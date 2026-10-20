TL;DR

REA is an open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that lets AI agents investigate applications, binaries, and websites.

It runs analysis locally and returns findings supported by evidence, along with their limitations.

You can set it up with npx rea-agents setup and a compatible Node.js version.

and a compatible Node.js version. Download it only through the official GitHub repository , website , or npm package .

, , or . REA can help developers recreate software features, but it doesn't recover the original source code. That information can be collected through web scraping .

What is REA (Reverse Engineer Anything)?

REA is an AI-powered reverse engineering toolkit developed by GitHub user morluto. Released under the MIT license, it helps developers investigate existing software, trace functionality, and understand how applications behave.

Reverse engineering means examining an existing system to understand its design, functionality, or implementation.

Traditionally, this involves manually examining code, binaries, network activity, and other technical evidence. REA connects these investigation tools to AI agents through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), a standard that allows AI applications to interact with external tools and services.

The project was created in April 2026 and had attracted approximately 330,000 GitHub stars by October 19, 2026.

REA's main appeal is simple: instead of navigating several specialized tools yourself, you can ask an AI coding agent to investigate a particular feature and explain what it finds.

How AI reverse engineering works with REA

REA is a reverse engineering MCP server that gives AI agents access to software analysis tools. Rather than relying entirely on the agent's guesses, it lets the agent inspect actual software artifacts and return evidence-backed findings.

The workflow involves three steps:

Ask a question. Tell your AI agent which application or feature you want to understand. Investigate. The agent calls REA's tools to inspect the relevant files, code, or runtime behaviour. Interpret the findings. REA returns technical evidence that the agent can explain or use to help implement similar functionality.

REA supports several analysis engines, including Hopper, Ghidra, and IDA for native binaries. It also includes capabilities for examining JavaScript, Electron applications, .NET assemblies, and websites.

For native analysis, a disassembler translates machine instructions into assembly language, while a decompiler produces a higher-level representation called pseudocode.

REA can return pseudocode, assembly instructions, module relationships, and other findings. However, it doesn't recover the original source code, and its conclusions may contain gaps where evidence is unavailable.

For more background on the underlying technology, see our guide on setting up an MCP server.

What can REA analyze?

REA supports various software formats and investigation methods. Here's a selection of its capabilities: