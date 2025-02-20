Error 1005: What It Means and How to Fix It

It's worth knowing how it sits within Cloudflare's broader Error taxonomy, because the cause determines the fix:

Error 1005 : Entire ASN banned (network-level block, today's subject)

: Entire ASN banned (network-level block, today's subject) Errors 1006/1007/1008/1106 : Individual IP address banned

: Individual IP address banned Error 1009 : Country or region blocked by geo-restriction

: Country or region blocked by geo-restriction Error 1010 : Browser fingerprint flagged as a bot

Error 1005 is the widest net. Site administrators configure access restrictions through Cloudflare’s firewall and IP access rules, where they can block individual IP addresses, IP ranges, countries, or entire ASNs.

When your request hits Cloudflare's edge servers, it's checked against those rules before it ever reaches the origin. If your ASN is on the list, the request is rejected immediately, and Error 1005 is returned.

To understand the scale, consider that a single ASN can represent millions of IP addresses. If a retailer blocks the ASN of a large mobile carrier or ISP, a huge number of customers connected through that network may suddenly see the same Error 1005 screen.

They are not blocked because of anything they personally did, but because their traffic originates from a network that the site has chosen to restrict.

That’s the trade-off with ASN-level blocking: it’s fast, simple to implement, and highly effective at stopping abusive traffic, but it can also catch a large number of legitimate users who share the same network infrastructure.

Common reasons why Error 1005 occurs

In most cases, getting hit with Error 1005 has less to do with what you did and more to do with the network you're on.

These are the most popular reasons it happens:

Datacenter and cloud hosting ASNs

Datacenter and cloud hosting networks carry a disproportionate amount of automated traffic, scrapers, and bots.

Many website administrators blanket-ban entire datacenter ASNs as a default security posture, which means anyone running a cloud server or VPS on those networks gets caught in the crossfire, even if they had nothing to do with the abuse.

VPN and proxy ASNs

VPN providers own or lease IP ranges, and because thousands of people share those IPs simultaneously, abuse is hard to contain.

Once a VPN's ASN gets flagged for credential stuffing, scraping, or spam, the whole range tends to get blocked. Free VPNs are especially prone to this because they have less incentive to police how their IPs are used.

If you're running a paid VPN and still seeing error 1005, the provider's ASN may already be on a blocklist for that site. Switching server locations often helps because different servers sit on different ASNs.

Your ISP's network got caught in a broader ban

Less common, but it happens. If another customer on your ISP's network was scraping aggressively or participating in a DDoS, the site administrator may have banned the whole ASN reactively.

You had nothing to do with it, but you're blocked anyway. This is the purest form of collateral damage, and it's one of the messier situations to resolve because you can't fix it from your end. The block lives in someone else's Cloudflare dashboard.

Shared hosting environments can create the same problem. If you're running a project on a shared server and another tenant on the same infrastructure abuses a site, the resulting ASN ban affects you too.

Geographical restrictions

Content licensing agreements, local legal compliance, and regional pricing strategies all lead to ASN or country-level blocks that produce the same Error 1005 screen.

If you're accessing a streaming platform from a country where they don't have rights to operate, or an eCommerce site that geo-gates its pricing, the block is fully intentional.

Changing networks won't fix it unless you're effectively changing your apparent location, which is where residential proxies with geo-targeting become useful.

How to troubleshoot and resolve Error 1005

The right first move is isolating where the problem actually lives, because the fix is completely different depending on the cause.

Work through these in order before reaching for anything more complex:

Switch networks first

This is the fastest diagnostic available. Pull out your phone, disable Wi-Fi, and try the site on mobile data.

If it loads on mobile, your network's ASN is the problem, and you're not looking at a site-wide block or a browser issue. If it still errors on mobile, the block is broader, possibly geo-based, or your device has something in its configuration worth investigating.

Trying a different Wi-Fi network (a coffee shop, a friend's connection) tells you the same thing. If the site loads there but not at home, the issue is your ISP's ASN.

Disable your VPN or proxy

If you're running a VPN or proxy, that's often the culprit. Turn it off and test the site directly.

If access is restored, your VPN provider's ASN is on the blocklist for that site. Try a different server location within the same VPN, or switch providers.

If you need a proxy for what you're doing, the solution is choosing one whose IP ranges aren't already flagged.

Clear your browser data and try a private window

Corrupted cookies or cached redirect responses can sometimes perpetuate an error even after the underlying issue is resolved.

Open an incognito or private window and test the site there. If it works, the problem was likely related to cached data, cookies, or browser extensions. If it doesn't, the problem is elsewhere.

Check your system clock

This one often catches people by surprise. SSL/TLS handshakes can fail if your system time is significantly off, which may appear as an access error.

Make sure automatic time synchronization is enabled in your operating system. Even a small discrepancy can sometimes prevent secure connections from completing.

Change your DNS

Your ISP's DNS servers can occasionally affect routing in unexpected ways.

Switching to Google Public DNS (8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4) or Cloudflare DNS (1.1.1.1) is worth trying, especially if other diagnostic steps haven't pointed to anything obvious.

Change the DNS settings in your network adapter on Windows, or in System Preferences on macOS.

If you've confirmed that your IP or ASN is legitimately blocked by mistake (a university student whose entire campus network got flagged, for example), reaching out to the site is the most direct path to a fix.

Include your IP address, your ISP name, and the approximate time you first saw the error. Site admins can whitelist specific IPs or ASNs on request.

It's slower than a technical workaround, but it resolves the root cause rather than routing around it.

Advanced techniques to bypass Error 1005

When Error 1005 is blocking automated pipelines, changing your system settings or clearing your browser data won't move the needle.

Your requests are originating from a network the site has already decided it doesn't trust, and the only way through is changing where those requests appear to come from.

Here are the common approaches used to do that:

Residential proxies

Residential proxies use IP addresses assigned by real ISPs to actual households. From a website's perspective, they're indistinguishable from regular user traffic.

That's what makes them effective against ASN bans: Cloudflare can't block residential IPs en masse without also locking out legitimate users, and no site wants to do that.

Rotating residential proxies cycle through a pool of IPs automatically, so each request arrives from a fresh address. For high-volume scraping, this keeps block rates low and makes your traffic pattern look organic.

If your workflow requires session persistence (staying logged in, navigating multi-step flows), static residential (ISP) proxies provide a consistent IP address sourced from a real ISP network while still benefiting from the stability and speed of datacenter infrastructure.

For targets with lighter bot protection, datacenter proxies are faster and more affordable. Just know that Cloudflare-protected sites will identify datacenter IPs quickly, so they're better suited to scraping sites that don't invest heavily in anti-bot infrastructure.