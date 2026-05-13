Manual rank tracking methods

You won't automate these, but they're worth keeping in your toolkit. When your scraper returns "position 3", a manual check tells you whether it's a bug or the actual SERP.

Each of the tools below earns its place differently:

Incognito mode . Strips account personalization but doesn't change your IP-based geo. As a result, your scraper's results will differ if it proxies from a different city, which is geo-targeting working as designed rather than a bug.

. Strips account personalization but doesn't change your IP-based geo. As a result, your scraper's results will differ if it proxies from a different city, which is geo-targeting working as designed rather than a bug. Browser extensions (MozBar, SEO Minion) . These overlays are positioned on a live search page. They're useful for spot-checks but useless for tracking changes over time.

. These overlays are positioned on a live search page. They're useful for spot-checks but useless for tracking changes over time. Google Search Console . First-party, free, and accurate for your own URLs only. It reports averages over a 16-month window with no competitor data, so treat it as a source of ground truth rather than a tracker substitute.

. First-party, free, and accurate for your own URLs only. It reports averages over a 16-month window with no competitor data, so treat it as a source of ground truth rather than a tracker substitute. VPN / browser proxy. Use this for checking rankings from a specific country. The process is tedious, so it's fine only for one-off audits.

The math alone makes the case for automation: 10 keywords across 3 cities and 2 devices works out to 60 incognito searches per check, which is exactly why the next section moves into automation territory.

Technical implementation steps

Now we build. The stack: Python 3.9+, a SERP API for fetching, SQLite for storage, and a small CLI on top. You should already have the repo cloned from the setup section above. The rest of this section walks through what's in those files.

Environment setup

The environment uses a standard venv with a requirements.txt that pulls in 3 libraries: requests for HTTP, pydantic for typed models, and python-dotenv for credential loading.

The layout is modular, with 1 concern per file, so each piece stays independently replaceable:

rank - tracker / ├── models . py ├── fetcher . py ├── storage . py ├── scheduler . py ├── main . py ├── keywords . csv . example └── . env

rank - tracker / ├── models . py ├── fetcher . py ├── storage . py ├── scheduler . py ├── main . py ├── keywords . csv . example └── . env

Put credentials in .env, never in source control:

DECODO_AUTH = < paste the Basic authentication token from the dashboard > ALERT_WEBHOOK_URL =

DECODO_AUTH = < paste the Basic authentication token from the dashboard > ALERT_WEBHOOK_URL =

Defining data models

Typed models catch malformed API responses early, at the boundary, not 3 queries deep, where the bug is harder to trace. Pydantic gives you validation, defaults, and model_dump() serialization.

class RankCheckConfig ( BaseModel ) : keyword : str target_domain : str target_url : Optional [ str ] = None search_engine : str = "google" locale : str = "en-us" google_results_language : str = "en" geo : str = "United States" device_type : str = "desktop" pages : int = 1 top_n : int = 10 active : bool = True frequency : str = "daily" class RankResult ( BaseModel ) : keyword : str target_domain : str organic_position : Optional [ int ] = None matched_url : Optional [ str ] = None featured_snippet : bool = False featured_snippet_owned : bool = False ai_overview_present : bool = False ai_overview_cited : bool = False ai_overview_citation_rank : Optional [ int ] = None ai_overview_citations : List [ AIOverviewCitation ] = Field ( default_factory = list ) paa_present : bool = False paa_question_count : int = 0 local_pack_present : bool = False knowledge_panel_present : bool = False location : str = "" device : str = "" locale : str = "" total_results : Optional [ int ] = None serp_url : Optional [ str ] = None raw_organic_count : int = 0 top_results : List [ CompetitorEntry ] = Field ( default_factory = list ) timestamp : datetime = Field ( default_factory = lambda : datetime . now ( timezone . utc ) )

class RankCheckConfig ( BaseModel ) : keyword : str target_domain : str target_url : Optional [ str ] = None search_engine : str = "google" locale : str = "en-us" google_results_language : str = "en" geo : str = "United States" device_type : str = "desktop" pages : int = 1 top_n : int = 10 active : bool = True frequency : str = "daily" class RankResult ( BaseModel ) : keyword : str target_domain : str organic_position : Optional [ int ] = None matched_url : Optional [ str ] = None featured_snippet : bool = False featured_snippet_owned : bool = False ai_overview_present : bool = False ai_overview_cited : bool = False ai_overview_citation_rank : Optional [ int ] = None ai_overview_citations : List [ AIOverviewCitation ] = Field ( default_factory = list ) paa_present : bool = False paa_question_count : int = 0 local_pack_present : bool = False knowledge_panel_present : bool = False location : str = "" device : str = "" locale : str = "" total_results : Optional [ int ] = None serp_url : Optional [ str ] = None raw_organic_count : int = 0 top_results : List [ CompetitorEntry ] = Field ( default_factory = list ) timestamp : datetime = Field ( default_factory = lambda : datetime . now ( timezone . utc ) )

These are 2 distinct models: RankCheckConfig describes what to check, while RankResult captures what was found in the SERP.

