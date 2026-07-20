Kasada Bypass: How to Get Past Kasada Anti-bot Protection in 2026

TL;DR

Kasada uses 5 detection layers: TLS and HTTP/2 fingerprinting, IP reputation, a proof-of-work challenge, browser fingerprinting, and behavioral scoring

The proof-of-work runs as rotating, obfuscated JavaScript, so a real browser clears it, while a reimplemented solver targets a bundle that's rebuilt on every request

You can identify Kasada from the x-kpsdk- response headers and a script path under /149e9513-… , together with a plain 403 or 429 and no CAPTCHA

Kasada detection mechanisms

You can confirm Kasada on a website before writing any extraction code. Send a normal request to the target, then read the response headers and the page source for a few specific signals. One blocked response carries all of them. The cookie name is masked below because the customer chooses it and it differs between deployments:

HTTP / 1.1 429 Too Many Requests Content - Type : text / html ; charset = utf - 8 Content - Length : 685 x - kpsdk - ct : 03pGUrFWlK9XfKgfmPFlUzNXW2ghm0NLDmE6dtTvGbxGo0t2t5zIVI4g… x - kpsdk - r : 1 - AA access - control - expose - headers : x - kpsdk - ct , x - kpsdk - r , x - kpsdk - c , x - kpsdk - h , x - kpsdk - fc Set - Cookie : < customer - chosen name >= 03pGUrFWlK9XfKgfmPFlUzNXW2gh… ; HttpOnly ; Secure < !DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < / head > < body > < script > window . KPSDK = { } ; KPSDK . now = … ; KPSDK . start = KPSDK . now ( ) ; < / script > < script src = "/149e9513-01fa-4fb0-aad4-566afd725d1b/2d206a39-8ed7-437e-a3be-862e0f06eea3/ips.js?…" > < / script > < / body > < / html >

The script URL is the first signal. Kasada serves its client from a path built on 2 UUIDs and ending in ips.js, so the full path reads /149e9513-…/2d206a39-…/ips.js. Both segments match on a second, unrelated live deployment, and the first segment matches on a third deployment. So the second UUID looks like a shared version identifier rather than a per-site value.

The headers are the second signal. The challenge response returns x-kpsdk-ct (the session token) and x-kpsdk-r (the difficulty), while the client sends x-kpsdk-cd (the per-request proof) on its own requests. Kasada also sets a session cookie, but the name is customer-chosen and differs between deployments – KP_UIDz and tkrm_alpekz are 2 examples.

The block behavior is the last signal. A protected endpoint responds to the first request with a 429, then loads after the challenge clears. When Kasada flags a session as automation, it returns a plain 403 or 429. There's no visible CAPTCHA and no challenge page.

A short script automates the check, reading those signals from the response headers, cookies, and page source.

import requests KASADA_UUID = "149e9513-01fa-4fb0-aad4-566afd725d1b" KASADA_COOKIES = ( "KP_UIDz" , "tkrm_alpekz" ) BROWSER_UA = ( "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) " "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) " "Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) def detect_kasada ( url ) : r = requests . get ( url , headers = { "User-Agent" : BROWSER_UA } , timeout = 15 ) resp_headers = [ k . lower ( ) for k in r . headers ] cookies = [ c . name for c in r . cookies ] signals = { "kasada_script" : KASADA_UUID in r . text , "xkpsdk_resp_headers" : [ h for h in resp_headers if h . startswith ( "x-kpsdk-" ) ] , "kasada_cookie" : [ n for n in cookies if n . startswith ( KASADA_COOKIES ) ] , "clean_block" : r . status_code in ( 403 , 429 ) , } is_kasada = ( signals [ "kasada_script" ] or bool ( signals [ "xkpsdk_resp_headers" ] ) ) return is_kasada , signals if __name__ == "__main__" : target = "https://www.example.com/" kasada , signals = detect_kasada ( target ) print ( f"Kasada detected: { kasada } " ) for name , hit in signals . items ( ) : print ( f" { name } : { hit } " )

Run it with python detect_kasada.py. On a Kasada-protected site, you'll see:

Kasada detected : True kasada_script : True xkpsdk_resp_headers : [ 'x-kpsdk-ct' , 'x-kpsdk-r' ] kasada_cookie : [ 'tkrm_alpekz_s1.3' , 'tkrm_alpekz_s1.3-ssn' ] clean_block : True

The x-kpsdk- response headers are the signal to trust. That prefix is part of Kasada's protocol and stays valid even if the specific script UUID ever rotates. The script path is a strong backup signal – its first UUID held on all 3 deployments we checked – but don't trust it alone. Don't rely on the cookie name. The output above shows a suffixed variant, tkrm_alpekz_s1.3, that a fixed-name check would miss entirely.

How Kasada's detection works, layer by layer

Kasada evaluates a request in sequence, and each layer feeds a trust score. Knowing the order tells you which fix applies to which failure.

Layer 1: TLS and HTTP/2 fingerprinting

Before any application logic runs, Kasada inspects the TLS handshake and the HTTP/2 frame ordering. The JA3 or JA4 signature comes from the cipher and extension order. A raw HTTP/1.1 client or a default Python TLS stack produces a signature that no real Chrome or Firefox sends.

Layer 2: IP reputation

Kasada scores the source IP. Datacenter ranges start with negative trust, while residential and mobile IPs start positive. Kasada also markets cross-network threat intelligence, so an IP already flagged as automation on another Kasada site can carry that risk into your session.

Layer 3: The proof-of-work challenge

This is the layer that makes Kasada different. The client script hands the browser a computational challenge, the browser solves it, and the result becomes a signed token attached to later requests. The challenge is cheap for one real browser and expensive to run at scale.

The challenge runs in JavaScript, not WebAssembly. Public disassembly work on ips.js describes a virtual-machine-style interpreter, and the live bundle matches that: grep it, and there are no plain text strings to read, because it builds them at runtime. The bundle is heavily obfuscated and exposes a window.KPSDK global and drifts in size. Fetches across a single day ranged from roughly 545 to 650 KB uncompressed. Your network tab will show about half that, since it reports the gzipped transfer. Kasada rotates that bundle on every request. Fetch the same URL 3 times, and you get 3 different builds:

$ for i in 1 2 3 ; do curl - s "https://<target>/149e9513-…/2d206a39-…/ips.js" | wc - c ; done 569557 546916 572744

You can watch the handshake in any network log. It runs in 3 steps. First, the request to a protected path returns a 429 that points to ips.js. Then the browser loads that script, and the script POSTs the signals it collected to a /tl endpoint on the same 2-UUID path. That /tl call returns the clearance, and the retried request uses it.