What Is T3 Code? Setup, Features and Use Cases

TL;DR

T3 Code brings Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, and other AI coding agents into one interface using your existing subscriptions.

It lets you run multiple coding tasks, manage Git worktrees, review changes, and create pull requests.

You can control agents from desktop, web, and mobile apps, or connect external agents through its MCP server.

T3 Code is free and MIT-licensed, but it's still early software, so expect occasional bugs.

What is T3 Code?

T3 Code is an open-source control interface for AI coding agents, developed by T3 Tools. Its maintainers describe it as an agent harness control surface, meaning it lets developers interact with different coding agents through one application.

Unlike Claude Code or Codex, T3 Code isn't an AI model or coding agent itself. Instead, it runs and manages the agents you already use on your computer, with your existing subscriptions or API credentials.

For example, you could use Codex to implement a feature, switch to Claude Code for another task, and review both agents' changes without leaving T3 Code.

While a typical Claude Code GUI or the Codex app focuses on one provider's ecosystem, T3 Code brings multiple providers together.

The project is available on the official pingdotgg/t3code GitHub repository under the MIT license.

Why is T3 Code so popular?

Developers increasingly use multiple AI coding agents, but switching between their separate applications and terminals can complicate everyday workflows. T3 Code attempts to solve this problem with a unified, open-source interface.

The project has attracted substantial attention since its public release in March 2026. As of November 4, 2026, its GitHub repository had approximately 45,000 stars and 9,300 forks.

Several features help explain its appeal:

Multiple AI providers . Developers can use their existing agent subscriptions rather than committing to one ecosystem.

. Developers can use their existing agent subscriptions rather than committing to one ecosystem. Parallel development . Separate threads and Git worktrees make it easier to supervise several coding tasks.

. Separate threads and Git worktrees make it easier to supervise several coding tasks. Remote access . Desktop, browser, and mobile applications let developers manage agents running on another machine.

. Desktop, browser, and mobile applications let developers manage agents running on another machine. Open-source code. T3 Code is free, MIT-licensed, and available to modify or fork.

The team says it built T3 Code after experimenting with existing interfaces, including the Codex app, Conductor, Claude Desktop, and Cursor Glass.

Its functionality has also expanded considerably since launch. What began as a Codex-focused project now supports additional coding agents, remote workflows, and mobile applications.

This growth reflects broader interest in tools that make working with AI coding agents more manageable, including projects such as REA (Reverse Engineer Anything).

Key features of T3 Code

T3 Code combines several tools for managing AI-assisted development, from running coding agents to reviewing their changes and accessing them remotely.

One app for multiple coding agents

As of November 2026, T3 Code's main README lists support for Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, Grok Build, OpenCode, Google Antigravity, and fx.

Each provider uses its own authentication and access arrangements. You don't buy AI models through T3 Code or receive an additional usage allowance. Instead, the application works with the subscriptions or API access you already have.

T3 Code also supports separate account configurations for providers such as Claude Code and Codex.

This makes the application particularly useful for developers who regularly switch between agents or want to compare their approaches to the same problem.

Threads, Git worktrees, and pull requests

T3 Code organizes coding tasks into threads. Each thread can run in your existing project directory or an isolated Git worktree.

A worktree lets you work on another branch in a separate directory without changing your main checkout. This means multiple agents can work on different tasks without interfering with each other's files.

For example, one agent could implement a feature while another fixes a bug in a separate worktree.

T3 Code also provides interfaces for reviewing diffs, managing commits, and creating pull requests. Its source-control integrations support GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and several other Git hosting services.

Permission modes

T3 Code provides different permission modes to control how freely an agent can modify files or execute commands.

The available modes include:

Supervised . Requests approval for commands and file changes.

. Requests approval for commands and file changes. Auto-accept edits . Approves file edits automatically, while other actions may still need approval.

. Approves file edits automatically, while other actions may still need approval. Auto . Uses the provider's automatic review system where available.

. Uses the provider's automatic review system where available. Full access. Allows supported actions without routine approval prompts.

The available behaviour depends on the coding agent, and some providers impose additional restrictions.

These settings help developers balance convenience and oversight when running automated coding tasks.

Desktop, web, and mobile apps

The T3 Code mobile app is one of the project's more distinctive features. It lets developers supervise coding agents from an iPhone or Android device while the actual work continues on another computer.

You could start a task at your desk, check its progress while away, and review the agent's output from your phone.

T3 Code supports several interfaces: