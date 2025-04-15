Purchasing extra GB traffic (bandwidth)
Once your usage reaches plan limits to keep using our service you can:
- Upgrade/downgrade/renew your plan
- Use auto top-up
- Use referral bonus (if have any)
- Purchase additional traffic (GB)
Auto top-up feature
Auto top-up enables you to automatically add your selected traffic amount (1 to 200 GB) after reaching 90% of your subscription’s traffic.
- Auto top-up traffic price per GB is the same as manually topped extra traffic.
- You'll be charged by the currency you’ve selected on your subscription.
- The feature will be disabled if you turn it off, cancel your subscription, or in case of an unsuccessful payment.
Extra traffic (GB)
You can purchase extra GB dashboard.
If you purchase extra GB traffic, it will be added on top of your current subscription. It does not extend the subscription period. Please check ‘Extra GB Price’ for residential plans here and datacenter plans here.
Any extra traffic purchased will expire within the same billing month it has been purchased.
If no action is taken, your account will be suspended until the next auto-payment.
