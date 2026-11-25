Crawl4AI vs. Firecrawl: Build, Buy, or a Third Option
Crawl4AI is a popular open-source scraping library with over 87k stars on GitHub, while Firecrawl is an agent-focused data extraction service. Both support self-hosting and cloud hosting. As engineering teams decide between running crawlers or purchasing API credits to build or buy data intelligence solutions, this guide compares Crawl4AI vs. Firecrawl to help you choose the best approach.
Lukas Mikelionis
Last updated: Nov 25, 2026
7 min read
TL;DR
- Crawl4AI is an open-source Python library with an Apache 2.0 license and a paid Cloud service; Firecrawl is a paid API provider with an open-source AGPL-3.0 core you can self-host.
- Both Crawl4AI and Firecrawl have self-hosted and cloud-hosted services. As a result, they're no longer alternatives to "free library vs. paid API."
- Once you self-host, you'll have to provide proxies and set up your stealth protection logic; self-hosted Firecrawl doesn't have the Fire-engine, which is the component that handles bot detection
- Self-hosting is only suitable when you scrape above 100k pages monthly, have competent engineers, and have the necessary infrastructure. But getting a managed API is a better option if you scrape below 100k pages monthly.
Crawl4AI vs. Firecrawl: the short answer
Consider self-hosting Crawl4AI or Firecrawl open-source instances if you want to own and directly manage the web crawlers with no fee. But you can choose Crawl4AI Cloud or Firecrawl if you want to delegate crawling to a third-party API provider that handles all the required infrastructure.
Both return LLM-ready data and have MCP servers that connect easily to your agents. So what matters is who runs the browsers, proxies, security upgrades, and other maintenance work.
Crawl4AI and Firecrawl compared side by side
Even though you can use both Crawl4AI and Firecrawl for your scraping operations, we have to compare them side-by-side so you can have a fuller glance:
Crawl4AI
Firecrawl
Mode of operation
Open-source library, Docker server, and a cloud-hosted API
Open-source core, and a hosted web data API
Cloud-hosting option
Crawl4AI Cloud
Firecrawl Cloud
Self-hosting option
Bare Python library or Docker server
No Firecrawl product ecosystem support
License comparison
Apache 2.0
AGPL-3.0
Supported extraction format
CSS/XPATH schemas
JSON, HTML, Markdown
Anti-bot and proxies
- Cloud: handled by Crawl4AI Cloud
- Self-hosted: your proxies and stealth
- Cloud: handled by FirecrawI Cloud
- Self-hosted: your proxies and stealth
Free plan offerings
1000 free credits, 2 concurrency, and 10 req/min rate limit
1000 free credits, 2 concurrency, and undisclosed rate limit
Mode of operation
The modes of operation are different. Starting first with Crawl4AI, it operates as an open-source web scraping library for Pythonistas. For older heads around, Crawl4AI is more like Scrapy, but built to handle LLM-focused data operations more efficiently.
As of November 2026, Crawl4AI offers a cloud solution. Perhaps to compete better with other paid alternatives.
On the other hand, Firecrawl is a paid service provider that enables developers and agents to scrape pages easily, either with a natural language prompt on the UI or with an API call, and get structured LLM-ready data results.
Firecrawl also has an open-source core that anyone can self-host and run without using the main platform. In short, both Crawl4AI and Firecrawl have open-source components.
Cloud hosting option
Initially, Crawl4AI was only self-hosted, which most developer users preferred because it gave them more control over their builds. However, it recently launched its Crawl4AI Cloud product to provide cloud hosting.
From the get-go, Firecrawl has offered its cloud-hosting option through its platform. The goal is to free users from managing proxies, setup, and maintenance. If you're wondering which one offers cloud hosting between Crawl4AI and Firecrawl, the answer is both.
Self-hosting option
Crawl4AI empowers developers to host their scraping operations. That means you'll manage the proxy supply, proxy rotations, and other maintenance operations.
Conversely, Firecrawl also has an open-source core build you can self-host. By the way, don't confuse that with Firecrawl Local, a binary you run on your machine to scrape.
However, self-hosting cuts your scraping operations off from the wider Firecrawl ecosystem, meaning you cannot access Firecrawl interactive browser sessions and agents.
License comparison
Since you'll be working with either infrastructure, you should know each option's licensing and the relevant intellectual property law to keep in mind.
The repository for Crawl4AI uses the Apache 2.0 license. This means you can freely use, modify, and monetize it without later sharing your source code. Notwithstanding, you must expressly state the extent to which you modified the code.
In contrast, the Firecrawl repository owners adopted the AGPL-3.0 license. You can fork and modify it, but you can't use another license, and you must open-source your fork. Consider these IP implications to determine which license best aligns with your company's legal policies.
Supported extraction formats
You can extract data with Crawl4AI using CSS and XPath schema without an LLM. But the developer experience is better if you're using Crawl4AI Cloud. Its extract endpoint returns clean JSON data with supported LLM extraction.
Firecrawl mainly supports JSON formats, which makes sense because JSON is easy for both humans and agents to read. Still, you can also request HTML or Markdown.
Supported languages
Crawl4AI is a web-scraping library for developers who prefer Python. While Crawl4AI doesn't natively support other languages, you can build with other languages such as Node.js through Docker or its Cloud REST API.
If you want native support, Firecrawl objectively aligns better, as its API, SDK, and MCP let you use its scraping infrastructure in any language you want.
Anti-bot and proxies
This depends largely on whether you self-host or use a cloud-hosted service. With Crawl4AI, if you self-host, you'll be responsible for maintaining stealth mode, proxies, and other operational considerations.
But if you choose Crawl4AI Cloud, you can rely on the platform to handle the background tasks, and all you need to do is use the API while the rest is handled.
Moving on to Firecrawl, the Fire-engine handles your anti-bot and proxies. However, this will not be the case if you self-host.
Free plan offerings
Crawl4AI Cloud offers free monthly 1,000 credits with supported concurrency of 2 requests. Also, there's a friendly rate limit of 10 requests per minute.
Firecrawl also offers 1,000 free monthly credits with 2 supported concurrency. However, its documentation doesn't officially disclose the per-minute request limit on the free plan.
Self-hosting Crawl4AI or Firecrawl: What you take on
For many teams that want complete ownership of their stack, you might consider self-hosting Crawl4AI or Firecrawl as your data pipeline infrastructure. Indeed, either one works.
Nonetheless, it's good to assess what you'll have ownership over, and the trade-offs that might be involved.
Running Crawl4AI yourself
Once you're ready, you can self-host Crawl4AI for your company in a couple of ways. First, you can connect an MCP to your harness to access your scraping jobs and context. Follow this technical tutorial to learn how to set up and work with Crawl4AI.
Installing as a Python library or Docker
You can install it as a Python library on your machine via the CLI, and import it into the code where you need it.
This is perhaps how most engineers first used Crawl4AI. For it to run well, you'll also have to set up your proxies and necessary stealth tricks. There are a few facts you have to bear in mind:
- Installing it as a library means you've installed the browser
- You have to manage your proxies and anti-bot detection yourself
You can also self-host Crawl4AI outside your local environment and machine with Docker. The steps are simple: clone the repo or pull the Crawl4AI Docker image, set up the environment variables, and run the container.
However, you must be ready to manage your proxies and stealth protection.
What your team owns
Self-hosting Crawl4AI works well for teams targeting websites that require custom logic but not-so-serious bot detection. Nonetheless, once you have decided to run self-hosted Crawl4AI, you'll be responsible for:
1. Browser memory and concurrency
This means you'll need enough memory and compute to run scraping jobs.
You're also responsible for ensuring state persistence during retries or crashes. Even though you can save crawl progress with resume_state, you shouldn't rely on that alone.
2. Crashes and IPs
You must set up a structure to retry failed requests and save scraping progress, perhaps in your database. Since you're self-hosting, you'll need to provide IPs for your scraping jobs to run successfully without arousing bot-detection suspicions.
3. Dependency debt
In March 2026, litellm was compromised; it was a dependency for v0.8.5. The Crawl4AI team forked it and shipped v0.8.6, which has a safer dependency. So, by self-hosting, you have to constantly monitor your dependencies and ensure they haven't been hit by a supply-chain attack.
Firecrawl self-host: What you don't get
Yes, your team can self-host Firecrawl's open-source core, which runs on your servers with Docker. However, don't take that to mean you get the full developer or agentic experience of the actual Firecrawl services.
Why? Self-hosted instances neither have nor run the Fire-engine, Firecrawl's internal feature that handles bot detection. Similarly, Firecrawl Docker self-hosting doesn't include /agent and /browser endpoints, which most Firecrawl power users already know.
Your team will build every other part of the scraping script, from requests to Supabase configuration, if you need it. By the way, keep in mind that Firecrawl uses an AGPL-3.0 license, meaning you must open-source your clone or fork.
When you think about it, your team has almost the same amount of value to gain from both a self-hosted Firecrawl open-source core and a self-hosted Crawl4AI. In either case, self-hosting requires more engineering expertise to maintain dependency security, add anti-scraping protection mechanisms, and buy proxies for operations.
Licensing: Apache 2.0 vs. AGPL-3.0
The Crawl4AI license is Apache 2.0, which allows commercial use and closed-source redistribution, while the open-source Firecrawl core is released under the AGPL-3.0 license, which requires you to open-source your modifications.
Starting with Crawl4AI, its official repository README includes an "Attribution Requirements" section. Review the README and license to make sure you're comfortable with them and that they align with your company's compliance policy.
Moving on to the Firecrawl open-source core, the AGPL license requires you to open-source any modified code. It would be professional to check in with your legal department before embedding it in your commercial product.
Buying it: Firecrawl Cloud vs. Crawl4AI Cloud
So far, we have assessed the value-add you can get from self-hosting Firecrawl open-source core or Crawl4AI. Both leave you to worry about IP source, security research, custom stealth mode techniques, and more.
That's why your team might prefer to buy Firecrawl Cloud or Crawl4AI Cloud. Now, we'll distill each cloud service so you have a clear picture of what they offer and what you stand to gain.
Firecrawl Cloud
Firecrawl runs on credits, and each request costs a varying number of credits.
- 1 credit: To scrape, crawl, or make a map call.
- 2 credits: For a minute of browser interaction.
- 4 credits: Using the highlight format
- 7 credits: To use the Monitor engine
For concurrency, Firecrawl sets 2 concurrent requests on its free plan, increasing with subsequent plans, up to 100 on its scale plan.
Its cloud infrastructure is SOC 2 Type II compliant. According to Firecrawl's policy, only Enterprise companies get zero data retention; consult your legal team to confirm this meets your compliance requirements.
Its MCP can also help with both cloud setup and enhancing agentic context. However, failed requests in Firecrawl still cost money. If your scraping request fails, you'll be charged 1 credit, the same amount it costs to scrape or crawl a page.
Credit rollover only exists on Firecrawl's Scale and Enterprise plans. On other plans, credits don't roll over to the next month.
Crawl4AI Cloud
The same team behind the Crawl4AI open-source project is behind Crawl4AI Cloud. It bills per credit, and the number of credits needed depends on how hard a site is to scrape.
A plain page costs 0.1 credit, a browser page costs 0.5, and a complicated page costs 2 credits. Concurrency ranges from a minimum of 2 to a maximum of 50. Unlike Firecrawl, Crawl4AI Cloud offers rollover and no cost for failed requests.
Crawl4AI vs. Firecrawl pricing at 5K, 100K and 500K pages
To be clear, Firecrawl pricing is based on a monthly credit plan, while Crawl4AI pricing depends on whether you run the free open-source library with your infrastructure or you buy credits on Crawl4AI Cloud.
Pages per month
Firecrawl Cloud
Crawl4AI Cloud
Self-hosted Crawl4AI (third-party estimates)
5,000
Hobby: $19, or $16 billed yearly
Starter: $10 (10,000 credits covers 5,000 pages even at 2 credits each)
About $2 to $20 for a small server, plus proxies
100,000
Standard: $99, or $83 billed yearly
About $50 for basic pages (Starter + 40,000 extra credits) to about $158 for protected sites (Builder + 75,000 extra credits)
About $70 to $80 in servers, plus proxies
500,000
Growth: $399, or $333 billed yearly
About $198 for basic pages (Builder + 125,000 extra credits) to about $667 for protected sites (Scale + 250,000 extra credits)
About $250 in servers, plus proxies
The table above aside, here are some non-obvious facts your team has to also consider:
- Structured JSON. Firecrawl's JSON format adds 4 credits per page, so 100K extracted pages need 500K credits (the Growth plan). Crawl4AI's LLM extraction bills your own model provider instead.
- Failed pages. Firecrawl charges 1 credit for pages returned with an error status. So you have to budget for blocked pages on protected targets.
- Proxies. Neither self-hosted tool includes them, and protected targets usually need residential IPs.
- Engineering time. Upgrades, browser pool tuning, and broken sites. One engineer-hour a month can erase the gap between a managed plan and a self-hosted server at 100K pages.
- Rollover. Firecrawl plan credits expire monthly below the Scale plan, but Crawl4AI Cloud's purchased extra credits don't expire.
When you run the numbers, buying cloud credits objectively looks cheaper as long as you're scraping about 100k pages a month. Anything above that, self-hosting probably makes more sense if you have the expertise to manage the infrastructure.
Which should you choose?
Decide who should run the crawler, then check the cost at your volume. Firecrawl and Crawl4AI are 2 strong options, and you might be torn between them. In that case, here are a couple of factors to look out for:
- Language stack of your team. Crawl4AI is Python-based. As a result, it's better suited for Python teams targeting unprotected websites. On the other hand, Firecrawl is language-agnostic and can excel in extracting data from protected websites.
- Good data protection policy. Self-hosting keeps your extracted data in your database, but Firecrawl offers zero data retention only on its Enterprise plan.
- Mix workloads. Self-hosted crawlers usually work well for plain or easy pages. Using an API infrastructure provider is only necessary once your team is targeting heavily protected websites.
- On self-hosting a crawler. Firecrawl has a restrictive license, AGPL-3.0, which requires you to open-source your fork or pay for commercial use. In contrast, Crawl4AI uses the Apache 2.0 license, which gives 100% free permission as long as you give attribution notices.
- Crawl4AI Cloud is a more robust version of Crawl4AI. If you want a mix of Crawl4AI with a managed API and lower pricing for simple pages, Crawl4AI Cloud might be a good choice.
A third option between building and buying
Perhaps you're wondering, "Is there no middle ground between building and buying Crawl4AI vs Firecrawl?" Well, there is: getting strong residential proxies to fill the gap. In this case, we recommend Decodo residential proxies.
This way, you don't buy the cloud services of either option. Instead, you simply make the self-hosted versions more efficient for your operations. Here's how it works:
- You self-host a Crawl4AI or Firecrawl instance
- Route it through Decodo's residential proxies
- Get your data extracted
In the case of Firecrawl open-source core, the proxies fill the space that would have been left by the missing Fire-engine.
Alternatively, you can use the Decodo web data API, which has /crawl and /scrape endpoints to crawl and scrape up to 10k pages. The /map endpoint can also be useful to list up to about 147k URLs first, so you crawl only what you need. You'll not be charged for any failed requests.
By the way, all these endpoints live under one API for your convenience. The Decodo web data API has a free plan you can use to test out and scrape your intended URLs with Crawl4AI or Firecrawl. You can get started on the free plan today.
Proxies for your crawler
Route self-hosted Crawl4AI or Firecrawl through Decodo residential proxies.
Bottom line
Before, teams could choose either a paid API from Firecrawl or Crawl4AI's free open-source library. That is no longer the case, as both now have their free and paid versions.
With self-hosted versions, you'll need to manage proxy provisioning, dependency security, and anti-bot schemes. With a Cloud version, you delegate these responsibilities and focus on the core of your data extraction operations.
Now, focus on ownership of scraping runs, delegating the repetitive parts of the job to a provider, and the net cost of either option at scale. More decisively, compare which one charges for failed requests and other details.
Crawl without the upkeep
Run /crawl and /map on the Web Data API free plan, with no card needed.
About the author
Lukas Mikelionis
Senior Account Manager
Lukas is a seasoned enterprise sales professional with extensive experience in the SaaS industry. Throughout his career, he has built strong relationships with Fortune 500 technology companies, developing a deep understanding of complex enterprise needs and strategic account management.
Connect with Lukas via LinkedIn.
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