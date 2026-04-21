Since nested objects are processed first, any parent-level logic runs against the converted values, not the raw input. To handle that cleanly, you write a reviver function that detects those strings and turns them into Date instances before the data reaches application logic:

const json = ` { "order" : { "item" : { "id" : 1 , "name" : "VEN 360" , "price" : "19.99" } , "createdAt" : "2026-04-21T14:30:00Z" } } ` ; const ISO_DATE = / ^ \d { 4 } - \d { 2 } - \d { 2 } T\d { 2 } : \d { 2 } : \d { 2 } Z$ / ; const parsed = JSON . parse ( json , ( key , value ) = > { if ( typeof value == = "string" & & ISO_DATE . test ( value ) ) { return new Date ( value ) ; } return value ; } ) ; console . log ( parsed . order . createdAt instanceof Date ) ; // true console . log ( parsed . order . createdAt . getFullYear ( ) ) ; // 2026

const json = ` { "order" : { "item" : { "id" : 1 , "name" : "VEN 360" , "price" : "19.99" } , "createdAt" : "2026-04-21T14:30:00Z" } } ` ; const ISO_DATE = / ^ \d { 4 } - \d { 2 } - \d { 2 } T\d { 2 } : \d { 2 } : \d { 2 } Z$ / ; const parsed = JSON . parse ( json , ( key , value ) = > { if ( typeof value == = "string" & & ISO_DATE . test ( value ) ) { return new Date ( value ) ; } return value ; } ) ; console . log ( parsed . order . createdAt instanceof Date ) ; // true console . log ( parsed . order . createdAt . getFullYear ( ) ) ; // 2026

The created_at field is now a real Date instance, which is why date methods like getFullYear() work without any extra conversion.

A secondary use case is field transformation. Scraped APIs regularly return prices as strings. A reviver that converts "19.99" to a float at parse time is cleaner than parseFloat() calls scattered across the codebase. The same principle applies to renaming keys or filtering sensitive fields before the object enters application logic.

Use a reviver when the same transformation applies across the entire schema. For a single field converted at the point of use, a direct parseFloat() or new Date() call is simpler and carries less overhead.

Reading JSON files in JavaScript: Node.js and the browser

Before JSON.parse() can run, the JSON needs to exist as a string in memory. The right method depends on where the code runs and whether you want a raw string or an already-parsed object.

In Node.js, reading a file from disk means using the fs module:

1. fs.readFile() / fs.promises.readFile(): async reads

Use fs.readFile() when the code should keep doing other work while the file loads. It reads asynchronously and avoids blocking the event loop, which makes it the right default for production servers and longer-running scripts:

const fs = require ( "fs" ) ; fs . readFile ( "./data.json" , "utf8" , ( err , text ) = > { if ( err ) throw err ; const data = JSON . parse ( text ) ; console . log ( data . products [ 0 ] . name ) ; } ) ;

const fs = require ( "fs" ) ; fs . readFile ( "./data.json" , "utf8" , ( err , text ) = > { if ( err ) throw err ; const data = JSON . parse ( text ) ; console . log ( data . products [ 0 ] . name ) ; } ) ;

If you prefer async/await, fs.promises.readFile() gives you the same non-blocking behavior:

const fs = require ( "fs/promises" ) ; const text = await fs . readFile ( "./data.json" , "utf8" ) ; const data = JSON . parse ( text ) ;

const fs = require ( "fs/promises" ) ; const text = await fs . readFile ( "./data.json" , "utf8" ) ; const data = JSON . parse ( text ) ;

2. fs.readFileSync(): sync reads

Unlike fs.readFile(), fs.readFileSync() blocks execution until the file is fully read. That makes it acceptable for startup scripts, CLI tools, or one-shot scripts, but not for request handlers or async pipelines:

const fs = require ( "fs" ) ; const text = fs . readFileSync ( "./data.json" , "utf8" ) ; const data = JSON . parse ( text ) ;

const fs = require ( "fs" ) ; const text = fs . readFileSync ( "./data.json" , "utf8" ) ; const data = JSON . parse ( text ) ;

Both fs methods return a raw string that still requires a JSON.parse() call – subject to the same pitfalls as parsing any API response. If you want to skip that step, Node can load JSON directly as a module.

3. require(): auto-parsed module import

Node.js can also load JSON as a module. With require("./data.json"), Node parses the file automatically and returns the object, so there's no separate JSON.parse() call. The main limitation here is that runtime changes to the file are not reflected after the first load, unless the process restarts.

4. import with { type: "json" }: ESM equivalent

If your project uses ES modules, the syntax is slightly different, but the behavior is the same – Node parses the file and returns the object with no manual JSON.parse() call:

import data from "./data.json" with { type : "json" } ;

import data from "./data.json" with { type : "json" } ;

That syntax requires ES module mode, either "type": "module" in package.json or the .mjs extension.