Fetching SERP data

From here, you have 2 paths to choose between:

Option A: Scrape Google directly. This means building your own request pipeline with rotating proxies, managing CAPTCHA, parsing HTML, and watching for DOM changes. The approach is fragile at any meaningful scale. If you're considering this path, read How to Scrape Google Search Data for the HTML structure, then How to Scrape Google Without Getting Blocked for the anti-detection challenges.

This means building your own request pipeline with rotating proxies, managing CAPTCHA, parsing HTML, and watching for DOM changes. The approach is fragile at any meaningful scale. If you're considering this path, read for the HTML structure, then for the anti-detection challenges. Option B: Use the Decodo SERP API. This hands off CAPTCHA, geo, JavaScript rendering, and parsing to a service, and you get back structured JSON instead of raw HTML. The category has several vendors, but the example below uses our API. The code keeps vendor specifics in a single__post_ method, so the data model and storage stay portable.

The API-based build pays off above ~10 keywords weekly, once Option A's CAPTCHA overhead starts costing real engineering hours; below that, Google Search Console + a single proxy is cheaper than either.

The endpoint is POST https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape. The _post method in the repo retries temporary failures (429, 5xx, request timeouts) with exponential backoff, and the parser only runs on a 2xx body. Here's the minimal payload for a parsed Google result:

{ "target" : "google_search" , "query" : "best laptop 2026" , "parse" : true , "geo" : "United States" , "locale" : "en-us" , "device_type" : "desktop" , "google_results_language" : "en" }

{ "target" : "google_search" , "query" : "best laptop 2026" , "parse" : true , "geo" : "United States" , "locale" : "en-us" , "device_type" : "desktop" , "google_results_language" : "en" }

With parse: true, the API returns structured JSON whose overall shape looks like this:

Organic results – results[0].content.results.results.organic[i] , each carries pos (per-page rank) and pos_overall (across-SERP rank including AI/featured blocks)

, each carries (per-page rank) and (across-SERP rank including AI/featured blocks) AI Overview citations – ai_overviews[i].source_panel.items[j] , each citation has url , title , source , pos

, each citation has , , , Featured snippet – featured_snippets → items[i] (we cover the plural-vs-singular schema drift later)

→ (we cover the plural-vs-singular schema drift later) People also ask – related_questions.items[i]

Knowledge panel – knowledge (dict)

(dict) Local pack – local_pack (list)

The parser handles missing fields gracefully. The top-level path to the results envelope (results[0].content.results.results) is hardcoded because Decodo guarantees that the outer structure stays stable across API versions. Inside that envelope, every field lookup uses a safe default, so a missing nested field returns None instead of crashing the parser when Decodo adds, removes, or renames a field in a future release.

def _parse ( self , data , config ) : serp = data [ "results" ] [ 0 ] [ "content" ] [ "results" ] . get ( "results" ) or { } domain = config . target_domain . lower ( ) . lstrip ( "." ) organic_position , matched_url = None , None for item in serp . get ( "organic" ) or [ ] : url = item . get ( "url" , "" ) if self . _domain_match ( url , domain ) : organic_position = item . get ( "pos_overall" ) or item . get ( "pos" ) matched_url = url break ai_overviews = serp . get ( "ai_overviews" ) or [ ] ai_cited , ai_rank = False , None for ai in ai_overviews : for citation in ( ai . get ( "source_panel" ) or { } ) . get ( "items" ) or [ ] : if self . _domain_match ( citation . get ( "url" , "" ) , domain ) : ai_cited = True ai_rank = citation . get ( "pos" ) break if ai_cited : break fs_block = serp . get ( "featured_snippets" ) or serp . get ( "featured_snippet" ) fs_items = ( fs_block . get ( "items" ) if isinstance ( fs_block , dict ) else fs_block ) or [ ] fs_owned = any ( self . _domain_match ( i . get ( "url" , "" ) , domain ) for i in fs_items ) return RankResult ( keyword = config . keyword , target_domain = config . target_domain , organic_position = organic_position , matched_url = matched_url , featured_snippet_owned = fs_owned , ai_overview_present = bool ( ai_overviews ) , ai_overview_cited = ai_cited , ai_overview_citation_rank = ai_rank , paa_present = bool ( ( serp . get ( "related_questions" ) or { } ) . get ( "items" ) ) , location = config . geo , device = config . device_type , locale = config . locale , ) @staticmethod def _domain_match ( url , domain ) : """example.com matches blog.example.com but NOT example.com.evil.com.""" host = urlparse ( url ) . netloc . lower ( ) if host . startswith ( "www." ) : host = host [ 4 : ] return host == domain or host . endswith ( f". { domain } " )

