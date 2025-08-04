Use stealth headless browsers

Headless browsers are the go-to options for scraping websites with dynamic content. However, standard versions of the popular ones (Playwright, Puppeteer, or Selenium) often leak automation indicators, such as the navigator.webdriver, which PerimeterX detects instantly.

With the stealth versions, you can patch these leaks and produce fingerprints that more closely match real user sessions. Playwright and Selenium have multiple stealth frameworks that are easy to integrate into existing code. Below are some of the good open source libraries you can try:

Camoufox . A modified Firefox build designed for scraping. It rotates fingerprints per session and simulates human-like mouse movements out of the box.

. A modified Firefox build designed for scraping. It rotates fingerprints per session and simulates human-like mouse movements out of the box. Undetected-chromedriver . This library patches Selenium's ChromeDriver to hide automation signals. While it's good for existing Selenium codebases, it can become memory-intensive as you scale.

. This library patches Selenium's ChromeDriver to hide automation signals. While it's good for existing Selenium codebases, it can become memory-intensive as you scale. SeleniumBase UC mode . An enhanced Selenium wrapper with built-in anti-detection that stays updated against new detection methods.

. An enhanced Selenium wrapper with built-in anti-detection that stays updated against new detection methods. Nodriver. A modern tool that communicates directly via Chrome DevTools Protocol, avoiding ChromeDriver entirely.

Refer to this web scraping with Camoufox guide for a step-by-step on how to bypass PerimeterX using stealth headless browsers. If you'd like a quick refresher on headless browser scraping before adding stealth, check out our Playwright web scraping tutorial.

Rotate fingerprints and simulate human behavior.

You must consistently simulate natural human interaction to avoid the PerimeterX mid-session block. This includes rotating browser fingerprint components, such as screen resolution, operating system, timezone, language, and User-Agent. Real users have unique fingerprints, so maintaining the same ID across sessions can raise suspicion.

Warming-up sessions before hitting a target endpoint can also help keep you under the radar. For example, instead of landing directly on a product page, visit the homepage and/or category pages before proceeding to the target. This approach enables you to maintain an organic browsing pattern: something PerimeterX continuously monitors.

You can also simulate human behavior by adding delays between page actions. No human interacts with page elements as precisely and as fast as a machine does. It's also important to load all resources as a normal browser would. While blocking unnecessary page elements, such as images, can improve speed, it also creates an unrealistic behavior profile that PerimeterX can quickly flag.

Remember that inconsistent cookie management, such as dropping or reusing the same cookie across sessions, can also trigger a PerimeterX error response.

Use TLS-resistant HTTP clients

As covered in the detection section, PerimeterX creates a JA3/JA4 fingerprint from your ClientHello parameters before any JavaScript execution. Standard HTTP libraries, such as Python requests and Go's net/http, often produce TLS fingerprints that instantly identify them as bots. Even headless browsers generate slightly different signatures compared to real browsers.

TLS-resistant HTTP clients like curl_cffi and curl-impersonate patch libcurl to mimic a real browser's TLS and HTTP/2 fingerprint. They alter handshake and protocol parameters to mimic those of popular browsers such as Chrome and Safari. The goal is to send fast, browser-like HTTP requests without spinning up a full browser.

This approach works best when you need to hit API endpoints directly without rendering the target page, but you need to pass PerimeterX’s TLS fingerprinting.

However, if you must render JavaScript to extract data, TLS impersonation alone won’t work. You must account for the JavaScript challenges. A workaround is to pair with a headless browser.

Here's an example script that attempts to scrape a PerimeterX-protected web page using curl_cffi:

from curl_cffi import requests url = "https://stockx.com/air-jordan-1-retro-high-og-chicago-reimagined" proxy = "http://YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME:YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" response = requests . get ( url , impersonate = "chrome" , proxies = { "http" : proxy , "https" : proxy } , timeout = 30 ) print ( response . text )

from curl_cffi import requests url = "https://stockx.com/air-jordan-1-retro-high-og-chicago-reimagined" proxy = "http://YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME:YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" response = requests . get ( url , impersonate = "chrome" , proxies = { "http" : proxy , "https" : proxy } , timeout = 30 ) print ( response . text )

This script routes traffic through a Decodo residential IP while impersonating a real Chrome browser at the TLS and HTTP/2 level.

Check out this guide on web scraping with curl for more details on curl-based scraping.

Troubleshooting PerimeterX bypass failures

PerimeterX's multi-layer system means that even the best strategies can fail at any point in the detection pipeline. What makes it even more frustrating is that PerimeterX doesn't tell you which layer is responsible. A 403 error looks the same whether it was triggered by a poor IP reputation or an unrealistic behavior profile.

Here's a breakdown of the most common PerimeterX bypass failures, categorized by where they occur in the detection system and how to troubleshoot them.

Blocked on the first request

Getting blocked on the first request means PerimeterX spotted something in the network layer or HTTP profile before it could trigger any behavioral data. Since there was no session to analyze, the issue must be at the IP level or in the request's fingerprint.

To troubleshoot, start by checking your IP address. Datacenter IPs carry a very high risk score and can be flagged even before PerimeterX's client-side JavaScript executes. Changing to a residential proxy or mobile IP could solve this, but remember that any IP, residential or mobile, can carry a high risk score based on its reputation.

If that doesn't work, verify that your TLS fingerprint matches that of a real browser. You can use an online JA3 fingerprint checker to confirm. While you're at it, verify that you're using HTTP/2, not HTTP/1.1, which is an immediate red flag.

Malformed or missing headers can also trigger a block on the first request. Use a browser DevTools to ensure you're sending the right headers and in the correct order.

Passing initially, but blocked after several requests

If you're getting blocked after several requests, it means that while your session started clean, PeimeterX eventually noticed one or more anomalies that increased your cumulative risk score. That splits the issue into two main causes:

Behavioral anomaly

Token expiry or inconsistent cookie state

PerimeterX's behavioral model is trained on real user inputs, so it can quickly detect requests that are behaving differently.

Check your request behavior. Are you making too many requests too fast? Are they all originating from the same IP address? What is your navigation pattern? Increasing the delay between requests (3-8 seconds recommended), rotating IPs more frequently (after every few requests), and mimicking real-user navigation can fix this issue.

Additionally, PerimeterX tokens are time-limited and session-scoped. If you're not rotating properly, and before they expire, that can trigger mid-session blocks. You can track cookies by continuously checking the Set-Cookie header in your responses as your session progresses.

Headless browser detected immediately

If a headless browser is detected on the first page load, PerimeterX identifies the execution environment as an automated framework.

Headless browser environments differ from a real browser in many ways, and PerimeterX exploits these differences to flag automated requests.

Try switching to a stealth tool (Camoufox, SelenumBase UC, Nodriver, etc). These tools plug automation leaks that PerimeterX often monitors. However, it doesn't hurt to check for indicators your stealth tool doesn't automatically account for and plug them manually. Navigator.webdriver is the most common one, and most tools cover it, but you can check by running navigator.webdriver in the browser console before navigating.

CAPTCHA challenges keep appearing

Getting CAPTCHA challenges means that PerimeterX judges your requests suspicious enough to require human verification, but not enough to trigger an outright block. That presents a two-sided problem: the underlying risk score and bypassing the CAPTCHA Challenge.

If you solve the challenge but fail the post-solution fingerprinting, the CAPTCHA challenge can persist. On the other hand, if you solve it incorrectly (for example, too quickly or in an automated fashion), you might get blocked outright.

To avoid entering into this bind, don't attempt to solve the challenge. Focus on improving the weakest signal: typically, behavioral patterns or fingerprint consistency. If challenges persist, escalate to a scraping API or a site unblocker that automatically handles challenge solving.

Why bypass attempts fail and what to consider before scraping

As previous sections of this article have reiterated, PerimeterX relies on a correlated scoring system that analyzes at least 6 detection layers simultaneously. Any bypass attempt that doesn't address all of those layers will fail.

Remember, PerimeterX updates its database and algorithm regularly. If you manage to address all the layers today, a new week might present additional hurdles. PerimeterX also employs a Per-customer ML model, which means bypass methods may not be transferable across sites, even if both use PerimeterX.

Therefore, before writing any code, consider these two questions:

Is it feasible to address all the detection layers, given your resources?

What are the legal implications of scraping a PerimterX-protected website?

Scraping publicly available data is generally legal, but circumventing technical protection measures may raise legal questions depending on jurisdiction. In some cases, sites that deploy security solutions do so because automated access violates their terms of service.

It's important to respect robots.txt and terms of service, even where scraping is legal. Scraping that degrades site performance can create liability. Avoid scraping personal data protected by GDPR, CCPA, or similar regulations.

Final thoughts

PerimeterX, or HUMAN, uses multiple detection layers to identify, track, and block bots. That means for a bypass attempt to succeed, it must completely simulate user behavior. This includes addressing multiple signals simultaneously.

The strategies and tools discussed in this article can help you get started and also scale accordingly, especially the simplest approaches (Web Scraping APIs).

Keep in mind that PerimeterX frequently updates its detection layers and databases to keep pace with current bot behaviors. So, if you opt for any of the custom approaches, you must continually monitor your scraper and identify what new layers to account for.