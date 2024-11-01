What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

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Stop overpaying for scraping plans

The new Web Scraping API lets you enable JS rendering and premium proxies only when needed.

Try the free plan

Test drive our Web Scraping API

Get a taste of what our web scraper is capable of right here and now.

Get free trial

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Try all parameters in dashboard
Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'
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Find the best product match

Easily compare features and prices in just a few clicks.

Try now

How can Web Scraping API help you?

Employ our convenient real-time data collection solution and enjoy a range of features that save time on your day-to-day tasks.

Real-time or on-demand results

Choose between synchronous or asynchronous requests for almost any of your targets online.

Advanced anti-bot protection

Integrate our Web Scraping API with various browser fingerprints for seamless data collection.

Proxy integration

Avoid blocks and CAPTCHAs with built-in 125M+ proxies while completing even the most challenging tasks.

Easily integrate into your workflows

Get started with our infrastructure and plug in third-party tools with our easy setup guides.

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Chrome

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Safari

Safari

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Firefox

Firefox

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Edge

Edge

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Decodo Chrome Extension

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Decodo Firefox Extension

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FoxyProxy extension

FoxyProxy extension

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Insomniac

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SwitchyOmega extension

SwitchyOmega extension

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Ghost

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iPhone

iPhone

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Android

Android

Learn more

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What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

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Techradar
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G2 award badges showing SPRING 2025 — Best Results; Best Usability; Best Support; Highest User Adoption; Grid Leader; Fastest Implementation

Awarded web-data collection solutions provider

Users love our proxies with ethically-sourced IPs around the globe for their exceptional performance, advanced targeting options, and ability to overcome CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP bans.

Access Real-Time Web Data Easily

Gather structured data from any website within a matter of a few clicks.

Start for free

14-day money-back option

Scrape websites inside n8n – native integration now live!

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