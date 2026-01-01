Launch Your Scraping Projects In Minutes

Extract structure data from any website with our Web Scraping API. Get results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, or Markdown straight into your data workflows or AI pipelines. 99.99% success rates and auto-retry logic mean zero interruptions in your data workflows.

Kick off your data collection projects now for free and upgrade with code FUTUREAI to get 10% off.

Start free planStart free with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

What customers use our Web Scraping API for

Fire up our API for everything from web data collection to feeding your AI agents live data.

AI automations

Plug real-time web data into your AI pipelines or build custom datasets for smarter AI agents.

eCommerce

Collect data points like product info, pricing, and supply trends from the most popular eCommerce platforms out there.

SERP monitoring

Track keywords and SEO trends to optimize your site for the best performance on the top search engines.

Travel price tracking

Keep an eye on flight and hotel prices across booking sites and pull them together into a single dashboard.

Real estate intelligence

Collect property data from multiple listing platforms to power pricing models and market reports.

Market research

Retrieve everything from competitor product and pricing data to public reviews from any site at scale.

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What are ready-made scraping templates?

Pre-built scrapers that let you start collecting data with just a few clicks. No custom code required - each template is optimized for specific websites and data types.

  • All
  • Amazon
  • Bing
  • Google
  • Reddit
  • Target
  • TikTok
  • Walmart
  • ...

Amazon

Scrape any Amazon page for pricing, availability, and product insights.

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Amazon Bestsellers

Track the top-selling products across all Amazon categories.

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Amazon Pricing

Track real-time price changes and historical pricing trends.

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Amazon Product

Extract product details, specs, and seller information.

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Amazon Search

Monitor search rankings, product listings, and categories.

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Amazon Sellers

Retrieve seller profiles, ratings, and product catalogs.

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Bing

Automate data extraction from Bing’s search and ad platforms.

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Bing Search

Collect search results, snippets, and rankings from Bing.

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Google

Access real-time Google search results for SEO and competitive research.

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Google Ads

Extract ad placements, competitor campaigns, and keyword data.

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Google Images

Scrape image URLs, metadata, and alt text from Google Images.

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Google Lens

Retrieve image search results and metadata from Google Lens.

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Google magnifying-glass logo formed by red, yellow, green, and blue segmented ring and handle on white background

Google Search

Retrieve accurate search results, rankings, and snippets.

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Google Travel Hotels

Gather hotel pricing, availability, and details from Google Travel.

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Reddit Post

Scrape Reddit posts, comments, and engagement stats.

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Reddit Subreddit

Monitor subreddit discussions, trending topics, and new posts.

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Reddit User

Gather insights from Reddit user profiles and comment history.

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Target

Extract pricing, stock availability, and product details from Target.

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Target Search

Monitor search rankings and product listings on Target.

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Target Product

Get detailed product specs, descriptions, and pricing from Target.

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TikTok logo showing black musical note with cyan and magenta offset shadows on white background

TikTok

Collect TikTok post data, including likes, comments, and hashtags.

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Walmart

Collect product and pricing data from Walmart’s online store.

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Walmart Product

Scrape detailed product pages, including reviews and pricing.

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Walmart Search

Track search trends and product placements on Walmart.

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YouTube Transcript

Extract video transcripts for content analysis and accessibility.

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YouTube Metadata

Collect detailed video metadata including titles, durations, views, channel info, and more.

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Chat GPT logo

ChatGPT

Retrieve conversational responses, summaries, and structured data from OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

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Google AI Mode

Extract AI-powered search results, summaries, and contextual insights from Google AI Mode.

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Preplexity logo

Perplexity

Collect AI-generated answers, citations, and related search insights from Perplexity AI.

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Kroger

Access real-time Kroger store and product data for retail analysis and price monitoring.

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Kroger Product

Collect complete product data from Kroger listings, including prices, descriptions, and offers.

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Kroger Search

Retrieve relevant product search results, availability, and promotions from Kroger.

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Lowe's

Access live Lowe’s product and catalog data for market and pricing insights.

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Lowe's Search

Retrieve accurate Lowe’s search results, rankings, and featured products.

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Lowe's Product

Extract detailed product information, pricing, and specifications from Lowe’s listings.

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YouTube Channel

Gather channel metadata, video lists, and engagement metrics for creator analysis.

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YouTube Search

Retrieve up to 20 YouTube search results for trend and content discovery.

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YouTube Search Max

Fetch YouTube search results for large-scale video and keyword research.

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YouTube Subtitles

Extract full video subtitles and captions for analysis or content indexing.

Learn more

Here’s what users think about us

135K+ users run their web scraping, monitoring, and AI projects on Decodo's infrastructure.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Why data teams, devs, and businesses choose Decodo

Manual scraping

Other APIs

Decodo

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, & ISP proxies

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

Only pay for successful requests

Tackle interruptions yourself

Frequent interruptions

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Ready-made scraping templates

Days to implement

Limited output formats

HTML, JSON, CSV, PNG, XHR, & Markdown formats

Start your free plan

Give our Web Scraping API a spin

Test your data collection tasks by simply configuring your scrape, no coding required.

Start for free

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Try all parameters in dashboard
Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'
Award badge reading Best Security Software Product and 2026, dark gradient diamond with neon purple accents

Built for teams who can’t afford to stop

Decodo's proxies and Scraping API are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and backed by one of the largest ethically-sourced residential proxy networks on the market, spanning 115M+ IPs across 195+ locations.

Stop overpaying for your scraping tasks

Claim your free Web Scraping API plan and launch your data collection projects in minutes. Use code FUTUREAI when upgrading to get 10% off.

Start your free plan

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Frequently asked questions

What is Web Scraping API?

Web Scraping API is Decodo's automated scraping solution that lets you extract data from virtually any website in real time. It handles JavaScript rendering, geo-targeting, and other interruptions for you, so you get clean, structured data ready to plug into your workflows.

Is Decodo's Web Scraping API good for AI workflows?

Yes. Web Scraping API connects directly to automation tools like n8n and MCP servers, so you can collect and structure web data for your AI agents and LLMs without the extra steps. It supports structured, and AI-friendly outputs like JSON and Markdown, and scales with your workload.

How is web scraping used in business?

Web scraping lets teams automate data collection instead of doing it by hand. Decodo's Web Scraping API takes care of anti-bot measures and infrastructure, so you can focus on turning raw data into actionable decisions.

Common use cases include:

  • Competitive analysis. Track competitor feature changes and customer sentiment to sharpen your inventory and ad strategies.
  • Price intelligence. Monitor pricing and stock levels across the market to stay competitive and spot discount opportunities.
  • Market research. Extract structured data from product listings, reviews, and public news sources to identify trends and positioning gaps.
  • Lead generation. Pull contact data from company directories, job boards, and public profiles to keep your CRM fed with fresh leads.
  • Sentiment analysis. Collect and analyze reviews, forum threads, and niche community discussions for product feedback.
  • Real estate and finance. Gather listing data, transaction records, and market commentary for benchmarking and trend forecasting.
  • AI training datasets. Assemble structured datasets from publicly available content to train LLMs, AI agents, and recommendation engines.

How to choose the best web scraping tool?

Here's what to look for when picking a web scraper:

  • Define your data goals. Start with what you need to scrape, like eCommerce listings, and what output format works for your pipeline. This narrows the field to tools built for your specific use case.
  • Check anti-detection features. Look for built-in proxy management backed by a large IP pool. This keeps various measures from stalling your scraping jobs.
  • Plan for scale and automation. Pick a scraper that grows with your workload. Features like task scheduling, bulk uploads, and automatic retries save time as your projects expand.
  • Review success rates and pricing. Choose tools that offer success-based pricing and back it with 99.99% (or higher) scraping success rates.
  • Check integrations and support. Make sure the scraper fits into your existing stack and check supported languages as well as API docs. 24/7 tech support is a huge plus.
  • Test before you commit. Look for full documentation, scraping templates, and fast, self-service-based onboarding. If there's a free plan, seize the chance to see if the tool actually delivers on its promises.
  • Don't skip compliance. Go with providers that source proxies ethically and follow data collection regulations like GDPR and CCPA.

Decodo's Web Scraping API checks all of these boxes, so give it a try with our free plan.

What are ready-made web scraping templates?

Web Scraping API templates are preconfigured scraping setups for popular use cases. Instead of building a scraper from scratch, you pick a template, adjust a few parameters to fit your needs, and start collecting data. No custom code needed.

How does Web Scraping API differ from proxies?

Proxies give you just the IPs, while the Web Scraping API gives you the full pipeline. The API includes proxy management, anti-bot measures, and data parsing, so you don't have to build and maintain a scraper yourself.

What websites can I scrape with Web Scraping API?

Web Scraping API works with nearly all websites, including those that rely on JavaScript rendering. Some targets are off-limits by design, including banking, government, and telecom sites, which are restricted to prevent misuse. You can also verify your ID or complete the KYB (Know Your Business) form to unlock specific targets for your use case.

What do Decodo customers say about their experience with Web Scraping API?

Check out reviews on Trustpilot and G2 to see what users think. The most common feedback includes 24/7 support that's actually fast, an API that's easy to work with, and consistent results. For full success stories, browse our case studies.

How does Decodo support its users if they encounter issues with Web Scraping API?

Reach out to our 24/7 tech support via LiveChat for instant help. You can also ask questions in our Discord community or browse the Knowledge Hub for guides and documentation.

How can I quickly integrate Web Scraping API into my existing workflow or tech stack?

Web Scraping API plugs into most tech stacks in minutes. It supports Python, Node.js, and other popular languages, with flexible request parameters, several output formats, and copy-paste code snippets to get you started. See our documentation for use-case-specific guides.

What developer tools and resources are available to help me get started with the API?

Start with our API reference documentation for full endpoint details, or test requests live in the API Playground. We also maintain GitHub repositories with examples for popular frameworks like Puppeteer, Playwright, and Selenium.

Is Web Scraping API compatible with popular frameworks and automation tools?

Yes. Web Scraping API works with Puppeteer, Playwright, Selenium, Crawlee, Beautiful Soup, Cheerio, and other widely used scraping libraries right out of the box.

What is the maximum scale or volume of data Decodo’s Web Scraping API can reliably process?

There's no hard cap. Web Scraping API scales automatically, whether you're pulling thousands or millions of data points daily. Unlimited concurrent sessions and built-in task scheduling keep things running smoothly at any volume.

Get Started for Free Today

Try it before you buy it with a free plan, and use the code FUTUREAI at checkout to save 10% when upgrading.

Start your free plan

14-day money-back option

Start your free Web Scraping API plan now – no credit card required. Claim here.

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