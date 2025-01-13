Persisting or storing scraped data

Committing results back to the repository automatically. Do this by adding this code to your YAML workflow file.

name : Commit results run : | git config - - global user . name "github-actions" git config - - global user . email "actions@github.com" git add data . json git commit - m "Update scraped data" git push

name : Commit results run : | git config - - global user . name "github-actions" git config - - global user . email "actions@github.com" git add data . json git commit - m "Update scraped data" git push

Upload to cloud storage . An alternative is to upload to cloud storage or to a database for large-scale or long-term storage.

. An alternative is to upload to cloud storage or to a database for large-scale or long-term storage. Artifacts. GitHub has a feature called Artifacts for temporary data retention for debugging and downloading.

Optimizing scheduled scrapers: rate limiting, proxies, and error handling

Various optimization strategies that make scheduled scrapers reliable over weeks and months of continuous operation are:

Rate limiting and request pacing

Most scrapers don't get banned for what they scrape – they get banned for how they do it. The fix requires you to limit your scheduler’s data collection rate by delays.

import time import random def polite_request ( url , session ) : response = session . get ( url ) time . sleep ( random . uniform ( 5 , 20 ) ) return response

import time import random def polite_request ( url , session ) : response = session . get ( url ) time . sleep ( random . uniform ( 5 , 20 ) ) return response

To introduce a random delay in Python, use the time.sleep() function combined with random.uniform(a, b), which generates a random floating-point number between 2 numbers. This technique is commonly used to mimic actual user behaviour, creating unpredictable clicking patterns that generate authentic-looking web traffic through users' natural clicking.

Also, you need to examine the robots.txt file of your target website located at yourtargetwebsite.com/robots.txt. This shows which website sections are designated as restricted-access and the required time interval between requests.

Follow these rules as a rough baseline for safe request intervals:

General content sites and blogs require a 3 to 8 second wait between user requests.

eCommerce and high-traffic platforms require a 2 to 5 second wait between user requests, including session rotation.

The minimum waiting period for smaller sites on shared hosting should be between 8 and 15 seconds, as their systems can crash quickly.

Proxy rotation for long-running scrapers

Proxy rotation involves cycling through multiple IP addresses during scraping. Thankfully, Decodo’s residential proxies automatically manage their rotation by switching between multiple residential IP addresses, allowing users to access them without maintaining an IP address pool because Decodo requires no IP list upkeep and no operational procedures for IP rotation.

The Python configuration process requires the procedure below.

import requests proxy_config = { "http" : "http://username:password@proxy.decodo.com:10001" , "https" : "http://username:password@proxy.decodo.com:10001" } def scrape_with_proxy ( url ) : response = requests . get ( url , proxies = proxy_config , timeout = 10 ) return response

import requests proxy_config = { "http" : "http://username:password@proxy.decodo.com:10001" , "https" : "http://username:password@proxy.decodo.com:10001" } def scrape_with_proxy ( url ) : response = requests . get ( url , proxies = proxy_config , timeout = 10 ) return response

The above code sends an HTTP request through a proxy server using the Requests library. The proxy_config dictionary defines the authentication details and the proxy endpoint address, which apply to both HTTP and HTTPS network traffic.

The function scrape_with_proxy(url) takes a url as input, makes a GET request using the specified proxy and a 10-second timeout, and returns the server’s response object.

Error handling and resilience

The foundation of error resilience is implementing retry logic with exponential backoff-wait duration before retrying scraping.

import requests from requests . adapters import HTTPAdapter from urllib3 . util . retry import Retry def create_session_with_retries ( ) : session = requests . Session ( ) retry_strategy = Retry ( total = 3 , backoff_factor = 2 , status_forcelist = [ 429 , 500 , 502 , 503 , 504 ] ) adapter = HTTPAdapter ( max_retries = retry_strategy ) session . mount ( "http://" , adapter ) session . mount ( "https://" , adapter ) return session

import requests from requests . adapters import HTTPAdapter from urllib3 . util . retry import Retry def create_session_with_retries ( ) : session = requests . Session ( ) retry_strategy = Retry ( total = 3 , backoff_factor = 2 , status_forcelist = [ 429 , 500 , 502 , 503 , 504 ] ) adapter = HTTPAdapter ( max_retries = retry_strategy ) session . mount ( "http://" , adapter ) session . mount ( "https://" , adapter ) return session

The backoff_factor=2 field increases the retry wait time to double its previous duration on each retry attempt, starting at 2 seconds and progressing to 4 seconds before reaching 8 seconds. Immediate retry attempts to overloaded servers create additional problems, which lead to extended periods of system unavailability. Python requests retry provides detailed information on advanced retry patterns, including custom failure-type logic.

Common errors include:

429 (Too Many Requests) indicates that the server is explicitly telling you to back off. Check the Retry-After header if present and honor it.

The 403 (Forbidden) status can indicate either a temporary or permanent block. You should wait longer before making another attempt because your IP address or session information has been flagged after multiple failed attempts.

The 503 (Service Unavailable) status occurs when the server becomes overloaded or is undergoing maintenance. The system requires you to wait before you can attempt your next access.

The 404 (Not Found) status indicates that the resource does not exist. Keep a record of it and proceed to the next task.

Note that retriable errors are errors like 503 that can be resolved by rerunning the scrape, while permanent errors are errors like 404 that don’t require the scraper to rerun because it won’t work.

Data storage strategies

If the data you are retrieving is something you want to store for a while, you append it to the file. However, if you require only the latest results, then overwrite is the better function to use. However, if you don’t manage data files, they pile up, and disk space fills up.

Therefore, use databases for large-scale scraping. If your scraper produces large amounts of data, JSON or CSV files won’t scale. Better options are SQL or NoSQL databases for efficient querying and better integration with analytics tools.

Handling common obstacles in automated scraping

This section provides practical solutions to common obstacles faced in automated scraping.

CAPTCHAs

CAPTCHAs work by triggering alerts when your request pattern shows unusual behaviour, which is more frequent during automated access, then blocks data retrieval. Bypass CAPTCHAs by proactive detection – catching CAPTCHAs before they catch your scraper.

def is_captcha_page ( response ) : captcha_signals = [ "captcha" , , "recaptcha" , "are you a human" , "then continue, not a robot" , "security check" ] content = response . text . lower ( ) return any ( signal in content for signal in captcha_signals ) def fetch_with_captcha_check ( url , session ) : response = session . get ( url ) if is_captcha_page ( response ) : raise CaptchaEncounteredException ( f"CAPTCHA detected at { url } " ) return response

def is_captcha_page ( response ) : captcha_signals = [ "captcha" , , "recaptcha" , "are you a human" , "then continue, not a robot" , "security check" ] content = response . text . lower ( ) return any ( signal in content for signal in captcha_signals ) def fetch_with_captcha_check ( url , session ) : response = session . get ( url ) if is_captcha_page ( response ) : raise CaptchaEncounteredException ( f"CAPTCHA detected at { url } " ) return response

The code checks whether a webpage response contains CAPTCHA indicators by scanning for keywords such as "CAPTCHA" or "verify you're not a robot."

The function fetch_with_captcha_check() requests a URL, then checks for CAPTCHA to evade if present. This article on How to bypass Google CAPTCHA covers all the necessary methods to understand its system operations and bypassing techniques.

Website structure changes

Some CSS selectors break easily when sites update their site structure. Thus, the proper choice of CSS selectors determines the actual strength of your scraper against structural system changes. Detect broken selectors by checking for expected elements and raising alerts when they are missing, instead of allowing scrapers to fail silently. Also, version control selectors for easy maintenance of selector updates during site changes.

Network and infrastructure failures

Handling network and infrastructure failures, such as DNS resolution failures, involves switching from your ISP's DNS to reliable providers like Google and Cloudflare, and clearing the local DNS cache to remove corrupt entries.

Connection timeouts can also be handled by setting specific timeouts in your HTTP requests and by capturing timeouts in your code, such as requests.exceptions.ConnectTimeout and using rotating proxies.

Also, a circuit breaker pattern prevents your scraper from endlessly hammering a downed server by detecting a threshold of consecutive failures and pausing scraping entirely for a recovery period. The principle is simple: after 5 failures in a row, stop attempting for the next few minutes, then try again. If it recovers, resume normally.

Anti-bot detection

JavaScript-heavy sites initially return an HTML response, and then JavaScript dynamically loads the data. Hence, a scraper tends to return none initially when encountering these sites.

However, a headless browser solves this by executing the website in a real browser environment, mimicking real users and enabling data extraction. For example, Playwright and Selenium execute JavaScript the way a real browser does, which sidesteps an entire category of rendering and detection issues, and reserves them for target websites where lighter approaches have genuinely failed.

Maintaining script reliability over time

Scheduling periodic health checks to verify that scrapers still work helps maintain script reliability over time. These health checks include comparing results against known urls (lightweight testing) and testing with more than 1 scheduling method.

Ensure the scraper remains reliable by automating alerts to Gmail or Slack when logs are unusual or retrieved data deviates from expected patterns. Documenting expected behavior helps standardize results and amplify troubleshooting. Do this by saving the expected data result in a separate file for comparison.

Monitoring and logging scheduled scraping tasks

This section describes the observability practices which make scheduled scrapers maintainable.

Implement structured logging

Prioritize logs over print statements for debugging.

Log levels matter. Use DEBUG during development to get visibility into every request and decision. Then use INFO and WARNING at production because these settings provide sufficient information about incidents while maintaining proper system performance.

during development to get visibility into every request and decision. Then use and at production because these settings provide sufficient information about incidents while maintaining proper system performance. Write logs to rotating files to prevent disk space issues. Systems use rotating file handlers to prevent disk space issues. The system encounters difficulties when all log data is sent to 1 ever expanding file. A rotating system that caps file size and keeps a fixed number of backups is sustainable for logging indefinitely.

Tracking key metrics

Items scraped per run . This is the most direct measure of whether your scraper is doing its job. The first sign of site changes or blocking is a sudden drop in site traffic. You can also structure data storage patterns to support monitoring.

. This is the most direct measure of whether your scraper is doing its job. The first sign of site changes or blocking is a sudden drop in site traffic. You can also structure to support monitoring. Success rate . Successful requests divided by total requests, expressed as a percentage. A scraper attains about a 95% success rate when operating against a friendly target. Any metric that shows a decline across multiple testing sessions needs to be examined.

. Successful requests divided by total requests, expressed as a percentage. A scraper attains about a 95% success rate when operating against a friendly target. Any metric that shows a decline across multiple testing sessions needs to be examined. Run duration and average request latency. These are useful for catching performance regressions and spotting when a target site is slowing down.

Alerting on failures

Metrics and logs are only useful if someone looks at them. For the alerting channels themselves, the right choice depends on your setup.

Use Email via SMTP or SendGrid for critical failures that require a paper trail and don't require an instant response.

for critical failures that require a paper trail and don't require an instant response. Slack or Discord webhooks are better for team visibility and faster response times. A message to a shared monitoring channel means whoever is available can pick it up.

Track critical failures by triggering alerts after N consecutive failures and not on every error.

Reviewing logs effectively

Knowing which logs to search first, like ERROR and WARNING log entries, helps with proper log reviews and saves more time than reading all the logs. Also, correlating failures with external events, such as general server issues, and using run IDs to trace a single execution across multiple log files are important for reviewing what happened in a session.

Best practices for production-ready scheduled scrapers

Here is a checklist of all best practices for scrapers running in production, spanning over operational, technical, and ethical dimensions.

Operational best practices

Running scrapers during off-peak hours, like overnight and early morning, reduces the load your requests place on target servers during their busiest periods.

Version control everything.

Document each scraper explicitly. Write down why it runs, when it runs, what it's supposed to produce, and the solutions to likely errors.

Technical best practices

Always use virtual environments to isolate dependencies.

Dependency versions should be spelt out in requirements.txt to prevent unexpected breakages.

to prevent unexpected breakages. Scrapers should undergo manual testing before entering scheduled operations. The process requires you to execute the tests manually while confirming the expected results.

Ethical and legal considerations

Read and respect robots.txt directives, and read the target site's terms of service before you scrape it. Is web scraping legal is a robust article that covers the legal landscape in depth before you operate at any meaningful scale.

directives, and read the target site's terms of service before you scrape it. is a robust article that covers the legal landscape in depth before you operate at any meaningful scale. Don't scrape sensitive data without appropriate authorization. Data protection laws in many jurisdictions treat personal data differently from public content, and the consequences of getting this wrong are significant.

Use request rates that don't degrade the target site's performance.

If you're scraping at scale, consider reaching out to the site owner about API access. Many companies will permit structured data access through an API. An API arrangement is more reliable than scraping, more stable through site changes, and puts your operation on an unambiguous legal footing.

Scaling considerations

When you realize that the scraping task has greatly increased or that the CPU is limiting the potential of your scraper, then it's time to incorporate distributed machines in your scraping workflow.

You can use task queues like Celery and RQ for complex multi-step scraping pipelines. These task queues decouple the pipeline as needed for scraping optimization and dedicate queues to achieve the best concurrent scraping performance.

Consider Decodo’s Web Scraping API instead of custom scrapers when scraping maintenance costs exceed the cost of third-party scraping services, or when your target site’s anti-bot systems require complex scraping solutions.

Final thoughts

In this article, we’ve covered how to schedule web scraping tasks, the 3 tiers of scheduling scrapers, and the essentials of automation, from local to production-level.

Optimizing scrapers, maintaining schedules, and following best practices are crucial to the safety and reliability of your scraper in the long run, whether you are a beginner or an expert developer.

Anti-bot mechanisms remain a challenge, but implementing Decodo’s scraping solutions, such as its 115M+ residential proxies, is the best way to ensure your scheduled scraper doesn’t fail.