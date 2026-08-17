TL;DR

Dedicated IPs assign one IP address to you alone, while shared IPs split each address across several users.

Dedicated wins on IP reputation control, ban resistance on protected targets, and consistent speed, while shared wins on price and pool size.

Shared ISP IPs sit in the middle, pairing residential-grade credibility with pool pricing, which covers most of what the fading semi-dedicated tier used to sell.

Choose dedicated for account management, ad verification, and sensitive targets, and shared for budget-bound monitoring and lighter scraping.

What dedicated and shared IPs are

A dedicated IP address belongs to a single user for the length of their subscription. You control its reputation, its usage patterns, and how many concurrent connections run through it. Only your traffic ever touches the address, so its history with target sites is entirely your own doing.

A shared IP works the opposite way, meaning multiple users route traffic through the same address at once, or draw addresses from a common pool as needed. The provider splits the cost across everyone, so you pay less and reach a much larger set of IPs and locations. The catch arrives with the savings. An IP's value for proxy work rests on its reputation with target sites, and on a shared IP you inherit whatever the previous tenant did to the place.

Two other distinctions run alongside this one, and keeping them separate prevents most of the confusion in this space.

IP source is its own axis . Datacenter, ISP (static residential), and residential IPs can each be sold as dedicated or shared, so where an IP comes from answers a different question than who else uses it. For that decision, see the difference between proxy servers and datacenters .

. Datacenter, ISP (static residential), and residential IPs can each be sold as dedicated or shared, so where an IP comes from answers a different question than who else uses it. For that decision, see . Static vs. rotating is its own axis too. A dedicated IP is usually static, but plenty of static IPs are shared. More on this in the tier breakdown below, because it's the single most common mix-up.

For a deeper primer, see what a dedicated proxy is and how it works, and how residential proxies source and rotate IPs, which is why most residential offerings sit on the shared, rotating side of both axes.

Dedicated, shared, and semi-dedicated IPs explained

Providers use these labels loosely, so here's the precise version of each tier.

Dedicated IPs.

One IP address, one user. With dedicated IPs, you get full control over reputation, usage patterns, and concurrency, and you pay the highest price per IP because you carry its full cost alone.

Shared (pooled) IPs.

The same IP serves multiple customers at once, or you pull addresses from a pool everyone draws on. You get a lower price and a larger effective pool, and you accept that reputation and ban risk depend on other users' behavior.

Semi-dedicated (private) IPs

The middle tier. The IP is shared with a small, capped group of users, usually 2 or 3, though some providers stretch the cap to 5. You keep most of the reliability of a dedicated IP at a noticeably lower price, which makes this the value pick for teams that can tolerate a small amount of shared risk. No standard defines the cap, and some providers use "private" to describe access control rather than exclusivity, so confirm the tenant count before you buy.

Dedicated vs. static

Dedicated describes exclusivity, meaning the IP belongs to you alone. Static describes persistence, meaning the IP stays the same between sessions. These properties are independent, so an IP can be static and still shared, with several users all holding the same unchanging address, and a dedicated IP could in principle rotate.

In practice, dedicated IPs are almost always static, which is why the terms get blurred, and why buyers regularly pay dedicated rates for a property that shared IPs already had. If persistence matters less to you than variety, why rotating proxies outperform static ones for high-volume scraping makes the case for the opposite setup.

Dedicated IP vs shared IP: side-by-side comparison

Since the IP source shifts the math, the shared column splits by where the address comes from.