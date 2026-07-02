TL;DR

Decodo launches Fast Search API, a speed-first Google SERP API.

It returns the top organic results or top stories in clean JSON.

Responses arrive in under one second, ready for live systems.

AI agents, RAG pipelines, and dashboards plug in with no scraping setup.

What we launched

Fast Search API delivers Google results stripped to the essentials. Each response carries the most relevant organic listings or, for news queries, the top stories.

Standard SERP endpoints return heavy payloads packed with ads, shopping widgets, sidebars, and multi-page output. We removed that weight. You get a single-page, normalized JSON response with the fields most applications use, such as title, URL, snippet, and rank. Think Google Search, stripped of the clutter.

Why we built it

Teams building real-time and programmatic products kept hitting the same three blocks. We designed the Fast Search API to clear each one.

Latency

Full SERP responses run too slowly for live systems. A user-facing search box, or an agent mid-task, cannot wait several seconds. Sub-second responses keep these flows smooth.

Noise

Ads, widgets, and extra modules dilute the signal. Cleaning that output costs engineering time and adds fragile parsing logic. Our minimal response removes the cleanup step.

How it works

The request flow stays simple, and most calls need only a query string. Optional parameters refine the result for the region and language.

Send a search query with optional geo and language parameters

Requests route through region-specific endpoints for EU, US, Asia, or auto-select, for the lowest latency

The API returns a single-page, normalized JSON response

Each response contains either the top 10 organic results or the top stories for news queries. No scraping setup. No proxy management. No CAPTCHA handling. Just results.

Who is it for

Fast Search API fits teams that read search data inside live software. The primary users build AI-first systems, and the rest want a lighter alternative to heavy SERP tools.

AI-first SaaS companies adding live search to their products

LLM application builders are grounding answers in current results

Agentic and RAG developers feeding fresh context into prompts

Market intelligence, SEO, and analytics teams running lightweight checks

What you get

The value comes from speed and restraint. Fewer fields and fewer requests mean faster results and lower cost.

Sub-second latency for real-time systems

Clean, noise-free SERP output in structured JSON

Smaller payloads, which lower compute and parsing costs

No scraping, proxy, or CAPTCHA overhead

Common workloads include AI agents that need fresh SERP context mid-execution, RAG pipelines that enrich prompts with live data, and monitoring tools that track top results or breaking stories. User-facing search features benefit, too, since latency shapes the experience.

Get started today

Setup takes one request. Send a query to the endpoint, add geo or language parameters if you need them, and read the JSON response.

The full parameter reference and supported values sit in the documentation. Fast Search API is available now straight in the Decodo dashboard.