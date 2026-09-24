The official X API: What it costs now

X's own API is the path X itself permits: no scraping, no session tokens, no gray area, just a metered, paid interface X controls directly. As of 2026, that compliance comes at a real cost.

The standalone free tier is gone. New developers default to pay-per-use pricing, somewhere between $0.001 and $0.20 per read or post action depending on the type, capped at roughly 2 million reads a month before Enterprise pricing takes over. The older flat-rate tiers, Basic at $200 a month and Pro at $5,000 a month, are closed to new signups entirely, and existing Pro subscribers are reportedly being migrated off the flat rate altogether. Enterprise access is a custom deal, reportedly starting around $42,000 a month.

For compliance-sensitive or genuinely low-volume work, this is the low-risk call, and the only one that doesn't carry legal risk. For anyone hoping to replicate what Nitter did at real scale, or for free, it's a non-starter. Choosing between an API and other data-collection approaches is its own decision with its own tradeoffs.

What locked-down platforms mean for your data strategy

Two things happened within weeks of each other in 2026, and neither is really about Nitter specifically. Nitter and XCancel got shut down through legal action. Around the same time, X finished retiring its own API's free and flat-rate self-serve tiers, a separate, unrelated tightening of the same door. Neither is an isolated event either. Reddit's 2023 API pricing change ended most third-party apps overnight in exactly the same way, with exactly the same lack of warning. Platforms generally have gotten more aggressive about controlling who reads their public data and how, whatever the platform happens to be.

That's the actual story here, bigger than any one shutdown. Open access to platform data is narrowing across the board. Any workflow, product, or research pipeline quietly built on one platform's willingness to look the other way is exposed to exactly this kind of overnight change, with no notice and no appeal.

Decodo's Web Scraping API and residential proxies exist for the sites that remain open to compliant, public-web collection, infrastructure built for that job across many sources, not a workaround for the platforms actively fighting to close it. Decodo also co-founded the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative, an industry effort specifically aimed at keeping that kind of collection trustworthy and responsible rather than adversarial.

Is it legal to scrape public X data?

U.S. law generally treats publicly available web data differently from data sitting behind a login. The standard reference point is hiQ Labs v. LinkedIn, where accessing data anyone could view without logging in was found not to violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, since nothing was actually being "hacked" to get to it.

That's not the whole picture, though. A platform's Terms of Service is a separate, contractual matter, independent of criminal law entirely. Violating it can still mean an account ban, an IP ban, or civil exposure, even in a case where no criminal statute is implicated at all. Being on the right side of the CFAA doesn't mean a platform has no recourse.

The practical guidance: stay scoped to data that's genuinely public, nothing behind a login. Avoid anything resembling account or session-token access. Respect published rate limits rather than treating them as a suggestion. And if you're storing EU users' public post data, GDPR still applies to how you handle and retain it. Publicly posted isn't the same as unregulated.

Worth being precise about where X's actual allegations against Nitter sit in this picture, since it matters for weighing your own risk: X accused Nitter of API circumvention and session-token access, conduct well beyond simple public-page scraping. That's a meaningfully different, more aggressive category of behavior than reading pages anyone could already see in a browser, and conflating the two would be a mistake in either direction.

None of this is legal advice, and the specifics vary by situation. Our guide to web scraping legality goes deeper on the cases, the statutes, and where the real lines tend to fall.

Final thoughts

For now, Nitter and XCancel's second shutdown closes the last free, no-account way to read public X data, though the brief return in between is reason enough not to call this permanent with total confidence. X tightened its own API pricing on almost the same timeline, a separate move that points to the same underlying shift. Whatever your data strategy actually depends on, it needs a real answer for a platform changing the rules overnight with no warning. For teams building that answer now, Decodo's Web Scraping API and residential proxies are built for exactly that kind of resilience.