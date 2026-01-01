Launch Your Scraping Projects In Minutes
Extract structure data from any website with our Web Scraping API. Get results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, or Markdown straight into your data workflows or AI pipelines. 99.99% success rates and auto-retry logic mean zero interruptions in your data workflows.
Kick off your data collection projects now for free and upgrade with code BIZCHECK to get 10% off.
125M+
IPs worldwide
99.99%
success rate
200
requests per second
100+
ready-made templates
Free
starter plan
What customers use our Web Scraping API for
Fire up our API for everything from web data collection to feeding your AI agents live data.
AI automations
Plug real-time web data into your AI pipelines or build custom datasets for smarter AI agents.
eCommerce
Collect data points like product info, pricing, and supply trends from the most popular eCommerce platforms out there.
SERP monitoring
Track keywords and SEO trends to optimize your site for the best performance on the top search engines.
Travel price tracking
Keep an eye on flight and hotel prices across booking sites and pull them together into a single dashboard.
Real estate intelligence
Collect property data from multiple listing platforms to power pricing models and market reports.
Explore plug-and-play integrations
Set up integrations in minutes and feed web data straight into your AI and automation workflows.
What are ready-made scraping templates?
Pre-built scrapers that let you start collecting data with just a few clicks. No custom code required - each template is optimized for specific websites and data types.
- All
- Amazon
- Bing
- Target
- TikTok
- Walmart
- ...
YouTube Metadata
Collect detailed video metadata including titles, durations, views, channel info, and more.
ChatGPT
Retrieve conversational responses, summaries, and structured data from OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Google AI Mode
Extract AI-powered search results, summaries, and contextual insights from Google AI Mode.
Perplexity
Collect AI-generated answers, citations, and related search insights from Perplexity AI.
Kroger
Access real-time Kroger store and product data for retail analysis and price monitoring.
Kroger Product
Collect complete product data from Kroger listings, including prices, descriptions, and offers.
Kroger Search
Retrieve relevant product search results, availability, and promotions from Kroger.
Lowe's Product
Extract detailed product information, pricing, and specifications from Lowe’s listings.
YouTube Channel
Gather channel metadata, video lists, and engagement metrics for creator analysis.
YouTube Search Max
Fetch YouTube search results for large-scale video and keyword research.
Here’s what users think about us
135K+ users run their web scraping, monitoring, and AI projects on Decodo's infrastructure.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Why data teams, devs, and businesses choose Decodo
Manual scraping
Other APIs
Decodo
Manage proxy rotation yourself
Limited proxy pools
125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, & ISP proxies
Handle retries manually
Pay for failed requests
Only pay for successful requests
Tackle interruptions yourself
Frequent interruptions
Advanced browser fingerprinting
Maintenance overhead
Complex documentation
Ready-made scraping templates
Days to implement
Limited output formats
HTML, JSON, CSV, PNG, XHR, & Markdown formats
Give our Web Scraping API a spin
Test your data collection tasks by simply configuring your scrape, no coding required.
Built for teams who can’t afford to stop
Decodo's proxies and Scraping API are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and backed by one of the largest ethically-sourced residential proxy networks on the market, spanning 115M+ IPs across 195+ locations.
Stop overpaying for your scraping tasks
Claim your free Web Scraping API plan and launch your data collection projects in minutes. Use code BIZCHECK when upgrading to get 10% off.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Frequently asked questions
What is Web Scraping API?
Web Scraping API is Decodo's automated scraping solution that lets you extract data from virtually any website in real time. It handles JavaScript rendering, geo-targeting, and other interruptions for you, so you get clean, structured data ready to plug into your workflows.
Is Decodo's Web Scraping API good for AI workflows?
Yes. Web Scraping API connects directly to automation tools like n8n and MCP servers, so you can collect and structure web data for your AI agents and LLMs without the extra steps. It supports structured, and AI-friendly outputs like JSON and Markdown, and scales with your workload.
How is web scraping used in business?
Web scraping lets teams automate data collection instead of doing it by hand. Decodo's Web Scraping API takes care of anti-bot measures and infrastructure, so you can focus on turning raw data into actionable decisions.
Common use cases include:
- Competitive analysis. Track competitor feature changes and customer sentiment to sharpen your inventory and ad strategies.
- Price intelligence. Monitor pricing and stock levels across the market to stay competitive and spot discount opportunities.
- Market research. Extract structured data from product listings, reviews, and public news sources to identify trends and positioning gaps.
- Lead generation. Pull contact data from company directories, job boards, and public profiles to keep your CRM fed with fresh leads.
- Sentiment analysis. Collect and analyze reviews, forum threads, and niche community discussions for product feedback.
- Real estate and finance. Gather listing data, transaction records, and market commentary for benchmarking and trend forecasting.
- AI training datasets. Assemble structured datasets from publicly available content to train LLMs, AI agents, and recommendation engines.
How to choose the best web scraping tool?
Here's what to look for when picking a web scraper:
- Define your data goals. Start with what you need to scrape, like eCommerce listings, and what output format works for your pipeline. This narrows the field to tools built for your specific use case.
- Check anti-detection features. Look for built-in proxy management backed by a large IP pool. This keeps various measures from stalling your scraping jobs.
- Plan for scale and automation. Pick a scraper that grows with your workload. Features like task scheduling, bulk uploads, and automatic retries save time as your projects expand.
- Review success rates and pricing. Choose tools that offer success-based pricing and back it with 99.99% (or higher) scraping success rates.
- Check integrations and support. Make sure the scraper fits into your existing stack and check supported languages as well as API docs. 24/7 tech support is a huge plus.
- Test before you commit. Look for full documentation, scraping templates, and fast, self-service-based onboarding. If there's a free plan, seize the chance to see if the tool actually delivers on its promises.
- Don't skip compliance. Go with providers that source proxies ethically and follow data collection regulations like GDPR and CCPA.
Decodo's Web Scraping API checks all of these boxes, so give it a try with our free plan.
What are ready-made web scraping templates?
Web Scraping API templates are preconfigured scraping setups for popular use cases. Instead of building a scraper from scratch, you pick a template, adjust a few parameters to fit your needs, and start collecting data. No custom code needed.
How does Web Scraping API differ from proxies?
Proxies give you just the IPs, while the Web Scraping API gives you the full pipeline. The API includes proxy management, anti-bot measures, and data parsing, so you don't have to build and maintain a scraper yourself.
What websites can I scrape with Web Scraping API?
Web Scraping API works with nearly all websites, including those that rely on JavaScript rendering. Some targets are off-limits by design, including banking, government, and telecom sites, which are restricted to prevent misuse. You can also verify your ID or complete the KYB (Know Your Business) form to unlock specific targets for your use case.
What do Decodo customers say about their experience with Web Scraping API?
Check out reviews on Trustpilot and G2 to see what users think. The most common feedback includes 24/7 support that's actually fast, an API that's easy to work with, and consistent results. For full success stories, browse our case studies.
How does Decodo support its users if they encounter issues with Web Scraping API?
Reach out to our 24/7 tech support via LiveChat for instant help. You can also ask questions in our Discord community or browse the Knowledge Hub for guides and documentation.
How can I quickly integrate Web Scraping API into my existing workflow or tech stack?
Web Scraping API plugs into most tech stacks in minutes. It supports Python, Node.js, and other popular languages, with flexible request parameters, several output formats, and copy-paste code snippets to get you started. See our documentation for use-case-specific guides.
What developer tools and resources are available to help me get started with the API?
Start with our API reference documentation for full endpoint details, or test requests live in the API Playground. We also maintain GitHub repositories with examples for popular frameworks like Puppeteer, Playwright, and Selenium.
Is Web Scraping API compatible with popular frameworks and automation tools?
Yes. Web Scraping API works with Puppeteer, Playwright, Selenium, Crawlee, Beautiful Soup, Cheerio, and other widely used scraping libraries right out of the box.
What is the maximum scale or volume of data Decodo’s Web Scraping API can reliably process?
There's no hard cap. Web Scraping API scales automatically, whether you're pulling thousands or millions of data points daily. Unlimited concurrent sessions and built-in task scheduling keep things running smoothly at any volume.
Get Started for Free Today
Try it before you buy it with a free plan, and use the code BIZCHECK at checkout to save 10% when upgrading.
14-day money-back option