The result is structured data that you can feed directly into an AI agent or RAG pipeline.

Crawl4AI’s core capabilities and use cases:

Multiple extraction strategies . CSS, XPath, and LLM-based extraction. When site structure changes, you switch strategies instead of rewriting your scraper.

. CSS, XPath, and LLM-based extraction. When site structure changes, you switch strategies instead of rewriting your scraper. Filtered Markdown . Strip boilerplate before content reaches your pipeline - BM25 and pruning algorithms handle the noise so you don't have to.

. Strip boilerplate before content reaches your pipeline - BM25 and pruning algorithms handle the noise so you don't have to. Async by default . Scrape multiple pages concurrently without spawning separate browser instances.

. Scrape multiple pages concurrently without spawning separate browser instances. Deep crawling . Crawl multiple pages with BFS, DFS, and BestFirst search strategies. Depth limits, page caps, and URL filters keep it scoped to what you actually need.

. Crawl multiple pages with BFS, DFS, and BestFirst search strategies. Depth limits, page caps, and URL filters keep it scoped to what you actually need. Built-in proxy and stealth support. For sites with anti-bot protection, proxy config, session management, and browser fingerprint controls are all first-class.

These capabilities solve several cost problems as well as technical ones.

Scrapy breaks on modern sites because the data never exists in the initial HTML. Selenium solves rendering but carries testing-oriented overhead and stops at raw page output. Beautiful Soup assumes crawling and rendering are already handled. Commercial APIs like Firecrawl abstract everything, but you pay per request and lose control over extraction decisions.

The pattern is consistent. Each tool optimizes for one layer of the pipeline, then leaves the rest to you. And as such, the shift that Crawl4AI brings isn't to replace existing tools, but to bridge the cost gap and provide you with a choice at every decision point.

Installation and setup

Crawl4AI's install is a two-step process: the Python package first, then the browser binaries. Both need to be verified before you write a single line of crawl code.

Prerequisites

Before you begin, confirm your environment meets the following requirements:

Python 3.10 or later (see how to run Python in the terminal )

3.10 or later (see ) Windows, macOS, or Linux

4GB+ RAM recommended for parallel crawling

Technically, Crawl4AI supports Python 3.9+, but 3.10 is the practical baseline. Playwright, which the crawler uses for browser automation, relies on improvements introduced in 3.10, earlier versions tend to surface edge-case issues under load.

Project setup

Start by creating a virtual environment – an isolated Python workspace that keeps Crawl4AI's dependencies separate from your other projects.

On macOS and Linux:

python - m venv crawl4ai - env source crawl4ai - env / bin / activate

python - m venv crawl4ai - env source crawl4ai - env / bin / activate

On Windows:

python - m venv crawl4ai - env crawl4ai - env\Scripts\activate

python - m venv crawl4ai - env crawl4ai - env\Scripts\activate

Install the package

Run the install:

pip install - U crawl4ai

pip install - U crawl4ai

This installs the core library. The -U flag ensures pip upgrades to the latest available version instead of using a cached one. It does not install the browser binaries yet – that's the next step:

crawl4ai - setup

crawl4ai - setup

The latter command installs Playwright, alongside other OS-level dependencies your system may need. This is the step where browser binaries and system dependencies are actually provisioned, and it's the most common failure point in first-time setups.

Verify the installation

Run a quick check to confirm everything is correctly configured:

crawl4ai - doctor

crawl4ai - doctor

This checks 3 things: Python version compatibility, whether Playwright is installed correctly, and whether any environment variables or library conflicts will cause problems at runtime. If it flags anything, fix it and re-run the command.

Here are some solutions to the errors flagged by crawl4ai-doctor:

Playwright not found → run playwright install chromium manually, then re-run crawl4ai-setup

manually, then re-run Missing system libraries on Linux → install libnss3 libatk-bridge2.0-0 libxss1 , then retry

, then retry Cache directory permission error → check write access to ~/.crawl4ai

Note on Docker: An official Docker image exists, but it's marked experimental in the current release. Use it for testing, not production, until a stable version ships.

Optional: full feature install

The base install covers everything required for this guide, including the LLMExtractionStrategy. If you need ML-heavy extras like Torch and Transformers, you can add them explicitly, or use the command below to add all features:

pip install crawl4ai [ all ] crawl4ai - setup

pip install crawl4ai [ all ] crawl4ai - setup

With crawl4ai-doctor returning clean, the next step is to put the library to work and see how it handles a real page.

Building and running your first Crawl4AI crawler

Crawl4AI splits configuration across 3 objects which control different things. Mixing them up is the most common source of bugs:

AsyncWebCrawler manages the browser session: it opens Chromium, keeps it alive across requests, and closes cleanly when done.

manages the browser session: it opens Chromium, keeps it alive across requests, and closes cleanly when done. BrowserConfig controls how that browser behaves. Headless mode, which user agent to present, proxy configuration, etc. You configure it once when you initialize the crawler.

controls how that browser behaves. Headless mode, which user agent to present, proxy configuration, etc. You configure it once when you initialize the crawler. CrawlerRunConfig controls a single crawl run: caching, content filters, and extraction strategy.

Put simply, BrowserConfig defines how the browser runs; CrawlerRunConfig defines what each crawl does.

Your first crawl

Create crawler.py. This file will hold all the crawl logic in this tutorial.

The code below fetches TechCrunch and returns it as Markdown. Since most of the page renders client-side, you get to see Crawl4AI's rendering engine in action:

import asyncio from crawl4ai import AsyncWebCrawler , BrowserConfig , CrawlerRunConfig async def main ( ) : browser_config = BrowserConfig ( headless = True ) crawler_config = CrawlerRunConfig ( ) async with AsyncWebCrawler ( config = browser_config ) as crawler : result = await crawler . arun ( url = "https://techcrunch.com" , config = crawler_config ) print ( result . markdown . raw_markdown ) asyncio . run ( main ( ) )

import asyncio from crawl4ai import AsyncWebCrawler , BrowserConfig , CrawlerRunConfig async def main ( ) : browser_config = BrowserConfig ( headless = True ) crawler_config = CrawlerRunConfig ( ) async with AsyncWebCrawler ( config = browser_config ) as crawler : result = await crawler . arun ( url = "https://techcrunch.com" , config = crawler_config ) print ( result . markdown . raw_markdown ) asyncio . run ( main ( ) )

Using asyncio allows Python to run the event loop that executes AsyncWebCrawler’s non-blocking operations.

Here's a sample output of the script:

[ Skip to content ] ( https : // techcrunch . com / [ ! [ ] ( https : // techcrunch . com / wp - content / uploads / 2024 / 09 / tc - lockup . svg ) TechCrunch Desktop Logo ] ( https : // techcrunch . com ) * [ Latest ] ( https : // techcrunch . com / latest / ) * [ Startups ] ( https : // techcrunch . com / category / startups / ) * [ Venture ] ( https : // techcrunch . com / category / venture / ) * [ AI ] ( https : // techcrunch . com / category / artificial - intelligence / ) * [ Events ] ( https : // techcrunch . com / events / ) * [ Newsletters ] ( https : // techcrunch . com / newsletters / ) Search · Submit · Site Search Toggle · Mega Menu Toggle

[ Skip to content ] ( https : // techcrunch . com / [ ! [ ] ( https : // techcrunch . com / wp - content / uploads / 2024 / 09 / tc - lockup . svg ) TechCrunch Desktop Logo ] ( https : // techcrunch . com ) * [ Latest ] ( https : // techcrunch . com / latest / ) * [ Startups ] ( https : // techcrunch . com / category / startups / ) * [ Venture ] ( https : // techcrunch . com / category / venture / ) * [ AI ] ( https : // techcrunch . com / category / artificial - intelligence / ) * [ Events ] ( https : // techcrunch . com / events / ) * [ Newsletters ] ( https : // techcrunch . com / newsletters / ) Search · Submit · Site Search Toggle · Mega Menu Toggle

Here the raw_markdown function gives you the full unfiltered extraction that includes everything Crawl4AI picked up from the page, noise included.

Alternatively, we can use fit_markdown – it offers filtered and cleaned output:

import asyncio from crawl4ai import AsyncWebCrawler , CrawlerRunConfig , DefaultMarkdownGenerator from crawl4ai . content_filter_strategy import PruningContentFilter config = CrawlerRunConfig ( markdown_generator = DefaultMarkdownGenerator ( content_filter = PruningContentFilter ( threshold = 0.5 ) ) ) async def main ( ) : async with AsyncWebCrawler ( ) as crawler : result = await crawler . arun ( url = "https://techcrunch.com" , config = config ) print ( result . markdown . fit_markdown ) asyncio . run ( main ( ) )

import asyncio from crawl4ai import AsyncWebCrawler , CrawlerRunConfig , DefaultMarkdownGenerator from crawl4ai . content_filter_strategy import PruningContentFilter config = CrawlerRunConfig ( markdown_generator = DefaultMarkdownGenerator ( content_filter = PruningContentFilter ( threshold = 0.5 ) ) ) async def main ( ) : async with AsyncWebCrawler ( ) as crawler : result = await crawler . arun ( url = "https://techcrunch.com" , config = config ) print ( result . markdown . fit_markdown ) asyncio . run ( main ( ) )

PruningContentFilter scores each content block by density and relevance, then drops anything below the threshold. Putting it at 0.5 is typically a reasonable default, but you might be losing content you need.

To take it a step further, you can pass a BM25ContentFilter, which filters content by keyword relevance. You pass it a query, and it keeps only the blocks that score above the threshold for that query.

from crawl4ai . content_filter_strategy import BM25ContentFilter config = CrawlerRunConfig ( markdown_generator = DefaultMarkdownGenerator ( content_filter = BM25ContentFilter ( user_query = "software engineering jobs" , bm25_threshold = 1.2 ) ) )

from crawl4ai . content_filter_strategy import BM25ContentFilter config = CrawlerRunConfig ( markdown_generator = DefaultMarkdownGenerator ( content_filter = BM25ContentFilter ( user_query = "software engineering jobs" , bm25_threshold = 1.2 ) ) )

Sample output:

Several startups are expanding engineering teams , focusing on backend systems and AI infrastructure . Companies mentioned : - Fintech and AI startups hiring engineers Requirements : - Python , TypeScript , cloud infrastructure experience

Several startups are expanding engineering teams , focusing on backend systems and AI infrastructure . Companies mentioned : - Fintech and AI startups hiring engineers Requirements : - Python , TypeScript , cloud infrastructure experience

The caveat, however, is that BM25 is still unstructured – you get relevant text blocks, but they're still flat Markdown. You can't reliably extract "this salary belongs to this job title" or "this tech stack belongs to this listing" because BM25 has no concept of relationships between fields.

Extracting structured data with CSS selectors and XPath

CSS selectors have been the backbone of structured extraction since Scrapy's 2008 debut. Crawl4AI's JsonCssExtractionStrategy extends that pattern, but instead of querying one element at a time, you define a schema upfront and get back a list of typed objects.

RemoteOK's job listings follow a consistent DOM structure. Inspect any listing in DevTools and the selectors surface immediately – here's what that looks like in practice: