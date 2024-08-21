What is cURL and why use it for JSON requests?

cURL (client URL) is an open-source tool available on the command line that you can use to transfer data to and from a server using a URL syntax. It's been around since 1998 and ships with pretty much every Linux distribution, macOS, and modern Windows install. You can use cURL with HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, SMTP, and other protocols to send and receive data directly from your terminal. It comes in handy when you need a fast way to test endpoints or send requests without having to write code for a full web application just to do that.

Here are some of the things you can use cURL for when sending JSON requests:

Testing APIs . Sometimes you might just want to test an API endpoint as quickly as possible, and you don’t have the bandwidth to build an actual API tester or start configuring the details on Postman, you can simply test that endpoint on the terminal with cURL.

. Sometimes you might just want to test an API endpoint as quickly as possible, and you don’t have the bandwidth to build an actual API tester or start configuring the details on Postman, you can simply test that endpoint on the terminal with cURL. Quick data submissions . In some cases, where you need to push a config update, send a log entry, or kick off a background job, you can do all that with cURL without opening a code editor or spinning up a project, as long as the service exposes an HTTP endpoint.

. In some cases, where you need to push a config update, send a log entry, or kick off a background job, you can do all that with cURL without opening a code editor or spinning up a project, as long as the service exposes an HTTP endpoint. Debugging webhooks . If an API or web service is firing notifications or payloads to your server and you need to see what’s actually being sent, you can use cURL to replay the request with the same headers and JSON body, and watch how your server handles it instead of waiting for the next notification to come in.

. If an API or web service is firing notifications or payloads to your server and you need to see what’s actually being sent, you can use cURL to replay the request with the same headers and JSON body, and watch how your server handles it instead of waiting for the next notification to come in. CI/CD pipeline integrations. You might need to fire off deploy hooks, Slack notifications, or dashboard status updates from your shell scripts in production pipelines. cURL ships on most CI/CD runners by default, so you don't have to install anything extra to make that happen.

Why JSON?

JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) is the standard payload format for most REST APIs these days because it's lightweight, easily readable, and every major programming language has a JSON parser built into it. So when you send a POST request with a JSON request body to an API with cURL, you're sending structured data that the server can easily parse and process. Even when you're creating a user, updating a record, or triggering an action, you can still send JSON payloads with your request.

How cURL fits into broader developer workflows

One of the underrated things about cURL is that it acts like a bridge between tools on the command line. You can copy a request from your browser, convert it into a cURL command, and test it instantly on the command line. Simply open your browser's DevTools, right-click any request in the Network tab, and copy it as a cURL command, then paste it into your terminal. You will get a working reproduction of the exact request your browser sent, with the actual cookies, headers, and request body intact.

This is usually the fastest way to debug or test an API before you write any actual client code. You confirm if the endpoint actually works and see exactly what response you get before you translate it into Python, Node, or whatever language you’re using for your project. It's also why cURL is the best tool for web scraping on the command line.

You can combine cURL with other tools, pipe responses into parsers, or route requests through a proxy server when you need to test location-based responses or send requests to other regions that may reject traffic from yours. You can reference Decodo's comprehensive guide on using proxy with cURL to get a better picture of how you can use proxies with cURL.

Understanding HTTP methods for JSON data

REST APIs use different HTTP methods for different operations, and you can use cURL to send a JSON body with any of them. Before you learn how to send JSON with cURL, you should understand which method fits which job.

Here's a quick breakdown of the four methods you can send JSON payloads with:

1. POST method: Creating data

You send POST requests to a server when you want to create a new resource on a server.

Think of it like filling out a form and handing it to the server to process. You can send a JSON payload describing what you want to create, and the server will add it to its database and send back a confirmation.

This is the most common use case, and it's exactly what most people focus on. Practical examples of POST requests include creating a new user account, submitting a comment, or posting a message to Slack:

curl - X POST < SERVER_URL > \ - H "Content-Type: application/json" \ - d '{"name": "Churchill", "role": "developer"}'

curl - X POST < SERVER_URL > \ - H "Content-Type: application/json" \ - d '{"name": "Churchill", "role": "developer"}'

POST requests are not idempotent i.e. every time you send the same request, the server will treat it as a brand new action. So if you send the same request 5 times, you'll end up with 5 separate records in the database, not one. You can reference Decodo’s guide on how to send a POST request with cURL for a deeper walkthrough on how you can send POST requests with cURL.

2. PUT method: Replacing an entire resource

PUT requests are for when you want to completely replace an existing resource with a new version. You can send the full JSON representation of the resource, and the server will overwrite whatever was there before. Any field you don't include in your payload will become null or revert to its default, depending on how they built the API:

curl - X PUT < SERVER_URL > \ - H "Content-Type: application/json" \ - d '{"name": "Churchill", "role": "senior developer", "active": true}'

curl - X PUT < SERVER_URL > \ - H "Content-Type: application/json" \ - d '{"name": "Churchill", "role": "senior developer", "active": true}'

PUT requests are idempotent, i.e. no matter how many times you send the same request, you will still get the same result on the server. Whether you send it once or send it 10 times, the resource will still end up in exactly the same state as before.

