need to create a dashboard account. You can do it here:
We recommend reading Using Decodo FAQ questions or our start guide.
Once you have an account, choose a residential, datacenter, or other type of proxy plan that fits your needs to get started. We've also got several data collection tools. The best part? You can enjoy maximum performance without any pressure. Buy our proxies or scraping tools and get a refund within 14 days if you’re not satisfied (terms apply).
If you have any questions, please chat with us via LiveChat for more details.
