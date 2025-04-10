Scrape ChatGPT Responses at Scale

Access real-time prompt-response data from ChatGPT with Decodo’s Advanced Web Scraping API. Fully automated scraping with a prebuilt GPT target and anti-bot features for every use case.

Structured and always reliable stream of ChatGPT data

Get full JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and error handling, without worrying about CAPTCHAs or throttling.

AI prompt research and performance tracking

Collect prompt–response data from ChatGPT at scale to analyze how model behavior changes over time, evaluate consistency, and fine-tune your own prompts or agent strategies.

Competitor or benchmark analysis

Monitor ChatGPT responses across different prompts, topics, or accounts to compare performance between models, releases, or competing AI systems.

Market and model intelligence teams

Gather structured insights from ChatGPT interactions to understand trending topics, user intents, and content patterns shaping the AI and automation landscape.

Agents and LLM builders testing response consistency

Evaluate how AI agents or custom LLMs handle identical queries under varied contexts, ensuring reliability, bias control, and data quality across your deployments.

Quick setup & integration

Getting Decodo MCP running takes just minutes – no devops overhead, no complex configs. Choose the setup that fits your workflow:

What you can scrape

With the ChatGPT target, you can extract:

  • Prompt text and timestamps
  • Response content and formatting
  • Conversation IDs and metadata
  • Model identifiers and settings (when available)
  • Usage patterns and response lengths

Why use Decodo’s GPT target

Scraping ChatGPT is complex and hard. We made it easy. You’ll get:

  • 99.99% success rate with JavaScript rendering
  • Real browser execution for interactive pages
  • Auto-handling of Cloudflare, CAPTCHAs, and session cookies
  • Localized or authenticated scraping support

Start scraping ChatGPT in seconds

Test-drive our powerful API with your preferred target to experience top speed and reliability.

Set parameters

curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com/",
      "locale": "en-us",
      "geo": "United States",
      "device_type": "desktop"
    }'

Explore our plans for every scraping task

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with our powerful Scraping API.

Start free trial

Start free trial

Start free trial

Start free trial

Start free trial

Buy now

Start free trial

Start free trial

Start free trial

Start free trial

Start free trial

Buy now

Buy now

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

How does the ChatGPT web scraper work?

Send a request with the ChatGPT target selected, and Decodo takes it from there. A browser session renders the chat interface, rotating IPs keep you unblocked, and adaptive retries stabilize dynamic pages. The output arrives as structured JSON or CSV, including prompts, responses, and metadata, all neatly packaged with job IDs and logs for full traceability.

Basic ChatGPT scraping vs rendering-capable API

Compare core capabilities to see why production teams choose a rendering-capable API.

Capability

Basic ChatGPT approaches

Decodo Web Scraping API for ChatGPT

Reliability

Inconsistent on dynamic pages

High success rates with retries

JavaScript support

Limited

Full JavaScript renderin

Scale & concurrency

Tooling limits

High concurrency, flexible rate limits

IP diversity

Manual setup

Global IP pools with smart rotation

Data quality

Variable HTML

Structured JSON and CSV with validation

Observability

Minimal

Job IDs, logs, webhooks, metrics

Support

Community

24/7 tech support

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

ChatGPT scraping applications

Whether you’re tracking model changes, studying prompt performance, or collecting real-world chat data, the ChatGPT target delivers structured JSON or CSV outputs from ChatGPT’s interface with full transparency and precision.

Prompt and response analysis

Collect large-scale prompt-response pairs from ChatGPT to study tone, accuracy, bias, and consistency across different queries or sessions.

Model benchmarking and comparison

Monitor changes in ChatGPT’s behavior over time or benchmark outputs against other AI models to measure drift, latency, or response quality.

Market and product intelligence

Extract structured responses from public ChatGPT interactions for insights into trending topics, user intent, and emerging product or service themes.

Research and academic studies

Build datasets for AI ethics, linguistics, or model evaluation research, clean, structured, and reproducible at scale.

Agent and automation testing

Use ChatGPT data to validate custom agents or pipelines, ensuring reliability and predictable performance under real-world prompts.

Frequently asked questions

What is the ChatGPT template in the Scraping API?

The ChatGPT template is a prebuilt configuration within Decodo’s Web Scraping API (Advanced) that lets you extract structured data directly from the ChatGPT web interface, including prompts, responses, metadata, and conversation context.

What kind of data can I scrape with the ChatGPT target?

You can collect full prompt-response pairs, timestamps, conversation IDs, and visible metadata such as model names or session details, all returned in clean, structured JSON, CSV, HTML, or Markdown formats.

Do I need to handle authentication or rendering manually?

No setup needed. The ChatGPT target includes full JavaScript rendering, proxy rotation, and session management by default, so you can focus on data, not infrastructure.

Can the API bypass CAPTCHAs and Cloudflare checks?

Yes – all requests are routed through Decodo’s unblocking infrastructure, which automatically detects and avoids CAPTCHAs, geo-blocks, and session-based rate limits.

Is web scraping legal?

Collecting publicly available data is legal. However, you should always check the website’s Terms and Conditions to learn whether you can scrape specific data points. When in doubt, consult a legal professional.

Do you support JavaScript-heavy sites?

Yes. We execute pages in a headless browser with configurable resource/time limits for predictability.

How do you handle rate limits and blocks?

Global IP diversity, adaptive retries, and backoff strategies. You get job status, logs, and webhook events for full observability.

What success rate can we expect?

We publish rolling reliability metrics, for example, 99.99% successful fetches, 30-day median. Outcomes vary by site category and load.

How fast is it?

Typical end-to-end fetch is ~0.6–2.0s, depending on page weight and rendering depth.

From Prompt to Payload, in Seconds

Scrape, analyze, and automate ChatGPT data at scale with Decodo’s Advanced Web Scraping API.



