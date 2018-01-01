Retry Logic
Retry Logic is a fault-tolerance mechanism that automatically attempts to repeat failed operations or requests after encountering errors, timeouts, or temporary failures. This programming pattern is essential for building robust systems that can handle network issues, server downtime, rate limiting, and transient errors without immediate failure. Retry logic typically includes configurable parameters such as maximum retry attempts, delay intervals between attempts, and exponential backoff strategies to avoid overwhelming systems during recovery periods.
Also known as: Automatic retry mechanism, failure recovery logic, retry strategy, error handling with retries
Comparisons
- Retry Logic vs. Rate Throttling: Rate throttling controls request frequency to prevent overwhelming systems, while retry logic handles failures by reattempting operations after they fail.
- Retry Logic vs. Error Handling: Basic error handling catches and reports failures, whereas retry logic actively attempts to recover from failures through repeated execution.
- Retry Logic vs. Circuit Breaker Pattern: Circuit breakers prevent requests during system failures, while retry logic continues attempting requests with controlled delays and limits.
Pros
- Improved reliability: Automatically recovers from temporary failures, network glitches, and transient server issues without manual intervention.
- Better user experience: Reduces visible errors and failed operations by handling common failure scenarios transparently.
- System resilience: Helps maintain service availability during periods of instability or high load conditions.
- Reduced maintenance: Minimizes the need for manual intervention and system restarts when encountering temporary issues.
Cons
- Resource consumption: Repeated attempts can consume additional bandwidth, processing power, and system resources during failure scenarios.
- Delayed failure detection: Extended retry periods may mask serious system issues and delay appropriate error responses.
- Cascading failures: Poorly configured retry logic can amplify system load during outages, potentially worsening failure conditions.
Example
A market research company implements retry logic in their web scraper API system to handle temporary website failures and proxy connection issues. When a scraping request fails due to a timeout or 5xx server error, the system automatically retries up to three times with exponential backoff delays, switches to alternative ISP proxies if needed, and only reports failure after exhausting all retry attempts, ensuring reliable data collection for their AI training datasets.