3. PATCH: updating part of a resource

You can send PATCH requests when you only want to update specific fields of a resource, so everything else on the server stays untouched. A practical example of a PATCH request is when you want to update your username or email on your profile page on a social media platform. You're not replacing the whole profile, just tweaking one field:

curl - X PATCH < SERVER_URL > \ - H "Content-Type: application/json" \ - d '{"role": "lead developer"}'

curl - X PATCH < SERVER_URL > \ - H "Content-Type: application/json" \ - d '{"role": "lead developer"}'

PATCH requests are not inherently idempotent. Some PATCH operations, like replacing a field value, may behave idempotently in practice, while others, such as incrementing counters or appending items to a list, can produce different results each time the request is sent.

4. DELETE with a JSON body

DELETE requests are mostly used to remove resources, though some APIs also accept JSON request bodies with them. It’s not common, but you can use it when you need to delete multiple records at once by passing an array of IDs.

curl - X DELETE < SERVER_URL > \ - H "Content-Type: application/json" \ - d '{"ids": [101, 102, 103]}'

curl - X DELETE < SERVER_URL > \ - H "Content-Type: application/json" \ - d '{"ids": [101, 102, 103]}'

Support for DELETE request bodies varies by server and framework, so always check the API documentation first. You can also learn how to retrieve information on the command line with cURL.

Note: You might have noticed that we use the -X flag followed by the method name (i.e. -X POST, -X PUT, -X PATCH ) in all the examples. The -X (or --request) flag explicitly sets the HTTP method. If you don’t use this flag, cURL will send all your regular requests as GET requests by default, and only send them as POST requests when you add the -d flag with a JSON payload.

How to send JSON with cURL: basic syntax and essential flags

If you want to understand how to send JSON with cURL, you need to get comfortable with a few core flags, like the -X and -d flags I mentioned earlier. Once you know these, you can send a cURL request with JSON data to almost any API without writing a single line of extra code.

Here's the shape of every cURL JSON request you'll ever send:

curl - X POST < URL > \ - H "Content-Type: application/json" \ - d '<JSON payload>'

curl - X POST < URL > \ - H "Content-Type: application/json" \ - d '<JSON payload>'

Here’s what each flag does:

The -d flag

The -d (or --data) flag is what you use to send the cURL JSON request body. This is where you place your JSON payload like this:

curl - d '{"name":"Churchill","role":"Technical Writer"}'

curl - d '{"name":"Churchill","role":"Technical Writer"}'

This command tells cURL to include this data in the request body. Using the -d flag is the simplest way to send JSON data with cURL requests. When you use the -d flag, cURL automatically treats the request as a POST request, so you don’t always need to specify the HTTP method explicitly with the -X flag in this use case.

The -X flag

The -X flag tells cURL exactly which HTTP method to use for your request. As I mentioned earlier, cURL defaults to POST the moment you add -d, so -X POST is technically optional for sending basic JSON payloads. When you want to send JSON with other HTTP methods like PUT, PATCH, or DELETE, then you have to use the -X flag to specify them in your cURL request.

Here's how you'd use it to update a user record with the PUT method:

curl - X PUT < SERVER_URL > \

curl - X PUT < SERVER_URL > \

Using the -X flag to specify the exact request methods you’re sending is a best practice for sending JSON data with cURL. Anyone reading your script later will immediately know what the request is doing and what to expect from it.

The -H flag

The -H flag is one that developers often miss, and skipping it usually causes the request to fail. When you use -d on its own, cURL sends the body as application/x-www-form-urlencoded by default which works fine for form data, but not when your API expects a JSON payload. Most JSON APIs check the Content-Type header first, and if it's wrong, you'll get a 415 Unsupported Media Type error back.

You can avoid that by setting the header yourself like this:

- H "Content-Type: application/json" \

- H "Content-Type: application/json" \

The -H flag will now add an HTTP header to the request and tell the server that your request contains JSON. You can also add more than one header by using multiple -H flags, one header at a time. That becomes useful when you need authentication, custom tokens, or want the API to return JSON in the response. That last part is where the Accept header comes in.

While Content-Type tells the server what you're sending, the Accept header tells the server what you want back from the server. Most REST APIs these days usually return JSON by default, but some support multiple response formats like JSON, XML, or plain text. If you want to be explicit that you expect JSON in the response, you can add this command:

- H "Content-Type: application/json" \ - H "Accept: application/json" \

- H "Content-Type: application/json" \ - H "Accept: application/json" \

If you want to go deeper into the -H flag and what else you can do with it, simply check out Decodo's guide on sending HTTP headers with cURL.

Sending JSON from a file

When you have to pass a lot of JSON data in your request body, writing the whole payload inline isn't a best practice. Imagine typing out about 100 user object fields directly into your terminal, your script ends up cluttered, and one misplaced quote can break the whole thing.

That's where cURL's @ file prefix comes in handy. You can store your JSON in a .json file and point the -d flag at it, so cURL reads the payload straight from that file instead of from the command itself.

As an example, create a file called user.json like this: