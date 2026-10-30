Test commands. The test used these commands:

decodo scrape https : // books . toscrape . com / decodo universal https : // quotes . toscrape . com / js / - - headless html - - markdown decodo amazon https : // www . amazon . com / dp / B09B8V1LZ3 decodo scrape 'https://www.indeed.com/jobs?q=python'

decodo scrape fetches the page as the server sends it, and decodo universal --headless html renders it.

Results. The Decodo CLI returned the data on all 4 test pages with exit 0. The Amazon command returned parsed JSON instead of HTML, with fields such as price, stock, rating, and buy box under results. The Amazon scraper page lists the data points that the target covers. A shortened version of the output looks like this:

{ "results" : { "title" : "Amazon Echo Dot (newest model) - Vibrant sounding speaker, Designed for Alexa+, Great for bedrooms, dining rooms and offices, Charcoal" , "price" : 79.99 , "currency" : "USD" , "rating" : 4.7 , "reviews_count" : 201302 , "stock" : "In Stock" , "asin" : "B09B8V1LZ3" } }

When to use it. The Decodo CLI runs every request through the Web Data API, which handles rendering, unblocking, and parsing, so it's the right choice when an agent needs parsed search results, eCommerce data, or AI answers from ChatGPT and Google AI Mode. We also ran decodo chatgpt and decodo google-ai-mode, and each returned JSON with the answer text, its citations, and links.

Firecrawl CLI: Hosted scraping with a keyless free tier

What it is. The Firecrawl CLI is the firecrawl-cli npm package, a Node.js client for Firecrawl's hosted API. Its commands include scrape (Markdown by default), search, map, crawl, interact, agent, and monitor.

Install. Its installer adds Firecrawl's agent skills to the coding agents it detects:

npx - y firecrawl - cli@latest init - - all - - browser

Account. Firecrawl's CLI docs describe a keyless free tier for some commands, rate-limited per IP. A free key raises the rate limits, and --api-url sets the CLI to use a self-hosted instance.

Test commands. The test used the default command with --json, which wraps the Markdown and the page metadata in 1 JSON object:

firecrawl scrape https : // quotes . toscrape . com / js / - - json

Rendering happens in Firecrawl's cloud, and --wait-for adds a wait. Field extraction uses --format json --schema '…', which worked on the keyless tier in this test.

Results. The Firecrawl CLI returned the data on all 4 test pages with exit 0. For agents, 2 details matter:

Cached copies by default . With default settings, all 12 runs returned cached copies, and the Amazon copy was about 21 hours old. Firecrawl's docs set a default maxAge of 2 days. A rerun with --max-age 0 fetched every page live with the same results, so use that flag for prices and anything else that changes.

. With default settings, all 12 runs returned cached copies, and the Amazon copy was about 21 hours old. Firecrawl's docs set a default of 2 days. A rerun with fetched every page live with the same results, so use that flag for prices and anything else that changes. Exit 0 on failures. The docs list no exit codes, and the CLI exited 0 on a DNS failure, an HTTP 403, and an HTTP 500. A 403 or 500 appeared in metadata.statusCode , and a DNS failure returned "success": false with no metadata.

When to use it. Use Firecrawl when an agent writes a one-time scraper with you, because it needed the fewest turns in the agent test. In scripts, check success and metadata.statusCode instead of the exit code.

Crawl4AI CLI (crwl): Local JavaScript rendering for free

What it is. crwl is the command-line tool that is included in the Crawl4AI Python library (Crawl4AI CLI docs). It controls a local headless browser through Playwright, so it renders JavaScript without an account. Output can be markdown, markdown-fit, json (with an extraction schema), or all.

Install. Install the package, download the browser, and check the setup:

pip install crawl4ai crawl4ai - setup crawl4ai - doctor

For more detail, see our guide to setting up Crawl4AI step by step.

Test command. CSS extraction needs 2 files. The strategy file, extract_css.yml, selects CSS extraction:

type : "json-css" params : verbose : false

The schema, quotes_schema.json, names the fields:

{ "name" : "Quotes" , "baseSelector" : ".quote" , "fields" : [ { "name" : "quote" , "selector" : ".text" , "type" : "text" } ] }

The command passes both files:

crwl https : // quotes . toscrape . com / js / - e extract_css . yml - s quotes_schema . json - o json

Results. crwl returned all 40 fields on the static page and all 10 quotes on the JavaScript page. Its local browser returned 42 to 44 Indeed job titles in all 3 runs from the home connection, where Indeed responded to plain HTTP requests with 403. On Amazon from the home connection, it received the CAPTCHA page in every run. It exited 0 on an HTTP 403 page and exited 1 on a DNS failure.

When to use it. crwl renders JavaScript in a local browser for free. On pages that fetch their data after loading, such as /scroll, crwl needs a wait_for condition. It needs Python and a browser download, and it starts a browser on every run, which adds time. Its docs list no exit codes.

The -b proxy=<url> option routes crwl's browser through a proxy, and the datacenter test used that option. For residential IPs, use our residential proxies with the same option. The library has its own anti-bot fallback options, and the CLI has no flag to escalate to a hosted scraping API. Crawl4AI also offers a hosted cloud service with its own credits.

Trafilatura: Clean main-text extraction

What it is. Trafilatura is a Python package and CLI that extracts the main text and metadata from articles (trafilatura CLI docs). Output is TXT by default, or --markdown, --json, --csv, --xml, and --html.

Install. Install it with pip install trafilatura.

Test command. Trafilatura extracts main text rather than fields matched by CSS selectors, so the test requested JSON and checked whether titles and prices appeared in the text:

trafilatura - u "https://books.toscrape.com/" - - json

Results. Trafilatura returned 20 of 40 fields on the static page and no quotes on the JavaScript page, with exit 0 on both. On the static page, each link shows a shortened title, and the full title is only in the link's title attribute. Trafilatura extracts text, not attributes, so the output contained the prices but no full titles. On Indeed's 403 response, it exited 126, a code its docs don't list. On Amazon's CAPTCHA page, it exited 0 and returned the "continue shopping" text as the article.

When to use it. Of the 6 tools, it's the one built for article text and corpora. It reads the HTML as the server sends it, without rendering JavaScript, and it works best on article pages rather than listing pages. For a Python approach, read our guide to extracting text from HTML with Python.

curl and htmlq: the zero-dependency baseline

What it is. curl fetches the page, and htmlq applies CSS selectors to it (--text, --attribute).

Install. curl is installed on most systems. Install htmlq with brew install htmlq or cargo install htmlq.

Test commands. The static page needs 1 command per field:

curl - fsS https : // books . toscrape . com / | htmlq - - attribute title 'h3 a' curl - fsS https : // books . toscrape . com / | htmlq - - text '.price_color'

Results. curl + htmlq returned all 40 fields on the static page, no quotes on the JavaScript page, Amazon's product title without a price, and nothing on Indeed, with exit 0 on every page.

Exit behavior. -f makes curl exit non-zero on HTTP errors. curl returned code 22 on Indeed's 403 over HTTP/1.1, and code 56 when the 403 arrived over HTTP/2. In a pipeline, though, the shell returns htmlq's exit code, which was 0 with empty output.

Add set -o pipefail to any script an agent runs, so the pipeline returns curl's failure code. On a challenge page with HTTP 200, the pipeline exits 0 with empty output, with or without pipefail, so the agent needs to check for empty output itself.

When to use it. There's no account to create and almost nothing to install. When a job also needs crawling, JavaScript rendering, or escalation, pobear accepts the same CSS selectors in 1 binary and adds --fail-on-empty and --ladder. pup, an older HTML selector tool, does the same job, but its last release was in 2016, so htmlq is the one to use with curl. For more on fetching with curl, see scraping with curl, step by step.

How to run pobear from an AI agent

The workflow below keeps every fetch free until a page needs the Web Data API. Before an agent scrapes a site, check the site's terms of service and robots.txt, and collect personal data only when you have a legal basis for it. Our guide to whether web scraping is legal covers the basics.

1. Install pobear. Use the install script from the pobear section, or the release ZIP on Windows. The script in step 5 also uses jq and check-jsonschema. Install jq with brew install jq or your system's package manager, and install check-jsonschema with uv tool install check-jsonschema or pipx install check-jsonschema.

2. Add a Web Data API key. Direct fetching runs without a key, and any command with --provider decodo reads the key you save once. Copy your key from the Decodo dashboard, run pobear auth decodo, and paste the key at the decodo token prompt. In an agent sandbox or CI, where nobody can answer a prompt, set POBEAR_PROVIDER_DECODO_TOKEN instead. In a cloud agent with a network allowlist, add data.decodo.com, the host that pobear's provider calls. The Web Data API pricing page lists the free plan and the paid plans.

In cloud agents, the sandbox's network rules can block a direct fetch before the site's bot check runs. Allowlisting 1 API host is simpler than allowlisting every site the agent visits. In a sandbox with a network allowlist, run pobear with --provider decodo and no --ladder, which sends every request to the API. Where direct access is open, keep --ladder, so pages that block datacenter IPs still reach the Web Data API. In this test, Indeed blocked every local tool from the datacenter IPs.

To add a proxy between direct fetching and the API, pass it to --proxy. --ladder then tries a direct request, then the proxy, then the Web Data API, and it stops at the first tier that isn't blocked. --ladder treats a 403, a detected challenge page, or a rate limit as blocked.

In our test with one of our datacenter proxies, the command below tried all 3 tiers on Indeed and returned the job titles from the Web Data API:

pobear scrape 'https://www.indeed.com/jobs?q=python' - - css 'title=.jobTitle' - - ladder \ - - proxy 'http://YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME:YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD@dc.decodo.com:10001' - - provider decodo

On Amazon, the same ladder stopped at the proxy because the datacenter IP got the product page. For residential proxies, pass the gate.decodo.com gateway to the same flag. In a cloud agent with a network allowlist, add the proxy host too.

3. Let the agent learn the tool. Part of the pobear docs --json output looks like this:

{ "exitCodes" : [ { "code" : 0 , "meaning" : "everything succeeded" } , { "code" : 1 , "meaning" : "auth failure: a credential is missing or was rejected" } , { "code" : 3 , "meaning" : "usage error or invalid job spec, nothing was fetched" } , { "code" : 4 , "meaning" : "some items failed; the ones that succeeded are on stdout" } , { "code" : 5 , "meaning" : "every item failed, or the failure is unclassified" } ] , "output" : { "stdout" : "one NDJSON object per fetched item" , "itemFields" : [ "url" , "finalUrl" , "parentUrl" , "status" , "body" , "depth" , "data" , "tier" ] } }

In the agent test, every pobear session ran pobear docs on its own, with no instructions file. If you add a line to AGENTS.md or CLAUDE.md, add only 1 rule about the output:

Read only the data field of each pobear record .

4. Find the data before writing selectors. Selectors can break when the markup changes, so first check whether the site already publishes the data in a stable form:

Markdown and structured data . Some sites return their own Markdown when a request sends Accept: text/markdown . With -H 'Accept: text/markdown' , pobear got a 7 KB Markdown version of the Workers page from Cloudflare's developer docs, about a fifth of the 36 KB that --extract markdown converted from its HTML. Many pages also include JSON-LD blocks ( script[type="application/ld+json"] ).

. Some sites return their own Markdown when a request sends . With , pobear got a 7 KB Markdown version of the Workers page from Cloudflare's developer docs, about a fifth of the 36 KB that converted from its HTML. Many pages also include JSON-LD blocks ( ). Embedded JSON and JSON APIs. Many pages include their data as JSON in a script tag, as the JavaScript page does, or load it from a JSON API that the page calls, as the /scroll page does. The browser's network tab shows that API. On the /scroll page, 1 free request returned the data:

pobear scrape 'https://quotes.toscrape.com/api/quotes?page=1' - - bare \ | jq - c '.quotes[] | {quote: .text, author: .author.name}'

That pipeline returned all 10 quotes with their authors in about 1 second. Run it with set -o pipefail, so a failed fetch makes the whole pipeline exit non-zero.

When the site offers none of these, write CSS selectors and run them with the script in step 5.

5. Escalate only when needed. --ladder escalates hard blocks and the challenge pages that pobear detects. The script below also handles empty and incomplete results, and validates every record against a JSON Schema. The script uses the JavaScript page as its example of a page that needs rendering. Save the script as scrape.sh:

set - o pipefail URL = "${1:-https://quotes.toscrape.com/js/}" FIELDS = ( - - css 'quote=.quote .text' - - css 'author=.quote .author' ) SCHEMA = "$(dirname " $ 0 ")/quotes.schema.json" pobear scrape "$URL" "${FIELDS[@]}" - - ladder - - provider decodo - - fail - on - empty - - out quotes . ndjson status = $? if [ "$status" - eq 5 ] & & [ - s quotes . ndjson ] ; then pobear scrape "$URL" "${FIELDS[@]}" - - provider decodo - - render - - fail - on - empty - - out quotes . ndjson status = $? if [ "$status" - eq 5 ] & & [ - s quotes . ndjson ] ; then echo "scrape.sh: rendered page also empty, check the selectors" > & 2 exit 10 fi fi if [ "$status" - eq 0 ] ; then jq - s 'map(del(.body))' quotes . ndjson > quotes . json if ! check - jsonschema - - schemafile "$SCHEMA" quotes . json > & 2 ; then exit 11 fi fi exit "$status"

On this page, the direct fetch succeeds with HTTP 200 and 0 quotes. --fail-on-empty changes the exit code to 5, and because pobear still writes the record, the script retries through the Web Data API with --render. The second run overwrites the same file, so the agent reads only the second attempt. In a sandbox with a network allowlist, remove --ladder from the script's first command.

The script adds 2 exit codes of its own, outside the ranges that pobear and the Decodo CLI use:

Exit 10: the rendered page is also empty . The site may have changed its markup or served a different page. The record stays in quotes.ndjson , so check its body and fix the selectors before the next rendered request.

. The site may have changed its markup or served a different page. The record stays in , so check its and fix the selectors before the next rendered request. Exit 11: a record failed the schema. --fail-on-empty catches pages with no fields, and the schema check catches a page with quotes but no authors. check-jsonschema names the failing field on stderr, such as $[0].data.author: [] should be non-empty , so check that field's selector first. If the page itself arrived incomplete, retry through the provider.

The schema, saved as quotes.schema.json next to the script, requires a URL and at least 1 non-empty quote and author in every record:

{ "$schema" : "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema" , "type" : "array" , "minItems" : 1 , "items" : { "type" : "object" , "required" : [ "url" , "data" ] , "properties" : { "data" : { "type" : "object" , "required" : [ "quote" , "author" ] , "properties" : { "quote" : { "$ref" : "#/$defs/texts" } , "author" : { "$ref" : "#/$defs/texts" } } } } } , "$defs" : { "texts" : { "type" : "array" , "minItems" : 1 , "items" : { "type" : "string" , "minLength" : 1 } } } }

We tested the script on 5 outcomes, and each exited with the code described above. The outcomes were a rendered retry, a wrong selector, a missing field, a network error, and a direct fetch that succeeded on a page that needs no JavaScript. A network error exited 5 without a paid retry.

6. Run it. The agent runs the script and reads the exit code:

bash scrape . sh ; echo $?

7. Read the output. The script prints pobear's summaries and the schema result on stderr, and echo prints the exit code. On the JavaScript page, the first 2 lines are the direct attempt, which found no quotes; the third is the rendered retry, and the fourth is the schema check:

fetched 1 , errors 0 , skipped 0 , empty 1 pobear : every fetched item extracted nothing ( 1 items ) fetched 1 , errors 0 , skipped 0 ok - - validation done 0

The record in quotes.ndjson looks like this, with the HTML body removed and the quote lists shortened:

{ "url" : "https://quotes.toscrape.com/js/" , "finalUrl" : "https://quotes.toscrape.com/js/" , "parentUrl" : "" , "status" : 200 , "depth" : 0 , "data" : { "author" : [ "Albert Einstein" , "…" ] , "quote" : [ "“The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.”" , "…" ] } , "tier" : "provider" }

The tier field shows which method fetched the page; here, provider for the Web Data API. To give the agent only the extracted fields, read data:

jq - c '.data' quotes . ndjson

For the JavaScript page, jq reduces the 11 KB file to about 1 KB of quotes and authors. For an escalated Amazon page, the extracted fields are 185 bytes.

Exit codes map to these actions: