How to Set up a Residential Proxy on Mac OS X
Mac OS X proxy settings:
- To setup proxy on Mac operating system, click on the Apple symbol usually located in the top left corner and select System Preferences.
- Then click on Network
- Select Wifi on the left side panel and click on Advanced.
- In wi-fi advanced settings select Proxies tab and fill in the details as per example below:
