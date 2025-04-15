Distributed Scraping
Distributed scraping is a web data extraction technique that leverages multiple machines, servers, or cloud instances to parallelize and scale the process of collecting data from websites. Instead of relying on a single system, distributed scraping spreads requests across multiple nodes to improve efficiency, reduce detection risks, and handle large-scale data retrieval.
Also known as: Scalable web scraping, parallelized scraping.
Comparisons
- Distributed Scraping vs. Single-Node Scraping: Single-node scraping runs on one machine, limiting speed and scalability, while distributed scraping distributes the workload for better performance.
- Distributed Scraping vs. Load Balancing: While both techniques manage traffic distribution, distributed scraping specifically focuses on spreading web requests across multiple IPs or locations for data extraction.
Pros
- Increases efficiency by enabling parallel data collection.
- Reduces the risk of IP bans by distributing requests across multiple sources.
- Handles large-scale scraping tasks that exceed the capabilities of a single machine.
Cons
- More complex to set up, requiring orchestration of multiple systems.
- Can introduce higher infrastructure costs compared to single-node scraping.
- Requires managing consistency and deduplication of scraped data.
Example
A company extracting product prices from multiple e-commerce sites deploys a distributed scraping system using cloud-based proxies, containerized scrapers, and task queues. This setup ensures high-speed data retrieval while avoiding detection by distributing requests across different IPs and geographic locations.