def _parse ( self , data , config ) : serp = data [ "results" ] [ 0 ] [ "content" ] [ "results" ] . get ( "results" ) or { } domain = config . target_domain . lower ( ) . lstrip ( "." ) organic_position , matched_url = None , None for item in serp . get ( "organic" ) or [ ] : url = item . get ( "url" , "" ) if self . _domain_match ( url , domain ) : organic_position = item . get ( "pos_overall" ) or item . get ( "pos" ) matched_url = url break ai_overviews = serp . get ( "ai_overviews" ) or [ ] ai_cited , ai_rank = False , None for ai in ai_overviews : for citation in ( ai . get ( "source_panel" ) or { } ) . get ( "items" ) or [ ] : if self . _domain_match ( citation . get ( "url" , "" ) , domain ) : ai_cited = True ai_rank = citation . get ( "pos" ) break if ai_cited : break fs_block = serp . get ( "featured_snippets" ) or serp . get ( "featured_snippet" ) fs_items = ( fs_block . get ( "items" ) if isinstance ( fs_block , dict ) else fs_block ) or [ ] fs_owned = any ( self . _domain_match ( i . get ( "url" , "" ) , domain ) for i in fs_items ) return RankResult ( keyword = config . keyword , target_domain = config . target_domain , organic_position = organic_position , matched_url = matched_url , featured_snippet_owned = fs_owned , ai_overview_present = bool ( ai_overviews ) , ai_overview_cited = ai_cited , ai_overview_citation_rank = ai_rank , paa_present = bool ( ( serp . get ( "related_questions" ) or { } ) . get ( "items" ) ) , location = config . geo , device = config . device_type , locale = config . locale , ) @staticmethod def _domain_match ( url , domain ) : """example.com matches blog.example.com but NOT example.com.evil.com.""" host = urlparse ( url ) . netloc . lower ( ) if host . startswith ( "www." ) : host = host [ 4 : ] return host == domain or host . endswith ( f". { domain } " )

Sample API response

Here's a trimmed real response for "best laptop 2026" (US/desktop). Notice the dual pos / pos_overall fields and the AI Overview citations at the top:

{ "results" : [ { "content" : { "results" : { "results" : { "ai_overviews" : [ { "pos_overall" : 1 , "source_panel" : { "items" : [ { "pos" : 1 , "source" : "WIRED" , "url" : "https://www.wired.com/story/best-laptops/" , "title" : "Best Laptops (2026): My Honest Advice..." } , { "pos" : 2 , "source" : "YouTube" , "url" : "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aekZft0b6xI" } , { "pos" : 3 , "source" : "PCMag" , "url" : "https://www.pcmag.com/picks/the-best-laptops" } ] } } ] , "organic" : [ { "pos" : 1 , "pos_overall" : 2 , "url" : "https://www.wired.com/story/best-laptops/" , "title" : "Best Laptops (2026): My Honest Advice..." } , { "pos" : 2 , "pos_overall" : 3 , "url" : "https://www.pcmag.com/picks/the-best-laptops" , "title" : "The Best Laptops We've Tested..." } ] , "related_questions" : { "items" : [ { "pos" : 1 , "question" : "What laptop should I buy in 2026?" } , { "pos" : 2 , "question" : "What's the best overall laptop to buy right now?" } , { "pos" : 3 , "question" : "Is there a new laptop coming out in 2026?" } , { "pos" : 4 , "question" : "What is the best laptop for AI in 2026?" } ] } , "total_results_count" : 1980000 } , "parse_status_code" : 12000 } } } ] }

{ "results" : [ { "content" : { "results" : { "results" : { "ai_overviews" : [ { "pos_overall" : 1 , "source_panel" : { "items" : [ { "pos" : 1 , "source" : "WIRED" , "url" : "https://www.wired.com/story/best-laptops/" , "title" : "Best Laptops (2026): My Honest Advice..." } , { "pos" : 2 , "source" : "YouTube" , "url" : "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aekZft0b6xI" } , { "pos" : 3 , "source" : "PCMag" , "url" : "https://www.pcmag.com/picks/the-best-laptops" } ] } } ] , "organic" : [ { "pos" : 1 , "pos_overall" : 2 , "url" : "https://www.wired.com/story/best-laptops/" , "title" : "Best Laptops (2026): My Honest Advice..." } , { "pos" : 2 , "pos_overall" : 3 , "url" : "https://www.pcmag.com/picks/the-best-laptops" , "title" : "The Best Laptops We've Tested..." } ] , "related_questions" : { "items" : [ { "pos" : 1 , "question" : "What laptop should I buy in 2026?" } , { "pos" : 2 , "question" : "What's the best overall laptop to buy right now?" } , { "pos" : 3 , "question" : "Is there a new laptop coming out in 2026?" } , { "pos" : 4 , "question" : "What is the best laptop for AI in 2026?" } ] } , "total_results_count" : 1980000 } , "parse_status_code" : 12000 } } } ] }

Edge cases the parser must handle

Handling "not in top N". If your domain isn't in the organic array, organic_position is None . Not zero, not a raised exception, not an empty string. None is a meaningful state and it should round-trip through your database ( NULL ) and your reports ("–"). Treating "not ranked" as a special case removes a class of bugs downstream.

If your domain isn't in the organic array, is . Not zero, not a raised exception, not an empty string. is a meaningful state and it should round-trip through your database ( ) and your reports ("–"). Treating "not ranked" as a special case removes a class of bugs downstream. Domain matching that rejects lookalikes. Substring matching ( "example.com" in url ) lets example.com.evil.com match example.com . Always parse the URL with urlparse , strip www. , and check the exact host or host.endswith(f".{domain}") .

Parser output

Running _parse() against the response above returns a RankResult you can persist or alert on:

{ "keyword" : "best laptop 2026" , "target_domain" : "wired.com" , "organic_position" : 2 , "matched_url" : "https://www.wired.com/story/best-laptops/" , "ai_overview_present" : true , "ai_overview_cited" : true , "ai_overview_citation_rank" : 1 , "featured_snippet_owned" : false , "paa_present" : true , "paa_question_count" : 4 , "location" : "United States" , "device" : "desktop" , "locale" : "en-us" , "total_results" : 1980000 , "timestamp" : "2026-05-13T03:57:04+00:00" }

{ "keyword" : "best laptop 2026" , "target_domain" : "wired.com" , "organic_position" : 2 , "matched_url" : "https://www.wired.com/story/best-laptops/" , "ai_overview_present" : true , "ai_overview_cited" : true , "ai_overview_citation_rank" : 1 , "featured_snippet_owned" : false , "paa_present" : true , "paa_question_count" : 4 , "location" : "United States" , "device" : "desktop" , "locale" : "en-us" , "total_results" : 1980000 , "timestamp" : "2026-05-13T03:57:04+00:00" }

Other fields (featured_snippet, ai_overview_citations, paa_question_count, local_pack_present, knowledge_panel_present, total_results, serp_url, raw_organic_count, top_results) are populated by additional mappings omitted from the excerpt above. See the repo for the full _parse().

Storing results

For a personal or team-scale tracker, SQLite is the right answer. Zero setup, single-file database, fast enough at the row counts a single-team tracker produces, and the same SQL you'd write against Postgres later.

A runs table groups checks done in the same batch; a rank_results table holds individual rows linked by run_id. This grouping is what lets you compare today's position to the previous run rather than relying on timestamps alone.

CREATE TABLE runs ( id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT , started_at TEXT NOT NULL , finished_at TEXT , api_calls INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 ) ; CREATE TABLE rank_results ( id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT , run_id INTEGER NOT NULL REFERENCES runs ( id ) ON DELETE CASCADE , keyword TEXT NOT NULL , target_domain TEXT NOT NULL , organic_position INTEGER , matched_url TEXT , featured_snippet INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , featured_snippet_owned INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , ai_overview_present INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , ai_overview_cited INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , ai_overview_citation_rank INTEGER , ai_overview_citations_json TEXT , paa_present INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , paa_question_count INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , local_pack_present INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , knowledge_panel_present INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , location TEXT , device TEXT , locale TEXT , total_results INTEGER , serp_url TEXT , raw_organic_count INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , top_results_json TEXT , timestamp TEXT NOT NULL ) ; CREATE INDEX idx_rank_results_dim ON rank_results ( keyword , location , device , locale ) ;

CREATE TABLE runs ( id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT , started_at TEXT NOT NULL , finished_at TEXT , api_calls INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 ) ; CREATE TABLE rank_results ( id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT , run_id INTEGER NOT NULL REFERENCES runs ( id ) ON DELETE CASCADE , keyword TEXT NOT NULL , target_domain TEXT NOT NULL , organic_position INTEGER , matched_url TEXT , featured_snippet INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , featured_snippet_owned INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , ai_overview_present INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , ai_overview_cited INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , ai_overview_citation_rank INTEGER , ai_overview_citations_json TEXT , paa_present INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , paa_question_count INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , local_pack_present INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , knowledge_panel_present INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , location TEXT , device TEXT , locale TEXT , total_results INTEGER , serp_url TEXT , raw_organic_count INTEGER NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 , top_results_json TEXT , timestamp TEXT NOT NULL ) ; CREATE INDEX idx_rank_results_dim ON rank_results ( keyword , location , device , locale ) ;

3 details in this schema are worth flagging:

ON DELETE CASCADE lets you drop old runs and their results in one statement, which is essential for retention and prune commands

lets you drop old runs and their results in one statement, which is essential for retention and prune commands idx_rank_results_dim makes the "previous position for this exact (keyword × location × device × locale) tuple" query fast, even at hundreds of thousands of rows

makes the "previous position for this exact (keyword × location × device × locale) tuple" query fast, even at hundreds of thousands of rows Timestamps are stored in UTC ISO format, since that's the right default for a multi-location tracker, and local time makes debugging harder across DST and timezone changes

Comparing the current position against historical data is a single window query:

def previous_position ( self , keyword , location , device , locale , before_run_id ) : row = self . conn . execute ( """SELECT organic_position FROM rank_results WHERE keyword=? AND location=? AND device=? AND locale=? AND run_id < ? ORDER BY run_id DESC LIMIT 1""" , ( keyword , location , device , locale , before_run_id ) , ) . fetchone ( ) return row [ 0 ] if row else None

def previous_position ( self , keyword , location , device , locale , before_run_id ) : row = self . conn . execute ( """SELECT organic_position FROM rank_results WHERE keyword=? AND location=? AND device=? AND locale=? AND run_id < ? ORDER BY run_id DESC LIMIT 1""" , ( keyword , location , device , locale , before_run_id ) , ) . fetchone ( ) return row [ 0 ] if row else None

Exporting to CSV/JSON is one method of the storage class, useful for piping into Excel, Grafana, or a downstream dashboard.

Here's what a stored row looks like, with a single observation exported as JSON:

{ "id" : 1 , "run_id" : 1 , "keyword" : "best laptop 2026" , "target_domain" : "wired.com" , "organic_position" : 2 , "matched_url" : "https://www.wired.com/story/best-laptops/" , "ai_overview_cited" : 1 , "ai_overview_citation_rank" : 1 , "featured_snippet_owned" : 0 , "paa_present" : 1 , "paa_question_count" : 4 , "location" : "United States" , "device" : "desktop" , "locale" : "en-us" , "total_results" : 1980000 , "timestamp" : "2026-05-13T03:57:04+00:00" }

{ "id" : 1 , "run_id" : 1 , "keyword" : "best laptop 2026" , "target_domain" : "wired.com" , "organic_position" : 2 , "matched_url" : "https://www.wired.com/story/best-laptops/" , "ai_overview_cited" : 1 , "ai_overview_citation_rank" : 1 , "featured_snippet_owned" : 0 , "paa_present" : 1 , "paa_question_count" : 4 , "location" : "United States" , "device" : "desktop" , "locale" : "en-us" , "total_results" : 1980000 , "timestamp" : "2026-05-13T03:57:04+00:00" }

Using SERP APIs for rank tracking

We've already seen the Google Search endpoint call. The next few details cover the parameters worth tuning in production, what to budget for cost, etc.