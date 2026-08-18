What's changed

Proxies have run on TCP-based HTTP/1.1, HTTP/2, and SOCKS5 for years. That covered most workloads. But the web has moved on – Cloudflare, Google, and Akamai default to HTTP/3 now, and so do Chrome and Firefox. A proxy still speaking TCP-only stands out against that baseline, and anti-bot systems increasingly check the protocol layer, not just headers or IP reputation.

HTTP/3 support closes that gap. Residential proxies can now tunnel over QUIC through a SOCKS5+UDP endpoint. One handshake covers transport and TLS 1.3 setup instead of two separate round trips, and streams are fully multiplexed, so one slow or dropped packet doesn't stall the whole connection.

Who this is for

HTTP/3 helps most on targets that already expect it, or on connections where every dropped packet costs time.

eCommerce price scraping

Retail sites fronted by Cloudflare increasingly expect HTTP/3 connections. Matching that at the protocol level means fewer blocks on targets that used to require workarounds.

Google SERP monitoring

Google defaults to QUIC. Requests that match that protocol connect the way a real search actually does, which means more consistent results at scale.

Travel and fare aggregation

Airline and OTA sites sit behind Cloudflare and Akamai, where round-trip time matters on time-sensitive lookups. QUIC's single-handshake connection cuts latency here.

Mobile-heavy workloads

Unstable connections lose packets. TCP stalls the whole session when that happens; QUIC recovers per stream. That matters most on mobile proxy traffic.

How to use it

HTTP/3 is in beta on residential proxies. It's not self-serve yet – enablement goes through your account manager or customer success team. Once it's on, requests route through a SOCKS5+UDP endpoint; the only requirement on your end is that outbound UDP isn't blocked on your network.