For this example, since the table heading shows 4569 calls in 7.158 seconds, dividing both sides by 7.158 seconds means that in 1 second, the scraper function makes 638 calls. If you choose to optimize further, you can then test the result with cProfile to confirm your endeavors. Also, under the percall column heading in the picture above, you can tell which code section consumes the highest time, be it the parser or the extraction logic.

How to make Beautiful Soup wait for a page to load with Selenium

We’ll start with Selenium, which executes JavaScript in a real browser and returns the rendered HTML for parsing. We'll use quotes.toscrape.com/js/ – a JavaScript-rendered page built for exactly this kind of testing.

1. In your activated virtual environment, install dependencies such as lxml for faster parsing, Beautiful Soup, and Selenium, which uses chromedriver – a browser driver for browser automation via webdriver-manager:

pip install requests beautifulsoup4 lxml selenium webdriver - manager

pip install requests beautifulsoup4 lxml selenium webdriver - manager

2. Use webdriver-manager to automatically match chromedriver versions so you don't have to manage driver downloads manually. Also, to launch the scraper without a UI, add headless to the Selenium options. A headless browser runs without a UI, which keeps memory resource usage lower during scraping:

from selenium import webdriver from selenium . webdriver . chrome . options import Options from selenium . webdriver . chrome . service import Service from webdriver_manager . chrome import ChromeDriverManager options = Options ( ) options . add_argument ( "--headless" ) driver = webdriver . Chrome ( service = Service ( ChromeDriverManager ( ) . install ( ) ) , options = options ) driver . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/js/" )

from selenium import webdriver from selenium . webdriver . chrome . options import Options from selenium . webdriver . chrome . service import Service from webdriver_manager . chrome import ChromeDriverManager options = Options ( ) options . add_argument ( "--headless" ) driver = webdriver . Chrome ( service = Service ( ChromeDriverManager ( ) . install ( ) ) , options = options ) driver . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/js/" )

3. Use WebDriverWait with expected_conditions to wait for a specific element to appear. Explicit waits are more reliable and faster than time.sleep() because they return as soon as the condition is met, not after a fixed delay:

from selenium . webdriver . common . by import By from selenium . webdriver . support . ui import WebDriverWait from selenium . webdriver . support import expected_conditions as EC WebDriverWait ( driver , 10 ) . until ( EC . presence_of_element_located ( ( By . CLASS_NAME , "quote" ) ) )

from selenium . webdriver . common . by import By from selenium . webdriver . support . ui import WebDriverWait from selenium . webdriver . support import expected_conditions as EC WebDriverWait ( driver , 10 ) . until ( EC . presence_of_element_located ( ( By . CLASS_NAME , "quote" ) ) )

4. Grab the driver.page_source once the HTML element is present, then pass it to Beautiful Soup for parsing:

from bs4 import BeautifulSoup soup = BeautifulSoup ( driver . page_source , "lxml" ) quotes = soup . select ( ".quote .text" ) for q in quotes : print ( q . get_text ( ) ) driver . quit ( )

from bs4 import BeautifulSoup soup = BeautifulSoup ( driver . page_source , "lxml" ) quotes = soup . select ( ".quote .text" ) for q in quotes : print ( q . get_text ( ) ) driver . quit ( )

5. Copy the complete script:

from selenium import webdriver from selenium . webdriver . chrome . options import Options from selenium . webdriver . chrome . service import Service from selenium . webdriver . common . by import By from selenium . webdriver . support . ui import WebDriverWait from selenium . webdriver . support import expected_conditions as EC from webdriver_manager . chrome import ChromeDriverManager from bs4 import BeautifulSoup options = Options ( ) options . add_argument ( "--headless" ) driver = webdriver . Chrome ( service = Service ( ChromeDriverManager ( ) . install ( ) ) , options = options ) driver . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/js/" ) WebDriverWait ( driver , 10 ) . until ( EC . presence_of_element_located ( ( By . CLASS_NAME , "quote" ) ) ) soup = BeautifulSoup ( driver . page_source , "lxml" ) quotes = soup . select ( ".quote .text" ) for q in quotes : print ( q . get_text ( ) ) driver . quit ( )

from selenium import webdriver from selenium . webdriver . chrome . options import Options from selenium . webdriver . chrome . service import Service from selenium . webdriver . common . by import By from selenium . webdriver . support . ui import WebDriverWait from selenium . webdriver . support import expected_conditions as EC from webdriver_manager . chrome import ChromeDriverManager from bs4 import BeautifulSoup options = Options ( ) options . add_argument ( "--headless" ) driver = webdriver . Chrome ( service = Service ( ChromeDriverManager ( ) . install ( ) ) , options = options ) driver . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/js/" ) WebDriverWait ( driver , 10 ) . until ( EC . presence_of_element_located ( ( By . CLASS_NAME , "quote" ) ) ) soup = BeautifulSoup ( driver . page_source , "lxml" ) quotes = soup . select ( ".quote .text" ) for q in quotes : print ( q . get_text ( ) ) driver . quit ( )

Note: The correct method to use in your script requires WebDriverWait as an explicit wait method. WebDriverWait works by checking the DOM until it finds the condition that needs to be satisfied. Your scraper achieves improved performance because it can handle different page loading times.

Run with:

python beautiful_soup_selenium . py

python beautiful_soup_selenium . py

Here's the output: