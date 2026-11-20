Build the tracker step-by-step

By the end of these eight steps, you'll have a single Python file that asks three AI engines your questions, checks whether they name you, and keeps the receipts in SQLite.

1. Set up the project

You need Python 3.11 or newer (the config uses the standard library's tomllib), plus Requests and python-dotenv:

mkdir llm - visibility - tracker & & cd llm - visibility - tracker python - m venv venv & & source venv / bin / activate pip install requests python - dotenv

Virtual environments and .env files work the same way as in our rank tracker guide, with one difference. This tracker needs a Web Data API key from the dashboard, because legacy Web Scraping API tokens don't work with it. Save the key in .env and keep that file out of version control:

DECODO_API_KEY = YOUR_WEB_DATA_API_KEY

Then confirm the key works with a one-off script, check_key.py:

import os import requests from dotenv import load_dotenv load_dotenv ( ) response = requests . post ( "https://data.decodo.com/v1/task" , headers = { "Authorization" : f"Bearer { os . environ [ 'DECODO_API_KEY' ] } " , "Accept" : "application/json" , "Content-Type" : "application/json" , } , json = { "target" : "chatgpt" , "prompt" : "Reply with one word: ready" , "parse" : True } , timeout = 60 , ) print ( response . status_code , response . text [ : 300 ] )

Run python check_key.py. A 200 status with a task ID and "status":"pending" means the key works and the task is queued. An error status such as 401 means the key was rejected. The script submits one real task, so it costs one request.

2. Define brands and prompts

Everything the tracker watches lives in config.toml: your brand, its competitors, the engines, the markets, and the prompts, each tagged by type (brand, category, or comparison) and market. Quillvane is an invented brand on reserved .example domains, so swap in your own. Save this as config.toml:

[ settings ] runs_per_prompt = 3 max_workers = 5 poll_interval_seconds = 5 task_timeout_seconds = 300 [ markets ] us = "United States" [ [ engines ] ] name = "chatgpt" target = "chatgpt" params = { search = true } [ [ engines ] ] name = "google_ai_mode" target = "google_ai_mode" [ brand ] name = "Quillvane" aliases = [ "Quillvain" , "Vane Pro" , "Quilvane" ] domains = [ "quillvane.example" ] [ [ competitors ] ] name = "Ledgerwren" aliases = [ ] domains = [ "ledgerwren.example" ] [ [ competitors ] ] name = "Tarnmere" aliases = [ "Tarn Mere" ] domains = [ "tarnmere.example" ] [ [ prompts ] ] text = "Is Quillvane any good for freelancers?" type = "brand" market = "us" [ [ prompts ] ] text = "What is the best invoicing software for freelancers?" type = "category" market = "us" [ [ prompts ] ] text = "Which invoicing tools handle recurring invoices and late payment reminders well?" type = "category" market = "us" [ [ prompts ] ] text = "Quillvane vs Ledgerwren: which is better for a solo designer?" type = "comparison" market = "us"

ChatGPT gets search = true, so its answers come with web citations. To track it without search as a separate series, add a second engine entry with a different name and search = false.

Now create llm_tracker.py and start it with the imports for the whole project:

"""LLM visibility tracker: collect AI answers through the Decodo Web Data API and measure brand visibility.""" import argparse import csv import json import os import re import sqlite3 import sys import threading import time import tomllib from collections import Counter from concurrent . futures import ThreadPoolExecutor , as_completed from dataclasses import dataclass from datetime import datetime , timezone from functools import lru_cache from urllib . parse import parse_qsl , urlencode , urlsplit , urlunsplit import requests from dotenv import load_dotenv

Then add the config loader. It fills in default settings, stops on an undefined market, and puts your brand first in the brand list:

def load_config ( path ) : with open ( path , "rb" ) as fh : cfg = tomllib . load ( fh ) cfg [ "settings" ] = { "runs_per_prompt" : 3 , "max_workers" : 5 , "poll_interval_seconds" : 5 , "task_timeout_seconds" : 300 , ** cfg . get ( "settings" , { } ) , } for prompt in cfg [ "prompts" ] : if prompt [ "market" ] not in cfg [ "markets" ] : sys . exit ( f"Prompt market ' { prompt [ 'market' ] } ' is not defined under [markets]" ) brands = [ { ** cfg [ "brand" ] , "is_own" : True } ] + [ { ** c , "is_own" : False } for c in cfg . get ( "competitors" , [ ] ) ] for brand in brands : brand [ "domains" ] = [ d . lower ( ) . removeprefix ( "www." ) for d in brand . get ( "domains" , [ ] ) ] cfg [ "brands" ] = brands return cfg

Check that it loads:

python - c "import llm_tracker as t; print(t.load_config('config.toml')['brands'][0]['name'])"

The command should print "Quillvane".

3. Submit tasks

Every code block from here on goes at the bottom of llm_tracker.py, below the previous step's code. Each task is one prompt, one engine, and one run, submitted asynchronously with parse on, so the answer comes back as structured fields. Start with the constants and a guard that stops when the key is missing or still the placeholder:

_local = threading . local ( ) def session ( ) : if not hasattr ( _local , "session" ) : _local . session = requests . Session ( ) _local . session . headers . update ( { "Authorization" : f"Bearer { os . environ [ 'DECODO_API_KEY' ] } " , "Accept" : "application/json" , "Content-Type" : "application/json" , } ) return _local . session

The HTTP layer gives each worker thread its own session and retries rate limits and server errors up to three times:

def api ( method , path , ** kwargs ) : """Call the Web Data API, retrying rate limits and server errors.""" for attempt in range ( 1 , 4 ) : last = attempt == 3 try : resp = session ( ) . request ( method , f" { BASE_URL } { path } " , timeout = 60 , ** kwargs ) except requests . RequestException as exc : if last : raise ApiError ( f" { method } { path } failed: { exc } " ) from exc time . sleep ( 2 ** attempt ) continue if resp . status_code in ( 429 , 500 , 502 , 503 , 504 ) and not last : time . sleep ( 2 ** attempt ) continue if resp . status_code >= 400 : raise ApiError ( f" { method } { path } returned { resp . status_code } : { resp . text [ : 200] } " ) return resp . json ( )

submit() creates a task, with Google AI Mode's query quirk handled in one line. wait_for_results() polls until the task is done and raises an error if it faults or times out. The asynchronous requests docs cover the lifecycle.

def submit ( target , text , geo , params ) : body = { "target" : target , PROMPT_FIELD . get ( target , "prompt" ) : text , "parse" : True , "geo" : geo , ** params } return str ( api ( "POST" , "/task" , json = body ) [ "id" ] ) def wait_for_results ( task_id , timeout , interval ) : deadline = time . monotonic ( ) + timeout while True : status = api ( "GET" , f"/task/ { task_id } " ) . get ( "status" ) if status == "done" : return api ( "GET" , f"/task/ { task_id } /results" ) if status == "faulted" : item = ( api ( "GET" , f"/task/ { task_id } /results" ) . get ( "results" ) or [ { } ] ) [ 0 ] raise ApiError ( f"Task { task_id } faulted (status code { item . get ( 'status_code' ) } )" ) if time . monotonic ( ) >= deadline : raise ApiError ( f"Task { task_id } still ' { status } ' after { timeout : .0f } s" ) time . sleep ( interval )

The Google AI Mode template also supports batch requests, but individual tasks keep each failure easy to trace.

4. Normalize responses

Each engine nests its answer differently, so the normalizer maps all three into one record, and nothing after this step touches an engine-specific field. First, a helper that strips tracking parameters from cited URLs, so one page isn't counted as several:

TRACKING_PARAMS = { "gclid" , "fbclid" } def clean_url ( url ) : """Drop tracking parameters (utm_*, gclid, fbclid) and the fragment.""" if not url . startswith ( ( "http://" , "https://" ) ) : return url . strip ( ) parts = urlsplit ( url . strip ( ) ) query = [ ( k , v ) for k , v in parse_qsl ( parts . query , keep_blank_values = True ) if not k . lower ( ) . startswith ( "utm_" ) and k . lower ( ) not in TRACKING_PARAMS ] return urlunsplit ( ( parts . scheme , parts . netloc , parts . path , urlencode ( query ) , "" ) )

Then the record and a helper that finds the answer fields. The Web Data API pages show them directly under content, while the older ChatGPT page nests them deeper, so the helper accepts both:

@dataclass class Record : engine : str prompt : str prompt_type : str run : int market : str collected_at : str text : str cited_urls : list raw : dict def content_of ( payload ) : """Return the dict holding the answer fields. The Web Data API pages show `content` holding the fields directly. The older ChatGPT page nests them one level deeper under `content.results`, so accept both. """ results = payload . get ( "results" ) or [ ] if not results : raise ValueError ( "Response has no results" ) content = results [ 0 ] . get ( "content" ) or { } inner = content . get ( "results" ) return inner if isinstance ( inner , dict ) else content

ChatGPT and Google AI Mode keep their text and sources in plain fields, with one catch each that showed up in real runs. With search on, ChatGPT can append sponsored blocks to response_text, followed by ad data that ran past 80,000 characters in some of my runs. That would feed competitors' ad copy into your mention counts, so from_chatgpt() cuts the text where the first ad begins. Google AI Mode returns most of its sources as google.com/goto redirects that hide the real site. The links list names the publisher behind each one, so from_google_ai_mode() keeps that name instead of the redirect.

def from_chatgpt ( content ) : urls = [ c [ "url" ] for c in content . get ( "citations" ) or [ ] if c . get ( "url" ) ] text = content . get ( "response_text" ) or "" marker = text . find ( "About this ad" ) if marker != - 1 : start = text . rfind ( "Learn more" , 0 , marker ) text = text [ : start if start != - 1 else marker ] . rstrip ( ) return text , urls def is_redirect ( url ) : parts = urlsplit ( url ) return ( parts . hostname or "" ) . removeprefix ( "www." ) == "google.com" and parts . path . startswith ( "/goto" ) def from_google_ai_mode ( content ) : links = content . get ( "links" ) or [ ] publishers = { link [ "url" ] : link . get ( "publisher" ) for link in links if link . get ( "url" ) } urls = [ u for citation in content . get ( "citations" ) or [ ] for u in citation . get ( "urls" ) or [ ] if u ] sources = [ ] for url in urls + list ( publishers ) : if not is_redirect ( url ) : sources . append ( url ) elif publishers . get ( url ) : sources . append ( publishers [ url ] ) return content . get ( "response_text" ) or "" , sources EXTRACTORS = { "chatgpt" : from_chatgpt , "google_ai_mode" : from_google_ai_mode }

build_record() picks the extractor and rejects an answer with no text instead of storing an empty row:

def build_record ( engine_name , target , prompt , run , payload ) : text , urls = EXTRACTORS [ target ] ( content_of ( payload ) ) if not text . strip ( ) : raise ValueError ( f" { engine_name } returned no answer text (is the market supported?)" ) return Record ( engine = engine_name , prompt = prompt [ "text" ] , prompt_type = prompt [ "type" ] , run = run , market = prompt [ "market" ] , collected_at = datetime . now ( timezone . utc ) . isoformat ( timespec = "seconds" ) , text = text . strip ( ) , cited_urls = list ( dict . fromkeys ( clean_url ( u ) for u in urls ) ) , raw = payload , )

5. Match brands and domains

The matcher finds every tracked brand and alias in the answer and records the first mention as a rank among the tracked brands, where 1 means named first. Word boundaries stop "Quillvaneian" from counting, and cited URLs are matched by hostname, which accepts subdomains and rejects lookalikes such as notQuillvane.example.

def hostname ( source ) : """Host of a cited URL, or the lowercased label when the source is a publisher name.""" if not source . startswith ( ( "http://" , "https://" ) ) : return source . strip ( ) . lower ( ) return ( urlsplit ( source ) . hostname or "" ) . lower ( ) . removeprefix ( "www." ) def cites ( brand , host ) : """True when a cited host is the brand's domain, or a publisher label naming the brand.""" names = { n . lower ( ) for n in ( brand [ "name" ] , * brand . get ( "aliases" , [ ] ) ) } return host in names or any ( domain_matches ( host , d ) for d in brand [ "domains" ] ) def domain_matches ( host , domain ) : return host == domain or host . endswith ( "." + domain ) @lru_cache ( maxsize = None ) def name_pattern ( names ) : alternatives = "|" . join ( re . escape ( n ) for n in sorted ( names , key = len , reverse = True ) ) return re . compile ( rf"(?<!\w)(?: { alternatives } )(?!\w)" , re . IGNORECASE ) def analyze ( text , cited_urls , brands ) : """Return (brand, is_own, mentioned, position, cited) for every tracked brand.""" offsets = { } for brand in brands : match = name_pattern ( ( brand [ "name" ] , * brand . get ( "aliases" , [ ] ) ) ) . search ( text ) if match : offsets [ brand [ "name" ] ] = match . start ( ) rank = { name : i for i , name in enumerate ( sorted ( offsets , key = offsets . get ) , start = 1 ) } hosts = { hostname ( u ) for u in cited_urls } return [ ( b [ "name" ] , int ( b [ "is_own" ] ) , int ( b [ "name" ] in offsets ) , rank . get ( b [ "name" ] ) , int ( any ( cites ( b , h ) for h in hosts ) ) , ) for b in brands ]

analyze() returns one tuple per brand: its name, whether it's your own, whether it was mentioned, its position, and whether the answer cited its domain. Try it on a made-up answer:

python - c "import llm_tracker as t; b = t.load_config('config.toml')['brands']; print(t.analyze('Ledgerwren is solid, but Quillvane is cheaper.', ['https://www.Quillvane.example/pricing'], b))"

Result:

[ ( 'Quillvane' , 1 , 1 , 2 , 1 ) , ( 'Ledgerwren' , 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 ) , ( 'Tarnmere' , 0 , 0 , None , 0 ) ]

Ledgerwren was named first, Quillvane came second and got cited, and Tarnmere never appeared.

6. Store every run

SQLite holds two tables. runs has one row per answer, with the untouched API response in raw_response, and brand_hits has one row per tracked brand per answer:

SCHEMA = """ CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS runs ( id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, cycle_id TEXT NOT NULL, collected_at TEXT NOT NULL, engine TEXT NOT NULL, prompt_text TEXT NOT NULL, prompt_type TEXT NOT NULL, market TEXT NOT NULL, run_number INTEGER NOT NULL, answer_text TEXT NOT NULL, cited_urls TEXT NOT NULL, -- JSON list, tracking parameters removed raw_response TEXT NOT NULL -- untouched API response, kept for re-parsing ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS brand_hits ( run_id INTEGER NOT NULL REFERENCES runs(id), brand TEXT NOT NULL, is_own INTEGER NOT NULL, mentioned INTEGER NOT NULL, position INTEGER, cited INTEGER NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (run_id, brand) ); """

These functions open the database and save each answer in a single transaction, so a crash never leaves a half-written row:

def connect ( path ) : conn = sqlite3 . connect ( path ) conn . row_factory = sqlite3 . Row conn . executescript ( SCHEMA ) return conn def insert_hits ( conn , run_id , hits ) : conn . executemany ( "INSERT INTO brand_hits (run_id, brand, is_own, mentioned, position, cited) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)" , [ ( run_id , * hit ) for hit in hits ] , ) def save_run ( conn , cycle_id , rec , hits ) : with conn : cur = conn . execute ( """INSERT INTO runs (cycle_id, collected_at, engine, prompt_text, prompt_type, market, run_number, answer_text, cited_urls, raw_response) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)""" , ( cycle_id , rec . collected_at , rec . engine , rec . prompt , rec . prompt_type , rec . market , rec . run , rec . text , json . dumps ( rec . cited_urls ) , json . dumps ( rec . raw ) ) , ) insert_hits ( conn , cur . lastrowid , hits )

Saved answers pay off when you edit an alias. rematch() recomputes every brand hit with no new API calls, and cmd_rematch() is its command:

def rematch ( conn , brands ) : """Recompute every brand hit from stored answers, for example after editing aliases.""" rows = conn . execute ( "SELECT id, answer_text, cited_urls FROM runs" ) . fetchall ( ) with conn : conn . execute ( "DELETE FROM brand_hits" ) for row in rows : insert_hits ( conn , row [ "id" ] , analyze ( row [ "answer_text" ] , json . loads ( row [ "cited_urls" ] ) , brands ) ) return len ( rows ) def cmd_rematch ( args , cfg ) : conn = connect ( args . db ) print ( f"Recomputed brand hits for { rematch ( conn , cfg [ 'brands' ] ) } stored answers." ) conn . close ( ) return 0

For more on the database side, see storing data in SQLite. SQLite is enough for a single team, so move to a server database such as PostgreSQL once several people or jobs write at once.

7. Schedule runs

The runner builds one job per prompt, engine, and run, works through them on five threads, and saves each answer as it arrives. A failed task is logged and skipped, so one bad task doesn't sink the cycle:

def build_jobs ( cfg ) : runs = cfg [ "settings" ] [ "runs_per_prompt" ] return [ ( p , e , n ) for p in cfg [ "prompts" ] for e in cfg [ "engines" ] for n in range ( 1 , runs + 1 ) ] def collect ( job , cfg ) : prompt , engine , run = job task_id = submit ( engine [ "target" ] , prompt [ "text" ] , cfg [ "markets" ] [ prompt [ "market" ] ] , engine . get ( "params" , { } ) ) payload = wait_for_results ( task_id , cfg [ "settings" ] [ "task_timeout_seconds" ] , cfg [ "settings" ] [ "poll_interval_seconds" ] ) return build_record ( engine [ "name" ] , engine [ "target" ] , prompt , run , payload ) def run_cycle ( cfg , conn , log = print ) : """Run every job once. Returns (cycle_id, stored_count, failures).""" cycle_id = datetime . now ( timezone . utc ) . strftime ( "%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%SZ" ) jobs = build_jobs ( cfg ) stored , failures = 0 , [ ] with ThreadPoolExecutor ( max_workers = cfg [ "settings" ] [ "max_workers" ] ) as pool : futures = { pool . submit ( collect , job , cfg ) : job for job in jobs } for future in as_completed ( futures ) : prompt , engine , run = futures [ future ] try : rec = future . result ( ) except Exception as exc : failures . append ( ( engine [ "name" ] , run , prompt [ "text" ] , str ( exc ) ) ) log ( f"FAILED { engine [ 'name' ] } run { run } : { prompt [ 'text' ] [ : 50] } ( { exc } )" ) continue save_run ( conn , cycle_id , rec , analyze ( rec . text , rec . cited_urls , cfg [ "brands" ] ) ) stored += 1 return cycle_id , stored , failures

Next, the run command and the entry point. Commands share --config and --db:

def cmd_run ( args , cfg ) : if args . runs : cfg [ "settings" ] [ "runs_per_prompt" ] = args . runs jobs = build_jobs ( cfg ) print ( f" { len ( cfg [ 'prompts' ] ) } prompts x { len ( cfg [ 'engines' ] ) } engines x " f" { cfg [ 'settings' ] [ 'runs_per_prompt' ] } runs = { len ( jobs ) } tasks" ) if args . dry_run : return 0 require_key ( ) conn = connect ( args . db ) cycle_id , stored , failures = run_cycle ( cfg , conn ) conn . close ( ) print ( f"Cycle { cycle_id } : stored { stored } of { len ( jobs ) } answers, { len ( failures ) } failed." ) return 1 if failures else 0 def main ( argv = None ) : parser = argparse . ArgumentParser ( description = "LLM visibility tracker" ) parser . add_argument ( "--config" , default = "config.toml" ) parser . add_argument ( "--db" , default = "tracker.db" ) sub = parser . add_subparsers ( dest = "command" , required = True ) run = sub . add_parser ( "run" , help = "run one collection cycle" ) run . add_argument ( "--runs" , type = int , help = "override runs_per_prompt for this cycle" ) run . add_argument ( "--dry-run" , action = "store_true" , help = "print the task count and exit" ) run . set_defaults ( func = cmd_run ) sub . add_parser ( "rematch" , help = "recompute brand hits after editing aliases" ) . set_defaults ( func = cmd_rematch ) args = parser . parse_args ( argv ) return args . func ( args , load_config ( args . config ) ) if __name__ == "__main__" : sys . exit ( main ( ) )

Check the task count before spending anything:

python llm_tracker . py run - - dry - run

Then run:

python llm_tracker . py run

It will collect the first cycle. It exits with code 1 if any task failed, so a monitored scheduler can flag partial cycles.

A cron job is the simplest scheduler. This entry runs the tracker every Monday at 06:00 server time:

0 6 * * 1 cd / path / to / llm - visibility - tracker & & venv / bin / python llm_tracker . py run >> tracker . log 2 > & 1

Most CI runners start each job with a clean disk, so a CI schedule needs tracker.db stored somewhere persistent or a server database. Our guide on scheduling scraping tasks covers more options.

8. Report

The report prints mention rate, citation rate, and share of voice per engine and per prompt, the change since the previous cycle, and the most cited domains. This step adds code above the entry point, so first delete main() and the two lines under it from the bottom of the file. The final version returns at the end of this step.

Find the latest two cycles and calculate the metrics for any grouping. Share of voice stays empty when no tracked brand was mentioned at all:

BY_ENGINE = ( "engine" , ) BY_PROMPT = ( "prompt_text" , "prompt_type" , "market" , "engine" ) def cycle_ids ( conn ) : """Return the latest cycle and the one before it.""" rows = conn . execute ( "SELECT DISTINCT cycle_id FROM runs ORDER BY cycle_id DESC LIMIT 2" ) . fetchall ( ) return ( rows [ 0 ] [ 0 ] if rows else None ) , ( rows [ 1 ] [ 0 ] if len ( rows ) > 1 else None ) def metrics ( conn , cycle_id , group_by , prompt_type = None ) : """Mention rate, citation rate, and share of voice for the own brand, per group.""" if cycle_id is None : return { } only = " AND r.prompt_type = ?" if prompt_type else "" cols = ", " . join ( f"r. { c } " for c in group_by ) rows = conn . execute ( f"""SELECT { cols } , COUNT(DISTINCT r.id) AS runs, SUM(CASE WHEN h.is_own = 1 THEN h.mentioned ELSE 0 END) AS own_mentions, SUM(CASE WHEN h.is_own = 1 THEN h.cited ELSE 0 END) AS own_cited, SUM(h.mentioned) AS all_mentions FROM runs r JOIN brand_hits h ON h.run_id = r.id WHERE r.cycle_id = ? { only } GROUP BY { cols } ORDER BY { cols } """ , ( cycle_id , prompt_type ) if prompt_type else ( cycle_id , ) , ) . fetchall ( ) return { tuple ( row [ c ] for c in group_by ) : { "runs" : row [ "runs" ] , "mention_rate" : row [ "own_mentions" ] / row [ "runs" ] , "citation_rate" : row [ "own_cited" ] / row [ "runs" ] , "share_of_voice" : row [ "own_mentions" ] / row [ "all_mentions" ] if row [ "all_mentions" ] else None , } for row in rows }

Most cited domains, counting each domain once per answer:

def top_domains ( conn , cycle_id , brands , limit = 10 ) : """Domains cited most often, counting each domain once per answer.""" counts = Counter ( ) for ( urls , ) in conn . execute ( "SELECT cited_urls FROM runs WHERE cycle_id = ?" , ( cycle_id , ) ) : counts . update ( { h for h in ( hostname ( u ) for u in json . loads ( urls ) ) if h } ) out = [ ] for host , n in counts . most_common ( limit ) : owner = next ( ( b [ "name" ] for b in brands if cites ( b , host ) ) , "" ) out . append ( ( host , n , owner ) ) return out

The formatting and the report itself, with changes in percentage points (pp) and a dash where there's nothing to compare:

def pct ( value ) : return "-" if value is None else f" { value * 100 : .0f } %" def change ( now , before ) : return "-" if now is None or before is None else f" { ( now - before ) * 100 : +.0f } pp" def report_row ( label , m , prev ) : cells = [ f" { label : <58 } { m [ 'runs' ] : >4 } " ] for key in ( "mention_rate" , "citation_rate" , "share_of_voice" ) : cells . append ( f" { pct ( m [ key ] ) : >5 } { change ( m [ key ] , prev and prev [ key ] ) : >7 } " ) return "" . join ( cells ) def build_report ( conn , cfg , csv_path = None ) : latest , previous = cycle_ids ( conn ) if latest is None : return "No runs stored yet. Run the tracker first." own = cfg [ "brands" ] [ 0 ] [ "name" ] lines = [ f"Cycle { latest } " + ( f" (compared with { previous } )" if previous else " (no earlier cycle to compare)" ) , f"Brand: { own } . Columns are mention rate, citation rate, and share of voice (voice). Changes are in percentage points (pp)." , ] sections = ( ( "By engine (category prompts only)" , BY_ENGINE , "category" ) , ( "By prompt" , BY_PROMPT , None ) ) for title , group_by , only in sections : current , before = metrics ( conn , latest , group_by , only ) , metrics ( conn , previous , group_by , only ) lines += [ "" , title , f" { '' : <58 } { 'runs' : >4 } { 'mention' : >13 } { 'citation' : >13 } { 'voice' : >13 } " ] for key , m in current . items ( ) : if group_by == BY_ENGINE : label = key [ 0 ] else : prompt , ptype , market , engine = key label = f" { engine } | { ptype } | { market } | { prompt } " label = label if len ( label ) <= 58 else label [ : 55 ] + "..." lines . append ( report_row ( label , m , before . get ( key ) ) ) lines += [ "" , "Most cited domains (answers citing each)" ] lines += [ f" { host : <40 } { n : >4 } { owner } " for host , n , owner in top_domains ( conn , latest , cfg [ "brands" ] ) ] if csv_path : export_csv ( conn , latest , previous , csv_path ) lines += [ "" , f"Wrote { csv_path } " ] return "

" . join ( lines )

The CSV export:

def export_csv ( conn , latest , previous , path ) : current , before = metrics ( conn , latest , BY_PROMPT ) , metrics ( conn , previous , BY_PROMPT ) rates = ( "mention_rate" , "citation_rate" , "share_of_voice" ) def rounded ( x ) : return "" if x is None else round ( x , 4 ) with open ( path , "w" , newline = "" , encoding = "utf-8" ) as fh : writer = csv . writer ( fh ) writer . writerow ( [ "cycle" , "engine" , "prompt" , "type" , "market" , "runs" , * rates , * ( f" { r } _change" for r in rates ) ] ) for ( prompt , ptype , market , engine ) , m in current . items ( ) : prev = before . get ( ( prompt , ptype , market , engine ) ) changes = [ "" if prev is None or m [ r ] is None or prev [ r ] is None else round ( m [ r ] - prev [ r ] , 4 ) for r in rates ] writer . writerow ( [ latest , engine , prompt , ptype , market , m [ "runs" ] , * ( rounded ( m [ r ] ) for r in rates ) , * changes ] )

Last, the report command and the final main(), which replaces the one you deleted:

def cmd_report ( args , cfg ) : conn = connect ( args . db ) print ( build_report ( conn , cfg , args . csv ) ) conn . close ( ) return 0 def main ( argv = None ) : parser = argparse . ArgumentParser ( description = "LLM visibility tracker" ) parser . add_argument ( "--config" , default = "config.toml" ) parser . add_argument ( "--db" , default = "tracker.db" ) sub = parser . add_subparsers ( dest = "command" , required = True ) run = sub . add_parser ( "run" , help = "run one collection cycle" ) run . add_argument ( "--runs" , type = int , help = "override runs_per_prompt for this cycle" ) run . add_argument ( "--dry-run" , action = "store_true" , help = "print the task count and exit" ) run . set_defaults ( func = cmd_run ) report = sub . add_parser ( "report" , help = "print metrics for the latest cycle" ) report . add_argument ( "--csv" , help = "also write the per-prompt metrics to this CSV file" ) report . set_defaults ( func = cmd_report ) sub . add_parser ( "rematch" , help = "recompute brand hits after editing aliases" ) . set_defaults ( func = cmd_rematch ) args = parser . parse_args ( argv ) return args . func ( args , load_config ( args . config ) ) if __name__ == "__main__" : sys . exit ( main ( ) )

Run the report after your first cycle, and again after the next one to see the changes:

python llm_tracker . py report - - csv report . csv

That's the whole tracker. One config file, one script.

Quick start

Here's a quick reference on how to get the script running:

Create the .env file with your Decodo API key (step 1). Create the config.toml file with the desired configuration (step 2). Create the llm_tracker.py file with the following code (steps 3-8):

"""LLM visibility tracker: collect AI answers through the Decodo Web Data API and measure brand visibility.""" import argparse import csv import json import os import re import sqlite3 import sys import threading import time import tomllib from collections import Counter from concurrent . futures import ThreadPoolExecutor , as_completed from dataclasses import dataclass from datetime import datetime , timezone from functools import lru_cache from urllib . parse import parse_qsl , urlencode , urlsplit , urlunsplit import requests from dotenv import load_dotenv def load_config ( path ) : with open ( path , "rb" ) as fh : cfg = tomllib . load ( fh ) cfg [ "settings" ] = { "runs_per_prompt" : 3 , "max_workers" : 5 , "poll_interval_seconds" : 5 , "task_timeout_seconds" : 300 , ** cfg . get ( "settings" , { } ) , } for prompt in cfg [ "prompts" ] : if prompt [ "market" ] not in cfg [ "markets" ] : sys . exit ( f"Prompt market ' { prompt [ 'market' ] } ' is not defined under [markets]" ) brands = [ { ** cfg [ "brand" ] , "is_own" : True } ] + [ { ** c , "is_own" : False } for c in cfg . get ( "competitors" , [ ] ) ] for brand in brands : brand [ "domains" ] = [ d . lower ( ) . removeprefix ( "www." ) for d in brand . get ( "domains" , [ ] ) ] cfg [ "brands" ] = brands return cfg BASE_URL = "https://data.decodo.com/v1" PROMPT_FIELD = { "google_ai_mode" : "query" } class ApiError ( RuntimeError ) : pass def require_key ( ) : load_dotenv ( ) key = os . environ . get ( "DECODO_API_KEY" , "" ) if not key or key == "YOUR_WEB_DATA_API_KEY" : sys . exit ( "Set DECODO_API_KEY in your .env file." ) _local = threading . local ( ) def session ( ) : if not hasattr ( _local , "session" ) : _local . session = requests . Session ( ) _local . session . headers . update ( { "Authorization" : f"Bearer { os . environ [ 'DECODO_API_KEY' ] } " , "Accept" : "application/json" , "Content-Type" : "application/json" , } ) return _local . session def api ( method , path , ** kwargs ) : """Call the Web Data API, retrying rate limits and server errors.""" for attempt in range ( 1 , 4 ) : last = attempt == 3 try : resp = session ( ) . request ( method , f" { BASE_URL } { path } " , timeout = 60 , ** kwargs ) except requests . RequestException as exc : if last : raise ApiError ( f" { method } { path } failed: { exc } " ) from exc time . sleep ( 2 ** attempt ) continue if resp . status_code in ( 429 , 500 , 502 , 503 , 504 ) and not last : time . sleep ( 2 ** attempt ) continue if resp . status_code >= 400 : raise ApiError ( f" { method } { path } returned { resp . status_code } : { resp . text [ : 200] } " ) return resp . json ( ) def submit ( target , text , geo , params ) : body = { "target" : target , PROMPT_FIELD . get ( target , "prompt" ) : text , "parse" : True , "geo" : geo , ** params } return str ( api ( "POST" , "/task" , json = body ) [ "id" ] ) def wait_for_results ( task_id , timeout , interval ) : deadline = time . monotonic ( ) + timeout while True : status = api ( "GET" , f"/task/ { task_id } " ) . get ( "status" ) if status == "done" : return api ( "GET" , f"/task/ { task_id } /results" ) if status == "faulted" : item = ( api ( "GET" , f"/task/ { task_id } /results" ) . get ( "results" ) or [ { } ] ) [ 0 ] raise ApiError ( f"Task { task_id } faulted (status code { item . get ( 'status_code' ) } )" ) if time . monotonic ( ) >= deadline : raise ApiError ( f"Task { task_id } still ' { status } ' after { timeout : .0f } s" ) time . sleep ( interval ) TRACKING_PARAMS = { "gclid" , "fbclid" } def clean_url ( url ) : """Drop tracking parameters (utm_*, gclid, fbclid) and the fragment.""" if not url . startswith ( ( "http://" , "https://" ) ) : return url . strip ( ) parts = urlsplit ( url . strip ( ) ) query = [ ( k , v ) for k , v in parse_qsl ( parts . query , keep_blank_values = True ) if not k . lower ( ) . startswith ( "utm_" ) and k . lower ( ) not in TRACKING_PARAMS ] return urlunsplit ( ( parts . scheme , parts . netloc , parts . path , urlencode ( query ) , "" ) ) @dataclass class Record : engine : str prompt : str prompt_type : str run : int market : str collected_at : str text : str cited_urls : list raw : dict def content_of ( payload ) : """Return the dict holding the answer fields. The Web Data API pages show `content` holding the fields directly. The older ChatGPT page nests them one level deeper under `content.results`, so accept both. """ results = payload . get ( "results" ) or [ ] if not results : raise ValueError ( "Response has no results" ) content = results [ 0 ] . get ( "content" ) or { } inner = content . get ( "results" ) return inner if isinstance ( inner , dict ) else content def from_chatgpt ( content ) : urls = [ c [ "url" ] for c in content . get ( "citations" ) or [ ] if c . get ( "url" ) ] text = content . get ( "response_text" ) or "" marker = text . find ( "About this ad" ) if marker != - 1 : start = text . rfind ( "Learn more" , 0 , marker ) text = text [ : start if start != - 1 else marker ] . rstrip ( ) return text , urls def is_redirect ( url ) : parts = urlsplit ( url ) return ( parts . hostname or "" ) . removeprefix ( "www." ) == "google.com" and parts . path . startswith ( "/goto" ) def from_google_ai_mode ( content ) : links = content . get ( "links" ) or [ ] publishers = { link [ "url" ] : link . get ( "publisher" ) for link in links if link . get ( "url" ) } urls = [ u for citation in content . get ( "citations" ) or [ ] for u in citation . get ( "urls" ) or [ ] if u ] sources = [ ] for url in urls + list ( publishers ) : if not is_redirect ( url ) : sources . append ( url ) elif publishers . get ( url ) : sources . append ( publishers [ url ] ) return content . get ( "response_text" ) or "" , sources EXTRACTORS = { "chatgpt" : from_chatgpt , "google_ai_mode" : from_google_ai_mode } def build_record ( engine_name , target , prompt , run , payload ) : text , urls = EXTRACTORS [ target ] ( content_of ( payload ) ) if not text . strip ( ) : raise ValueError ( f" { engine_name } returned no answer text (is the market supported?)" ) return Record ( engine = engine_name , prompt = prompt [ "text" ] , prompt_type = prompt [ "type" ] , run = run , market = prompt [ "market" ] , collected_at = datetime . now ( timezone . utc ) . isoformat ( timespec = "seconds" ) , text = text . strip ( ) , cited_urls = list ( dict . fromkeys ( clean_url ( u ) for u in urls ) ) , raw = payload , ) def hostname ( source ) : """Host of a cited URL, or the lowercased label when the source is a publisher name.""" if not source . startswith ( ( "http://" , "https://" ) ) : return source . strip ( ) . lower ( ) return ( urlsplit ( source ) . hostname or "" ) . lower ( ) . removeprefix ( "www." ) def cites ( brand , host ) : """True when a cited host is the brand's domain, or a publisher label naming the brand.""" names = { n . lower ( ) for n in ( brand [ "name" ] , * brand . get ( "aliases" , [ ] ) ) } return host in names or any ( domain_matches ( host , d ) for d in brand [ "domains" ] ) def domain_matches ( host , domain ) : return host == domain or host . endswith ( "." + domain ) @lru_cache ( maxsize = None ) def name_pattern ( names ) : alternatives = "|" . join ( re . escape ( n ) for n in sorted ( names , key = len , reverse = True ) ) return re . compile ( rf"(?<!\w)(?: { alternatives } )(?!\w)" , re . IGNORECASE ) def analyze ( text , cited_urls , brands ) : """Return (brand, is_own, mentioned, position, cited) for every tracked brand.""" offsets = { } for brand in brands : match = name_pattern ( ( brand [ "name" ] , * brand . get ( "aliases" , [ ] ) ) ) . search ( text ) if match : offsets [ brand [ "name" ] ] = match . start ( ) rank = { name : i for i , name in enumerate ( sorted ( offsets , key = offsets . get ) , start = 1 ) } hosts = { hostname ( u ) for u in cited_urls } return [ ( b [ "name" ] , int ( b [ "is_own" ] ) , int ( b [ "name" ] in offsets ) , rank . get ( b [ "name" ] ) , int ( any ( cites ( b , h ) for h in hosts ) ) , ) for b in brands ] SCHEMA = """ CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS runs ( id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, cycle_id TEXT NOT NULL, collected_at TEXT NOT NULL, engine TEXT NOT NULL, prompt_text TEXT NOT NULL, prompt_type TEXT NOT NULL, market TEXT NOT NULL, run_number INTEGER NOT NULL, answer_text TEXT NOT NULL, cited_urls TEXT NOT NULL, -- JSON list, tracking parameters removed raw_response TEXT NOT NULL -- untouched API response, kept for re-parsing ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS brand_hits ( run_id INTEGER NOT NULL REFERENCES runs(id), brand TEXT NOT NULL, is_own INTEGER NOT NULL, mentioned INTEGER NOT NULL, position INTEGER, cited INTEGER NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (run_id, brand) ); """ def connect ( path ) : conn = sqlite3 . connect ( path ) conn . row_factory = sqlite3 . Row conn . executescript ( SCHEMA ) return conn def insert_hits ( conn , run_id , hits ) : conn . executemany ( "INSERT INTO brand_hits (run_id, brand, is_own, mentioned, position, cited) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)" , [ ( run_id , * hit ) for hit in hits ] , ) def save_run ( conn , cycle_id , rec , hits ) : with conn : cur = conn . execute ( """INSERT INTO runs (cycle_id, collected_at, engine, prompt_text, prompt_type, market, run_number, answer_text, cited_urls, raw_response) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)""" , ( cycle_id , rec . collected_at , rec . engine , rec . prompt , rec . prompt_type , rec . market , rec . run , rec . text , json . dumps ( rec . cited_urls ) , json . dumps ( rec . raw ) ) , ) insert_hits ( conn , cur . lastrowid , hits ) def rematch ( conn , brands ) : """Recompute every brand hit from stored answers, for example after editing aliases.""" rows = conn . execute ( "SELECT id, answer_text, cited_urls FROM runs" ) . fetchall ( ) with conn : conn . execute ( "DELETE FROM brand_hits" ) for row in rows : insert_hits ( conn , row [ "id" ] , analyze ( row [ "answer_text" ] , json . loads ( row [ "cited_urls" ] ) , brands ) ) return len ( rows ) def cmd_rematch ( args , cfg ) : conn = connect ( args . db ) print ( f"Recomputed brand hits for { rematch ( conn , cfg [ 'brands' ] ) } stored answers." ) conn . close ( ) return 0 def build_jobs ( cfg ) : runs = cfg [ "settings" ] [ "runs_per_prompt" ] return [ ( p , e , n ) for p in cfg [ "prompts" ] for e in cfg [ "engines" ] for n in range ( 1 , runs + 1 ) ] def collect ( job , cfg ) : prompt , engine , run = job task_id = submit ( engine [ "target" ] , prompt [ "text" ] , cfg [ "markets" ] [ prompt [ "market" ] ] , engine . get ( "params" , { } ) ) payload = wait_for_results ( task_id , cfg [ "settings" ] [ "task_timeout_seconds" ] , cfg [ "settings" ] [ "poll_interval_seconds" ] ) return build_record ( engine [ "name" ] , engine [ "target" ] , prompt , run , payload ) def run_cycle ( cfg , conn , log = print ) : """Run every job once. Returns (cycle_id, stored_count, failures).""" cycle_id = datetime . now ( timezone . utc ) . strftime ( "%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%SZ" ) jobs = build_jobs ( cfg ) stored , failures = 0 , [ ] with ThreadPoolExecutor ( max_workers = cfg [ "settings" ] [ "max_workers" ] ) as pool : futures = { pool . submit ( collect , job , cfg ) : job for job in jobs } for future in as_completed ( futures ) : prompt , engine , run = futures [ future ] try : rec = future . result ( ) except Exception as exc : failures . append ( ( engine [ "name" ] , run , prompt [ "text" ] , str ( exc ) ) ) log ( f"FAILED { engine [ 'name' ] } run { run } : { prompt [ 'text' ] [ : 50] } ( { exc } )" ) continue save_run ( conn , cycle_id , rec , analyze ( rec . text , rec . cited_urls , cfg [ "brands" ] ) ) stored += 1 return cycle_id , stored , failures def cmd_run ( args , cfg ) : if args . runs : cfg [ "settings" ] [ "runs_per_prompt" ] = args . runs jobs = build_jobs ( cfg ) print ( f" { len ( cfg [ 'prompts' ] ) } prompts x { len ( cfg [ 'engines' ] ) } engines x " f" { cfg [ 'settings' ] [ 'runs_per_prompt' ] } runs = { len ( jobs ) } tasks" ) if args . dry_run : return 0 require_key ( ) conn = connect ( args . db ) cycle_id , stored , failures = run_cycle ( cfg , conn ) conn . close ( ) print ( f"Cycle { cycle_id } : stored { stored } of { len ( jobs ) } answers, { len ( failures ) } failed." ) return 1 if failures else 0 BY_ENGINE = ( "engine" , ) BY_PROMPT = ( "prompt_text" , "prompt_type" , "market" , "engine" ) def cycle_ids ( conn ) : """Return the latest cycle and the one before it.""" rows = conn . execute ( "SELECT DISTINCT cycle_id FROM runs ORDER BY cycle_id DESC LIMIT 2" ) . fetchall ( ) return ( rows [ 0 ] [ 0 ] if rows else None ) , ( rows [ 1 ] [ 0 ] if len ( rows ) > 1 else None ) def metrics ( conn , cycle_id , group_by , prompt_type = None ) : """Mention rate, citation rate, and share of voice for the own brand, per group.""" if cycle_id is None : return { } only = " AND r.prompt_type = ?" if prompt_type else "" cols = ", " . join ( f"r. { c } " for c in group_by ) rows = conn . execute ( f"""SELECT { cols } , COUNT(DISTINCT r.id) AS runs, SUM(CASE WHEN h.is_own = 1 THEN h.mentioned ELSE 0 END) AS own_mentions, SUM(CASE WHEN h.is_own = 1 THEN h.cited ELSE 0 END) AS own_cited, SUM(h.mentioned) AS all_mentions FROM runs r JOIN brand_hits h ON h.run_id = r.id WHERE r.cycle_id = ? { only } GROUP BY { cols } ORDER BY { cols } """ , ( cycle_id , prompt_type ) if prompt_type else ( cycle_id , ) , ) . fetchall ( ) return { tuple ( row [ c ] for c in group_by ) : { "runs" : row [ "runs" ] , "mention_rate" : row [ "own_mentions" ] / row [ "runs" ] , "citation_rate" : row [ "own_cited" ] / row [ "runs" ] , "share_of_voice" : row [ "own_mentions" ] / row [ "all_mentions" ] if row [ "all_mentions" ] else None , } for row in rows } def top_domains ( conn , cycle_id , brands , limit = 10 ) : """Domains cited most often, counting each domain once per answer.""" counts = Counter ( ) for ( urls , ) in conn . execute ( "SELECT cited_urls FROM runs WHERE cycle_id = ?" , ( cycle_id , ) ) : counts . update ( { h for h in ( hostname ( u ) for u in json . loads ( urls ) ) if h } ) out = [ ] for host , n in counts . most_common ( limit ) : owner = next ( ( b [ "name" ] for b in brands if cites ( b , host ) ) , "" ) out . append ( ( host , n , owner ) ) return out def pct ( value ) : return "-" if value is None else f" { value * 100 : .0f } %" def change ( now , before ) : return "-" if now is None or before is None else f" { ( now - before ) * 100 : +.0f } pp" def report_row ( label , m , prev ) : cells = [ f" { label : <58 } { m [ 'runs' ] : >4 } " ] for key in ( "mention_rate" , "citation_rate" , "share_of_voice" ) : cells . append ( f" { pct ( m [ key ] ) : >5 } { change ( m [ key ] , prev and prev [ key ] ) : >7 } " ) return "" . join ( cells ) def build_report ( conn , cfg , csv_path = None ) : latest , previous = cycle_ids ( conn ) if latest is None : return "No runs stored yet. Run the tracker first." own = cfg [ "brands" ] [ 0 ] [ "name" ] lines = [ f"Cycle { latest } " + ( f" (compared with { previous } )" if previous else " (no earlier cycle to compare)" ) , f"Brand: { own } . Columns are mention rate, citation rate, and share of voice (voice). Changes are in percentage points (pp)." , ] sections = ( ( "By engine (category prompts only)" , BY_ENGINE , "category" ) , ( "By prompt" , BY_PROMPT , None ) ) for title , group_by , only in sections : current , before = metrics ( conn , latest , group_by , only ) , metrics ( conn , previous , group_by , only ) lines += [ "" , title , f" { '' : <58 } { 'runs' : >4 } { 'mention' : >13 } { 'citation' : >13 } { 'voice' : >13 } " ] for key , m in current . items ( ) : if group_by == BY_ENGINE : label = key [ 0 ] else : prompt , ptype , market , engine = key label = f" { engine } | { ptype } | { market } | { prompt } " label = label if len ( label ) <= 58 else label [ : 55 ] + "..." lines . append ( report_row ( label , m , before . get ( key ) ) ) lines += [ "" , "Most cited domains (answers citing each)" ] lines += [ f" { host : <40 } { n : >4 } { owner } " for host , n , owner in top_domains ( conn , latest , cfg [ "brands" ] ) ] if csv_path : export_csv ( conn , latest , previous , csv_path ) lines += [ "" , f"Wrote { csv_path } " ] return "

" . join ( lines ) def export_csv ( conn , latest , previous , path ) : current , before = metrics ( conn , latest , BY_PROMPT ) , metrics ( conn , previous , BY_PROMPT ) rates = ( "mention_rate" , "citation_rate" , "share_of_voice" ) def rounded ( x ) : return "" if x is None else round ( x , 4 ) with open ( path , "w" , newline = "" , encoding = "utf-8" ) as fh : writer = csv . writer ( fh ) writer . writerow ( [ "cycle" , "engine" , "prompt" , "type" , "market" , "runs" , * rates , * ( f" { r } _change" for r in rates ) ] ) for ( prompt , ptype , market , engine ) , m in current . items ( ) : prev = before . get ( ( prompt , ptype , market , engine ) ) changes = [ "" if prev is None or m [ r ] is None or prev [ r ] is None else round ( m [ r ] - prev [ r ] , 4 ) for r in rates ] writer . writerow ( [ latest , engine , prompt , ptype , market , m [ "runs" ] , * ( rounded ( m [ r ] ) for r in rates ) , * changes ] ) def cmd_report ( args , cfg ) : conn = connect ( args . db ) print ( build_report ( conn , cfg , args . csv ) ) conn . close ( ) return 0 def main ( argv = None ) : parser = argparse . ArgumentParser ( description = "LLM visibility tracker" ) parser . add_argument ( "--config" , default = "config.toml" ) parser . add_argument ( "--db" , default = "tracker.db" ) sub = parser . add_subparsers ( dest = "command" , required = True ) run = sub . add_parser ( "run" , help = "run one collection cycle" ) run . add_argument ( "--runs" , type = int , help = "override runs_per_prompt for this cycle" ) run . add_argument ( "--dry-run" , action = "store_true" , help = "print the task count and exit" ) run . set_defaults ( func = cmd_run ) report = sub . add_parser ( "report" , help = "print metrics for the latest cycle" ) report . add_argument ( "--csv" , help = "also write the per-prompt metrics to this CSV file" ) report . set_defaults ( func = cmd_report ) sub . add_parser ( "rematch" , help = "recompute brand hits after editing aliases" ) . set_defaults ( func = cmd_rematch ) args = parser . parse_args ( argv ) return args . func ( args , load_config ( args . config ) ) if __name__ == "__main__" : sys . exit ( main ( ) )

4. Run it with:

python llm_tracker . py run

5. Generate the report with:

python llm_tracker . py report - - csv report . csv

How to read the results

Start with the prompt type, not the totals. Brand and comparison prompts name your brand, so the engines repeat it and the mention rate sits near 100% no matter what you do. Category prompts name nobody, which makes them the honest test of visibility. Read those rows first.

Then compare the three metrics. Say a category prompt on ChatGPT shows these numbers (invented, for illustration):

Mention rate . 33%, so Quillvane appears in one answer out of three.

. 33%, so Quillvane appears in one answer out of three. Citation rate . 8%, so it's named far more often than its own site is cited.

. 8%, so it's named far more often than its own site is cited. Share of voice. 20%, so when any tracked brand is named, one in five mentions is yours.

A wide gap between mentions and citations means the engines know the name but source their claims elsewhere. The most cited domains list shows where. Review sites, forums, and comparison pages that keep showing up there are your outreach and content targets.

Treat changes with some restraint. With a few runs per prompt, a swing of several percentage points between two cycles can be plain variance. Act on a shift only when it holds across several cycles or appears across prompts and engines at once.

Position adds a closer read. Being named first is probably better than being named fourth, but that's an assumption, not something the tracker measures.

Build your own tracker or buy an LLM visibility tool?

Build when you need control over prompts, engines, markets, and the raw answers. Buy when nobody on the team can maintain code, or when a client wants a dashboard by Friday.

Building gives you:

Your own prompt set and run counts. Nothing is sampled on your behalf.

Every raw answer stored, so you can re-parse it when your matching rules change.

Any market the templates support, and the freedom to add engines.

Costs that scale with API calls instead of a flat plan.

Buying gives you dashboards, alerts, and reports without engineering time, usually priced per prompt, project, or seat. The trade is that prompt sets, run counts, and markets typically follow the vendor's plan, and you see the numbers the vendor chose to show.

To compare the two honestly, reuse the formula from the build section. Monthly tasks equal prompts times engines times runs per prompt times cycles per month, and the sampling section's example works out to 3,250 tasks a month at weekly cadence. Price that figure on the Web Data API pricing page, then add the hours someone will spend keeping the code alive.

If the total still beats a vendor quote, build. If the maintenance line made you wince, that's an answer too.

Collecting AI answers at scale

The hard part of an LLM visibility tracker isn't the matching or the SQL. It's collecting answers reliably from interfaces built for people, on a steady cadence and in several markets.

The Web Data API handles that part of this build. Each engine is a template that takes a prompt and a market, and returns parsed JSON, with rendering and anti-bot handling built in. The tracker only deals with fields such as response_text and citations, and adding a market means adding one line to config.toml. The sources an answer cites appear next to its text, which is what the citation rate is built on. For ChatGPT, the search option turns on web search, and citations are returned when the answer cites sources. Tasks run asynchronously, so the tracker keeps several in flight at once instead of waiting on one answer at a time. That leaves your code focused on analysis rather than on collection.

Bottom line

Tracking LLM visibility comes down to sampling. Run the same prompts repeatedly on each engine, store every answer, and measure mention rate, citation rate, and share of voice across the runs instead of trusting any single reply. The script in this guide does that with one file and one config. Next, swap in your own brand, competitors, and 20 to 50 prompts, run a cycle with three runs each, and read the category rows first.