Patreon Scraper API

Access public creator profiles, posts, membership tears, and engagement metrics on Patreon and get structured results in HTML, JSON, Markdown, or PNG with XHR support, a 99.99% success rate, and built-in proxy rotation.

Get free planStart with Google

14-day money-back option

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Trusted by:

What is Patreon scraper API?

Patreon scraper API is a data collection tool that extracts public information from Patreon. Get profile details, post content, membership tiers, pricing structures, follower counts, and engagement metrics in structured and AI-ready formats.

Patreon loads its content dynamically, so basic HTTP requests won't get you anywhere. Our Web Scraping API offers dynamic JavaScript rendering, automatic proxy rotation, and built-in CAPTCHA handling, so you can collect fully loaded Patreon pages without hassle.

Get results in formats that fit your tool stack, including HTML, JSON, Markdown, and PNG, with XHR support.

How does our Patreon scraper API work?

1. Submit your request

Enter the Patreon URL (of a creator profile, post, or search query) into Web Scraping API, and configure your query with your desired output and geo-location settings. Make sure JavaScript rendering is enabled whenever you target Patreon.

2. Decodo handles the complexity

The API handles IP management, JavaScript rendering, anti-bot challenges, and automatically retries failed scrapes. You only pay for successfully retrieved results.

3. Receive structured data

Get your results in the format you need, including HTML, JSON, Markdown, and PNG, with XHR support also available.

What can you do with Patreon data?

Track creator partnership opportunities

Marketing and influencer teams scrape Patreon creator profiles to spot high-growth creators worth partnering with. They monitor patron counts, engagement, and pricing tiers across thousands of creators at once.

Analyze competitor positioning

Content creators and agencies monitor competitor Patreon pages to benchmark tier structures, pricing, posting frequency, and content formats. They shape their own offerings with data instead of guesswork.

Collect training data

AI researchers and engineers gather public text, metadata, and content structure from Patreon to build training datasets for recommendation engines, content classification models, and creator economy analytics.

Track creator economy trends

Venture capital firms and financial analysts scrape Patreon data to follow monetization trends, category growth rates, and emerging niches, then build quantitative models of the creator economy at scale.

Benchmark performance

Creators and agencies pull scraped data to measure their patron growth, tier conversion rates, and post engagement against category peers, then act on the gaps the numbers reveal.

Detect unauthorized content

Brand owners and IP holders scrape Patreon to catch unauthorized use of their trademarks, copyrighted content, or counterfeit merchandise promoted through creator pages across different locales.

Start free plan

What makes Decodo's Patreon scraper API reliable at scale?

SEO-performance-icon

Enterprise-grade reliability

Run mission-critical scraping tasks on a 99.99% success rate with automatic retry logic, and pay only for successful requests.

Multiple output options

Leverage formats that fit your scraping tool stack, including HTML, JSON, Markdown, and PNG. XHR support is also available.

AI-ready integrations

Build AI-powered workflows by connecting our API to MCP, n8n, LangChain, or OpenClaw.

Dynamic page rendering

Load entire pages with built-in JavaScript rendering, capturing dynamic content that plain HTTP requests leave behind.

24/7 tech support

Get support whenever you need it via LiveChat, or see to our extensive documentation and ask data experts on our Discord.

100+ ready-built templates

Explore pre-made scraping templates or build your own using readily-available code examples across all popular programming languages.

Test out our Patreon scraper API

Pick a ready-made target template, enter your query, and configure your geo-location, format, and other settings to start scraping in minutes.

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What do users and industry experts say about our scraping solutions?

We’re trusted by 135K+ users for our reliable, high-success web data extraction infrastructure. Recognized as Best All-Rounder by Proxyway, based on independent market research from 2026.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

Do I need a credit card to try Patreon scraper API?

No, you don’t need a credit card to try our Patreon scraper API. Simply sign up, pick the free plan, set up the API using the authentication token, and you’re good to go. You can upgrade to a higher tier at any time through the dashboard to scale your data collection projects.

Can I cancel my plan at any time?

Yes, all Patreon scraper API plans are monthly subscriptions with no long-term commitments, cancellation fees, or hidden charges. You can cancel anytime in the dashboard by going to the Manage subscriptions section.

What is Patreon scraper API?

Patreon scraper API is a data collection tool that extracts public information from Patreon. It delivers profile details, post content, membership tiers, pricing, follower counts, and engagement metrics in structured, AI-ready formats. Patreon scraper API manages IPs, JavaScript rendering, handles CAPTCHAs, and can deliver data in HTML, JSON, Markdown, and PNG formats to fit your tool stack. XHR support is also available.

Is it legal to scrape Patreon?

It’s generally fine to collect publicly accessible data, but it has to be done responsibly. Respect the site’s terms of use and other policies, and consult a legal rep before scraping.

How does Decodo's Patreon scraper API handle JavaScript-rendered content?

Our API renders JavaScript out of the box and can tackle complex dynamic pages like Patreon. The API’s built-in headless browser renders pages in full, uncovering data hidden behind lazy loading and dynamically injected content. You control when rendering runs, so you only spend credits on pages that actually need it.

What output formats are available?

Depending on your parameters, the Patreon scraping API can deliver results in HTML (raw page content), JSON (structured data), Markdown (AI/LLM-ready), PNG (full-page screenshot), and Intercepted Network Payloads (mimicking XHR/fetch request data).

How does the Patreon scraper API handle anti-bot protections?

Our Patreon scraper API combines 125M+ rotating IPs, built-in browser fingerprinting, and automatic JavaScript rendering in one solution. This way, your requests pass as genuine traffic, leaving CAPTCHAs and IP blocks out of the way.

Can I scrape Patreon at scale – thousands of creators or posts?

Yes. Patreon scraper API scales easily as your data collection projects grow with unlimited concurrent sessions. Whether you’re scraping 10 creator profiles or 100K posts, our platform handles request queuing, proxy rotation, and retry logic automatically.

How does Decodo compare to free Patreon scraper scripts on GitHub?

Free scraper scripts on GitHub are great for experimenting and learning. What they don't include is the infrastructure, or anyone to maintain it but you. Decodo delivers 125M+ IPs, automatic rotation, retry logic, browser fingerprinting, JavaScript rendering, and more as a single hands-off solution. This way, it saves you time, energy, and money.

Can I integrate Patreon scraping into automated workflows?

Yes. Patreon scraping API is designed for programmatic access via REST API, with code samples for Python, Node.js, Go, cURL, C#, Java, and PHP. For AI-powered automation, connect through our MCP server, n8n node, LangChain integration, or OpenClaw skill to feed Patreon data straight into your workflows and models.

Does Patreon scraper API work with other Decodo products?

Yes. The API is part of Decodo's unified data collection platform, built on 125M+ IPs across residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxy pools. On top of the scraper’s IP rotation, browser fingerprinting, and data parsing, you also get a dedicated AI parser, an API playground, and a wide range of integrations to match your project’s needs.

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Start Scraping Patreon Now

Sign up, configure your query, and start scraping Patreon data in minutes, no credit card required.

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