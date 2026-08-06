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Mobile Proxy vs. Residential Proxy: How to Choose

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You can’t get any more "real" than mobile and residential proxies. Both are sourced from genuine user devices, with mobile drawing from phones on carrier networks and residential from homes with broadband. In this blog post, we’ll tackle the difference between the two, explaining how each proxy type affects trust, speed, and cost, and how to decide which one belongs in your projects.

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Robertas Lisickis

Last updated: Aug 06, 2026

8 min read

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TL;DR

  • Mobile proxies route through real phones on carrier networks, and residential proxies route through real home devices on ISP broadband
  • Mobile proxies resist detection best, thanks to CGNAT hiding you behind thousands of real subscribers
  • Residential proxies win on cost and scale, pricing per GB with broader coverage
  • Use mobile for multi-accounting, mobile ad verification, and mobile-only apps
  • Use residential for large-scale scraping, price and SEO monitoring, and desktop ad verification
  • Start with residential, and switch to mobile only when a target blocks you or demands mobile-specific access

What is a mobile proxy?

mobile proxy routes your requests through a real device on a mobile carrier network. As such, the target sees an ordinary 4G or 5G user casually browsing their website.

Carriers assign one public IP to many subscribers at once using carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT), a technique that stretches a shrinking supply of IPv4 addresses. One mobile IP can stand in for a crowd of real people, making it a strong anti-detection option.

Learn how mobile proxies work in our blog.

What is a residential proxy?

residential proxy routes your requests through a real device on a home internet connection, using an IP the ISP assigned to that household. Sites read the traffic as normal home browsing, so residential IPs carry high trust by default.

The address maps to one home in one city, making geo-targeting precise. The flip side is exposure, meaning a single household IP is easier to rate-limit or ban than a mobile proxy’s shared carrier IP.

Read more on how residential proxies work in our blog post.

Mobile proxy vs. residential proxy: side-by-side comparison

Here’s how residential and mobile proxies compare.

Attribute

Mobile proxy

Residential proxy

IP source

Phones on 4G/5G carrier networks

Home devices on ISP broadband

Detection resistance

Highest as CGNAT shares one IP across many users, making it hard to hit a single user

High because it reads as genuine household traffic, but ties to one home

IP rotation

Rotates with the carrier and on reconnect, offering short sticky windows

Stable by default with rotating and static options available

Speed and consistency

Variable due to signal strength and cell congestion

Steadier as it depends on the host's connection

Geo-targeting

Country, city, and ASN level

Continent, country, region, city, ZIP, and ASN level

Typical pricing model

Higher, pay per GB

Lower, pay per GB

Best-fit tasks

Multi-accounting, mobile ad verification, and mobile-only apps

Large-scale scraping, price and SEO monitoring, desktop ad verification

Key differences explained

There's overlap between the two proxy types, but their strengths make each better suited to different situations.

IP sourcing

Mobile IPs come from carrier pools, and the network decides who holds which address and for how long. It shifts on reconnect or tower handoff, so IP rotation is a given. Residential IPs tend to be more stable as they come from ISP allocations tied to physical addresses.

Detection resistance and success rate

Anti-bot systems score IPs partly on the ASN, the network block that owns the address. To them, a hosting ASN is a warning sign, but a carrier ASN scores far better because of the potential collateral damage. Banning a residential IP leads to just one household losing access. But sites hesitate when banning a mobile IP because it means blocking a slice of a carrier's subscribers in that region, which could translate to thousands of users.

Speed and stability

Mobile latency depends on radio conditions. Signal strength, cell congestion, and tower handoffs all add variance that no provider can realistically control. Residential proxies hold steadier, though it still depends on one home's upstream bandwidth. In other words, the stealth mobile gives you comes at a small speed cost, one that's easy to ignore for occasional logins but adds up fast once you're running a large-scale crawl.

Session control and rotation

It really comes down to two different jobs with two different needs. Crawling needs rotation, so no single IP has time to build up suspicion, while logins want stickiness, since an account that hops cities mid-session tends to get flagged. Mobile sticky windows tend to run shorter because the carrier can reassign your address without warning. But residential covers both needs, and static ISP proxies go a step further by holding one address indefinitely. For more on the mechanics, see our blog post on why rotating proxies are the best.

Geo-targeting

Residential pools tend to offer more granular targeting, namely continent, country, city, and often down to ASN or ZIP code. It’s because their addresses map to fixed locations. But mobile is a bit trickier here, since carrier traffic exits through regional gateways, so a phone sitting in one town can end up with an IP that geolocates somewhere else entirely. What you do get with mobile, though, is carrier-level targeting.

Cost model

Both mobile and residential proxies are generally priced per GB. The big difference is that mobile tends to be the pricier option because the provider pays for SIM cards, data plans, and hardware whether you use them or not. That's usually why people keep large-scale scraping on residential proxies, to stay within budget and save mobile ones for the targets that are genuinely tough to crack.

Both are covered in more detail on Decodo's mobile proxies and residential proxies pages.

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Where datacenter and ISP proxies fit

Datacenter and ISP proxies sit toward the other end of the spectrum, trading some trust for speed and better uptime than mobile or residential proxies offer.

Datacenter proxies are the fastest and cheapest option out there. They're a solid fit for anything that doesn't run into serious anti-bot measures – automation, monitoring, testing, and scraping simpler targets. The catch is that datacenter IPs are easy to spot, and tougher targets tend to block them outright.

ISP proxies sit right in the middle. It's an IP registered as residential but hosted in a datacenter, so you get the trust of a residential IP with the speed of a datacenter one. Add shared and dedicated options into the mix, and you've got a proxy type that's genuinely well-suited to multi-accounting, price tracking, ad verification, and SEO monitoring.

You can read more about them on Decodo’s ISP proxies and datacenter proxies pages.

When to use a mobile proxy

Here’s where mobile proxies are worth the extra cost:

  • Running multiple accounts, since platforms trust cellular traffic more than they trust desktop IPs
  • Mobile ad verification, where you need to see what a real subscriber sees from a specific carrier and region
  • Scraping or testing mobile-only apps and APIs, where endpoints often serve different content to mobile users

When to use a residential proxy

Residential is the easy call once volume and budget come into play.

  • High-volume scraping, where mobile isn't financially or practically worth it
  • Price monitoring across regions, since eCommerce sites price differently by location and often guard that with stricter anti-bot measures
  • SEO and SERP monitoring, for accurate, location-based ranking data
  • Desktop ad verification and geo-restricted content, where carrier context doesn't matter anyway

How to choose: a quick decision framework

Choosing the right proxy boils down to three things:

  • What's your use case? Mobile makes sense for account management and mobile-specific targets, while residential fits larger-scale or monitoring projects better.
  • What's your budget? Since both are billed per GB, start with residential if it's doing the job. But if blocks keep eating into your bandwidth, mobile might actually save you money in the long run.
  • How tough is your target? Most sites, even the stricter ones, are no match for residential. Once you start getting blocked more often than not, switch to mobile for those specific cases.

Can you combine or switch between them?

Combining residential and mobile proxies is a common tactic many data teams actually take advantage of. By testing both proxy types against a real target and routing tasks based on what each one needs, teams optimize their data collection budgets, increasing their ROI in the long run.

In practice, that means running the same job through residential and mobile side by side, then comparing success rate and cost per successful request rather than guessing which one will hold up. From there, it's about routing by task – residential for the bulk of the crawl and mobile for the handful of accounts or endpoints that actually need it. Session type matters too, regardless of proxy type: rotation works best for crawling, while sticky sessions are the better fit for anything involving logins.

Scraping at scale: when raw proxies aren't enough

Building a data collection tool from scratch has its benefits, but once your projects take off, scale might become an issue. Updating your automations after each site overhaul and troubleshooting every failed scrape, which is often billed regardless of your results, simply doesn’t make sense when you’re targeting tens of thousands of pages every day.

Decodo’s Web Scraping API bundles rotation, headless rendering, and unblocking behind one endpoint – send a URL and get structured data back. Our Site Unblocker covers the one-off hard target. Both ship with ready-made code snippets in the Decodo dashboard, so you can copy a working request instead of writing integration code.

Conclusion

Mobile proxies buy the highest trust available and charge for it, while residential buys scale, coverage, and a price that survives a large crawl. Datacenter and ISP proxies fill the gaps in between, trading some trust for speed or offering a stable middle ground. And once maintenance costs more than the data itself, a managed scraping API takes that problem off your plate entirely. The right choice always comes down to your target, your budget, and how much friction you're willing to deal with to get the data.

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About the author

Robertas Lisickis

Content Specialist

Robertas brings 10+ years of IT content experience to the table. Here, he focuses on creating tutorials and educational pieces that make technical concepts easier to grasp.

Connect with Robertas via LinkedIn.

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Frequently asked questions

Which is better for web scraping, mobile or residential proxies?

Residential proxies are the better option for almost every scraping project. It costs less per GB, reaches more locations, and makes more financial sense at scale. Mobile proxies should only be used when the target blocks residential IPs or serves a mobile-only app.

Why are mobile proxies so expensive?

Mobile proxies are more expensive than residential, because the infrastructure and maintenance costs are simply higher. Mobile proxy providers pay for SIM cards, carrier data plans, and hardware that stays online whether you send requests or not.

Can I use residential proxies on mobile?

Yes, residential proxies work on any device that accepts proxy settings, phones included. The name "residential" describes where the IP comes from, not what you connect from.

Are residential proxies illegal?

Proxies themselves are legal to use. What matters is what you do with them and where the IPs came from, since ethically-sourced pools rest on informed consent. You can read more in our blog post on web scraping legality. When in doubt regarding your use case, consult a legal professional.

Which type of proxy is the best?

There's no single best type as it depends on what you need it for. In a nutshell, datacenter wins on speed and price, ISP on stable, trusted sessions, residential on trust, coverage, and scale, mobile on strong detection resistance.

Are mobile proxies harder to detect than residential proxies?

Yes. CGNAT puts many real subscribers behind one address, so every block carries collateral-damage risk for the site. But keep in mind that it buys a higher success rate on aggressive targets, not absolute invisibility.

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