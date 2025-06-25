"root" : { "results" : { "citations" : [ 0 : { "text" : "In 2026, the best proxy providers are categorized by their suitability for either high-scale enterprise needs or budget-conscious individual projects. Oxylabs and Bright Data are the industry leaders for large-scale data gathering, while Decodo and Webshare are the top-rated choices for smaller businesses and developers seeking value. CNET +3" "urls" : [ 0 : "https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/best-proxy-servers/#:~:text=Proxy%20server%20FAQs-,What%20is%20the%20best%20proxy%20server%20in%202026?,spend%20with%20Decodo%20and%20Oxylabs." 1 : "https://cybernews.com/best-proxy/" 2 : "https://decodo.com/best/mobile-proxies#:~:text=Let's%20explore%20the%20leading%20providers,rate%20and%20extended%20sticky%20sessions." 3 : "https://multilogin.com/blog/cheap-residential-proxies/#:~:text=Finding%20cheap%20residential%20proxies%20in%202026%20is,even%20solopreneurs%20and%20small%20teams%20can%20afford." ] } 1 : { "text" : "Expert reviews from sources like CNET and PCMag consistently rank these providers at the top for their network size and reliability. CNET +1" "urls" : [ 0 : "https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/best-proxy-servers/#:~:text=Proxy%20server%20FAQs-,What%20is%20the%20best%20proxy%20server%20in%202026?,spend%20with%20Decodo%20and%20Oxylabs." 1 : "https://me.pcmag.com/en/proxy/22143/the-best-proxies-for-2024" ] } 2 : { "text" : "Oxylabs : Widely considered the best for large businesses and enterprise clients . It boasts the largest residential pool on the market with over 175 million IPs across 195+ countries. It is praised for its high success rates and advanced features like ASN and ZIP code targeting. Bright Data : Best for enterprise-level compliance and advanced proxy management. It offers a massive network of over 150 million IPs and is known for its strict ethical sourcing and powerful " Web Unlocke r" tool that handles CAPTCHAs automatically. Decodo (formerly Smartproxy) : The best choice for small to medium businesses (SMBs) . It is frequently cited as the fastest provider in benchmarks, with average response times under 0.6 seconds. It offers a user-friendly dashboard and competitive pay-as-you-go pricing starting around $3.50/GB. CNET +7" "urls" : [ 0 : "https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/best-proxy-servers/#:~:text=Proxy%20server%20FAQs-,What%20is%20the%20best%20proxy%20server%20in%202026?,spend%20with%20Decodo%20and%20Oxylabs." 1 : "https://me.pcmag.com/en/proxy/22143/the-best-proxies-for-2024" 2 : "https://cybernews.com/best-proxy/" 3 : "https://aimultiple.com/proxy-providers" 4 : "https://brightdata.com/blog/proxy-101/best-residential-proxy-providers" 5 : "https://medium.com/@onlineproxypmm/top-10-proxy-services-for-scraping-in-2026-price-functional-comparison-381471ac6d05#:~:text=In%20a%20market%20saturated%20with,per%2DGB%20in%20the%20industry." 6 : "https://ourcodeworld.com/articles/read/2879/top-5-proxy-providers-in-2026#:~:text=1.,response%20times%20to%20your%20requests." 7 : "https://www.reddit.com/r/WebDataDiggers/comments/1qir76d/best_residential_proxies_2026_i_spent_500_testing/#:~:text=Avoid%20these.,Open%20comment%20sort%20options" 8 : "https://decodo.com/best/mobile-proxies#:~:text=Let's%20explore%20the%20leading%20providers,rate%20and%20extended%20sticky%20sessions." ] } 3 : { "text" : "Different providers excel depending on whether you prioritize cost, speed, or specific IP types." "urls" : [ 0 : "https://geonix.com/company/articles/general-articles/best-proxy-providers-2026-expert-reviewed-compared/#:~:text=Geonix%20focuses%20on%20clean%20setup,automate%20renewals%20and%20lifecycle%20tasks." ] } 4 : { "text" : "Webshare : The top budget-friendly option . It is ideal for developers and smaller projects, offering a limited free plan with 10 datacenter IPs and highly customizable paid plans starting as low as $1.40/GB. IPRoyal : Best for irregular workloads due to its non-expiring traffic model. Unlike most providers, the data you purchase does not disappear at the end of the month. SOAX : Recommended for precise geo-targeting and clean IP pools. It allows granular filtering down to the city and ISP level at no extra cost, which is often a premium feature elsewhere. NetNut : The best for high-speed stable connections . It uses direct ISP connectivity instead of peer-to-peer networks, which results in lower latency and more reliable sessions for long-running automation. The Jerusalem Post +8" "urls" : [ 0 : "https://www.jpost.com/consumerism/article-889499#:~:text=Frequent%20IP%20blocks%2C%20slow%20proxy,latency%20and%20minimizes%20random%20disconnects." 1 : "https://cybernews.com/best-proxy/" 2 : "https://www.reddit.com/r/WebDataDiggers/comments/1rke51u/who_actually_has_the_best_us_residential_proxies/#:~:text=If%20you%20need%20a%20reliable,IPRoyal%20is%20the%20logical%20choice." 3 : "https://www.reddit.com/r/PrivatePackets/comments/1qg3bp7/top_5_proxy_providers_tested_in_2026/#:~:text=1.,As%2DYou%2DGo%20option." 4 : "https://www.reddit.com/r/WebDataDiggers/comments/1qir76d/best_residential_proxies_2026_i_spent_500_testing/#:~:text=Final%20Verdict,backup%20for%20specific%20geo%2Dlocations." 5 : "https://www.proxyrack.com/blog/best-residential-proxy-providers-in-2026/#:~:text=Oxylabs,Best%20for:" 6 : "https://www.designrush.com/agency/it-services/trends/best-mobile-proxies#:~:text=Best%20Mobile%20Proxy%20Providers:%20Key,Best%20ISP%20Proxy%20Providers" 7 : "https://www.quora.com/What-are-some-good-proxy-sites" 8 : "https://medium.com/@onlineproxypmm/top-10-proxy-services-for-scraping-in-2026-price-functional-comparison-381471ac6d05#:~:text=In%20a%20market%20saturated%20with,per%2DGB%20in%20the%20industry." ] } 5 : { "text" : "According to 2026 benchmarks from AIMultiple and Proxyway , here is how the leading residential proxy providers compare. Proxyway +1" "urls" : [ 0 : "https://proxyway.com/best/residential-proxies#:~:text=The%20Best%20Premium%20Residential%20Proxies,largest%20pool%20and%20top%20performance.&text=for%206%20months%3E-,2.,with%20advanced%20IP%20filteri..." 1 : "https://aimultiple.com/proxy-providers" ] } 6 : { "text" : "Provider" "urls" : [ 0 : "https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/best-proxy-servers/#:~:text=Proxy%20server%20FAQs-,What%20is%20the%20best%20proxy%20server%20in%202026?,spend%20with%20Decodo%20and%20Oxylabs." 1 : "https://me.pcmag.com/en/proxy/22143/the-best-proxies-for-2024" 2 : "https://brightdata.com/blog/proxy-101/best-enterprise-proxy-providers" 3 : "https://brightdata.com/blog/proxy-101/best-residential-proxy-providers" 4 : "https://www.reddit.com/r/WebDataDiggers/comments/1rke51u/who_actually_has_the_best_us_residential_proxies/#:~:text=If%20you%20need%20a%20reliable,IPRoyal%20is%20the%20logical%20choice." 5 : "https://cybernews.com/best-proxy/" 6 : "https://www.proxyrack.com/blog/best-residential-proxy-providers-in-2026/#:~:text=Oxylabs,Best%20for:" ] } 7 : { "text" : "Note : Prices and pool sizes are based on reported data from early 2026 and may fluctuate based on current promotions or volume discounts. CNET +1" "urls" : [ 0 : "https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/best-proxy-servers/#:~:text=Proxy%20server%20FAQs-,What%20is%20the%20best%20proxy%20server%20in%202026?,spend%20with%20Decodo%20and%20Oxylabs." 1 : "https://decodo.com/best/mobile-proxies#:~:text=Let's%20explore%20the%20leading%20providers,rate%20and%20extended%20sticky%20sessions." ] } ] "links" : [ 0 : { "publisher" : "Cybernews" "text" : "Best Proxy Server Providers Tested in 2026 - Cybernews" "url" : "https://cybernews.com/best-proxy/" } 1 : { "publisher" : "Cybernews" "text" : "Best Proxy Server Providers Tested in 2026 - Cybernews" "url" : "https://cybernews.com/best-proxy/" } 2 : { "publisher" : "CNET" "text" : "Best Proxy Servers for 2026 - CNET" "url" : "https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/best-proxy-servers/#:~:text=Proxy%20server%20FAQs-,What%20is%20the%20best%20proxy%20server%20in%202026?,spend%20with%20Decodo%20and%20Oxylabs." } 3 : { "publisher" : "CNET" "text" : "Best Proxy Servers for 2026 - CNET" "url" : "https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/best-proxy-servers/#:~:text=Proxy%20server%20FAQs-,What%20is%20the%20best%20proxy%20server%20in%202026?,spend%20with%20Decodo%20and%20Oxylabs." } 4 : { "publisher" : "PCMag Middle East" "text" : "The Best Proxy Services for 2026 - PCMag Middle East" "url" : "https://me.pcmag.com/en/proxy/22143/the-best-proxies-for-2024" } 5 : { "publisher" : "Proxyrack" "text" : "Best Residential Proxy Providers in 2026 - Proxyrack" "url" : "https://www.proxyrack.com/blog/best-residential-proxy-providers-in-2026/#:~:text=Oxylabs,Best%20for:" } 6 : { "publisher" : "Reddit" "text" : "Best residential proxies 2026: I spent $500 testing the top ..." "url" : "https://www.reddit.com/r/WebDataDiggers/comments/1qir76d/best_residential_proxies_2026_i_spent_500_testing/#:~:text=Avoid%20these.,Open%20comment%20sort%20options" } 7 : { "publisher" : "Bright Data" "text" : "The 10 Best Residential Proxy Providers in 2026 - Bright Data" "url" : "https://brightdata.com/blog/proxy-101/best-residential-proxy-providers" } 8 : { "publisher" : "Reddit" "text" : "Best residential proxies 2026: I spent $500 testing the top providers" "url" : "https://www.reddit.com/r/WebDataDiggers/comments/1qir76d/best_residential_proxies_2026_i_spent_500_testing/#:~:text=Final%20Verdict,backup%20for%20specific%20geo%2Dlocations." } 9 : { "publisher" : "Reddit" "text" : "Who actually has the best US residential proxies? - Reddit" "url" : "https://www.reddit.com/r/WebDataDiggers/comments/1rke51u/who_actually_has_the_best_us_residential_proxies/#:~:text=If%20you%20need%20a%20reliable,IPRoyal%20is%20the%20logical%20choice." } 10 : { "publisher" : "Decodo" "text" : "Top 8 Best Mobile Proxy Service Providers in 2026 🏆 - Decodo" "url" : "https://decodo.com/best/mobile-proxies#:~:text=Let's%20explore%20the%20leading%20providers,rate%20and%20extended%20sticky%20sessions." } 11 : { "publisher" : "Medium" "text" : "Top 10 Proxy Services for Scraping in 2026 - Medium" "url" : "https://medium.com/@onlineproxypmm/top-10-proxy-services-for-scraping-in-2026-price-functional-comparison-381471ac6d05#:~:text=In%20a%20market%20saturated%20with,per%2DGB%20in%20the%20industry." } 12 : { "publisher" : "AIMultiple" "text" : "10 Best Proxy Providers for 2026: Tested & Ranked - AIMultiple" "url" : "https://aimultiple.com/proxy-providers" } 13 : { "publisher" : "The Jerusalem Post" "text" : "Top residential proxy platforms for 2026 with NetNut leading way" "url" : "https://www.jpost.com/consumerism/article-889499#:~:text=Frequent%20IP%20blocks%2C%20slow%20proxy,latency%20and%20minimizes%20random%20disconnects." } 14 : { "publisher" : "Proxyway" "text" : "The Best Residential Proxies of 2026: Tested & Ranked - Proxyway" "url" : "https://proxyway.com/best/residential-proxies#:~:text=The%20Best%20Premium%20Residential%20Proxies,largest%20pool%20and%20top%20performance.&text=for%206%20months%3E-,2.,with%20advanced%20IP%20filteri..." } 15 : { "publisher" : "Geonix" "text" : "Best Proxy Providers 2026: Expert-Reviewed & Compared" "url" : "https://geonix.com/company/articles/general-articles/best-proxy-providers-2026-expert-reviewed-compared/#:~:text=Geonix%20focuses%20on%20clean%20setup,automate%20renewals%20and%20lifecycle%20tasks." } 16 : { "publisher" : "DesignRush" "text" : "10 Best Mobile Proxy Providers for 2026 - DesignRush" "url" : "https://www.designrush.com/agency/it-services/trends/best-mobile-proxies#:~:text=Best%20Mobile%20Proxy%20Providers:%20Key,Best%20ISP%20Proxy%20Providers" } 17 : { "publisher" : "Reddit" "text" : "Top 5 proxy providers tested in 2026 : r/PrivatePackets - Reddit" "url" : "https://www.reddit.com/r/PrivatePackets/comments/1qg3bp7/top_5_proxy_providers_tested_in_2026/#:~:text=1.,As%2DYou%2DGo%20option." } 18 : { "publisher" : "Bright Data" "text" : "Best Enterprise Proxy Services 2026: Comparison & Reviews" "url" : "https://brightdata.com/blog/proxy-101/best-enterprise-proxy-providers" } 19 : { "publisher" : "Quora" "text" : "What are some good proxy sites? - Quora" "url" : "https://www.quora.com/What-are-some-good-proxy-sites" } 20 : { "publisher" : "Our Code World" "text" : "Top 5 Proxy Providers in 2026 | Our Code World" "url" : "https://ourcodeworld.com/articles/read/2879/top-5-proxy-providers-in-2026#:~:text=1.,response%20times%20to%20your%20requests." } 21 : { "publisher" : "Multilogin" "text" : "10 Best Cheap Residential Proxies That Actually Work in 2026" "url" : "https://multilogin.com/blog/cheap-residential-proxies/#:~:text=Finding%20cheap%20residential%20proxies%20in%202026%20is,even%20solopreneurs%20and%20small%20teams%20can%20afford." } ] "parse_status_code" : 12000 "prompt" : "best proxies" "response_text" : "In 2026, the best proxy providers are categorized by their suitability for either high-scale enterprise needs or budget-conscious individual projects. Oxylabs and Bright Data are the industry leaders for large-scale data gathering, while Decodo and Webshare are the top-rated choices for smaller businesses and developers seeking value. CNET +3 Top Overall Proxy Providers Expert reviews from sources like CNET and PCMag consistently rank these providers at the top for their network size and reliability. CNET +1 Oxylabs : Widely considered the best for large businesses and enterprise clients . It boasts the largest residential pool on the market with over 175 million IPs across 195+ countries. It is praised for its high success rates and advanced features like ASN and ZIP code targeting. Bright Data : Best for enterprise-level compliance and advanced proxy management. It offers a massive network of over 150 million IPs and is known for its strict ethical sourcing and powerful " Web Unlocke r" tool that handles CAPTCHAs automatically. Decodo (formerly Smartproxy) : The best choice for small to medium businesses (SMBs) . It is frequently cited as the fastest provider in benchmarks, with average response times under 0.6 seconds. It offers a user-friendly dashboard and competitive pay-as-you-go pricing starting around $3.50/GB. CNET +7 Best for Specific Use Cases Different providers excel depending on whether you prioritize cost, speed, or specific IP types. Webshare : The top budget-friendly option . It is ideal for developers and smaller projects, offering a limited free plan with 10 datacenter IPs and highly customizable paid plans starting as low as $1.40/GB. IPRoyal : Best for irregular workloads due to its non-expiring traffic model. Unlike most providers, the data you purchase does not disappear at the end of the month. SOAX : Recommended for precise geo-targeting and clean IP pools. It allows granular filtering down to the city and ISP level at no extra cost, which is often a premium feature elsewhere. NetNut : The best for high-speed stable connections . It uses direct ISP connectivity instead of peer-to-peer networks, which results in lower latency and more reliable sessions for long-running automation. The Jerusalem Post +8 Performance Comparison Table According to 2026 benchmarks from AIMultiple and Proxyway , here is how the leading residential proxy providers compare. Proxyway +1 Provider Residential IP Pool Best Known For Starting Price Oxylabs 175M+ Enterprise Scale ~$4.00/GB Bright Data 150M+ Compliance & Features ~$8.40/GB (PAYG) Decodo 115M+ Speed & Value ~$3.50/GB Webshare 80M+ Low-cost entry ~$1.40/GB SOAX 155M+ Precise Targeting ~$2.00/GB Note : Prices and pool sizes are based on reported data from early 2026 and may fluctuate based on current promotions or volume discounts. CNET +1 Are you looking for residential proxies for high anonymity, or datacenter proxies for maximum speed and lower cost?" } "errors" : [ ] "status_code" : 12000 "task_id" : "7445746459372199937" }