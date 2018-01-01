Apache Airflow
Apache Airflow is an open-source platform for developing, scheduling, and monitoring complex data workflows and pipelines. It allows users to define workflows as code using Python, where tasks and their dependencies are represented as Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs). Airflow provides a rich web interface for visualizing pipeline execution, managing task scheduling, and monitoring workflow health. It's widely used for ETL processes, data orchestration, machine learning pipelines, and automating data collection workflows across organizations.
Also known as: Airflow, workflow scheduler, DAG orchestrator, pipeline management platform
Comparisons
- Apache Airflow vs. Data Orchestration: Data orchestration is the general concept of coordinating data workflows, while Airflow is a specific platform that implements orchestration capabilities with Python-based DAG definitions.
- Apache Airflow vs. Cron Job: Cron jobs provide simple time-based task scheduling, whereas Airflow handles complex workflow dependencies, error handling, retry logic, and visual monitoring.
- Apache Airflow vs. Dagster: Both orchestrate data workflows, but Airflow focuses on task-based DAGs while Dagster emphasizes asset-centric workflows with stronger typing and testing capabilities.
Pros
- Rich ecosystem: Extensive library of pre-built operators for databases, cloud services, APIs, and third-party tools, accelerating development and integration.
- Powerful monitoring: Comprehensive web interface provides real-time workflow visualization, task status tracking, log access, and performance metrics.
- Flexible scheduling: Supports complex scheduling patterns, external triggers, sensor-based execution, and data-driven workflow activation beyond simple time-based schedules.
- Scalable architecture: Distributed execution across multiple workers enables handling large-scale data processing and high-throughput workflow requirements.
Cons
- Learning complexity: Requires Python programming knowledge and understanding of DAG concepts, which can be challenging for non-technical users or teams.
- Resource intensive: Running Airflow infrastructure with web servers, schedulers, and worker nodes requires significant computational resources and ongoing maintenance.
- Configuration overhead: Complex setups may require extensive configuration for security, scaling, database connections, and integration with existing infrastructure.
Example
A financial technology company uses Apache Airflow to orchestrate their daily market data collection pipeline. The workflow starts by triggering web scraper APIs to gather financial news and stock data using ISP proxies, then processes the collected data through data cleaning tasks, applies sentiment analysis algorithms, and finally updates their trading recommendation models. Airflow automatically handles task dependencies, retries failed operations, and sends alerts when data quality checks fail, ensuring reliable data flow for their algorithmic trading systems.