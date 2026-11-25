Mode of operation

The modes of operation are different. Starting first with Crawl4AI, it operates as an open-source web scraping library for Pythonistas. For older heads around, Crawl4AI is more like Scrapy, but built to handle LLM-focused data operations more efficiently.

As of November 2026, Crawl4AI offers a cloud solution. Perhaps to compete better with other paid alternatives.

On the other hand, Firecrawl is a paid service provider that enables developers and agents to scrape pages easily, either with a natural language prompt on the UI or with an API call, and get structured LLM-ready data results.

Firecrawl also has an open-source core that anyone can self-host and run without using the main platform. In short, both Crawl4AI and Firecrawl have open-source components.

Cloud hosting option

Initially, Crawl4AI was only self-hosted, which most developer users preferred because it gave them more control over their builds. However, it recently launched its Crawl4AI Cloud product to provide cloud hosting.

From the get-go, Firecrawl has offered its cloud-hosting option through its platform. The goal is to free users from managing proxies, setup, and maintenance. If you're wondering which one offers cloud hosting between Crawl4AI and Firecrawl, the answer is both.

Self-hosting option

Crawl4AI empowers developers to host their scraping operations. That means you'll manage the proxy supply, proxy rotations, and other maintenance operations.

Conversely, Firecrawl also has an open-source core build you can self-host. By the way, don't confuse that with Firecrawl Local, a binary you run on your machine to scrape.

However, self-hosting cuts your scraping operations off from the wider Firecrawl ecosystem, meaning you cannot access Firecrawl interactive browser sessions and agents.

License comparison

Since you'll be working with either infrastructure, you should know each option's licensing and the relevant intellectual property law to keep in mind.

The repository for Crawl4AI uses the Apache 2.0 license. This means you can freely use, modify, and monetize it without later sharing your source code. Notwithstanding, you must expressly state the extent to which you modified the code.

In contrast, the Firecrawl repository owners adopted the AGPL-3.0 license. You can fork and modify it, but you can't use another license, and you must open-source your fork. Consider these IP implications to determine which license best aligns with your company's legal policies.

Supported extraction formats

You can extract data with Crawl4AI using CSS and XPath schema without an LLM. But the developer experience is better if you're using Crawl4AI Cloud. Its extract endpoint returns clean JSON data with supported LLM extraction.

Firecrawl mainly supports JSON formats, which makes sense because JSON is easy for both humans and agents to read. Still, you can also request HTML or Markdown.

Supported languages

Crawl4AI is a web-scraping library for developers who prefer Python. While Crawl4AI doesn't natively support other languages, you can build with other languages such as Node.js through Docker or its Cloud REST API.

If you want native support, Firecrawl objectively aligns better, as its API, SDK, and MCP let you use its scraping infrastructure in any language you want.

Anti-bot and proxies

This depends largely on whether you self-host or use a cloud-hosted service. With Crawl4AI, if you self-host, you'll be responsible for maintaining stealth mode, proxies, and other operational considerations.

But if you choose Crawl4AI Cloud, you can rely on the platform to handle the background tasks, and all you need to do is use the API while the rest is handled.

Moving on to Firecrawl, the Fire-engine handles your anti-bot and proxies. However, this will not be the case if you self-host.

Free plan offerings

Crawl4AI Cloud offers free monthly 1,000 credits with supported concurrency of 2 requests. Also, there's a friendly rate limit of 10 requests per minute.

Firecrawl also offers 1,000 free monthly credits with 2 supported concurrency. However, its documentation doesn't officially disclose the per-minute request limit on the free plan.

Self-hosting Crawl4AI or Firecrawl: What you take on

For many teams that want complete ownership of their stack, you might consider self-hosting Crawl4AI or Firecrawl as your data pipeline infrastructure. Indeed, either one works.

Nonetheless, it's good to assess what you'll have ownership over, and the trade-offs that might be involved.

Running Crawl4AI yourself

Once you're ready, you can self-host Crawl4AI for your company in a couple of ways. First, you can connect an MCP to your harness to access your scraping jobs and context. Follow this technical tutorial to learn how to set up and work with Crawl4AI.

Installing as a Python library or Docker

You can install it as a Python library on your machine via the CLI, and import it into the code where you need it.

This is perhaps how most engineers first used Crawl4AI. For it to run well, you'll also have to set up your proxies and necessary stealth tricks. There are a few facts you have to bear in mind:

Installing it as a library means you've installed the browser

You have to manage your proxies and anti-bot detection yourself

You can also self-host Crawl4AI outside your local environment and machine with Docker. The steps are simple: clone the repo or pull the Crawl4AI Docker image, set up the environment variables, and run the container.

However, you must be ready to manage your proxies and stealth protection.

What your team owns

Self-hosting Crawl4AI works well for teams targeting websites that require custom logic but not-so-serious bot detection. Nonetheless, once you have decided to run self-hosted Crawl4AI, you'll be responsible for:

1. Browser memory and concurrency

This means you'll need enough memory and compute to run scraping jobs.

You're also responsible for ensuring state persistence during retries or crashes. Even though you can save crawl progress with resume_state, you shouldn't rely on that alone.

2. Crashes and IPs

You must set up a structure to retry failed requests and save scraping progress, perhaps in your database. Since you're self-hosting, you'll need to provide IPs for your scraping jobs to run successfully without arousing bot-detection suspicions.

3. Dependency debt

In March 2026, litellm was compromised; it was a dependency for v0.8.5. The Crawl4AI team forked it and shipped v0.8.6, which has a safer dependency. So, by self-hosting, you have to constantly monitor your dependencies and ensure they haven't been hit by a supply-chain attack.

Firecrawl self-host: What you don't get

Yes, your team can self-host Firecrawl's open-source core, which runs on your servers with Docker. However, don't take that to mean you get the full developer or agentic experience of the actual Firecrawl services.

Why? Self-hosted instances neither have nor run the Fire-engine, Firecrawl's internal feature that handles bot detection. Similarly, Firecrawl Docker self-hosting doesn't include /agent and /browser endpoints, which most Firecrawl power users already know.

Your team will build every other part of the scraping script, from requests to Supabase configuration, if you need it. By the way, keep in mind that Firecrawl uses an AGPL-3.0 license, meaning you must open-source your clone or fork.

When you think about it, your team has almost the same amount of value to gain from both a self-hosted Firecrawl open-source core and a self-hosted Crawl4AI. In either case, self-hosting requires more engineering expertise to maintain dependency security, add anti-scraping protection mechanisms, and buy proxies for operations.

Licensing: Apache 2.0 vs. AGPL-3.0

The Crawl4AI license is Apache 2.0, which allows commercial use and closed-source redistribution, while the open-source Firecrawl core is released under the AGPL-3.0 license, which requires you to open-source your modifications.

Starting with Crawl4AI, its official repository README includes an "Attribution Requirements" section. Review the README and license to make sure you're comfortable with them and that they align with your company's compliance policy.

Moving on to the Firecrawl open-source core, the AGPL license requires you to open-source any modified code. It would be professional to check in with your legal department before embedding it in your commercial product.

Buying it: Firecrawl Cloud vs. Crawl4AI Cloud

So far, we have assessed the value-add you can get from self-hosting Firecrawl open-source core or Crawl4AI. Both leave you to worry about IP source, security research, custom stealth mode techniques, and more.

That's why your team might prefer to buy Firecrawl Cloud or Crawl4AI Cloud. Now, we'll distill each cloud service so you have a clear picture of what they offer and what you stand to gain.

Firecrawl Cloud

Firecrawl runs on credits, and each request costs a varying number of credits.

1 credit: To scrape, crawl, or make a map call.

2 credits: For a minute of browser interaction.

4 credits: Using the highlight format

7 credits: To use the Monitor engine

For concurrency, Firecrawl sets 2 concurrent requests on its free plan, increasing with subsequent plans, up to 100 on its scale plan.

Its cloud infrastructure is SOC 2 Type II compliant. According to Firecrawl's policy, only Enterprise companies get zero data retention; consult your legal team to confirm this meets your compliance requirements.

Its MCP can also help with both cloud setup and enhancing agentic context. However, failed requests in Firecrawl still cost money. If your scraping request fails, you'll be charged 1 credit, the same amount it costs to scrape or crawl a page.

Credit rollover only exists on Firecrawl's Scale and Enterprise plans. On other plans, credits don't roll over to the next month.

Crawl4AI Cloud

The same team behind the Crawl4AI open-source project is behind Crawl4AI Cloud. It bills per credit, and the number of credits needed depends on how hard a site is to scrape.

A plain page costs 0.1 credit, a browser page costs 0.5, and a complicated page costs 2 credits. Concurrency ranges from a minimum of 2 to a maximum of 50. Unlike Firecrawl, Crawl4AI Cloud offers rollover and no cost for failed requests.

Crawl4AI vs. Firecrawl pricing at 5K, 100K and 500K pages

To be clear, Firecrawl pricing is based on a monthly credit plan, while Crawl4AI pricing depends on whether you run the free open-source library with your infrastructure or you buy credits on Crawl4AI Cloud.