Dedicated IP vs Shared IP Proxies: Key Differences and How to Choose
A dedicated IP is assigned to one user exclusively, while a shared IP serves several users at once. Both come from the same sources – datacenter, ISP (static residential), or residential networks, so exclusivity sits on top of that choice rather than replacing it. Exclusivity also costs more, and what a ban costs you decides whether it's worth paying.
Lukas Mikelionis
Last updated: Aug 17, 2026
8 min read
TL;DR
- Dedicated IPs assign one IP address to you alone, while shared IPs split each address across several users.
- Dedicated wins on IP reputation control, ban resistance on protected targets, and consistent speed, while shared wins on price and pool size.
- Shared ISP IPs sit in the middle, pairing residential-grade credibility with pool pricing, which covers most of what the fading semi-dedicated tier used to sell.
- Choose dedicated for account management, ad verification, and sensitive targets, and shared for budget-bound monitoring and lighter scraping.
What dedicated and shared IPs are
A dedicated IP address belongs to a single user for the length of their subscription. You control its reputation, its usage patterns, and how many concurrent connections run through it. Only your traffic ever touches the address, so its history with target sites is entirely your own doing.
A shared IP works the opposite way, meaning multiple users route traffic through the same address at once, or draw addresses from a common pool as needed. The provider splits the cost across everyone, so you pay less and reach a much larger set of IPs and locations. The catch arrives with the savings. An IP's value for proxy work rests on its reputation with target sites, and on a shared IP you inherit whatever the previous tenant did to the place.
Two other distinctions run alongside this one, and keeping them separate prevents most of the confusion in this space.
- IP source is its own axis. Datacenter, ISP (static residential), and residential IPs can each be sold as dedicated or shared, so where an IP comes from answers a different question than who else uses it. For that decision, see the difference between proxy servers and datacenters.
- Static vs. rotating is its own axis too. A dedicated IP is usually static, but plenty of static IPs are shared. More on this in the tier breakdown below, because it's the single most common mix-up.
For a deeper primer, see what a dedicated proxy is and how it works, and how residential proxies source and rotate IPs, which is why most residential offerings sit on the shared, rotating side of both axes.
Dedicated, shared, and semi-dedicated IPs explained
Providers use these labels loosely, so here's the precise version of each tier.
Dedicated IPs.
One IP address, one user. With dedicated IPs, you get full control over reputation, usage patterns, and concurrency, and you pay the highest price per IP because you carry its full cost alone.
Shared (pooled) IPs.
The same IP serves multiple customers at once, or you pull addresses from a pool everyone draws on. You get a lower price and a larger effective pool, and you accept that reputation and ban risk depend on other users' behavior.
Semi-dedicated (private) IPs
The middle tier. The IP is shared with a small, capped group of users, usually 2 or 3, though some providers stretch the cap to 5. You keep most of the reliability of a dedicated IP at a noticeably lower price, which makes this the value pick for teams that can tolerate a small amount of shared risk. No standard defines the cap, and some providers use "private" to describe access control rather than exclusivity, so confirm the tenant count before you buy.
Dedicated vs. static
Dedicated describes exclusivity, meaning the IP belongs to you alone. Static describes persistence, meaning the IP stays the same between sessions. These properties are independent, so an IP can be static and still shared, with several users all holding the same unchanging address, and a dedicated IP could in principle rotate.
In practice, dedicated IPs are almost always static, which is why the terms get blurred, and why buyers regularly pay dedicated rates for a property that shared IPs already had. If persistence matters less to you than variety, why rotating proxies outperform static ones for high-volume scraping makes the case for the opposite setup.
Dedicated IP vs shared IP: side-by-side comparison
Since the IP source shifts the math, the shared column splits by where the address comes from.
Dimension
Dedicated IP
Semi-dedicated IP
Shared IP
Users per IP
1
2 or 3, capped and vetted
Dozens to thousands, uncapped
Reputation control
Full, you own every request in its history
Partial, you own most of it
Minimal, the history arrives pre-written
Ban risk on protected targets
Lowest and predictable
Low, tied to your co-users' targets
Highest, inherited from strangers
Speed under load
Constant, the full pipe is yours
Near-constant, contention is capped
Varies, dips when pool demand peaks
Concurrency ceiling
Set by you
Split across a known handful
Split across an unknown crowd
Session persistence
Static by default, sticky sessions trivial
Usually static
Rotating by default, sticky sessions time-limited
Effective pool size
Small, grows only when you buy more
Small
Large, 115M+ IPs on residential networks
Location spread
Limited to purchased IPs, 17 countries on ISP networks
Limited to purchased IPs
Wide, 195+ locations
Pricing model
Per IP per month
Per IP per month
Per GB, sometimes per IP
Entry price
From $3.33/IP on a 3-IP ISP plan, $2.50/IP at 200
Between the 2 tiers, varies by provider
From $0.27/IP shared ISP, or $2/GB residential
Maintenance burden
Yours, you monitor health and swap dead IPs
Mostly the provider's
The provider's entirely
Warm-up value
High, effort compounds
Moderate
None, the address rotates away
Best fit
Account management, ad verification, sensitive targets
Mid-budget work on targets your co-users ignore
High-volume monitoring, SERP checks, broad scraping
Weakest fit
Broad geo coverage on a tight budget
Reputation-critical accounts
Anything where 1 ban is expensive
The grid comes down to one trade. Dedicated IPs buy predictability, shared residential pools buy reach, and shared ISP splits the difference by borrowing credibility from the subnet instead of from exclusivity.
Of those rows, warm-up value decides most purchases. Effort spent building a clean history stays banked on a dedicated IP, while a rotating address throws it away every few requests. That's because an IP is only worth its reputation, and reputation can't be split cleanly, so one careless neighbor burns an address you spent weeks warming up.
When to choose a dedicated IP
Exclusivity earns its price wherever a single IP's history carries real weight.
Best use cases
- Account management on social media, sneaker, ticketing, and marketplace platforms, where a stable, clean IP keeps accounts from being linked to each other. These platforms treat a shared address as evidence of a shared owner, so a stranger's ban can arrive addressed to you.
- Ad verification and brand protection, where a burned IP corrupts the very data you're collecting. A suspicious address gets served a different page than a real user sees, which turns your verification into fiction.
- High-value or heavily protected targets where a single ban is expensive to recover from, either in lost access or in re-run costs.
Benefits
- Full reputation control, since every request the address has ever sent came from you.
- Lower and more predictable ban rates on protected targets.
- Unshared bandwidth and session stability that holds firm regardless of what other users are running elsewhere on the network.
Drawbacks
- Higher cost per IP, because you carry the address alone.
- A smaller pool that only grows when you buy more addresses.
- More hands-on work, since you monitor IP health, manage whitelisting, and replace faulty IPs yourself.
If this profile matches your workload, dedicated ISP proxies are the standard implementation – static IPs on premium ASNs, so targets read them as genuine home connections while you keep datacenter-grade speed and full exclusivity. The same network also sells shared, a clean reminder that source and exclusivity are separate purchases.
When to choose shared or semi-dedicated IPs
Shared IPs get written off as the budget compromise, though for a large share of proxy workloads they're simply the correct answer.
Best use cases
- Large-scale, low-sensitivity monitoring such as price tracking and SERP checks, where volume beats precision, and the occasional block is a rounding error. Losing one address from a pool of thousands is a statistic, not an incident.
- Early-stage or budget-bound projects that need to test a target's defenses before committing money to dedicated addresses.
- Semi-dedicated specifically suits teams that want most of dedicated reliability at a fraction of the price, on targets unlikely to overlap with their 2 or 3 co-users.
Benefits
- Lower cost per IP, split across everyone drawing from the pool.
- A far larger effective pool and wider location spread.
- Zero per-IP maintenance burden, since the provider manages pool health for you.
Drawbacks
- Reputation and ban risk inherited from other users, whose behavior stays outside your view.
- Possible speed dips at peak hours when pool demand climbs.
- Less predictability on protected targets, where an address's history decides whether you get through.
When your task rewards scale and rotation over a fixed address, rotating residential proxies fit better than any dedicated setup – over 115M real-user IPs across 195+ locations that swap automatically, so each address cycles out long before its history starts to matter.
Cost comparison between dedicated and shared IPs
The pricing models diverge before the prices do. Dedicated IPs are priced per IP per month, which suits steady workloads where you know how many addresses you need. Shared pools are often priced per GB of traffic, sometimes per IP, which suits bursty workloads where usage spikes and drops.
That makes direct comparison harder than it looks. A per-IP subscription bills the same whether you push 1GB or 100GB, while a per-GB pool bills nothing when jobs are idle and climbs steeply during heavy runs. Work out your monthly volume first, then convert both offers to a cost-per-successful-request figure, the only number that absorbs blocks and re-runs.
The gap is wide enough to matter, and it narrows as you scale. Holding the network constant, exclusivity runs roughly 12 times the per-IP price of pool access at the smallest plan, closing to about 7 times at enterprise volume. That multiple is what your break-even math has to clear, and current ISP proxy rates show where your own tier lands on the curve.
Dedicated costs more for a structural reason – one user carries the address's full maintenance plus the opportunity cost of a scarce IP sitting idle. On a shared IP, those costs split across everyone drawing from the pool, though the sticker price hides a cost of its own, since a burned shared IP means failed collections, re-run jobs, and corrupted datasets that erase the upfront saving on sensitive tasks.
That gives you a clean break-even rule. When a single ban costs you a blocked account, a corrupted dataset, or a missed collection window, dedicated pays for itself. When bans are easy to absorb, and you need volume, shared is the better option.
How to choose the right IP setup: a quick checklist
Answer these 6 questions and the tier picks itself.
- How costly is a single ban? Expensive points to dedicated, while cheap and replaceable points to shared.
- Are you managing accounts or collecting sensitive data? Yes points to dedicated, while public, low-stakes data points to shared.
- Does volume and location spread matter more than any single IP? Yes points to shared residential, while precision on a few targets points to dedicated.
- Is your workload steady or bursty? Steady favors per-IP pricing on dedicated, while bursty favors per-GB pools on shared.
- Do you have time to manage IP health yourself? Yes makes dedicated workable, while no points to shared, where the provider handles pool health.
- Do you need a fixed identity without dedicated pricing? Yes points to shared ISP, while rotation-friendly work points to shared residential.
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Bottom line
The dedicated IP vs shared IP decision weighs exclusive reputation control against price and pool size. Dedicated IPs earn their premium on sensitive, account-driven work, while shared IPs win wherever volume and budget matter more than any single address, with shared ISP covering the middle for teams that need a fixed identity cheaply. Price the ban, then pick the tier.
About the author
Lukas Mikelionis
Senior Account Manager
Lukas is a seasoned enterprise sales professional with extensive experience in the SaaS industry. Throughout his career, he has built strong relationships with Fortune 500 technology companies, developing a deep understanding of complex enterprise needs and strategic account management.
Connect with Lukas via LinkedIn.
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