5. fetch(): browser runtime

The standard runtime approach in the browser is fetch(). Call res.json() and the response body is parsed for you:

const res = await fetch ( "/api/products.json" ) ; const data = await res . json ( ) ; console . log ( data . product . price . amount ) ;

const res = await fetch ( "/api/products.json" ) ; const data = await res . json ( ) ; console . log ( data . product . price . amount ) ;

6. Static import: bundled client-side config

For static configuration in browser projects, modern bundlers such as Vite and Webpack 5 also support direct JSON imports:

import config from "./config.json" ;

import config from "./config.json" ;

Use fs when you need raw file contents, require() or import when JSON is part of the module graph, fetch() for runtime browser requests, and static import for bundled client-side data.

Real-world JSON payloads don't follow a clean, predictable shape. Structure varies, values lose their types, and invalid input shows up more often than expected. The JSON.parse() method will still do its job in these cases, but what it returns isn't always what your code assumes.

A few edge cases are worth accounting for early because they can break a parsing pipeline in ways that are easy to miss.

1. Arrays as the root value

The JSON.parse() method doesn't care about the root value. It returns whatever the JSON represents, including arrays. This becomes a problem when code assumes an object shape and starts accessing properties that don't exist.

The fix is to always write a guard clause to check for the root type before processing:

const json = '[{"title": "Article A"}, {"title": "Article B"}]' ; const parsed = JSON . parse ( json ) ; if ( Array . isArray ( parsed ) ) { const titles = parsed . map ( ( item ) = > item . title ) ; console . log ( titles ) ; // [ "Article A" , "Article B" ] }

const json = '[{"title": "Article A"}, {"title": "Article B"}]' ; const parsed = JSON . parse ( json ) ; if ( Array . isArray ( parsed ) ) { const titles = parsed . map ( ( item ) = > item . title ) ; console . log ( titles ) ; // [ "Article A" , "Article B" ] }

2. Null values and missing keys

JSON has null, but no undefined. After parsing, both show up in different ways. A field explicitly set to null stays null. A field that doesn't exist resolves to undefined. They behave differently, but most code treats them the same, which leads to defensive branching.

Optional chaining and nullish coalescing collapse both cases into one pattern:

const parsed = JSON . parse ( '{"product": {"price": null}}' ) ; console . log ( parsed . product? . price ?? 0 ) ; // 0 console . log ( parsed . product? . stock ?? 0 ) ; // 0 console . log ( parsed . shipping? . cost ?? 0 ) ; // 0

const parsed = JSON . parse ( '{"product": {"price": null}}' ) ; console . log ( parsed . product? . price ?? 0 ) ; // 0 console . log ( parsed . product? . stock ?? 0 ) ; // 0 console . log ( parsed . shipping? . cost ?? 0 ) ; // 0

This handles missing objects, missing keys, and null values without extra checks.

As you already saw in the reviver section, dates come back from JSON.parse() as plain strings. If the same conversion needs to happen across the payload, handle it in a reviver. For a single field, new Date(value) at the point of use is usually simpler. And if timezone handling starts to matter, reach for date-fns or Temporal instead.

4. Empty strings and non-string inputs

Sometimes the problem isn't the JSON syntax but the value being passed in. An empty string fails immediately, and JavaScript also coerces some non-string inputs before parsing. That means values like undefined or plain objects still end up as SyntaxError. We'll cover the guard pattern that keeps those values from reaching the parser in the error handling section.

Parsing large and complex JSON

Before parsing, JSON.parse() needs the entire input string in memory. For normal API responses, that's fine. But with large files, the bottleneck becomes heap usage.

Why large files break Node.js memory

When Node.js parses a large JSON file, it has to hold the entire raw string in memory. JSON.parse() then builds a JavaScript object on top of that, which means even more memory overhead. A 500 MB file can easily push heap usage past 1 GB.

The default Node.js heap limit on 64-bit systems is often around 1.5 GB, depending on version and environment. Once that limit is crossed, the process exits with:

FATAL ERROR : CALL_AND_RETRY_LAST Allocation failed - JavaScript heap out of memory

FATAL ERROR : CALL_AND_RETRY_LAST Allocation failed - JavaScript heap out of memory

Raising the heap limit is a fix, albeit a temporary one, because it doesn't fix the underlying problem, which is that a large file is being loaded all at once.

Streaming large files with JSONL

Standard JSON often wraps multiple records in one array, which means parsing cannot finish until the full structure is available. JSONL (JSON Lines) changes that by storing 1 valid JSON object per line.

Regular JSON:

{ "product" : { "id" : "B08N5WRWNW" , "title" : "VEN Master 3" , "price" : 99.99 , "in_stock" : true , "ratings" : { "average" : 4.7 , "total" : 18402 } , "tags" : [ "wireless" , "ergonomic" , "productivity" ] } }

{ "product" : { "id" : "B08N5WRWNW" , "title" : "VEN Master 3" , "price" : 99.99 , "in_stock" : true , "ratings" : { "average" : 4.7 , "total" : 18402 } , "tags" : [ "wireless" , "ergonomic" , "productivity" ] } }

JSONL:

{ "title" : "Mouse" , "price" : 29.99 } { "title" : "Keyboard" , "price" : 49.99 }

{ "title" : "Mouse" , "price" : 29.99 } { "title" : "Keyboard" , "price" : 49.99 }

Think of JSONL as pre-sliced JSON. Each line stands on its own (no trailing commas), so you can parse records one at a time as they arrive instead of holding the entire file in the heap.