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Introducing Fast Search API: Sub-Second Google SERP Data

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We’re proud to announce that our latest product, Fast Search API, is live today and available for all self-service and Enterprise users. Our new Google SERP API returns only the top organic results or top stories, in clean, structured JSON, with sub-second latency. We built it for teams running AI agents, RAG pipelines, and real-time dashboards that need search data fast, without ads, widgets, or scraping overhead.

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Vaidotas Juknys

Last updated: Jul 02, 2026

3 min read

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TL;DR

  • Decodo launches Fast Search API, a speed-first Google SERP API.
  • It returns the top organic results or top stories in clean JSON.
  • Responses arrive in under one second, ready for live systems.
  • AI agents, RAG pipelines, and dashboards plug in with no scraping setup.

What we launched

Fast Search API delivers Google results stripped to the essentials. Each response carries the most relevant organic listings or, for news queries, the top stories.

Standard SERP endpoints return heavy payloads packed with ads, shopping widgets, sidebars, and multi-page output. We removed that weight. You get a single-page, normalized JSON response with the fields most applications use, such as title, URL, snippet, and rank. Think Google Search, stripped of the clutter.

Why we built it

Teams building real-time and programmatic products kept hitting the same three blocks. We designed the Fast Search API to clear each one.

Latency

Full SERP responses run too slowly for live systems. A user-facing search box, or an agent mid-task, cannot wait several seconds. Sub-second responses keep these flows smooth.

Noise

Ads, widgets, and extra modules dilute the signal. Cleaning that output costs engineering time and adds fragile parsing logic. Our minimal response removes the cleanup step.

How it works

The request flow stays simple, and most calls need only a query string. Optional parameters refine the result for the region and language.

  • Send a search query with optional geo and language parameters
  • Requests route through region-specific endpoints for EU, US, Asia, or auto-select, for the lowest latency
  • The API returns a single-page, normalized JSON response

Each response contains either the top 10 organic results or the top stories for news queries. No scraping setup. No proxy management. No CAPTCHA handling. Just results.

Who is it for

Fast Search API fits teams that read search data inside live software. The primary users build AI-first systems, and the rest want a lighter alternative to heavy SERP tools.

  • AI-first SaaS companies adding live search to their products
  • LLM application builders are grounding answers in current results
  • Agentic and RAG developers feeding fresh context into prompts
  • Market intelligence, SEO, and analytics teams running lightweight checks

What you get

The value comes from speed and restraint. Fewer fields and fewer requests mean faster results and lower cost.

  • Sub-second latency for real-time systems
  • Clean, noise-free SERP output in structured JSON
  • Smaller payloads, which lower compute and parsing costs
  • No scraping, proxy, or CAPTCHA overhead

Common workloads include AI agents that need fresh SERP context mid-execution, RAG pipelines that enrich prompts with live data, and monitoring tools that track top results or breaking stories. User-facing search features benefit, too, since latency shapes the experience.

Get started today

Setup takes one request. Send a query to the endpoint, add geo or language parameters if you need them, and read the JSON response.

The full parameter reference and supported values sit in the documentation. Fast Search API is available now straight in the Decodo dashboard.

Sub-second Google SERP data

Get started with Decodo’s Fast Search API and power up your AI pipelines with up-to-date data.

Bottom line

Fast Search API gives real-time and AI products a search layer that stays fast and clean. You get the top organic results or top stories in structured JSON, with sub-second latency and no scraping overhead. For latency-sensitive systems, this keeps the search layer off the critical path.

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About the author

Vaidotas Juknys

CEO

Vaidotas Juknys is a commercial leader with 10+ years across technology, telecommunications, and management consulting. His analytical mindset and drive to make public data more accessible have shaped a career that culminated in his role as Decodo's CEO.

In between business strategies, Vaidotas is a self-confessed sci-fi fan with a shelf full of novels and comic books to prove it.

Connect with Vaidotas via LinkedIn.

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Frequently asked questions

What does Fast Search API return?

It returns a single-page JSON response with the top 10 organic results, or the top stories for news queries. The output stays clean, with no ads or widgets.

How fast is it?

Responses arrive in under one second. Requests route through region-specific endpoints for EU, US, Asia, or auto-select, which keeps latency low.

Do I need to manage proxies or solve CAPTCHAs?

No. The API handles routing and collection. You send a query and read the response, with no scraping setup on your side.

Can I target a country or language?

Yes. You can pass optional geo and language parameters with each request to shape results for a specific market.

Which teams benefit most?

AI-first SaaS companies, LLM and agent builders, and RAG developers gain the most. SEO, analytics, and market intelligence teams also use it for lightweight checks.

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